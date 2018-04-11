David Rosenberg's "Most Troubling" Statistic

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 17:05

Gluskin Sheff's Chief Economist and Strategist David Rosenberg is repeatedly asked:

"What statistic troubles him most?"

As he tweeted  today, his answer is simple:

13 Million!

As Rosie explains:

"That's the number of people who have joined the financial services industry since the last credit collapse ended..."

Why is that so "troubling"?

"These youngsters have only known bull markets in everything from weed to FANGs to Picassos to Crypto...uber low interest-rates, endless QEs, and economic expansion..."

 

"And are they in for the surprise of their lives!!"

Cognitive Dissonance Wed, 04/11/2018 - 17:08

It appears experience is no longer counted in decades, but in CPU cycles.

The shorter the better since the newer computer CPU's are supposedly faster, thus 'better'. Or at least that's what the algo's tell me.

DillyDilly Wed, 04/11/2018 - 17:10

FlKeysFisherman DillyDilly Wed, 04/11/2018 - 17:21

Arnold Arnold Wed, 04/11/2018 - 17:37

cheech_wizard Muppet Wed, 04/11/2018 - 17:34

resistedliving Wed, 04/11/2018 - 17:27

sgorem Wed, 04/11/2018 - 17:42

moonmac Wed, 04/11/2018 - 17:59

