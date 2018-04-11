China Launches Massive Combat Drill In Hainan As War With Taiwan "Becomes More Probable"

Chinese President Xi Jinping promised a more transparent China on Tuesday, during a keynote speech at an economic forum in Boao, on the southern island of Hainan. Immediately after the conference, China’s PLA Navy began a 3-day combat war drill in waters to the south of Sanya, the southern tip of China’s Hainan Island, which is about 112-miles south from the economic forum.
The Hainan Maritime Safety Administration has demarcated an area in the South China Sea that will be closed to all civilian and commercial vessels from April 10 through 13. The military exercise was made public earlier this week on the government’s website.
The warning of yet another war drill by China comes after military jets from the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command conducted exercises over rugged terrain in western China to simulate an invasion of Taiwan, said the Daily Express.
An editorial piece in the Global Times announced: “The mainland needs to continue to prepare for a possible military clash across the Straits.”
“Beijing cannot be led by the nose. We have to figure out more fronts to showcase our strength and to be the venue for the battle with Taiwan.
Meanwhile, the mainland needs to continue to prepare for a possible military clash across the Straits. A military showdown with Taiwan is becoming more probable and may take place sooner rather than later. Beijing needs to make clear its bottom line and inform Taiwan society of the dangerous acts which may lead to a military showdown, to avoid a war that could break out due to serious misjudgments by the US and Taiwan. Having got the upper hand strategically, the mainland won’t lose its head. Only the decisions of the mainland will count in deciding the future cross-Straits situation.”
A Twitter war observer said, “A maritime area of 8 749 km², located south of the island of Haïnan, is closed from 11 to 13 April due to military maneuvers.”
Une zone maritime de 8 749 km², située au sud de l'île de Haïnan, est fermée du 11 au 13 Avril en raison de manœuvres militaires. pic.twitter.com/SHokYMeqpo— East Pendulum (@HenriKenhmann) April 11, 2018
The observer added, “At least 7 Chinese nuclear submarines are currently at the Sanya Naval base on Haïnan Island, which borders the South China Sea. This is also the case for a few dozen surface ships of the Chinese navy. Some things are getting ready…” (not verified)
Au moins 7 sous-marins nucléaires chinois se trouvent actuellement à la base navale de Sanya, sur l'île de Haïnan, qui borde la mer de Chine méridionale. C'est également le cas pour quelques dizaines de navire de surface de la marine chinoise. Quelques choses se préparent... pic.twitter.com/f8QQpMuegc— East Pendulum (@HenriKenhmann) April 11, 2018
Another Twitter user said, “On the heels of the #Boao2018 Forum and Xi Jinping’s keynote speech there- looks like large-scale exercises off Hainan.”
On the heels of the #Boao2018 Forum and Xi Jinping's keynote speech there- looks like large scale exercises off Hainan. https://t.co/t6igUUbEhm— Alexander Neill (@ANeill_IISS) April 11, 2018
On Tuesday, the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, sailed through the heavily disputed waters in the South China Sea to the Philippines. As the trade war with China climaxed last week, we reported how the United States Navy deployed three carrier battle groups to face-off against China’s only aircraft carrier and 40 warships.
” Satellite images had captured China’s only aircraft carrier in deployment, the Liaoning, flanked by 40 other warships and submarines, conducting unprecedented live-fire drills in the South China Sea. This massive Chinese naval exercise was observed for the first time, with China watchers pointing out that such a forceful display of deterrence was highly unusual for the People’s Liberation Army Navy. Perhaps in light of recent events, it was merely a warning.”
Now it seems with all the chess pieces positioned around the South China Sea, the epicenter of World War III could easily be Taiwan as tensions between both countries escalate even further. China has declared Taiwan a “rogue state” and has never ruled out military intervention, said the Daily Express.
General Rolando Bautista from the Philippine army said, as quoted by the Daily Express: “It’s a showcase of the capability of the US armed forces not only by sea but also by air.”
“The Americans are our friends.
“In one way or another, they can help us to deter any threat.”
Last month it was also revealed in aerial photos of the alarming rate of expansion of Chinese military installations in the South China Sea.
The photos show the extent of Beijing’s construction in the disputed Spratly Islands, with its previously minor outposts now transformed into fortresses featuring air and naval bases.
Diplomatic relations between the five nations which have laid claim to the islands are already extremely strained, and the recent construction of bunkers on some of the atols point to China preparing to “protection against air or missile strikes”, raising the prospect of a conflict which could spark World War 3.
