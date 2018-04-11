...And Nasdaq Goes Green

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:41

Bombs, Schmombs!!

After falling over 1.2% overnight after dramatic escalations in Syria, the US cash market open has prompted yet another panic-buying spree in stocks...

 

Nasdaq is now green on the day along with Small Caps...

 

Meanwhile, Treasury yields are tumbling...

spastic_colon Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:43 Permalink

the fed is doing its best levitation to allow insiders out...........its very reminiscent of the pump before fed meetings; they are trying to make zuck look stronger; too many leftovers still in charge of PPT.

gmak Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:48 Permalink

so much for yelling fire vin a crowded theatre. algos are sitting in their nitrogen-cooled titanium cases far away from those drapes.