Four-Star US General Warns "War Is On The Horizon" As Syria Situation Escalates

Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:25

A retired American four-star general and former Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Army, and chairman of the board for the Institute for the Study of War issued a disturbing warning that “war is on the horizon” with Russia, Iran, and Syria - following the horrific chemical weapons attack in Syria.

General Jack Keane, who advised George W. Bush over the modern conflicts in the Middle East, stated there is “no political solution” in Syria, as he requested allied forces to launch bombing runs against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

On Sunday, President Trump condemned Assad’s Syrian Arab Army for the chemical weapons attack; still, U.S. government sources told Reuters, adding that the U.S. government “had not yet conclusively determined whether the attack was carried out by President Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian government forces.”

Launching wars without solid evidence, where have we seen this before?

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, a radio and television presenter for Leading Britain’s Conversation (LBC), General Keane on Monday portrayed the view of how recent current events could trigger the next great war in the Middle East.

The military expert said: “War is on the horizon here because of Russian and Iranian actions in Syria.”

“Particularly the Iranians who have significantly regional geopolitical ambitions to dominate and control the Middle East.”

LBC presenter Fogarty then asked General Keane to explain how today’s chaotic events could trigger a major military conflict in the region.

General Keane responded: “A war with Israel and Lebanon and Hezbollah and potentially the Iranians themselves.”

“The Iranians, of course, use their proxies quite effectively and never bring their own conventional military forces into conflicts.

“So they would try to stay out of it as much as they possibly can and let their proxies, Hezbollah, do the fighting with the Israelis as they have done a number of years ago.”

General Keane added: “There is no political solution given the fact the Iranians and Russians have successfully propped up the Assad regime.

“That is the reality that is taking place here. The US has no leverage, the Arabs have no leverage and Europe has no leverage.

“They have essentially achieved a military victory here, finishing off the remnants of the opposition forces. That is what this chemical attack is all about.”

Keane's warning seems prescient now that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes US President Trump is very likely to order an attack on Syria, a senior Israeli official tells Israel’s Channel 10 news.

nyse Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:27

I thought WWE was over for a while after Wrestlemania last weekend, but luckily we have another potential mummers farce in this Syrian war 

Adolph.H. peopledontwanttruth Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:30

(((They))) absolutely need a war. Time is now of the essence because everything is crumbling and economic destruction will be epic if there is nothing to stop the sellout. 

War is necessary, like all the other times, because all wars are (((bankers))) wars. 

And trump is the perfect fall guy for the upcoming narrative. The ideal future Hitler of sorts. I wonder how he could be so stupid as to cry with the wolves his stupid tweets. Probably the biggest blunder of his life. 

----

It's okay not to be a Jew.

Davy Crockett Adolph.H. Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:31

6,000,000 dead children.  So it is said, so shall history books be written. 

"We had to start WW3 because of those 6,000,000 dead children.  It was our moral duty.  We were heros.  Assad and Putin were going to gas the whole planet.  We truly were the greatest generation. "

 

- Memoirs of a WW3 survivor - 2050

BaBaBouy natxlaw Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:39

Just watching MSM, they Sugarcoat this as "Possible US/Russia military confrontation", But they fail to state a Possible NUKE WOAR (where there are Zero Winners)... Fucking MSM ...

Must Read (November Omen, if we make it there)...

""GOP Congressman Rips Trump in Insane Tirade to Journo: ‘Evil, Really F*cking Stupid Forrest Gump’""

https://www.mediaite.com/online/gop-congressman-rips-trump-in-insane-ti…

DownWithYogaPants natxlaw Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:43

This is the Deep State giving voice to what it WANTS to see.  Screw you Deep State Bankster fucks.  Hope Trump has something in his trick bag to snatch this one back from them too.

Good god I knew the Deep State Bankster Cartel ruled but I did not realize the president was 99.8% figure head.

If things are going to change we're all going to have to take to the street. Mere voting is not cutting it.

Truther Canadian Dirtlump Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:50

Just a thought. All the military assets are not for Syria. They will go after Hezbollah and the Lebanese Resistance first as a decapitation mode to weaken the alliance, then go after Syria. Remember, Hezbollah has been a major supporter of Syria and has obliterated ISIS/CIA thugs to high heavens. Kuwait Airlines just suspended all flights to Beirut Lebanon starting Thursday, citing major security concerns for its citizens. Watch Trump announce it tomorrow.

I really hope I'm wrong, but it's gut feeling. By doing so, they will draw in Iran to rain on Tel Aviv, which is an excuse to go after Iran once and for all. Then it's hell opening up.

Disgruntled Goat balz Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:39

Its like ZH lite now ..... remember when MTV first came out and they had 24hrs of music videos, then over time they drifted away from their main focus, music, and just became another progressive piece of garbage?

