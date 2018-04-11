Holter: "It's Pure Math - We're Headed For A Train Wreck"

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com
Financial writer and gold expert Bill Holter says China has a lot of weapons to fight a trade war with the U.S. China could stop buying Treasury bonds (as it reportedly already has done). It could sell Treasury bonds. It could slash the value of the Yuan, or something much simpler could happen such as a failed delivery of physical precious metals. Holter says,
“If what has happened so far in the first three months of the year were to continue for the full year, you would be over three billion ounces (of silver). That is not deliverable.”
What happen when the world figures out that three billion ounces of physical silver cannot and will not be delivered to the buyers?
Holter explains, “That’s called an old fashion run on the banks. It will be a run on the entire system. You would have a run on every metals exchange, and you would probably have runs on many physical commodities. Confidence throughout the whole system would break. You would basically show the western fractional reserve system is a fraud and has been for many, many years...
Can London deliver a billion ounces, or two billion ounces or three billion ounces of silver? The answer to that is no.”
So, when does this all blow up? Holter says, “I think this whole thing has a very good chance of blowing this year.”
There are a variety of financial trip wires, according to Bill Holter, such as thousands of sealed criminal indictments that will be unsealed in 2018. Holter also points out the explosion of global debt. Holter charges,
“It’s now $237 trillion. The amount of debt grew by $21 trillion globally over the last 12 months. That’s roughly 10 %. How much did global GDP grow? 2% or 3%, I mean that is totally unsustainable.”
The biggest worry for Holter right now is escalating military action in Syria. Holter warns,
“This is so, so dangerous. Obviously, you worry about a hot war because with the weapons you have today, you could have WWIII start in a heartbeat. But look at the market today. It’s up 400 or 500 points. You have talk of trade wars. You have talk of hot wars. It amazing the markets can hold together and ignore potential annihilation.”
In closing, Holter says,
“This is math logic and common sense. This is no longer opinion. You could go back to 2006 and 2007, and it could be argued it was opinion at that point. It’s no longer opinion. It’s pure math. The system is unsustainable. We’re headed for a train wreck. Do I absolutely know it’s going to be this year? No, I don’t know that, but you can see the events are piling up so quickly it certainly looks like it’s going to come to a crescendo very soon.”
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Bill Holter of JSMineset.com.
Comments
I enjoy Mr. Hunter and Mr. Holder. Smart men telling the truth. I respect that.
Silver Halves, Quarters and Dimes. Real money on track to make a big return.
In reply to I enjoy Mr. Hunter and Mr… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
This train of thought is off the rails. Nickels and pre-'82 pennies are much better bang for the sub-buck
In reply to Silver Halves, Quarters and… by Mr. Universe
I'm neither hoping for or holding my breath for the "big one".
While we know nothing (especially this mess) will last forever, but we have seen our demise predicted for a long time, and I, along with many others made a lot of decisions based upon those predictions that cost us real money.
In reply to I enjoy Mr. Hunter and Mr… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
me too....and in my opinion, things will collapse when they want them to...and it will be done on THEIR terms..have the basics, small silver demoniations, food, water, protection and STFU and enjoy our last few years best we can...
In reply to I'm neither hoping for or… by Oldwood
In reply to me too....and in my opinion,… by weliveinamatrix
In reply to me too....and in my opinion,… by weliveinamatrix
you have said this since 2010 so wreck it then. Damn I only have so many years on this shithole.
In reply to I enjoy Mr. Hunter and Mr… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Not one person suggests that the US stop buying everything from China. There are 50-100 countries that would love to create jobs and factories taking China's place to sell cheap goods to the US. The US is China's bread and butter. They screw the US anymore in deficits and they will risk no sales at all. They know it and Trump knows it. The only single thing the US needs is rare earths from them.
Like it or not we live in a globalist world, but that does not mean we must take it up the ass. If Americans refuse to act defensively, we can expect nothing but disaster. As you correctly state, if we are to have any sustainability, there must be balance.
The problem is that it is easy to assume (because progressives have told us so for decades) that it's just business, that everyone just wants prosperity and commerce. THAT is simply a lie as we KNOW that there are governments around this planet who would burn it to the ground for dominance. China is still a communist state with some pretty severe restrictions upon their own people, and there is a long history (as recently as Mao) of willingly murdering millions of their own people to advance ideologies. Radical Muslims (and there are millions) seem happy to die to advance their agenda, one that claims to seek the end of the world.
So this is NOT just about commerce. There are serious concerns about predatory commerce intent not only on superiority, but dominance and ultimately oppression. There is no coincidence that China has been furiously building its military capacity while building alliances with Russia and others.
In reply to Not one person suggests that… by I am Groot
What good is that if there is a negative balance of trade? That scenario would only be beneficial if perception of the dollar remained positive. If China cuts trade and dumps bonds the US would have to make that up with trading with other nations and deficit spending to cover the lack of Chinese bond purchases which should reduce the value of the dollar. Not only that the Chinese could also dump their dollar reserves which is estimated at around $2trillion, hello more US inflation.
In reply to Not one person suggests that… by I am Groot
the account to pay attention is the current account. that includes trade and investment. the ideal is to have a zero current account with all trading partners with negatives and positives balanced by trade and investment. china, for instance has an almost zero current account with all its partners except the usa. the usa has a negative current account with almost every country in the world.
the usa pays for its debt using the seignorage privilege of the dollar as the reserve currency. china (and japan) pay for its internal debt with its positive current account with the usa. that's where things get real complicated in all this economic war talk. who has the advantage?
In reply to What good is that if there… by RossDuffer
actually, no. most people don't understand the scope of china's manufacturing base as the supply chain to the world. starving zimbawe babies are drinking melanine laden formula and sucking on chinese made binkies just like your babies.
vietnam, indonesia,phillipines and all the other possible competitors to china can only nibble at the edges. their raw material trade with china is much more important than competing with china.
the only 2 other possible competitors are india (they don't seem to want manufacturing and their infrastructure is too poor to support it now and africa, where commodities are king so they won't be making stuff any time soon.
In reply to Not one person suggests that… by I am Groot
The world debt is not a fairy tale. It is real and derivatives are real and sooner or later it comes crashing down.
The credit stops and then what?
Americans being for the most part dumb as hob nail boots have not got a clue as to what money is or what debt is. As long as we have Stormy Daniels and the Oakland Raiders everything is fine until one day it is not.
All debts must be paid! Either by the lender or the borrower. That is a financial FACT!
Unfortunately, price discovery is not purely math. And nobody can predict the end of irrationality.
