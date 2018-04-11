David Rosenberg's "Most Troubling" Statistic

Gluskin Sheff's Chief Economist and Strategist David Rosenberg is repeatedly asked:
"What statistic troubles him most?"
As he tweeted today, his answer is simple:
13 Million!
As Rosie explains:
"That's the number of people who have joined the financial services industry since the last credit collapse ended..."
Why is that so "troubling"?
"These youngsters have only known bull markets in everything from weed to FANGs to Picassos to Crypto...uber low interest-rates, endless QEs, and economic expansion..."
"And are they in for the surprise of their lives!!"
13 million more in the financial industry! Holy cow. That's more people than we have in manufacturing.
Exactly what "economic expansion" is he speaking of? Maybe he means the government fueled expansion of bank earnings ....
It appears experience is no longer counted in decades, but in CPU cycles.
The shorter the better since the newer computer CPU's are supposedly faster, thus 'better'. Or at least that's what the algo's tell me.
History does not repeat, but it rhymes a lot.
Troubling is that more war is coming. Mans greatest threat is himself.
Long KMB. Adult Diaper sales are expected to soar.
I'm used to paying $350 an O. The price just dropped to $250. My guy who has grower friends in Cali said it's going even lower soon.
Deflation is a Bitch!