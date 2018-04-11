Four CBS Producers "Terrified" Over Upcoming Charlie Rose Sex Scandal Exposé

CBS has been scrambling to have employees sign NDAs in order to silence potential sources ahead of an upcoming Exposé on Charlie Rose in the Washington Post, reports Page Six.
We’re told that CBS News president David Rhodes, “CBS This Morning” executive producer Ryan Kadro, “60 Minutes” executive producer Jeff Fager and former “CBS This Morning” executive producer Chris Licht are all terrified about a looming Washington Post investigation that’s now been in the works for months.
“There are a lot of executives looking around corners, hoping they’re not named in the story,” an industry insider told us. “[CBS is] trying to suppress [the story] by using the NDAs.” Meanwhile, said the source, “Jeff, Ryan and David are all waiting for the other shoe to drop.” -Page Six
Page Six notes the hypocrisy of CBS News framing alleged Donald Trump mistress Stormy Daniels as "brave" for breaking her NDA, while forcing their own employees to sign them.
Rose, a veteran journalist and paragon of the MSM saw his nearly half-century career end within hours of eight women coming forward in a November 2017 Washington Post Exposé - accusing him of predatory "casting couch" behavior similar to Harvey Weinstein.
Eight women have told The Washington Post that longtime television host Charlie Rose made unwanted sexual advances toward them, including lewd phone calls, walking around naked in their presence, or groping their breasts, buttocks or genital areas.
The women were employees or aspired to work for Rose at the “Charlie Rose” show from the late 1990s to as recently as 2011. They ranged in age from 21 to 37 at the time of the alleged encounters. Rose, 75, whose show airs on PBS and Bloomberg TV, also co-hosts “CBS This Morning” and is a contributing correspondent for “60 Minutes.” -WaPo
*POOF* ...end of the road Charlie.
Rose issued an "I'm sorry and ashamed for walking around with my dick out and groping women" statement before his dishonorable discharge into a shame-filled retirement full of country-club whisperings and fewer holiday parties, we imagine.
My statement in full. pic.twitter.com/3kvFrqF2dT— Charlie Rose (@charlierose) November 20, 2017
It looks, however, like the Washington Post isn't done with Rose - as those previously in his orbit who may have enabled his behavior appear to be firmly in the crosshairs of JEFF BEZOS (and his robot dog).