Well thats the same path that ZH has taken, moving away from alternative financial AND TRADING reporting to become some sort of mish-mosh of Cramer, Fox News, The National Enquirer and Cosmopolitan.

herbivore DuneCreature Wed, 04/11/2018 - 19:19

The person that gives the orders is more worthy of punishment than the person who advised him. But I differ with almost everyone in that I blame those who carried out the orders they were given. That is, the trigger pullers and button pushers, the grunts who obeyed their orders, knowing that by doing so they were delivering certain death to unknown people for reasons they poorly understood and don't care to comprehend. Heroes my ass.

HoserF16 Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:27

Destroy the world over a False Flag done by Western Rebels in Syria. Gheez...

At least the Pedophile Murderers will not be prosecuted anytime soon.

Thanx Trump.

Sphira Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:28

Aspen Security Forum
Former CIA director Bremen and
Former NSA Chief Clapper talk Trump

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=96yWsrMXREI

Western media lies about Syria exposed (Canadian journalist Eva Bartlett)

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=g1VNQGsiP8M

US Senator Attacks Defense Secretary for not Planning War With Russia!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FiiA2yJDMe8

Lindsey Graham Chokes Up Talking About Joe Biden

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=kLMYW8jFPHg

radio man Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:29

Yes, I too want my vote back. Calling Dr. Howard, Dr. Fine, Dr. Howard. Question: Does any country benefit more from these chemical attacks than Iran? Just asking.

natxlaw Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:29

Exactly, there will be no war. QAnon has let us know this is a LARP. Trump knew the Deep State would do something to keep him there when he announced our withdrawal. It was strategic. 

Citymouse16 Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:30

The 'horrific chemical attack' would be the one that there's absolutely no proof of yet, but America stopped requiring any proof other than their wishes long ago.

What's so sad is that even if there had been a chemical attack, who is the U.S. to act all moral about anything?  They've been the  major source of death and mayhem in the world for decades.  The U.S. had truly turned into an insane asylum.

 

LadyAtZero Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:31

PLEASE  MAKE THIS VIRAL! PEACE MEDITATION 2018-4-15  SUNDAY   which is early Monday in Europe & Asia

We all agree that the process of reaching planetary peace is taking too long. Here is our chance to collectively speed up the process. Therefore we are using the opportunity of the New Moon on April 15th/16th to create a portal through which we will balance the energy field around the planet.

We are doing this meditation to counteract the negative effects of the military escalation that is now taking place in Syria:

FIND YOUR TIME ZONE HERE AND join us.   instructions below.

We will be doing this meditation at the exact moment of the New Moon on Sunday, April 15th at 9:57 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). This equals 9:57 am CST on Monday April 16th in Taipei, 3:57 am EET on Monday in Cairo, 3:57 am CEST on Monday in Paris, 2:57 am BST on Monday in London, 9:57 pm EDT on Sunday in New York, 8:57 pm CDT on Sunday in Chicago, 7:57 pm MDT in Denver and 6:57 pm PDT in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15th.

READ ABOUT IT HERE... JOIN US.  WORLDWIDE.

http://2012portal.blogspot.com/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Invalid Username Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:33

"Chemical attack"

So many pictures of the poor victims are on the internet and in the papers.

Yet not a single one has any of the symptoms one would expect from such a victim.

Not only was this a fake chemical attack, its very obviously so.

WorkingClassMan Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:34

Trump better not sell out the people who voted for him. 

I called the volunteer phone operators today at the Oral Office, and stated that I don't want yet another waste of money, blood and resources on yet another war.  I was opposed 100% to yet another attempt at regime change, and that the last two were absolute failures.  I told her finally that I would not listen to Trump in 2020 if he didn't listen to me here when I say NO MORE WAR.

I then asked her what the mood of the callers was, and she said she couldn't say...but she did say, "you can pretty much imagine what the mood is of the callers."  I take it to mean lots agree with me--and the phone was VERY BUSY.

 

So, it may likely do NOTHING.  It may be a WASTE OF TIME.  But do it anyway.

 

CALL the White House:  202-456-1111

EMAIL the White House: www.whitehouse.gov/contact

And do SOMETHING to stop this fuckin' nightmare before it starts.

WorkingClassMan FreeShitter Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:45

I know he's far from perfect.  He wasn't my 1st choice--none of them up there back then were--but he did a lot.  He dropped TPP, he is at least making moves on the border, he's doing some decent things with trade and he's not an apologetic coward that actively hates White people, like the previous President Zero. 

AND he's gotten a lot of the scum to the surface--say whatever else you want about him--he's polarized the whole nation and brought out the nationwreckers into the light.  For that alone he's been okay.

But I feel he's seriously compromised here and if he steps over this "red line," I think many of his supporters--like me--will be finished with him and the whole fucking charade.  Then, it's no more voting--at least with the ballot.