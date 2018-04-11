Futures Rebound After Trump Reverses, Tweets: "Russia Needs Us To Help With Their Economy"

With futures dumping, and treasurys and oil surging following Trump's tweeted threat to Russia that missiles at Syria "will be coming", which was seemingly dreafted by John Bolton...
Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018
... just minutes later Trump eased off the brink of World War III, after John Kelly appeared to wrest control of Trump's twitter account - however briefly - and tweeted that "our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?"
Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018
While amusing, the flip-flop in Trump's sentiment had a pronounced market impact and the moment Trump's follow up tweet hit is obvious on the chart below as it marked the bottom of today's selloff, at least so far.
Of course, if and when the US does launch a missile strike and Russia follows through on its promise to shoot down US missiles, expect much more downside.
Trump shorted the ruble
This coming from the spokesman for the world's biggest budget for military spending, equaling the whole world's yearly budget combined.
In reply to Trump shorted the ruble by spoonful
Strange how the currencies of Russia, Iran and Turkey are all getting hammered by the "markets". But not China (See:Trade wars Chapter) I'm sure it's all just a coincidence...
In reply to This coming from the… by algol_dog
The US needs to help Russia with its economy? Sounds silly.
US debt to GDP 108%
Russia debt to GDP 16%
But hey, if this stops a war, fine.
In reply to The US needs to help Russia… by silverer

-4D chess.
-4D chess.
and
+16D bullshit
In reply to The US needs to help Russia… by silverer
I really don't think that it's about "Help" help. It's more of a sinister kind of warning.
In reply to -4D chess. by two hoots
Back in the day Ronald Reagan threatened launching nukes or something as a means of testing whether or not his microphone was turned on. I guess this is the modern way of doing it.
In reply to I really don't think that it… by gladih8r
Did sheeple noticed that there is total silence with regards to North Korea?
In reply to Back in the day Ronald… by PT
Stop living in the past.
In reply to Did sheeple noticed that… by Luc X. Ifer
no meaning in looking too much for "logic2 in all that except that it all aims at taking our wealth and liberties and at a.o. supporting the Greater Israel project. Trump but a useless idiot in this scheme. Let's all enjoy venting our frustration in the ZH comment section sandbox as long as our master's masters deem it not harmful to their project.
In reply to Did sheeple noticed that… by Luc X. Ifer
He is under tremendous pressure especially from Mueller and Co. and like most of us, extreme stress can make the world confusing and difficult. He has amazing resilience and I bet a very long weekend might help. And I do think if he would meet with Putin and make human contact, he would stop with the litany of off-the-wall remarks.
And beyond the obvious people who ought to go from that DOJ/FBI cabal, I think John Kelly ought to be added to the list and someone who can try a less military approach to life ought to be able to settle things down. Kelly seems to like young, physically attractive smilers around and often those people are unable to be adults and today so few of them have the maturity needed to hold those jobs. Glitter and glitz in public but nothing deep inside.
He needs a true people person around and doesn't seem to have anyone he trusts in that WH. And it shows.
In reply to I really don't think that it… by gladih8r
funnily enough, 16% of 108% is pretty much exactly the size of Russia's GDP to the US's =p
more can't hurt ^^
In reply to The US needs to help Russia… by silverer
The US' debt to GDP is over 117% now. If you believe the GDP numbers. Or the debt numbers. Also, a lot of Russia's "debt" went toward physical gold purchases which is only a "debt" in Microsoft Excel.
It was a good point though.
In reply to funnily enough, 16% of 108%… by Laowei Gweilo
This is not a plus but a minus for Russia.
Had Russia's borrowed very heavily from the west it could now be threatening to default and to send the whole western banking system into a tail spin.
In reply to The US needs to help Russia… by silverer

