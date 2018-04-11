Four-Star US General Warns "War Is On The Horizon" As Syria Situation Escalates

A retired American four-star general and former Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Army, and chairman of the board for the Institute for the Study of War issued a disturbing warning that “war is on the horizon” with Russia, Iran, and Syria - following the horrific chemical weapons attack in Syria.

General Jack Keane, who advised George W. Bush over the modern conflicts in the Middle East, stated there is “no political solution” in Syria, as he requested allied forces to launch bombing runs against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

On Sunday, President Trump condemned Assad’s Syrian Arab Army for the chemical weapons attack; still, U.S. government sources told Reuters, adding that the U.S. government “had not yet conclusively determined whether the attack was carried out by President Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian government forces.”

Launching wars without solid evidence, where have we seen this before?

Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, a radio and television presenter for Leading Britain’s Conversation (LBC), General Keane on Monday portrayed the view of how recent current events could trigger the next great war in the Middle East.

The military expert said: “War is on the horizon here because of Russian and Iranian actions in Syria.”

“Particularly the Iranians who have significantly regional geopolitical ambitions to dominate and control the Middle East.”

LBC presenter Fogarty then asked General Keane to explain how today’s chaotic events could trigger a major military conflict in the region.

General Keane responded: “A war with Israel and Lebanon and Hezbollah and potentially the Iranians themselves.”

“The Iranians, of course, use their proxies quite effectively and never bring their own conventional military forces into conflicts. “So they would try to stay out of it as much as they possibly can and let their proxies, Hezbollah, do the fighting with the Israelis as they have done a number of years ago.”

General Keane added: “There is no political solution given the fact the Iranians and Russians have successfully propped up the Assad regime.

“That is the reality that is taking place here. The US has no leverage, the Arabs have no leverage and Europe has no leverage. “They have essentially achieved a military victory here, finishing off the remnants of the opposition forces. That is what this chemical attack is all about.”

Full interview here:

Keane's warning seems prescient now that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes US President Trump is very likely to order an attack on Syria, a senior Israeli official tells Israel’s Channel 10 news.