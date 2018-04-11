Dollar Jumps, Stocks & Gold Drop After 'Hawkish' Fed Minutes

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:14

The Dollar Index has spiked, erasing the early losses, after markets interpreted The Fed Minutes in a hawkish manner.

As Bloomberg reports, the initial read is the minutes lean a bit hawkish. A number of participants on the committee were looking for a slightly steeper rate-hike path. There was a strong sense that fiscal stimulus was going to boost growth and a strong consensus on inflation moving up toward target. The lack of much market reaction would seem to be because much of this was telegraphed in the release of the dot plot, Powell’s press conference and his speech last week.

This sparked weakness in stocks and precious metals...

Interestingly, bonds are little changed post-Fed with 2Y modestly higher in yield.

 

ted41776 Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:16 Permalink

PRINT PRINT PRINT Need more inflation! Rent not high enough! Food too cheap! Healthcare too affordable! Mining too profitable! Housing prices not inflated enough! Wealth distributed too evenly! PRINT PRINT PRINT

WayneHinds Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:20 Permalink

If trade wars, possible real wars, crazy dictators with nukes, trillion dollar deficits, etc cant bring this market down, I doubt a few minor interest rate increases will even cause a blip.  Nothing but a buying opportunity especially once the PPT arrives at 3:10 to promptly sell VIX and all related derivative products with their only limitation being how many printing presses they have.

WayneHinds Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:33 Permalink

Just give the market an excuse to rally on anything.  I am sure interest rate increases are now good for the market.  Basically anything and everything is an excuse to buy the everything bubble.

Snaffew Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:34 Permalink

in other words...the pm's were moving up in a fashion which is detrimental to the USD...drop the hammer!  Meanwhile in Syria, chemical attacks continue against civilians as Bashar Al-Assad was seen pissing on the corpses of hundreds of children killed by sarin gas.  Source---the White Helmets AP.  Regurgitated by every Western media outlet in support of an immediate war in Syria.  

Snaffew Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:36 Permalink

Please China---sell 10 percent of your US domestic holdings all at once and see how the algos respond.  You're still getting a great price.