While we do not have a crystal ball of the precise epicenter of World War III, in recent weeks, geopolitical events/shifts have provided us with critical knowledge that a trigger point for the next global shooting war could be somewhere around the South China Sea and or Syria. War is coming, have you prepared?
china, send some help to syria, and attack mericans in pacific
Off topic but here its the video of the terrorist teaching children how to fake a chemical attack, please share it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKui109OpWo&sns=fb
In reply to china, send some help to… by Omega_Man
So that is where that "pilling" comes from...
In reply to Off topic but here its the… by The central planners
OK, good Russia/China strategical cooperation forcing US to split resources between at least two far away areas.
Divide and reign.
In reply to So that is where that … by Neochrome
No need to attack just send the message
In reply to china, send some help to… by Omega_Man
China only needs another 750 bases in foreign countries and illegal locations to catch up with the USSA...
In reply to No need to attack just send… by Jonnyvaz
Like any bully just stare them down and leave them under no illusion that force will be met with force
In reply to china, send some help to… by Omega_Man
I truly understand your frustration with the current politic. But in the end you will be forced to pick a side.
In reply to china, send some help to… by Omega_Man
They have every right to conduct Military Excersizes within their own Territories.
The Americans better watch out for those Moskit/Sunburn variant missiles, purchased from Russia and reverse-engineered by the PRC.
Time to revisit Malvinas issue as well.
Would Argentina be interested in Kinzhals, some s-400, perhaps a few hundred Kalibr to sweeten the deal?
The chances of a war against Taiwan is less than a war against North Korea. Keep your eyes on Iran.
We need to cut Taiwan loose and cut a grand deal with China to extricate ourselves from an outdated treaty fraught with future peril.
Taiwan isn't worth it and never will be. Unless you're a military contractor. Then it was well worth it.
Taiwan is not communist while China is. And I doubt the U.S. is going to let China build islands out of reefs forever. Its only a matter of time before they move further South or East. Taiwan is a excellent solid aircraft carrier that can't be sunk.
In reply to We need to cut Taiwan loose… by DarkPurpleHaze
Gaslighting -- that China is stoking WWIII by conducting military exercises near Chinese territory and that the US aircraft carrier that sailed halfway around the world is trying to stop it.
The more I see the coordination between all these "festivities" all around the world simultaneously, the more I think it is all centrally-planned kabuki theater. How else can anyone explain how everything in the fucking world is going south at exactly the same fucking time???
In reply to Gaslighting -- that China is… by LetThemEatRand
Masterful...
Coordinated 'stretching' exercises by China and Russia. Stretch 'em in Eastern Europe, stretch 'em in Syria, Stretch 'em in the South China Sea. Have the Americans going every which way but loose. And best of all, it costs $money. Lots of $money. $Money we don't have.
Erwin Rommel would agree.
In reply to Masterful… by Consuelo
Yes but can print it
For now
In reply to Masterful… by Consuelo
i thought naval power was useless? one well placed nuke bla bla bla
China would never attach Taiwan. Philipines or Vietnam, hard to say.
US about to go 0 for 4
Taiwan
Nork
Syria
Ukraine
Wonder what would happen if the chinese sent a flotilla to Syria as the US try to round up France and UK etc i reckon Nato would be losing a few members fairly quick.
Oh goodie.
Are the Reptilians gonna invade Ohio this week, too?
Apathy is the latest fad. But who cares?
Taiwan is what China could look like without the commie boot. If you ever imagine what China would look like without the commies, it would be a gynormous Taiwan.
And word about that is slowly getting out, even in China. So no way they'll let that stand.
You really ought to travel a bit before making stupid comments like that. Urban China is already like Taiwan, and the people have no desire to have American style 'democracy', the Party has done pretty well for them over the last 30 years. They don't give two fucks about politics, they just want to get rich, and they are - through hard work and not complaining or blaming whatever hardships they have on someone else.
In reply to Taiwan is what China could… by Dr. Bonzo
That is how China operates. You threaten Syria or Iran and while you are all tied up and spread thinner that ever we'll take action on Taiwan. Clever clever bunch.
It’s a classic 3 card Monty.
As America gets its ass handed to it by the Russians and Iranians, retake Taiwan.
China looking after China only, once again. Leaving Russia to face the entire western alliance alone.
Fools, if Russia goes down China will be next.
Nope china knows if Russia falls they are fucked. Standing back now talking but that will change fast if its goes live in Syria
In reply to China looking after China… by jcbudmo
If it goes live in Syria, its too late. The Zionist-manipulated c*nts that 'lead' the West need to have the consequences DRILLED into their brainless heads to PREVENT it starting.
In reply to Nope china knows if Russia… by Jonnyvaz
While we do not have a crystal ball of the precise epicenter of World War III,........
