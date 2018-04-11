Here's How The US Government Influences What Food You Eat

Few Americans are aware of the extent to which the US government influences not just the price of their food - thanks to the massive subsidies the US Department of Agriculture disburses to America's farmers - but also the contents of menus at restaurants and fast food chains.
In a report published this week, Bloomberg explains how the USDA's marketing arm helps farmer trade groups pressure fast food chains to add certain items to their menus. From mushrooms to blueberries, mandatory fees levied by the USDA help finance a cohort of industry lobbying groups that work closely with restaurants to push certain ingredients. These campaigns often have a powerful impact on farmers' bottom lines: In March, Sonic - a fast casual burger chain - introduced two new burgers to its menu that both featured white button mushrooms: Instead of being 100% ground beef, these two burgers feature a blend of beef an processed mushrooms. The mixture dramatically lowers the calorie count of the burgers, satisfying customers' demands for healthier alternatives, per Bloomberg.
What many don't know, however, is that the introduction of these items was the result of a monthslong lobbying effort by the USDA funded Mushroom Council, a trade group that represents mushroom growers.
The committee's various lobbying efforts are already bearing fruit (pardon the pun): In the year ended Jan. 28, US sales of mushrooms grew by 4.9% to $1.24 billion compared with a years earlier. And much of this growth occurred before the 3,500 Sonic locations added the new menu items.
But despite the fact that farmers get back $9 in sales for every dollar spent on marketing, according to a research study conducted by professors of agricultural economics at Texas A&M, some farmers have decided to sue the USDA to try and scrap these mandatory payments to the USDA.
Their argument? The marketing efforts benefit foreign and domestic farmers equally, and the marketing often doesn't do enough to make clear that foods produced in the US are typically of a superior quality - at least, that's what the farmers are arguing.
In 2016, the Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund, United Stockgrowers of America, a nonprofit that advocates for independent U.S. ranchers, filed a complaint arguing the required fees violate the First Amendment by forcing them to subsidize speech they don’t agree with. The group supports Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee’s legislation prohibiting mandatory checkoff fees.
"We’re forced to pay and advertise foreign beef in the U.S.," said Bill Bullard, chief executive officer of the Montana-based legal fund. "We have a superior product, and it’s coveted the world over."
Others are happy to pay the fees. Why? Because who could forget marketing campaigns like "Got Milk?" and the "Incredible Edible Egg". These campaigns had a powerful act on the American consciousness, and also helped spur tremendous boosts in sales.
In other words, farmers will readily pay the fee - if it can be demonstrated that they benefit from the campaigns, which often take years to successfully execute.
A victory by a trade group representing blueberry farmers is another example of how the push to partner with US restaurant chains is proving to be a successful strategy.
Recently, blueberries landed on the menu at steakhouse chain Sizzler USA Inc. in the form of a blueberry lemonade -- considered a big win for the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, which worked on bringing the refreshment to the chain’s menu. Sizzler had 123 outlets as of last year, according to Technomic.
Because the fruit isn’t in season during the winter, Mission Viejo, California-based Sizzler is getting them from Peru. In May, the company will add more blueberries, as part of a spinach salad with almonds and feta cheese.
"Because the growers all pay into this fund, they want to know what the council is doing for them," said Andrew Hunter, a chef who works with the mushroom, egg and blueberry marketing programs. "This is a tangible way for boards to say, ‘This is what we’re doing for you.’ Sizzler’s blueberry lemonade. That’s tangible."
In 2015, more than 8,000 chain restaurant locations added blueberries to their menus - including Dairy Queen, Wendy’s and Red Lobster. Another group funded by the USDA via these mandatory marketing fees claimed responsibility for this, citing a multiyear effort to court fast-food companies.
And other campaigns are underway.
The American Egg Board, working with ad agency BBDO Worldwide Inc., is relaunching its "Incredible Edible Egg" ad campaign from decades ago with a slightly modified tagline: "How do you like your eggs?" But the name has been shortened. It’s now "The Incredible Egg."
So next time you see a new food trending - think how millennials love avocado toast - don't assume it happened organically. Somewhere along the line, a carefully crafted marketing campaign devised by one of these government-backed groups forced its messaging into your subconscious - often without you even knowing it.
Coming up next....fake food. Oh wait....
Worse than that...recycled.
http://www.foxnews.com/tech/2011/06/17/japanese-scientists-create-meat-…
Oh my this is hilarious.
We have a superior product? Standard cattle ranching in this country is a disgrace. First they pump them up with growth hormones which isn't good for anyone. Then they are sent to a feed lot to stand in their own filth while gorging themselves on GMO corn. Sure corn is sweet and tasty but steers are ruminants. They have no way to digest this grain so they start to get sick. No worries here are antibiotics to make sure you don't die before we slaughter you. Fuck them and their "coveted" beef.
