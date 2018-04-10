Xi & Zuck Save The World - Stocks Soar, Bonds Ignore

Tech regulation? meh... Trade Wars? Pffff... Economic data weakness? ha...
China's Xi sparked the overnight bid in US equity futures which hovered around the cliff-edge from last Thursday's plunge for the rest of the day...
Cash markets drifted largely sideways from their gap open until Zuck started speaking then everyone got excited...
Small Caps are back in the green year-to-date, joining Nasdaq as Trannies remain the laggards...
All on the back of yet another huge short-squeeze
Facebook ripped higher as soon as Zuck started speaking...
FANGMAN stocks all surged again today but NVDA and AMZN remain red in April still..
Banks extended gains on the day but note that all the gains were overnight and in fact bank stocks ended below their open...
Bonds were not buying the equity market exuberance at all...
Treasury yields were mixed on the day with the long-end outperforming (unch) as the short-end sold off (2Y +3bps)...
Breakevens jumped back to yesterday's highs as real yields fell...
30Y Yields tested down towards a 2 handle once again...
And the yield curve flattened further with 2s10s back below 50bps...
The Dollar Index fell for the 3rd straight day to 10-day lows...
Cryptos bounced today, with Ethereum up 11% since Friday's close...
Despite Ethereum suffering a death cross today...
Dollar weakness has helped spark commodity strength but crude stands out...
WTI/RBOB and Energy stock prices soared for a second day...
Finally we note that 'soft' survey data has collapsed in recent days as hope tumbles back to 'hard' data's reality...
Still Up Next: the O.I.G report
Still coming
Still: the next trigger test
Until then the big-fat De-Clining 50 day moving avg awaiting any accruing increases
As we March towards a hot war in Syria..... Everything is awesome!!!!!!!
In reply to Still Up Next: the O.I.G…
I think the US will cruise missile and Empty airbase and call it good, we will see. Saves the orange clown face with the Neocons and makes the MIC happy, he cant seriously be willing to start WW3 can he?
In reply to As we March towards a hot…
The proxy-war with Russia via Syria crowd, or, the Ww3 start in Syria crowd, ARE Back IN Action BaBy!
In reply to As we March towards a hot…
Who are the proxies for those of us keeping track at home?
Relax and watch it all unfold.
Got some Mercury dimes and a little bit of gold to dump in the lake. One day at a time.
In reply to The proxy-war with Russia…
PPT came in early today to work overtime. Nothing about these "markets" is real.
In reply to Still Up Next: the O.I.G…
I saw the spurts in futures last night off of the Xi speech. A legitimate catapult. (Rather than the outright piggyback oft used in the final leg runup)
They had supportive subroutines running though, for sure. If-then limit reversal.
In reply to PPT came in early today to…
Whats an OIG? Is that the guy Barry appointed, to oversea the DOJ?
In reply to Still Up Next: the O.I.G…
Right on, You got the idea
Inspector general report kind of expected in march. Makes sense still needed more time. Culmination-type summary of the criminal mafialike corruption or sedition in the previous admin or losing power structure. [the belief that also, they, still, hold, the stock market, as the ace card]
In reply to Whats an OIG? Is that the…
1.2 million documents means something big, and spider-web like. Probably went through a case of Sharpies connecting the dots.
No sense trying to blackmail anymore or hold the stock market hostage, and innuendo is out the window. With the sacking of Trump's lawyer's office the gloves are off. Team Trump will wait long enough for it not to look like retaliation. Trump is already laying the verbal/twitter groundwork for the believers in the group. Hannity must have a permanent boner these days and Ingraham just told her sponsors to pound sand over the Hog bullshit.
Cage match time. All go in, one leaves.
In reply to Right on, You got the idea…
Office of Inspector General.
Funk is right about something.
It will be a headline, market mover.
It took out McCabe already.
https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/16/politics/andrew-mccabe-fired/index.html
In reply to Whats an OIG? Is that the… by gatorengineer
SNB busy printing today.
SNB shares tumbled over 10% last week, so they need to replace those losses with freshly minted new cash and are busy buying.
In reply to Still Up Next: the O.I.G…
Does seem like the snb has gotten more votes lately as a more prominent index programmer proxy
In reply to SNB busy printing today…
“This Alarming Plan” from “This Charming Man” by The Smiths
Structured vehicles, credit plays so desperate
Will markets make a fool of me yet?
While in this charming bar, this alarming plan:
Why tamper with convexity when stocks will soon run out of steam?
I would short RUT tonight, but I haven’t got a dime to spare
This man said it’s gruesome that someone so clever should dare
A pumped-up hedge fund toy that sailed right into space
He said: ‘Don’t fade the swings’
He knows so much about these things
I would short RUT tonight, but they say I wouldn’t have a prayer
This man said he knew some who tried this last year, so beware
La-da-da-da-da-de-da This alarming plan
A plumped-up momo ploy that always will retrace
He said ‘don’t pull its string’
He knows so much about these things
He knows so much about these things
Your lyrics are better than the original. It was one of those great days in which I realized I'm no longer trading in my head. Otherwise I would have never imagined that it could possibly go as high as it did.
