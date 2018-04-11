Four-Star US General Warns "War Is On The Horizon" As Syria Situation Escalates

A retired American four-star general and former Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Army, and chairman of the board for the Institute for the Study of War issued a disturbing warning that “war is on the horizon” with Russia, Iran, and Syria - following the horrific chemical weapons attack in Syria.
General Jack Keane, who advised George W. Bush over the modern conflicts in the Middle East, stated there is “no political solution” in Syria, as he requested allied forces to launch bombing runs against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
On Sunday, President Trump condemned Assad’s Syrian Arab Army for the chemical weapons attack; still, U.S. government sources told Reuters, adding that the U.S. government “had not yet conclusively determined whether the attack was carried out by President Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian government forces.”
Launching wars without solid evidence, where have we seen this before?
Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018
Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, a radio and television presenter for Leading Britain’s Conversation (LBC), General Keane on Monday portrayed the view of how recent current events could trigger the next great war in the Middle East.
The military expert said: “War is on the horizon here because of Russian and Iranian actions in Syria.”
“Particularly the Iranians who have significantly regional geopolitical ambitions to dominate and control the Middle East.”
LBC presenter Fogarty then asked General Keane to explain how today’s chaotic events could trigger a major military conflict in the region.
General Keane responded: “A war with Israel and Lebanon and Hezbollah and potentially the Iranians themselves.”
“The Iranians, of course, use their proxies quite effectively and never bring their own conventional military forces into conflicts.
“So they would try to stay out of it as much as they possibly can and let their proxies, Hezbollah, do the fighting with the Israelis as they have done a number of years ago.”
General Keane added: “There is no political solution given the fact the Iranians and Russians have successfully propped up the Assad regime.
“That is the reality that is taking place here. The US has no leverage, the Arabs have no leverage and Europe has no leverage.
“They have essentially achieved a military victory here, finishing off the remnants of the opposition forces. That is what this chemical attack is all about.”
Full interview here:
* * *
Keane's warning seems prescient now that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes US President Trump is very likely to order an attack on Syria, a senior Israeli official tells Israel’s Channel 10 news.
Comments
I thought WWE was over for a while after Wrestlemania last weekend, but luckily we have another potential mummers farce in this Syrian war
All those red ribbons here wears are for the blood he NEVER spilled
In reply to I thought WWE was over for a… by nyse
(((They))) absolutely need a war. Time is now of the essence because everything is crumbling and economic destruction will be epic if there is nothing to stop the sellout.
War is necessary, like all the other times, because all wars are (((bankers))) wars.
And trump is the perfect fall guy for the upcoming narrative. The ideal future Hitler of sorts. I wonder how he could be so stupid as to cry with the wolves his stupid tweets. Probably the biggest blunder of his life.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to All those red ribbons here… by peopledontwanttruth
6,000,000 dead children. So it is said, so shall history books be written.
"We had to start WW3 because of those 6,000,000 dead children. It was our moral duty. We were heros. Assad and Putin were going to gas the whole planet. We truly were the greatest generation. "
- Memoirs of a WW3 survivor - 2050
In reply to C by Adolph.H.
That's no more true than this joke of a chemical weapons attack.
The world will end because The Powers That Be are too childish to accept that they would become The Powers That Were.
In reply to 6,000,000 dead children. So… by Davy Crockett
Follow QAnon if you want to know what the actual moves are. Do you really think President Trump believes Assad "enjoys" using chemical weapons? C'mon this is as choreographed as any ballet.
https://qanon.pub/
In reply to That's no more true than… by Sanity Bear
Just watching MSM, they Sugarcoat this as "Possible US/Russia military confrontation", But they fail to state a Possible NUKE WOAR (where there are Zero Winners)... Fucking MSM ...
Must Read (November Omen, if we make it there)...
""GOP Congressman Rips Trump in Insane Tirade to Journo: ‘Evil, Really F*cking Stupid Forrest Gump’""
https://www.mediaite.com/online/gop-congressman-rips-trump-in-insane-ti…
In reply to Follow QAnon… by natxlaw
I already read that, why is it must read? I determined it was unsourced garbage which is what most of the commenters say too.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
This is the Deep State giving voice to what it WANTS to see. Screw you Deep State Bankster fucks. Hope Trump has something in his trick bag to snatch this one back from them too.
Good god I knew the Deep State Bankster Cartel ruled but I did not realize the president was 99.8% figure head.
If things are going to change we're all going to have to take to the street. Mere voting is not cutting it.
In reply to I already read that, why is… by natxlaw
They're precisely going to war in Syria because the Russians and Iranians succeeded in resisting their regime change.
The chemical attack is horseshit for the sheeple to chew on in the meanwhile.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Dubbs
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Time to cool down.
