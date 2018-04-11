Futures Rebound After Trump Reverses, Tweets: "Russia Needs Us To Help With Their Economy"

With futures dumping, and treasurys and oil surging following Trump's tweeted threat to Russia that missiles at Syria "will be coming", which was seemingly dreafted by John Bolton...

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

... just minutes later Trump eased off the brink of World War III, after John Kelly appeared to wrest control of Trump's twitter account - however briefly - and tweeted that "our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?"

Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

While amusing, the flip-flop in Trump's sentiment had a pronounced market impact and the moment Trump's follow up tweet hit is obvious on the chart below as it marked the bottom of today's selloff, at least so far.

Of course, if and when the US does launch a missile strike and Russia follows through on its promise to shoot down US missiles, expect much more downside.