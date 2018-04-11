...And Nasdaq Goes Green

Bombs, Schmombs!! After falling over 1.2% overnight after dramatic escalations in Syria, the US cash market open has prompted yet another panic-buying spree in stocks... Nasdaq is now green on the day along with Small Caps... Meanwhile, Treasury yields are tumbling... Tags Business Finance Politics
...and you thought they were spending that black budget on lasers or some shit.
"Markets"....................
it would be funny if it was not so sad.
It's so fucking corrupt...
the everything bubble continues
BTFWW3D obviously
Nah it'll finish the day red. No idea who was buying that. Had to he short covering or something, right?
Actual LOL at this (again)
groundhog day
These round trips look so juicy..
Someone's raking it in.
The machines have superb reflexes I hear.
But. Imminent.
//////
Your first clue that it was BS was the inclusion of French jets in the story line ;-)
the fed is doing its best levitation to allow insiders out...........its very reminiscent of the pump before fed meetings; they are trying to make zuck look stronger; too many leftovers still in charge of PPT.
Netfux up 5%. No fear in this "market" at all.
Because the first thing we'll be doing in the nuclear fallout is watching Netfux, right!?
Can you give one example in the last 10 years or so why there should be fear in this "market"? This is no market, it's a public relations tool of the owners of this country.
Nope. You're correct.
Absolutely, unless the internet is down. If that happens, I'll be pissed.
You obviously don’t get it, if nuclear war kills off most of the population there will be nobody left to sell off their stocks. Hard to place a liquidation order with your firm when you are dead.
Buy stocks, there’s literally nothing that could happen which would be long term bearish for them.
Stocks will go up despite a culling of 90% of the world population and the rest skating in the streets on the puke of the the healthy 0.001%.
Yes, that 0.001%
so much for yelling fire vin a crowded theatre. algos are sitting in their nitrogen-cooled titanium cases far away from those drapes.
outlook for Google's drone targeting subsidiary have never been better
The Dominoes Pizza Drones are out in force today as well.
https://www.stripes.com/blogs-archive/the-rumor-doctor/the-rumor-doctor…
...8 comments, per almost 3000 views.
Its official, nobody gives a fuck.
Nasdaq Goes Red when a US destroyer is visiting the ruins of the Roman Empire at the bottom of the sea.
Someone must have started shooting . gold just started moving in the last 15 mins.