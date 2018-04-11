FBI Sought Records Related To "Access Hollywood" Tape During Cohen Raid

More details about the FBI raid on Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's hotel, home and office are slowly leaking out.
The New York Times reported that in addition to information about payoffs to two alleged Trump mistresses - former adult actress Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) and former playmate Karen MacDougal) - the FBI was searching for information related to the "Access Hollywood" tape, where Trump uttered the infamous phrase "grab her by the p***y".
Specifically, the Feds were looking for evidence that Cohen tried to suppress damaging information about Trump during the campaign. The tape was published by the Washington Post a month before the election, and prompted many political pundits to write Trump off (something they would swiftly regret).
The Feds are also seeking information about the role National Enquirer publisher David Pecker played in purportedly silencing the women. It was revealed after the raid that Cohen is being investigated for bank fraud and possible campaign finance violations.
Investigators are trying to determine the precise nature of Cohen's role during the campaign - he wasn't an official member of the campaign staff (instead, he was still working for the Trump Organization) - as they seek to determine whether a payment to Daniels by Cohen constituted an illegal campaign contribution.
Cohen famously said under oath that he paid Daniels $130,000 - a payment she's described as "hush money" - on his own accord, and totally independent of Trump.
Trump is furious over these revelations, the Times said, because they cross the "red line" that Trump delineated during an interview with the Times last summer - namely, that the prosecutor stay away from his business and his family's financial dealings.
In other Russia probe-related news, Bloomberg reported that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has asked a judge in Virginia to issue 35 sets of subpoenas to witnesses for Paul Manafort's trial - which is set to begin on July 10. A judge said today that there would be a hearing on Manafort's motion to dismiss the case before the trial.
I guess the FBIers ran out of porn on Weiners laptop and came for Trump's files.
The XXX Files I mean.
The FBI is wasting our tax dollars breaking the Constitution to investigate things that aren't crimes.
We don't NEED an FBI.
J. EDGAR MUELLER
SHUT IT DOWN
Oh and get those files on pedos, the botched USA coup, and the use of WMDs against civilians as a pretext for war, K? K thx
"the Feds were looking for evidence that Cohen tried to suppress damaging information about Trump"
I don't know which is worse: the FBI engaging in such egregiously political behavior, or the Jew York Times reporting on it as if there was nothing wrong with it.
Hey Trump.....bring all those expensive toys and the boys home.....go up the Potomac......the real Enemy is in Washington DC.
Disband the FBI Traitors.....farm them out to INS to guard the Border, if they can do that without fucking up.
Fucking Idiots are running this country into the dirt.
I'm reading from someone's post on Twitter, a re-Tweet of the existence of a film where Hillary fileted the face off a baby and drank the blood. BS? Personally, it is not beyond my consideration knowing what I've come to find out from Shrub upwards in time of who these people really are.
All this smoke... And No Cookie?? How Many months??
John Edwards gave a $1 Million dollars in what they called “Hush money.”
Edwards knew of the campaign finance limits.
There was a Sex tape - and he paid for that to be hushed, too, and destroyed.
The FEC ruled that Edwards’ “Hush” money, they actually called it Hush money, was NOT a violation.
That’s right.
Seeing this garbage in contrast to the Crooked Hillary investigation just shows how blind these tools are. The exact same thing that happened with Slick Willy is occurring though...normal people look at it as biased and overwrought.
Ok, can David "Big" Pecker show us his Brass Balls to help deflate the Stormy affair.
Absolutely nothing illegal to give peole money under contract and if they sign it that’s life. Look at CBS bitching about their NDA and Charlie Rose...these peole never think things out when they try one set of rules for themselves...in the end who gives a fuck about this crap.
Nah, those were just child support payments.
Specifically, the Feds were looking for evidence that Cohen tried to suppress damaging information about Trump during the campaign.
Good thing nobody did that for HRC.
I'm sure they'll find something. May be in 2024 but damnit, they'll find something!
I think there was a book written about these chickenheads running around. Hmmmmmmm . . . . . . . . . . .Oh yeah! now I remember. Its called A Confederacy Of Dunces.
FBI... the Gestapo for the Deep State
Stormy said there was no sex. So Stormy was extorting Trump/Cohen to prevent her from lying right before the election.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BbtS8LdTUfI&t=336s
Access Hollywood tape crimes!!!
I feel so much safer now.
I heard Trump jaywalked once...they should probably look into that too.
...so, how does this prove Russian collusion?? (face-palm)
The scope of Muellers probe was about Russian collusion. Since when was paying off a porn star to be quiet through a contract illegal? This was many years before he even ran for office so how is this NOT a witch hunt? And what are they gonna frame Trump with after they find their evidence of pay off and 'grab em in the pussy' video? Nothing
Cohen must feel lucky that he is not Hillary's personal lawyer.
once the missiles start launching, all the uncertainty will be gone and this market will rally 1K+ pts like no one's business. USG is so deep into supporting the banks and markets that there is no way they can have market go down.
“They thought they were just bringing down a President they despised but with the help of a washed up stripper/porn star desperate for validation and a rogue, out-of-control Special Counsel Prosecutor desperate for relevancy they ushered in a Constitutional crisis that would rock the foundations of a nation........”
Trailer for a really bad “B” Hollywood movie?? Oh NO!!! It’s our morning headlines, folks!
Just remember.....Hillary and the Dems may have engineered this national train wreck but it was the anti-Trump members of the GOP who colluded with them and helped send it barreling down the tracks!
Take that thought with you into the voting booth if we are fortunate enough to have Midterm elections.
Like I said:
From HRC headquarters (Pods house, most likely)
"Find something you F'ing Idiots - Anything...!!!