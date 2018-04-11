First "Luxury Space Hotel" Set To Open In 2022

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:05

Authored by Gabriella Okun via The Daily Caller,

Tourists can try out the first “luxury space hotel” set to open in 2022, The New York Post reported.

Houston-based tech company Orion Span designed this possible vacation hot spot, Aurora Station, which is expected to launch into space 2021 and will house guests the following year, National Geographic added

Vacation-goers will need to shell out an initial $80,000 deposit for the 12-day trip, which starts at $9.5 million. The deposit for this pricey hotel is fully refundable.

The costly hotel will grant tourists unique experiences.

Travelers will have the opportunity to see 16 sunrises and sunsets every 24 hours, as well as the Aurora Borealis. These tourists will also get to assist in research experiments and even grow food in space, according to Orion Span’s website.

The hotel is expected to host six guests at a time with two-person rooms.

“Aurora Station will be the World’s First Luxury Space Hotel in orbit 200 miles above the Earth’s surface. Our luxurious accommodations will include private suites for two, the most number of windows ever created for spaceflight, weightlessness, and the world’s only authentic astronaut experience. We launch in 2021,” the tech company advertises on their official website.

Orion Span is also working on developing living facilities in outer space.

Back in the mid 80s, Society Expeditions took deposits on the first civilian space flights. They required a $5,000 deposit toward the full fair of $25,000. My travel agent knew I always went to weird places. She gave me her only copy of a six-page color brochure. While I was deciding, there was that little O-ring problem with the space shuttle and the whole civilian trip was off.