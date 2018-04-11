Facebook Has Dozens Of Former Obama And Hillary Staffers In Senior Positions

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
If you’ve ever wondered if the censorship of conservatives and libertarians will ever end, here’s more evidence that it could be just the beginning. Investigative journalists uncovered the ugly truth that Facebook employees, at senior levels, dozens of former Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton staffers.
Mark Zuckerberg notably failed to mention the recent revelations about the Obama 2012 campaign’s exploitation of the platform’s weak pre-2014 data protections toharvest masses of data from non-consenting users. But when looking deeper at the number of former Obama staffers and former Hillary staffers in senior positions at the social media giant, it becomes a lot easier to see the “why” behind the obvious and glaring question.
It isn’t a secret that Facebook has been censoring anyone with a non-left political ideology. Even Diamond and Silk have had a run-in with censorship.
And adding to the free speech violations, the establishment media narrative on the Facebook data scandal hit a decent sized snag last month. The talking heads had hoped that the story would be restricted to Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm that they linked to the Cruz and Trump campaigns, and their alleged misuse of user data. But a bigger story soon emerged, linked to a longtime media favorite: Barack Obama. But this story was widely dismissed by the propaganda puppets.
By the admission of Barack Obama’s former media analytics director, Carol Davidsen, the former president hoovered up far more data without users’ consent in 2012, when Facebook’s data policies were (as Facebook now concedes) far more vulnerable to exploitation than they were in 2016.
Mark Zuckerberg admits that, prior to its strengthening of user protections in 2014, Facebook made a critical error in allowing third-party apps to harvest data not just from users who gave them consent, but from their non-consenting friends. What he didn’t mention was the digital campaigning tools developed by Obama for America were among the apps that took advantage of this loophole. –Breitbart
They came to office in the days following election recruiting & were very candid that they allowed us to do things they wouldn’t have allowed someone else to do because they were on our side.— Carol Davidsen (@cld276) March 19, 2018
Davidsen also clearly admitted on Twitter that representatives from Facebook visited Obama’s campaign team. Facebook told them they were allowed to get away with it because “they were on their side.”
In total, Breitbart was able to find 45 employees who had previously worked or volunteered with the Hillary campaigns, the Obama campaigns, or the Obama White House and are now employed by Facebook, Facebook-owned companies, or the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative. This does not include Facebook employees who do not have Linkedin accounts or neglected to mention past experience on their profiles.
By comparison, Breitbart’s search for former Romney staffers or campaign volunteers who currently work at Facebook returned just seven profiles. A search for McCain staffers returned one profile, who also appeared on the Romney list. A search for staffers from the George W. Bush administration or presidential campaigns returned three profiles while a search for former Trump staffers returned zero profiles.
Facebook has also denied Carol Davidsen’s claim that the company gave the Obama campaign any special favors in 2012. A Facebook spokeswoman said, “both the Obama and Romney campaigns had access to the same tools, and no campaign received any special treatment from Facebook.”
So that's the slimy rock all the top Obama staffers crawled under.
"The Resistance" but don't worry Zuck Says they don't play political favorites. I trust him as much as the False flag Chemical attack in Syria
In reply to So that's where they all… by directaction
well call me shocked!
guess the Media Matters For America and all of the other Saul Alinsky groups were dun filled up
In reply to "The Resistance" but don't… by JimmyJones
Pushing that Liberal Mental Illness.
In reply to well call me shocked! by wildbad
Facebook 101: Stupid people doing and saying stupid things... What could possibly go wrong?
In reply to Pushing that Liberal Mental… by Bud Dry
Fags. Jews.
Jewish fags.
What's not to love?
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to Facebook 101: Stupid people… by El Oregonian
Google too!
Incestuous bastards!
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
If I recall the story correctly, Schmidt offered Hillary the data, but said it was gonna cost a lot to provide all the canvassers with the phones to access it. Gonna guess since it would be coming from her pocket (or a pocket she would be picking after the election), she was too cheap.
In reply to Incestuous bastards! by wee-weed up
Just call Zuck "Window Maker".
- A Nation Divided can not stand, so the assault on country people, fly-over people, Tea-Party, will pick up along with Impeachment of Donald Trump if the Deep State can get/win the House of Represenatives
In reply to If I recall the story… by Joe Davola
"Facebook Has Dozens Of Former Obama And Hillary Staffers In Senior Positions" ... and that is how FBook made Donald Trump win the electio - oh hang on, ummm... yeah, um, yeah but they secretly did not like Her Highness and they were all traitors see they must be traitors otherwise Her Highness would not have missed her coronation, no, that's not it, they love her, everyone loves her, they woz mind controlled by The Russians!!! Yeah, that's it. The Russians!!! ...
In reply to If I recall the story… by Joe Davola
You can take the fucktard out of the hood, but...
In reply to Pushing that Liberal Mental… by Bud Dry
I am searching for the appropriate conspiratorial weirdness
1. Facebook is trying to make right wing people look stupid
2. embarrass conservative intellectuals
3. augment the time interval when Fox News women
are required to cross/uncross their legs
In reply to You can take the fucktard… by kralizec
The only searching you have to do Moron is see the truth and admit that Zuckerberg and his lackeys were censoring Conservatives and aiding and abetting the Libs. That is not within your or any Lib's abilities. Troll on Snork.
