David Rosenberg's "Most Troubling" Statistic

Gluskin Sheff's Chief Economist and Strategist David Rosenberg is repeatedly asked:

"What statistic troubles him most?"

As he tweeted today, his answer is simple:

13 Million !

As Rosie explains:

"That's the number of people who have joined the financial services industry since the last credit collapse ended..."

Why is that so "troubling"?

"These youngsters have only known bull markets in everything from weed to FANGs to Picassos to Crypto...uber low interest-rates, endless QEs, and economic expansion..."