Luckily, I live about 10 minutes away from a family farm that delivers grassfed beef, bonebroth, no soy chickens and pork. Expensive at double the price of conventionally grown meat but it takes twice as long to raise. I've noticed that the eggs change with the seasons as well. Shell thickness and yolk colour peak in mid summer due to bug availability and content outdoor chicken psychology
Luckily, I live about 10 minutes away from a family farm that delivers bananas, mangos, papaya, oranges, cantaloupe and watermelon. Fortunately, no farms for miles around have meat, eggs or dairy available!
Norwegian farm raised salmon is the most toxic food on the planet.
Anyone hungry for lox and bagels?
Check it out below (warning: you may never eat fish again after watching)
http://freedocumentaries.org/documentary/fillet-oh-fish#watch-film
Mmmmmm Sonic mushroom burger.
GOVT says it's good for you! Like flouride, GMO's, pharmaceutical's, vaccines,...............
So, if I read this right the govt is mandating lobbying?
Soon corruption will be the only legal way to do business...
We're fortunate to have a lot of stray cats in our neighborhood.
Unfortunately we only get apples or berries seasonally. Other fruits are imported from factory farms.
I hope you're not pre diabetic since that all that fruit, not balanced with low-carb food, would tip you into diabetes pretty fast.
@ steve2241 - Sounds like Cuba to me, in other words, your diet sucks ass.
shit right out my asshole steaming on a bun near you. plez pass the sugar, opps, i mean ketchup...
ps. it was organic.
Currently, most all fast food chains sell the ignorant customer toxic, Monsanto/Dow Chemical herbicides. And we wonder why cancer patients keeps increasing?
I don't wonder.
It's all part of the plan.
.Gov
Chemical Industry, Inc.
Big Agriculture, Inc.
Toxic Food, Inc.
Big Pharma, Inc.
Sick No Care, Inc.
Funeral, Inc.
Rinse-Repeat
Yum! People eat this shit all week long.
Coming up next....fake fakery. Oh wait....
They've done something to Cheez-Whiz. It's not the same anymore.
The Mushroom Council?? Maybe they can get psilocybe mushrooms on the menu.
The new mind-bender burger . . .
Mushroom doesn't like this game
http://www.coolpun.com/images/coolpun/3e/3ec6ddf409d95125112910beb4fb01…
They added glyphosate directly to the Cheez-Whiz, more Roundup goodness.
Those kraft singles claim to be real cheese, yet they take at least 2x the amount of time to melt in the microwave, and they get crusty on the edges; whereas cracker barrel cheddar melts normally.
My favorite is the frozen pizza lobby lobbying congress to get them to put into law that pizza is a vegetable because of the tomato sauce so they can be put on school lunch menus.
Did they market Pink Slime too?
I probably cut 10 years off my lifespan from eating public school meals. It was only $1.50, and I used to hide extra cookies under my rectangular frozen pizza, so it was a good deal. O well.
Ketchup is a vegetable. That's what a former Secretary of Agriculture told us.
Ned to push can spray cheese as a heath alternative.
Big Bro says drink the victory gin
10 000 000 000 flies can't be wrong.
Soylent Green is PEOPLE!
Soylent Green is (((PEOPLE)))
one hopes
more hopium please DOA
Bacon and eggs for the win!
My system will no longer tolerate the standard grocery store bacon and eggs.
I've switched to uncured, no preservative bacon and free range chicken eggs.
It works for me. Cost is 2X.
In the meantime the USDA is diluting the certification standards for organic food by allowing non-organic fillers such as carrageenan, while certifying as organic hydroponic produce grown that is grown without soil and often has gmo soy as its nutrients
Everything is a FRAUD.
Everything!
The hydroponic produce is pure poison.
I'm just glad the planet is soon going to get busy killing off most people. That's about the same thing I have to say about most new's stories.
Note to the ZH echo chamber: Not news.
That's why I only recommend Soylent Green to my closest friends and family...
Two of more significant systems,
combing to reinforce themselves:
'PROFIT' FROM JUNK FOOD
& 'PROFIT' FROM DISEASE.
The longer term consequences of those two systems demonstrate the ways in which the vicious feedback spirals of the funding of the political processes become runaway social psychoses: the ruling classes become increasingly psychotic psychopaths, while those they rule over become increasingly incompetent political idiots, the more that those two systems successfully do what those were designed to actually do!
The ONLY things which happen when one learns more about such systems is that the more one knows, the worse those get. Since there are no practically possible ways to prevent the vicious feedback spirals of the funding of the political processes driving almost exponentially increasing social psychoses, the most reasonable expectations are for such systems to continue to become even sicker and more insane ...