In reply to "This Alarming Plan" …
Thanks, but I'm not so sure about that, Morrissey was one of the best, in this case lifting a line from the Laurence Olivier/Michael Caine film "Sleuth" (jumped up pantry boy).
In reply to Your lyrics are better than… by california chrome
“Just get it back above 24,000 and hold it there this time will you!”
- Jerome Powell -
“Sum Ting Wong"
so “they” want u 2 believe that Xi-Jin Ping
supposedly channeling Rodney King
with that “can’t we all get along” thing
while idiotically continuing
that tired propaganda theme
"Kudlow sees trade war tensions easing"
sent the Dow Jones Propaganda Index soaring
up 500 points Tuesday morning???
yeah, right…and absent ABSOLUTELY NO POSITIVE MACRO-ECONOMIC NEWS/DATA WHATSOFUCKINGEVER…
“technically" speaking, if ur Ameridumb enough to buy that bullshit then there is unquestionably “Sum Ting Wong” with u…
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
Ps: i heard Donald Chumps Zionist boss told him to "get busy already..."
MAGA mother fuckers!
Maybe This Is Called A Bubble…
Zuck and Xi saved the top 20% in the USA and the global slave workers. while sacrificing 80% of US citizens, minus the citizens and noncitizens who are paid by the US government to have sex, reproduce and work part-time jobs that keep them qualified for welfare.
In reply to Maybe This Is Called A…
With the mind blowing amount of debt/stimulus being pumped daily the only question is how high it all goes before the party is over.
"the only question is how high it all goes before the party is over."
When it takes more than one wheelbarrow full of money to buy lunch
In reply to With the mind blowing amount…
You are not kidding. That certainly seems to be the plan.
In reply to "the only question is how…
Fuckerburg is jawboning the "markets" now. Perfect.
Like the US govt is going to let anything happen to their US citizen data mining operation- FB- and the pasty-faced hebe that was handpicked to run it
In reply to Fuckerburg is jawboning the …
Bought Crypto's on the exchange
Sold Crypto Stocks on the bounce and reduced exposure there. Was nuts holding all that penny shit like EPAZ BTSC BTCS etc. so I sold 75% of it. Still holding BLOK
Got stopped out twice on those Dow drops!
Overall a good day
Will be selling oil credit Wednesday I think
Good for you, I got Monkey hammered today, holding my shorts from Yesterdays close.... One more day
In reply to Bought Crypto's on the…
Fix: Give that monkey a keyboard instead of a hammer...
In reply to Good for you, I got Monkey…
Traders have the most athletic profession in financial services.
In reply to Bought Crypto's on the…
cryptos seem to be moving with stocks these days. Don't know what that says about them longer term.
In reply to Bought Crypto's on the…
The volume was definitely to the downside today intraday so we'll see what happens tomorrow.
Trading 301: “Windfall” days and the Ubiquitous ‘Vacuum Flash’
‘Windfall’ days happen when news or an ‘important’ speech causes a huge gap in overnight futures that continues the carnage post-open, crushing those caught flat-footed, but without universal follow-through. In these cases, the day session will be driven more by repeated sawtooth waves of stop-outs rather than high-volume “everything’s changed” paradigm shifts and, as such, will likely have tightly-trailed stops and constant re-buys (to keep coming at the stops all day), meaning VERY skittish trading. Like today, these situations are less an ‘everyone on the bus’ event, and more similar to when a cat keeps a mouse alive so he can have a bit of fun. Some will find benefits from using shorter-term triggers (charts), very hard with the sudden spikes, or wider stops with smaller positions sizes, on such days.
So, what do I mean by “vacuum flash?” A sudden giant-sucking-sound quick reversal that happens VERY quickly, then often bouncing just as quickly back where it started, a round-trip often completed within 15–20 min, causing tight-trailers to get stopped out. We saw a few of these today, at around 11:40 then again just after noon (the second one actually slicing through stops at the day’s low in SPY before bouncing.)
The mechanism driving this process isn’t hard to imagine: a) traders, especially those entering the prior day, have more by 11:30 than they usually get in a whole day, and either close out early or raise their trailing stop very tight to avoid a pullback that would add another hour to their pre-lunch nail-biting; b) No real conviction behind the move means after stops at a given level are poked, any directional surge can quickly lose its tumescence, and with no laddered buys waiting, we're sucked to where orders are finally large enough to bounce.
Purely an algo follow-through, perhaps egged on by pre-FOMC shenanigans, days like this can be tricky to trade depending on your chart time-frame, position-building strategy, stop levels, etc. Tight stops will be hit on such days, but wider stops with late ‘chasing’ entries increases risk, always a trade-off.
Happy Trading.
FAANGMAN-style.
i see what u did there
In reply to FAANGMAN-style.
Could somebody put some labels on these shitty graphs? I mean, really, is it asking too much?
Everything is fucking awesome. Forward Soviets. Barffff!