Authored by Gabriella Okun via The Daily Caller,
Tourists can try out the first “luxury space hotel” set to open in 2022, The New York Post reported.
Tourists seeking a zero-gravity vacation spot can try out the “luxury space hotel,” according to The New York Post Friday.
Houston-based tech company Orion Span designed this possible vacation hot spot, Aurora Station, which is expected to launch into space 2021 and will house guests the following year, National Geographic added.
Vacation-goers will need to shell out an initial $80,000 deposit for the 12-day trip, which starts at $9.5 million. The deposit for this pricey hotel is fully refundable.
The costly hotel will grant tourists unique experiences.
Travelers will have the opportunity to see 16 sunrises and sunsets every 24 hours, as well as the Aurora Borealis. These tourists will also get to assist in research experiments and even grow food in space, according to Orion Span’s website.
The hotel is expected to host six guests at a time with two-person rooms.
“Aurora Station will be the World’s First Luxury Space Hotel in orbit 200 miles above the Earth’s surface. Our luxurious accommodations will include private suites for two, the most number of windows ever created for spaceflight, weightlessness, and the world’s only authentic astronaut experience. We launch in 2021,” the tech company advertises on their official website.
Orion Span is also working on developing living facilities in outer space.
Comments
sun will be heading into Minimum by then either Dalton or Maunder - radiation up there will be too high. Though may may a quick pleasant short break from the endless war unfolding down here.
Other Squirrel distractions here:
http://anonhq.com/a-politician-dies-and-has-to-spend-just-one-day-in-he…
$80,000 and i'm thinking "i'm in!"...deposit on $9.5M...i'm out.
In reply to sun will be in Minimum by… by Crazy Or Not
I hear sex in space is...um...err...interesting.
Going long bungee cords.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Can we all pay to fill it with Neocunts and then send it hurling into the sun.....
In reply to a by Cognitive Dissonance
'Altered Carbon' anyone? Elysium?
In reply to Can we all pay to fill it… by Pol Pot
loved Altered Carbon - thanks free month Netflix! can't say much of the rest of their offerings. hard to find any of the millions of awesome black & whites .
as for this post - somehow these "space" prospectus' frauds always let the perps walk free after hoovering up the $$ from the dupes.
Jeranism (see youtube channel) documented at least 20 or so over this century that have ALL failed to deliver anything. and kept the $$. Total SCAMS.
NASA - lied to the world about EVERYTHING.
research Admiral Byrd's antarctic expeditions. Operation High Jump.
In reply to 'Altered Carbon' anyone? by Luc X. Ifer
Took a quick look at Jeranism. Attention whore. Stretches things way to thin to make a case. Won't be back to his Youtube channel.
In reply to loved Altered Carbon -… by SixIsNinE
9.5 million to go to space and watch TV
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
What about sex? and alcohol?
In reply to sun will be in Minimum by… by Crazy Or Not
What about Hookers & Blow?
In reply to What about sex? and alcohol? by Disgruntled Goat
TWELVE DAYS in a sardine can???
One day would suffice: zero-gravity sex, and the right to bore everyone at parties to death for the rest of your life.
Low Earth Orbit (LEO) is not space.
Also only the big bad Russians have a working taxi.
<<<<< man landed on the moon
<<<<< the moon landing was a hoax
Those are not the options. The options are:
a) Do you believe the bullshit that distracted from Vietnam and civil rights by Nixon, Cheney and chums?
or
b) Do you believe in physics, engineering and the fact no one has repeated the fantastic voyage?
In reply to <<<<< man landed on the moon… by weliveinamatrix
my studies make me tend to believe it was a hoax...your reasons are valid also. Once a person studies it, new thoughts are brought to life...dont get me started on 911 lol....I just posted here about the oon landing to see what others thought..seems the hoax is believed by the majority so far.
In reply to Those are not the options… by PrivetHedge
Because these just magically appeared on the surface of the moon...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lunar_Laser_Ranging_experiment
Or do you suppose man just flew over the moon and dropped hundreds hoping like buttered toast they would land mirror side up?
Standard Disclaimer: I'll wait for what I am sure will be a logical well-thought out answer. (eye roll) And when you are done with that, take each of these in turn... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Third-party_evidence_for_Apollo_Moon_land…
In reply to my studies make me tend to… by weliveinamatrix
I already looked at both sides of the story...first of all, I dont trust wikipedia but I still take time to read the "other side"...I still believe it was a hoax. I dont have to provide links, you can research it yourself. wikipedia also says that 19 cavemen brought down building 7.
In reply to Because these just magically… by cheech_wizard
Anyone who uses Wikipedia as a reference might as well use Snopes as a fact checker.
By the way, the name "Snopes". The Snopes family were found in a number of William Faulkner's novels and the name Snopes became a synonym for dirty, low-down, sneaky white trash that lied and stole and burned barns down. Apropos name for that dirty, low-down, sneaky white trash "fact-checking" web site.
In reply to I already looked at both… by weliveinamatrix
The fact that no one has repeated the fantasy voyage is cause enough to raise considerable suspicions thereby causing much greater in depth research as to just how much we have been lied to from birth about a whole big bunch of things.
In reply to Those are not the options… by PrivetHedge
Since the Apollo program, no human has ever, anywhere, anytime, left orbit of the Earth,,, The shuttle went to 400 or so miles, and then they were seeing radiation tracers in there eyes,,, Seems a little odd,,,,
In reply to <<<<< man landed on the moon… by weliveinamatrix
You can check out but you can never leave.
$9.5 million to get up there. $100 million if you want to come back. lol.
Yes but do they provide room service?
what a stupid fucking idea
bring your own UV light to inspect the all the walls before you touch anything. Zero-G spooge gets everywhere.
I really hate articles that have a video start without my clicking for it to start...kinda feel as tho its being shoved down my throat...please stop. If I want to see/hear a video, I will click the start button...dont force it upon me...thx ZH.
And the radiation exposure you get each night when viewing the Aurora Borealis is........
Just imagine those nights with serious solar flare activity.
Elysium bitchez
Let's see, I can buy a $9 million villa overlooking the ocean, or I can go up in space and be sick for 12 days... And of course there's always the risk of the rocket blowing up on the pad, or burning up on reentry, or....
>the most number of windows ever created for spaceflight
Genius, I tell you, pure fucking genius.
First "Luxury Space Hotel" Set To Open In 2022. Located in East LA...
National Lampoon's Space Vacation
You couldn't pay me enough to head into outter space.
Space is no place for tourist. It would be better if the ZH engineers explain it for ya.
Back in the mid 80s, Society Expeditions took deposits on the first civilian space flights. They required a $5,000 deposit toward the full fair of $25,000. My travel agent knew I always went to weird places. She gave me her only copy of a six-page color brochure. While I was deciding, there was that little O-ring problem with the space shuttle and the whole civilian trip was off. My son is a movie producer. That brochure is on the wall of his office.
That this idea got this far? Yea that should tell you all you need to know about experts in general.