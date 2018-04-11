Foreign Buyers Tumble In Surprisingly Weak 10Y Treasury Auction

After yesterday's mediocre 3Y auction, today's reopening of $21 billion in 10Y notes (the 9-Year 10-Month cusip 3W8) was especially ugly. On one hand, the auction stopped out at 2.795%, tailing the When Issued by 0.5bps, if modestly lower than last month's 2.889%, the highest since 2014, and the first stop lower than the previous auction since November.
However it was the internals that were especially ugly. While the Bid to Cover dropped from 2.50 to 2.46, below the 2.49 six auction average, what was surprising was the sharp drop in foreign, "Indirect" bidders, which slumped to just 53.2% of the final award, down sharply from 66.2% in March and 66.6% six month average. This was the lowest Indirect award going back to January 2015. And with Direct bidders taking down 8.4%, above the 6.5% last month and the highest since December, it meant that just like in yesterday's 3Y auction, Primary Dealers were stuck holding much of the bag, with an award of 38.4%, the highest since September 2017.
In summary, together with yesterday's mediocre 3Y auction, the week is not starting off well for the torrential supply of US Treasury paper, which is rather strange as there should be significant demand for safe paper on a day like today when speculation about World War III is rampant. If the last two auctions are any indication, funding the US $1 trillion deficit may prove to be far more difficult than many speculate, unless of course, the Fed does not step in and resume monetizing the debt via QE4.
Comments
Duh....Invoke trade war w/#2 economy, watch foreign purchases of treasuries plummet.
Up next - let's try price controls (Nixon)
All the deficits combined since WWII are less than the interest payments on the national debt over the same period:
http://thesoundingline.com/the-us-federal-debt-a-losing-proposition/
In reply to Duh by Frilton Miedman
True. the largest % surge in U.S. debt started under Reagan, only Clinton started to reverse it, then Bush threw it all away, Obama walked into a train crash and the filibuster tied his hands.
Cutting corporate taxes in the name of "job creation" when the jobs are being created in China, India, Mexico doesn't seem to be working....it's been 4 decades, I say let's explore "trickle up" economics for a few decades, see how it goes.
In reply to All the deficits combined… by Four Star
Hey Before you suck Clinton's dick, just remember it was pervert Bill who allowed the repeal of Glass-Steagal which created the MBS and Derivative chaos which led to our finest moment as a country- the Bailouts.
In reply to True. the largest % surge in… by Frilton Miedman
You forgot the CFMA in your phallic obsession, which, along with Republicans Gramm, Leach and Bliley's removal of glass Steagall, bears even greater responsibility for market manipulation of futures/derivatives - giving TBTF's complete control over input costs, and effectively earnings so they can day-trade pure profits every day at the expense of both small investors and consumers.
Clinton, a "conservadem" decided to drop a time bomb on the future, to make himself look "moderate" with the GOP.
We need to eliminate the CFMA, or at least modify it for transparency....but the GOP's busy trying to eliminate Dodd-Frank, all hell would break loose with the banking lobby if we tackled the CFMA.
In reply to Hey Before you suck Clinton… by REAL MONEY
The US will be destroyed in any war with Russia/China.
All three will, the U.S. to a lesser degree.
In reply to The US will be destroyed in… by Phillyguy
Everyobdy will ... it is actually an act of equality killing all at the same time.
NLM #Nolivesmatter ...
In reply to All three will, the U.S. to… by Frilton Miedman
I’m pretty sure that everyone on the globe will lose if we go to war.
In reply to The US will be destroyed in… by Phillyguy
Maybe, just maybe the rest of the stupid fucking world is figuring out the only way to stop the US from invading them is to STOP FUNDING THE FUCKING US MILITARY.
The rest of the world knew/knows this, but the rest of the world is/was approaching this in a measured fashion so as to not to provoke an already rabid dog. That said however, doesn't mean that the measured approach can't get up to speed and accelerate the already determined path.
In reply to Maybe, just maybe the rest… by Cosmicserpent
The rest of the stupid fucking world hasn't got much say in it.
In reply to Maybe, just maybe the rest… by Cosmicserpent
one can dream...are people that smart?
In reply to Maybe, just maybe the rest… by Cosmicserpent
Markets go up and down.
The Fed needs to be ready with CTL+P though. China's oil contracts, Russia's new weapons, the huge spike in deficit spending, and our constant warmongering eventually may eventually reduce dollar demand.
But given that dollar demand is rigged by blackmail, I dunno.
Ive been a loyal reader here for 6+ years...you need to hire somebody else to write fixed income analysis, specifically TSYs...these auctions are coming at the highs of the last month, so yes there was a 0.5 bps 'tail' relative to the active market, but the active 10YR is a full point higher than it was two weeks ago...so there is indeed plenty of demand, regardless of the 'why'
It's PetroYuan ... you fools..
Now STFU BWahahahahaha
Flee to the safety of treasuries!
TLT
Perhaps people hesitated from lending the US Govt money when it was planning to use it to start WWIII the next week.
Getting nukes is bad enough, but paying for it to happen is even worse.