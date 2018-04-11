Facebook Has Dozens Of Former Obama And Hillary Staffers In Senior Positions

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 13:51

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

If you’ve ever wondered if the censorship of conservatives and libertarians will ever end, here’s more evidence that it could be just the beginning.  Investigative journalists uncovered the ugly truth that Facebook employees, at senior levels, dozens of former Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton staffers.

Mark Zuckerberg notably failed to mention the recent revelations about the Obama 2012 campaign’s exploitation of the platform’s weak pre-2014 data protections toharvest masses of data from non-consenting users.  But when looking deeper at the number of former Obama staffers and former Hillary staffers in senior positions at the social media giant, it becomes a lot easier to see the “why” behind the obvious and glaring question.

It isn’t a secret that Facebook has been censoring anyone with a non-left political ideology.  Even Diamond and Silk have had a run-in with censorship.

And adding to the free speech violations, the establishment media narrative on the Facebook data scandal hit a decent sized snag last month. The talking heads had hoped that the story would be restricted to Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm that they linked to the Cruz and Trump campaigns, and their alleged misuse of user data. But a bigger story soon emerged, linked to a longtime media favorite: Barack Obama. But this story was widely dismissed by the propaganda puppets.

By the admission of Barack Obama’s former media analytics director, Carol Davidsen, the former president hoovered up far more data without users’ consent in 2012, when Facebook’s data policies were (as Facebook now concedes) far more vulnerable to exploitation than they were in 2016.

Mark Zuckerberg admits that, prior to its strengthening of user protections in 2014, Facebook made a critical error in allowing third-party apps to harvest data not just from users who gave them consent, but from their non-consenting friends. What he didn’t mention was the digital campaigning tools developed by Obama for America were among the apps that took advantage of this loophole. –Breitbart

Davidsen also clearly admitted on Twitter that representatives from Facebook visited Obama’s campaign team. Facebook told them they were allowed to get away with it because “they were on their side.”

In total, Breitbart was able to find 45 employees who had previously worked or volunteered with the Hillary campaigns, the Obama campaigns, or the Obama White House and are now employed by Facebook, Facebook-owned companies, or the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative. This does not include Facebook employees who do not have Linkedin accounts or neglected to mention past experience on their profiles.

By comparison, Breitbart’s search for former Romney staffers or campaign volunteers who currently work at Facebook returned just seven profiles. A search for McCain staffers returned one profile, who also appeared on the Romney list. A search for staffers from the George W. Bush administration or presidential campaigns returned three profiles while a search for former Trump staffers returned zero profiles.

Facebook has also denied Carol Davidsen’s claim that the company gave the Obama campaign any special favors in 2012. A Facebook spokeswoman said, “both the Obama and Romney campaigns had access to the same tools, and no campaign received any special treatment from Facebook.”

PT Joe Davola Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:33 Permalink

"Facebook Has Dozens Of Former Obama And Hillary Staffers In Senior Positions" ... and that is how FBook made Donald Trump win the electio - oh hang on, ummm... yeah, um, yeah but they secretly did not like Her Highness and they were all traitors see they must be traitors otherwise Her Highness would not have missed her coronation, no, that's not it, they love her, everyone loves her, they woz mind controlled by The Russians!!!  Yeah, that's it.  The Russians!!! ...

Itdoesntmatter Bud Dry Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:07 Permalink

Actually, he's testifying to how it was used to gather information on about a hundred million people illegally by a company who's executives bragged about getting Trump elected...So either you have no fucking clue about what you're saying, or you are lying....you pick?  https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/mar/20/cambridge-analytica-exe…  I'll wait...Fuck you people are stupid...

Chupacabra-322 D503 Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:02 Permalink

@ D,

 

Realize this this Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Alphabet Agency is involved in virtually every capacity of business along with their Criminal Front Companies.

 

That’s exactly, what needs to be comprehended into the human consciousness.

Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton & her co horts are only a symptom to the host.

 

The host being the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.

 

Pollygotacracker Wed, 04/11/2018 - 13:56 Permalink

Breitbart is simply controlled opposition. It is as fake as Fakebook when it comes to free speech. I was kicked off Breitbart for using the word 'Jew' in the comments section. Censorship. One on the left the other on the right. Both run by Jews. 

P.S. Andrew Breitbart was raised in Brentwood, CA. and Jewish. You can't make this shit up.

Chupacabra-322 Wed, 04/11/2018 - 13:58 Permalink

And so do the Criminal Deep State Psychopaths at all of the Highest Compartmentalized Levels of Corporate Globalist Governments at the Criminal Federal, State & Local Municipalities since WWII

Itdoesntmatter Wed, 04/11/2018 - 13:59 Permalink

yes!!! This must be the news the media is trying to cover up with coverage of Trump taunting the Russians, telegraphing his next move so we don't pay attention to the Dems majority at FaceBox, or the Repubs dominion over the Justice Dept....that's it...that's the ticket

TheNeosNeo Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:06 Permalink

It doesn't matter. Facebook is a private enterprise and can do whatever they want. They can sensor the right an promote the left if they choose.  Fox News does what they want, CNN does that they want. Maybe what's needed is a right leaning version of Facebook. Steve Bannon is not busy, maybe he can start it up.

 

And if you vote based on Facebook memes, well, you're a special kind of stupid aren't you?

Voice of insanity Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:07 Permalink

All he had to do was make up evidence of Russian meddling in American democracy and he couldn't do that - now they're throwing him to the wolves. Couldn't happen to a better fucker.

Consuelo Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:17 Permalink

Schmidt saw the handwriting on the wall and had his bug-out bag ready...   

Bolsheviks like Zuck on the other hand, are led by their own hubris, dumb-fucks notwithstanding...

abgary1 Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:19 Permalink

Social engineering is real and is impacting us right now.

Good news, we have choices.

Get off the social media web sites, use search engines that do not track your queries, leave your mobile devise at home and use cash. If you are buying a phone do not buy a smart phone.

Anything that leaves a digital footprint can be tracked which results in the loss of privacy and thus freedom.

Do not give away your freedom for convenience sake.

Without freedom we have nothing.