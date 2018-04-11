Futures Rebound After Trump Reverses, Tweets: "Russia Needs Us To Help With Their Economy"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 07:58

With futures dumping, and treasurys and oil surging following Trump's tweeted threat to Russia that missiles at Syria "will be coming", which was seemingly dreafted by John Bolton...

 

... just minutes later Trump eased off the brink of World War III, after John Kelly appeared to wrest control of Trump's twitter account - however briefly - and tweeted that "our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?"

While amusing, the flip-flop in Trump's sentiment had a pronounced market impact and the moment Trump's follow up tweet hit is obvious on the chart below as it marked the bottom of today's selloff, at least so far.

Of course, if and when the US does launch a missile strike and Russia follows through on its promise to shoot down US missiles, expect much more downside.

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
giovanni_f Luc X. Ifer Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:09 Permalink

no meaning in looking too much for "logic2 in all that except that it all aims at taking our wealth and liberties and at a.o. supporting the Greater Israel project. Trump but a useless idiot in this scheme. Let's all enjoy venting our frustration in the ZH comment section sandbox as long as our master's masters deem it not harmful to their project.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
FoggyWorld gladih8r Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:05 Permalink

He is under tremendous pressure especially from Mueller and Co. and like most of us, extreme stress can make the world confusing and difficult.  He has amazing resilience and I bet a very long weekend might help.  And I do think if he would meet with Putin and make human contact, he would stop with the litany of off-the-wall remarks.

And beyond the obvious people who ought to go from that DOJ/FBI cabal, I think John Kelly ought to be added to the list and someone who can try a less military approach to life ought to be able to settle things down.   Kelly seems to like young, physically attractive smilers around and often those people are unable to be adults and today so few of them have the maturity needed to hold those jobs.   Glitter and glitz in public but nothing deep inside.

He needs a true people person around and doesn't seem to have anyone he trusts in that WH.  And it shows.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ThanksChump 1 Alabama Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:05 Permalink

A doctor designs a simple test to determine the senility of three patients.

He asks the first patient "What is 3 times 3?" After a brief pause, "156!" exclaims the first patient.

He asks the second patient "What is 3 times 3?" Immediately, the second patient answers "Tuesday!"

He asks the third patient "What is 3 times 3?" The third patient rubs his chin and answers "9."

The doctor says "Very good. Can you explain how you arrived at that answer?"

The third patient replies "I subtracted Tuesday from 156."

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
keep the basta… Arnold Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:09 Permalink

Russia is not communist nor has been. It is mostly a christian country with tolerance for a range other religions.

The USSR controlled by jewish marxism ie communism did lead to the asset stripping  of 85% by jewish oligaths and UK and USA in the 90s. Its a miracle  what has been achieved since 1999, including  finally paying off the international debts of the USSR by Russia... Ukraine owes 22 million which Russia paid. Russia also has kept increasing its gold holdings even since the  actions in Syria. Rus debt to GDP is 15%. 

Its not much effort to be clear. China does appear to have a large debt. China has heaps of gold.

 

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
The Ram PT Wed, 04/11/2018 - 08:33 Permalink

Russia does have a much lower GDP, BUT they are largely self-sufficient as a country.  Lots of land, energy resources, farm land and a relatively sparse population.  America lives on the edge at any point.  Most American families 1-2 pay checks away from poverty.  Trump lives in a delusional world as does most of the creatures in DC.  Russia is much more anti-fragile although they have a vastly lower GDP.  Don't ever think that a countries GDP tells the entire story.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
PT The Ram Wed, 04/11/2018 - 08:45 Permalink

And that is why I asked, what does Russia import? 
"Russia needs us"???  Most obvious question in the world that comes next is, what does Russia import?
Russia (as with every other country in the world) needs:
Resources, energy, labour, food, water.  That's it.  That's all they need.
Information and technology definitely come in handy.  Make life much more pleasant (potentially).

GDP?  Who cares?  A nation of slaves with one or two oligarchs can have a high GDP.
A nation of self-sufficient people or people fully serviced by fully-automated robots could have a very low GDP.
Before I can compare two countries by GDP I need to know relative prices of land and labour, and, at the very least, modal distribution of the GDP throughout the populations.

Energy, Resources, Food, Fresh Water, Labour, Technology, Information, Production, Distribution - the real story lies there.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
FoggyWorld PT Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:17 Permalink

Interestingly, I think Putin cares.  He wants his own country to be great and he is really well educated and knows that Russia's future will be so much brighter if it can participate in trade and other ways with the West.

Russia's natural concern really has to be China that is on its border and must eye that vast empty space.  That's what burned bridges when we moved NATO right up to that other border in Ukraine.  Putin knew that Soros was behind all of that and it irks him to this day that instead of having a buffer nation there, he now faces US tanks, trucks, missiles and planes.

That can be negotiated downward but it will take both sides to reassess what made all of this happen and to learn from it both countries would do better if we tried to ratchet down the military and confrontational positioning.  Trust takes time to build.

"Respect" is a word that Putin often uses and we might heed how important that word is to him.