In reply to I am searching for the… by Deep Snorkeler
Actually, he's testifying to how it was used to gather information on about a hundred million people illegally by a company who's executives bragged about getting Trump elected...So either you have no fucking clue about what you're saying, or you are lying....you pick? https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/mar/20/cambridge-analytica-exe… I'll wait...Fuck you people are stupid...
In reply to Pushing that Liberal Mental… by Bud Dry
FB needs to be either broken up into small bite-sized chunks or dissolved completely.
In reply to So that's where they all… by directaction
dead man walking
In reply to FB needs to be either broken… by Erek
That look on Zuckerjews face appears to imply that he's enjoying the halfricans jammy in close proximity to and tickling his shitter.
In reply to So that's where they all… by directaction
Memories of the Tea Party, started as a protest of corporate bailouts, within six months Koch's turned it into a protest in favor of lower corporate taxes......within a year the Tea Party founder left his own organization.
In reply to So that's where they all… by directaction
The CIA owns In-Q-Tel owns Palantir owns Peter Thiel owns Zuckerberg owns Social Media owns Public Opinion owns Congress owns the CIA
Ma Bell's got the ill communications.
In reply to So that's where they all… by directaction
@ D,
Realize this this Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Alphabet Agency is involved in virtually every capacity of business along with their Criminal Front Companies.
That’s exactly, what needs to be comprehended into the human consciousness.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton & her co horts are only a symptom to the host.
The host being the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.
In reply to The CIA owns In-Q-Tel owns… by D503
+1 for the Beastie Boys ref...
In reply to The CIA owns In-Q-Tel owns… by D503
And what do you think they were referencing?
In reply to +1 for the Beastie Boys ref… by yrad
And slimy rock are 41 republican congressmen crawl under? And will they have room for the others that lose in Nov.?
In reply to So that's where they all… by directaction
shocking
Imagine how pissed they will be when Trump whips their little faggy asses again.
"BITCHFIT!"
They love enraging the Trump chumps with propaganda like this.
So you are saying it's a false story?
In reply to They love enraging the Trump… by karenm
So what? Facebook is part of the Deep State.
Breitbart is simply controlled opposition. It is as fake as Fakebook when it comes to free speech. I was kicked off Breitbart for using the word 'Jew' in the comments section. Censorship. One on the left the other on the right. Both run by Jews.
P.S. Andrew Breitbart was raised in Brentwood, CA. and Jewish. You can't make this shit up.
and he died as a result of his views...jews views no doubt. jews killed him too i bet. and his pall bearers were all _____
In reply to Breitbart is simply… by Pollygotacracker
It's deep state all the way down!
And so do the Criminal Deep State Psychopaths at all of the Highest Compartmentalized Levels of Corporate Globalist Governments at the Criminal Federal, State & Local Municipalities since WWII
yes!!! This must be the news the media is trying to cover up with coverage of Trump taunting the Russians, telegraphing his next move so we don't pay attention to the Dems majority at FaceBox, or the Repubs dominion over the Justice Dept....that's it...that's the ticket
Stop whining. Republicunts are free to start their own social media platforms if they like.
I’m sorry free speech scares you so much. Do you need your blanky?
In reply to Stop whining. Republicunts… by Sliced into ribbons
already have....fox...
In reply to Stop whining. Republicunts… by Sliced into ribbons
This is news?
It doesn't matter. Facebook is a private enterprise and can do whatever they want. They can sensor the right an promote the left if they choose. Fox News does what they want, CNN does that they want. Maybe what's needed is a right leaning version of Facebook. Steve Bannon is not busy, maybe he can start it up.
And if you vote based on Facebook memes, well, you're a special kind of stupid aren't you?
now THAT is consistent conservative philosophy....Not that I agree with it. But that's a pure free-marketer...
In reply to It doesn't matter. Facebook… by TheNeosNeo
But it's not a game of right vs left, it's a game of satanic tribe vs humanity.
In reply to It doesn't matter. Facebook… by TheNeosNeo
All he had to do was make up evidence of Russian meddling in American democracy and he couldn't do that - now they're throwing him to the wolves. Couldn't happen to a better fucker.
Farcebook = liberal echo chamber? That's unpossible!
Facebox = troll farms? evidently...
In reply to Farcebook = liberal echo… by chrsn
Dead POS faggot talking. Hope he reads this.
'Yo Zuck The Fuck, tell your bed buddy yobongoman to go fuck himself.'
"New" cog in the deep state wheel of control.
Schmidt saw the handwriting on the wall and had his bug-out bag ready...
Bolsheviks like Zuck on the other hand, are led by their own hubris, dumb-fucks notwithstanding...
Trump should be targeting Facebook and Google with those Tomahawks.
Social engineering is real and is impacting us right now.
Good news, we have choices.
Get off the social media web sites, use search engines that do not track your queries, leave your mobile devise at home and use cash. If you are buying a phone do not buy a smart phone.
Anything that leaves a digital footprint can be tracked which results in the loss of privacy and thus freedom.
Do not give away your freedom for convenience sake.
Without freedom we have nothing.
They're with the Imperial HER Whose Turn it Was.
I suspect the common link is not Democrat but slimey pharisee jew, I'd wager about 90% of their top management are the satanic tribe.