Killing a several billion people and the planet because this is downright stupid.
Get out of Syria now.
In reply to That's no more true than… by Sanity Bear
Crying parents tell their children,
If you survive don’t do as we did
A son exclaims there’ll be nothing to to do to,
A daughter says she’ll be dead with you.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hAofFHPRZTE
In reply to 6,000,000 dead children. So… by Davy Crockett
Team Sunni vs. Team Shia death match. Go Team Sunni! USA, USA, USA!! The Idiocracy is complete.
In reply to All those red ribbons here… by peopledontwanttruth
All the military and political hacks are glassy eyed when they speak about the ME. They're going to do it anyway.
#nuckingfutz
In reply to All those red ribbons here… by peopledontwanttruth
First of all, its a hoax .... second of all, if these savages want to kill each other, why is it implicit upon the USA to get involved ..... ???
In reply to I thought WWE was over for a… by nyse
Because our Zionist Neocon leaders have decided we are on "Team Sunni".
In reply to First of all, its a hoax … by Disgruntled Goat
Not even that. Most of the SAA is Sunni. Do Americans know anything ?
We are on the Wahhabi ,Takfiri side : Saudi Arabia ,created by the Brits and supported by US for the petro-f*cking-dollar.
In reply to Because we are on "Team… by FEDbuster
That was team Nixon/Faud petro-dollar.
In reply to Because we are on "Team… by FEDbuster
Horrific Chemical attack? Say the fuck who? Those words aren't fit to print in this case. "bullshit naked provocation" would be the phrase we're looking for.
Either way, as always, this situation has to boil down to Israel being threatened by Hezbollah and Iran. To this end I fart in their general direction.
In reply to I thought WWE was over for a… by nyse
Just a thought. All the military assets are not for Syria. They will go after Hezbollah and the Lebanese Resistance first as a decapitation mode to weaken the alliance, then go after Syria. Remember, Hezbollah has been a major supporter of Syria and has obliterated ISIS/CIA thugs to high heavens. Kuwait Airlines just suspended all flights to Beirut Lebanon starting Thursday, citing major security concerns for its citizens. Watch Trump announce it tomorrow.
I really hope I'm wrong, but it's gut feeling. By doing so, they will draw in Iran to rain on Tel Aviv, which is an excuse to go after Iran once and for all. Then it's hell opening up.
In reply to Horrific Chemical attack?… by Canadian Dirtlump
Relax folks, none of this is actionable until Putin & oligarch's shorts are positioned via their Deutsche bank broker ...uh, wait, we don't have access to that info because of the CFMA secrecy allowances....rut roh!
In reply to I thought WWE was over for a… by nyse
Is this ZH?
I’m not sure.
I am somewhat more certain that if the Deep State attacks Syria, there won’t be a United States, anymore.
In reply to Is this ZH? by balz
That appears that is exactly what they want...
#
Meanwhile, Bolton tries to escalate the Taiwan problem in an effort to tie China’s hands when the US confronts Russia in the ME.
https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/3401069
In reply to I’m not sure… by Lost in translation
.
In reply to I’m not sure… by Lost in translation
Its like ZH lite now ..... remember when MTV first came out and they had 24hrs of music videos, then over time they drifted away from their main focus, music, and just became another progressive piece of garbage?
Well thats the same path that ZH has taken, moving away from alternative financial AND TRADING reporting to become some sort of mish-mosh of Cramer, Fox News, The National Enquirer and Cosmopolitan.
In reply to Is this ZH? by balz
i remember staying up the entire night waiting for cool videos to come on. They used to play weird stuff.
In reply to Its like ZH lite now … by Disgruntled Goat
So... DOW +1000 tomorrow?
Going to have to print a lot of money for a war with the Russians.
No that's Friday. They have to reprogram the algos for "its war so buy everything in sight....twice"
In reply to So... DOW +1000 tomorrow?… by DennisR
I wonder which one of these Warmonger Assholes Trump will send to Court Martial first?
http://www.jimstone.is/pages/911trumpphoto.jpg
Someone is lying big time.
Live Hard, Or Maybe He Will Just Turn Them Over To The World Court At The Hague, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
Good to see one black dude and one chick general included
In reply to wonder which one of these… by DuneCreature
The person that gives the orders is more worthy of punishment than the person who advised him. But I differ with almost everyone in that I blame those who carried out the orders they were given. That is, the trigger pullers and button pushers, the grunts who obeyed their orders, knowing that by doing so they were delivering certain death to unknown people for reasons they poorly understood and don't care to comprehend. Heroes my ass.
In reply to wonder which one of these… by DuneCreature
Destroy the world over a False Flag done by Western Rebels in Syria. Gheez...
At least the Pedophile Murderers will not be prosecuted anytime soon.
