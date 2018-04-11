FOMC Minutes Show Members Bullish On Trump Tax Plan, Worried On Trade War

Gold has gained notably since The Fed hiked rates in March (as stocks have suffered) and the yield curve has collapsed, hardly signaling market confidence in the Jerome Powell's first rate-hike. But it appears the critical highlights from the meeting are a positive outlook on Trump's growth agenda...

*FED SEES `SIGNIFICANT' FISCAL-POLICY GROWTH BOOST NEXT FEW YRS

The details:

The staff saw the risks to the forecasts for real GDP growth and the unemployment rate as balanced. On the upside, recent fiscal policy changes could lead to a greater expansion in economic activity over the next few years than the staff projected. On the downside, those fiscal policy changes could yield less impetus to the economy than the staff expected if the economy was already operating above its potential level and resource utilization continued to tighten, as the staff projected. Risks to the inflation projection also were seen as balanced. An upside risk was that inflation could increase more than expected in an economy that was projected to move further above its potential. Downside risks included the possibilities that longer-term inflation expectations may have edged lower or that the run of low core inflation readings last year could prove to be more persistent than the staff expected.

Meanwhile, anxiety is growing over Trump's Trade wars...

*STRONG MAJORITY OF FED OFFICIALS SAW TRADE WAR AS DOWNSIDE RISK

Some more details on how the FOMC sees trade war:

A number of participants reported concern among their business contacts about the possible ramifications of the recent imposition of tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. Participants did not see the steel and aluminum tariffs, by themselves, as likely to have a significant effect on the national economic outlook, but a strong majority of participants viewed the prospect of retaliatory trade actions by other countries, as well as other issues and uncertainties associated with trade policies, as downside risks for the U.S. economy. Contacts in the agricultural sector reported feeling particularly vulnerable to retaliation.

Notably, as the dots revealed, there are a few hawks and doves who established the endpoints around the more centrist views, but the minutes offered little additional clue as to who they were.

Stocks down, bonds & bullion up...

Yield curve down...

Bloomberg reports the following are selected excerpts from the FOMC meeting minutes that concluded on March 21:

Also of note: the Fed's discussion on the blow out in Libor-OIS which, as one would expect, was blamed on the wrong thing, the net surge in T-Bill issuance, which however we now know is no longer a factor and yet both Libor and L-OIS remain at post-crisis wides:

In short-term funding markets, increased issuance of Treasury bills lifted Treasury bill yields above comparable-maturity OIS rates for the first time in almost a decade. The rise in bill yields was a factor that pushed up money market rates and widened the spreads of certificates of deposit and term London interbank offered rates relative to OIS rates. The upward pressure on money market rates also showed up in slight increases in the effective federal funds rate and the overnight bank funding rate relative to the interest rate on excess reserves. The rise in market rates on overnight repurchase agreements relative to the offering rate on the Federal Reserve’s ON RRP facility resulted in low levels of takeup at the facility.

And the now standard timestamp:

Reductions in the size of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet continued as scheduled without a notable effect on markets.

We'll check back on this very soon...

