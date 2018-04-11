Dollar Jumps, Stocks & Gold Drop After 'Hawkish' Fed Minutes

The Dollar Index has spiked, erasing the early losses, after markets interpreted The Fed Minutes in a hawkish manner.
As Bloomberg reports, the initial read is the minutes lean a bit hawkish. A number of participants on the committee were looking for a slightly steeper rate-hike path. There was a strong sense that fiscal stimulus was going to boost growth and a strong consensus on inflation moving up toward target. The lack of much market reaction would seem to be because much of this was telegraphed in the release of the dot plot, Powell’s press conference and his speech last week.
This sparked weakness in stocks and precious metals...
Interestingly, bonds are little changed post-Fed with 2Y modestly higher in yield.
No, we are probably closer to WWIII than we have ever been ... and the “retreat to safety” has caused gold to “surge” by .73 percent.
WW3 up on deck, if not trade wars, High fuel prices coming soon, and the market keeps on going. They must be printing a fuckton to prop the Ponzi up.
Any excuse will do for a monkey-hammering of Gold - and especially Silver.
We all knew they wouldn't let that little blip up go un-hammered.
GSR @ 81. Almost a ten year high. Amazing disconnect from reality anyway you look at it.
I say again, the more screwed up things become, the more important it is to them to contain gold and silver. As long as they do this, they are basically safe within the Status Quo.
PRINT PRINT PRINT Need more inflation! Rent not high enough! Food too cheap! Healthcare too affordable! Mining too profitable! Housing prices not inflated enough! Wealth distributed too evenly! PRINT PRINT PRINT
One would think that on days like today, even some MSM financial talking head might ask, “Why isn’t gold going through the roof?”
No one will ask such a question or make such a point though. Which is really another “tell” about gold and silver “markets.”
Check this out. Why I think things are going to change.
If genuine and in furtherance of what is right, then yes.
Right bankruptcies are up 66% because its all good! The dollar is asswipe
If trade wars, possible real wars, crazy dictators with nukes, trillion dollar deficits, etc cant bring this market down, I doubt a few minor interest rate increases will even cause a blip. Nothing but a buying opportunity especially once the PPT arrives at 3:10 to promptly sell VIX and all related derivative products with their only limitation being how many printing presses they have.
The trade war (real or perceived), hasn't approached a meaningful level, yet.
$1365. Must Hamner Gold. Every time. So predictable.
The kind of paper gold that controls what you get back In fiat USD , when you must trade your physical Gold in to pay your monthly bills that only take federal reserve IOUs.
That kind of Gold. The Only one that seems to matter.
Use the paper to your advantage. Take $10K and open a trading account and when Gold goes down $20 buy a liquid Gold stock and when Gold goes up $20 sell it. Take profits and buy physical. Bleed the market for every fucking dime, the Banks do it.
1370 was this close.....
So close. Yet I never once got excited No, not even for 1 minute. 8 years of hammering, will teach that to you.
Just give the market an excuse to rally on anything. I am sure interest rate increases are now good for the market. Basically anything and everything is an excuse to buy the everything bubble.
in other words...the pm's were moving up in a fashion which is detrimental to the USD...drop the hammer! Meanwhile in Syria, chemical attacks continue against civilians as Bashar Al-Assad was seen pissing on the corpses of hundreds of children killed by sarin gas. Source---the White Helmets AP. Regurgitated by every Western media outlet in support of an immediate war in Syria.
Please China---sell 10 percent of your US domestic holdings all at once and see how the algos respond. You're still getting a great price.
until there are bombs dropping on mainland America, they will keep running these mockets up.