Thanx Trump.
I think Trump has (((them))) scrambling, grasping for straws.
Live Hard, Too Cool, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to Destroy the world over a… by HoserF16
" following the " - alleged - " horrific chemical weapons attack in Syria. "
There - fixed it for ya.
Aspen Security Forum
Former CIA director Bremen and
Former NSA Chief Clapper talk Trump
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=96yWsrMXREI
Western media lies about Syria exposed (Canadian journalist Eva Bartlett)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=g1VNQGsiP8M
US Senator Attacks Defense Secretary for not Planning War With Russia!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FiiA2yJDMe8
Lindsey Graham Chokes Up Talking About Joe Biden
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=kLMYW8jFPHg
Yes, I too want my vote back. Calling Dr. Howard, Dr. Fine, Dr. Howard. Question: Does any country benefit more from these chemical attacks than Iran? Just asking.
Exactly, there will be no war. QAnon has let us know this is a LARP. Trump knew the Deep State would do something to keep him there when he announced our withdrawal. It was strategic.
Really.
Q is bullshit.
Distraction.
one would think the Hopium would have worn off by now.
In reply to Exactly, there will be no… by natxlaw
Boy are you in for a rough shagging from reality
In reply to Exactly, there will be no… by natxlaw
This kind of news should push gold back down to 1100 ish range. Because nothing says stability like global nuclear conflagration.
The 'horrific chemical attack' would be the one that there's absolutely no proof of yet, but America stopped requiring any proof other than their wishes long ago.
What's so sad is that even if there had been a chemical attack, who is the U.S. to act all moral about anything? They've been the major source of death and mayhem in the world for decades. The U.S. had truly turned into an insane asylum.
PLEASE MAKE THIS VIRAL! PEACE MEDITATION 2018-4-15 SUNDAY which is early Monday in Europe & Asia
We all agree that the process of reaching planetary peace is taking too long. Here is our chance to collectively speed up the process. Therefore we are using the opportunity of the New Moon on April 15th/16th to create a portal through which we will balance the energy field around the planet.
We are doing this meditation to counteract the negative effects of the military escalation that is now taking place in Syria:
FIND YOUR TIME ZONE HERE AND join us. instructions below.
We will be doing this meditation at the exact moment of the New Moon on Sunday, April 15th at 9:57 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). This equals 9:57 am CST on Monday April 16th in Taipei, 3:57 am EET on Monday in Cairo, 3:57 am CEST on Monday in Paris, 2:57 am BST on Monday in London, 9:57 pm EDT on Sunday in New York, 8:57 pm CDT on Sunday in Chicago, 7:57 pm MDT in Denver and 6:57 pm PDT in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15th.
READ ABOUT IT HERE... JOIN US. WORLDWIDE.
http://2012portal.blogspot.com/
C'mon let those BIG, BEAUTIFUL and smart too Bombs Fly Baby...
I would love to see Russia sink one of the queens destroyers with a hypersonic missile.
"Chemical attack"
So many pictures of the poor victims are on the internet and in the papers.
Yet not a single one has any of the symptoms one would expect from such a victim.
Not only was this a fake chemical attack, its very obviously so.
Trump better not sell out the people who voted for him.
I called the volunteer phone operators today at the Oral Office, and stated that I don't want yet another waste of money, blood and resources on yet another war. I was opposed 100% to yet another attempt at regime change, and that the last two were absolute failures. I told her finally that I would not listen to Trump in 2020 if he didn't listen to me here when I say NO MORE WAR.
I then asked her what the mood of the callers was, and she said she couldn't say...but she did say, "you can pretty much imagine what the mood is of the callers." I take it to mean lots agree with me--and the phone was VERY BUSY.
So, it may likely do NOTHING. It may be a WASTE OF TIME. But do it anyway.
CALL the White House: 202-456-1111
EMAIL the White House: www.whitehouse.gov/contact
And do SOMETHING to stop this fuckin' nightmare before it starts.
Didnt he already sell you all out when he signed the last "spending bill"? How much more evidence do you need?
In reply to Trump better not sell out… by WorkingClassMan
I know he's far from perfect. He wasn't my 1st choice--none of them up there back then were--but he did a lot. He dropped TPP, he is at least making moves on the border, he's doing some decent things with trade and he's not an apologetic coward that actively hates White people, like the previous President Zero.
AND he's gotten a lot of the scum to the surface--say whatever else you want about him--he's polarized the whole nation and brought out the nationwreckers into the light. For that alone he's been okay.
But I feel he's seriously compromised here and if he steps over this "red line," I think many of his supporters--like me--will be finished with him and the whole fucking charade. Then, it's no more voting--at least with the ballot.
In reply to Didnt he already sell you… by FreeShitter