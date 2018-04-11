Crispin Odey: I Haven't Witnessed Anything Like This Since The 1970s

By now everyone has seen some version of this chart: it shows that from a record expansion of over $2 trillion in central bank balance sheets in 2017, the incremental liquidity created by the world's central banks will hit 0 some time in early 2019, at which point it will turn negative for the first time since the financial crisis, as central banks begin the highly deflationary process of monetary destruction.

This process, also known as the transition from Quantitative Easing to Quantiative Tightening, prompted a remarkable admission from Bank of America, which confirmed all we had said since 2009, namely that without central banks, the global stock market would be trading at a fraction of its current value. This is what Bank of America's Hans Mikkelsen said last week, when discussing "the road from QE to QT."

While QE was wonderful and led to favorable technicals in the form of too much money chasing too few bonds, QT (quantitative tightening) is the opposite - i.e. leads to unfavorable technicals and periods of too many bonds chasing too few investors. While QE suppressed volatility and led to a buy-the-dip mentality, QT is the opposite - i.e. higher volatility and sell-the-dip. While under QE fundamental erosion did not matter and strategists were king, under QT companies better not disappoint and analysts are king.

This "QT" flow reversal is shown in the chart below:

Which brings us to the question asked in the latest Odey Investor Letter.

But first a brief performance update from Crispin Odey, whose International Fund just had its best month since December 2014.

Unfortunately, for the uber permabear, February's outperformance is too little too fast, and nothing short of a complete market crash could possibly redeem the fund which has lost an unprecedented, 11%, 41% and 21% in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Ironically, it is a crash which not even Odey appears confident will happen because as he writes, "If the pain [in the market] is too great, we go back to the monetisation."

That is hardly controversial. The question is what happens next, and it is here that Odey may be able to generate some alpha based on his outlook for the post-crash economy and markets. Here's what he thinks will happen after central banks return with even more QE after the next market crash:

... this time, with full employment and continual Keynesian expansionary measures, there is only one result: higher inflation and ultimately higher interest rates. Then the debt does matter, the authorities will be slow to put up interest rates and the world will witness its first taste of stagflation in fifty years. As Brian Marber said, ‘Experience doesn’t count because you never quite have enough of it.’ No one can remember Brian.

In other words, whereas in the past the central banks could step in with more QE, the fact that the US is already pumping trillions in fiscal stimulus putting the economy on the verge of overheating, would make a return to ZIRP, or QE and/or NIRP, virtually impossible without unleashing runaway inflation at a time when growth is virtually non-existent, if not negative.

To Odey, it is unclear how the world will pull itself out by its bootstraps from that particular economic crisis, which as he notes is unlike anything he has witnessed since the 1970s:

Closing off the Mexican border, giving a massive fiscal boost on top of monetising for 18 months and following it with a few trade tariffs amounts to a massive inflationary shock. Again, I have to go back to the 1970’s to witness something similar. There the monetary expansion came through in asset prices first (the nifty fifty) and then in retail prices. My bet is that we will witness a similar few years. What I can only hope is that after 10 years in which financial alchemy handed all the keys to the mathematicians, these next few years will favour the historians, if there are any left.

He is hardly alone.

His full note below.