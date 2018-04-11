Gartman Covers Half His Short, Stocks Slide

Yesterday, just as stocks soared following the greatly misinterpreted Xi Jinping comments, we noted that the market's most accurate - if in a tragically inverted fashion - forecaster, Dennis Gartman, said that he was "considering turning bullish again", clearly ignoring his "watershed" call for a multi-year market top.
At the moment we are neutral of shares for we have no position, but we shall admit that the rally from nearly 2585 in the nearby S&P futures to nearly 2645-2655 we would have had our bearish interest for as we write all we’ve seen thus far is yet another “inside day” where the trading action thus far has been contained “inside” that of the day previous. This was precisely what we’d seen the day previous and as we said here yesterday, “Inside days” are almost always continuation patterns that resolve themselves in the direction that the market was travelling previously. But…and again here is one of those very important “Buts’… Xi has us remaining on the sidelines, refusing to take bearish action and actually considering doing precisely the opposite.
Fast forward to this morning, when after yesterday's face-ripping rally, Gartman finally had enough, and "watershed" call or not, decided to cover half his bearish call:
the rallies have been impressive and certainly they’ve been sufficient to have our bullish interest reawakened… something we’ve rather obviously not said since March 14th when we wrote our Watershed report and turned materially bearish of shares. However, as we said yesterday, Xi’s speech yesterday might have been a “Game changer.” Certainly, it appears to have been thus far... As for our retirement account, we did make a small adjustment in our positions, covering in half of the short position in the derivatives we had established only a day or two previous.
We hope this explains why stocks are suddenly sliding again.
Comments
So go long. Got it.
Fartman da man!!!
In reply to So go long. Got it. by Dr. Engali
Why Zerohedge keeps writing about this idiot?
In reply to Fartman da man!!! by TheSilentMajority
Reverse barometers are just as useful.
In reply to Why Zerohedge keeps writing… by ilion
Only half? He is losing his touch. I will have to look elsewhere for covert inside advice.
Shart the other half ..
Gartman, you are killing it !!!
In reply to Shart the other half .. by Giant Meteor
This poor man. You just can’t make this shit up year after year.
Does Gartman really think anybody gives a shit? (that part is even sadder than his position moves)
Be thankful for such a wonderful indicator - the inverse gartman
He's a real ladies man
DG.......finest key reverse indicator on Planet Earth.
Its not a top until Denny wipes his bottom and covers.
This huge spectacle of daily moves has come after years of super easy to trade up trend, now were in a huge wide trading range, sideways action with emotions ruling the day and so much worthless news daily, which just swings the market within this greater range. The top is clearly in, fundamentals are clearly weakening daily over all but not specifically/locally/regionally. During times like these traders end up getting slaughtered, one day up one day down, then they turn to flipping coins, not seeing that a big wide range is in fact a beautiful time to trade back and forth. 250/280,then a bearish pattern which looks like it is in slow motion occurring over a few months continuing to create short opportunities on highs, pick your points. End of message
Yeh...perhaps another 10% down in zig zag fashion...then its the Fed ...pumping up the QE volume.
In reply to This huge spectacle of daily… by hazardfish
A friendly piece of advice... if the loveable Mr. Gartman ever asks if you can lend him a couple of grande, say "no".