Bingo
In reply to This is not a plus but a… by Peter Pan
memory loss is habit forming like that.
In reply to Strange how the currencies… by philipat
A doctor designs a simple test to determine the senility of three patients.
He asks the first patient "What is 3 times 3?" After a brief pause, "156!" exclaims the first patient.
He asks the second patient "What is 3 times 3?" Immediately, the second patient answers "Tuesday!"
He asks the third patient "What is 3 times 3?" The third patient rubs his chin and answers "9."
The doctor says "Very good. Can you explain how you arrived at that answer?"
The third patient replies "I subtracted Tuesday from 156."
In reply to memory loss is habit forming… by 1 Alabama
Oh that's fucking great ! I laughed out loud on that one !!!!
In reply to A doctor designs a simple… by ThanksChump
The PBOC is the eastern wing of the fed
In reply to Strange how the currencies… by philipat
China will soon extricate itself from it - they have been happy to go along with !!
Until NOW !
China has not been hoarding GOLD for nothing - they play the LONG game !!
In reply to The PBOC is the eastern wing… by FreeShitter
China has about $60B in physical gold, and almost $1.2T in Treasuries. You need to stop doing bong hits prior to posting.
In reply to China will soon extricate… by Jack Oliver
All the Free Communist/Caliphate Republics need financial help.
Except the chinks.
Doesn't cost a damn thing to lift some sanctions, except loss of face.
In reply to Trump shorted the ruble by spoonful
Are John Kelly and the Walrus having a Twitter war via Trump's Twitter account? If so, keep it up, it is entertaining as hell.
In reply to Nice… by Arnold
Bolton seems to be a trip wire of some consequence, eh?
In reply to Are John Kelly and the… by johngaltfla
Russia is not communist nor has been. It is mostly a christian country with tolerance for a range other religions.
The USSR controlled by jewish marxism ie communism did lead to the asset stripping of 85% by jewish oligaths and UK and USA in the 90s. Its a miracle what has been achieved since 1999, including finally paying off the international debts of the USSR by Russia... Ukraine owes 22 million which Russia paid. Russia also has kept increasing its gold holdings even since the actions in Syria. Rus debt to GDP is 15%.
Its not much effort to be clear. China does appear to have a large debt. China has heaps of gold.
In reply to Nice… by Arnold
This guy makes no sense anymore.
Complete schizophrenic.
In reply to Trump shorted the ruble by spoonful
If it is of any comfort to you, he did promise he would be unpredictable. He even blasted Obama for being too predictable.
In reply to This guy makes no sense… by thunderchief
It's too much to handle after that Zuckerberg performance.
In reply to If it is of any comfort to… by PT
He's in way over his head, and is trying all the plays. Carrot and the stick, good cop bad cop, none will work because he's dealing with people who are vastly more intelligent and tactical than he is. 4D chess my ass, he's half a retard.
In reply to This guy makes no sense… by thunderchief
When he starts whining like a five year old you know he's given up.
Seen it first hand,its not pretty.
In reply to He's in way over his head,… by FKostanza
This is just Trump playing the market so him and the congress critters can get richer. Little people like me have no reason to be in stocks.
In reply to When he starts whining like… by Winston Churchill
Well he is no bisexual affirmative action community organizer for sure.......bless his heart
In reply to He's in way over his head,… by FKostanza
The world needs a Second Nuremberg Trial where Germans can provide testimony, point out who their oppressors were.
In reply to Trump shorted the ruble by spoonful
That or he's mainlining opioids.
In reply to Trump shorted the ruble by spoonful
Trump snorted the ruble
In reply to Trump shorted the ruble by spoonful
FUCK THE WARMONGER TRUMP, IMPEACH HIM!
None of this makes any sense.
I think that's the plan.
Total confusion.
"The whole secret lies in confusing the enemy, so that he cannot fathom our real intent.” Sun Tzu.
Problem is, I think DJT is also confused by himself.
In reply to … by Thought Processor
does being silent ever factor into that strategy? I don't think he has that capacity.
In reply to does being silent ever… by D.T.Barnum

Strange game......
Strange game......
In reply to Strange game...... by Thought Processor

Commodore 64D chess
Commodore 64D chess
In reply to Strange game...... by Thought Processor
Trump can’t even think one FUCKING move ahead !
He is a complete ( and useful ) FUCKING idiot !!
Just like our Prime Minister here in Australia !!
In reply to Commodore 64D chess by HisNameIsRP
Jack you are so kind to Turnbull. He is the Prime Minister of our australia. for the moment. lots of cayman islands and neg geared property.
In reply to Trump can’t even think one… by Jack Oliver
In reply to Trump can’t even think one… by Jack Oliver
How Presidential of him! /s
I guess that's the new Presidential playbook... Create total & utter confusion!
In reply to I think that's the plan… by quadraspleen
the way he is pumping and dumping the market with twitter is a simultaneous catalyst and indicator of market weakness and a bear market.
In reply to How Presidential of him /s by DillyDilly
But "Russia 'needs' US"! What for? What do they import? What does US export?
Or is he referring to his ability to manipulate markets by threatening / ceasing to threaten WW3? If so then it is a very nasty way to play the game. This is how accidents happen.
In reply to the way he is pumkping and… by D.T.Barnum
Russia does have a much lower GDP, BUT they are largely self-sufficient as a country. Lots of land, energy resources, farm land and a relatively sparse population. America lives on the edge at any point. Most American families 1-2 pay checks away from poverty. Trump lives in a delusional world as does most of the creatures in DC. Russia is much more anti-fragile although they have a vastly lower GDP. Don't ever think that a countries GDP tells the entire story.
In reply to But "Russia 'needs' US"! … by PT
And that is why I asked, what does Russia import?
"Russia needs us"??? Most obvious question in the world that comes next is, what does Russia import?
Russia (as with every other country in the world) needs:
Resources, energy, labour, food, water. That's it. That's all they need.
Information and technology definitely come in handy. Make life much more pleasant (potentially).
GDP? Who cares? A nation of slaves with one or two oligarchs can have a high GDP.
A nation of self-sufficient people or people fully serviced by fully-automated robots could have a very low GDP.
Before I can compare two countries by GDP I need to know relative prices of land and labour, and, at the very least, modal distribution of the GDP throughout the populations.
Energy, Resources, Food, Fresh Water, Labour, Technology, Information, Production, Distribution - the real story lies there.
In reply to Russia does have a much… by The Ram
Interestingly, I think Putin cares. He wants his own country to be great and he is really well educated and knows that Russia's future will be so much brighter if it can participate in trade and other ways with the West.
Russia's natural concern really has to be China that is on its border and must eye that vast empty space. That's what burned bridges when we moved NATO right up to that other border in Ukraine. Putin knew that Soros was behind all of that and it irks him to this day that instead of having a buffer nation there, he now faces US tanks, trucks, missiles and planes.
That can be negotiated downward but it will take both sides to reassess what made all of this happen and to learn from it both countries would do better if we tried to ratchet down the military and confrontational positioning. Trust takes time to build.
"Respect" is a word that Putin often uses and we might heed how important that word is to him.
In reply to And that is why I asked,… by PT