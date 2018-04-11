Israel Vows To "Wipe Assad Off The Map" If Iran Launches An Attack From Syrian Territory

After they launched a lethal strike (from Lebanese airspace, no less) against the T-4 airforce base in Syria in retaliation for the a chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held Syrian village - killing several Iranians in the process - senior Israeli officials have finally confirmed what many have long assumed since the country started escalating its military operations within the borders of its crumbling Levantine neighbor.
That is, if Israel even so much as suspects that Iranian agents are planning an attack against Israel from Syrian territory, it will be Syrian President Bashar al-Assad who ends up on the receiving end of a preemptive strike from the IDF, per the Jerusalem Post.
"If the Iranians act against Israel from Syrian territory, Syrian President Bashar Assad and his regime will be those that pay the price."
The aggressive rhetoric from senior officials in the IDF comes after Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei referred to Israel's attack on the T-4 air base as "Israel's crime" and threatened that it "would not remain without a response."
However, IDF officials are literally threatening to "wipe Assad off the map."
"Assad's regime and Assad himself will disappear from the map and the world if the Iranians do try to harm Israel or its interests from Syrian territory," said senior officials in the defense establishment.
"Our recommendation to Iran is that it does not try to act, because Israel is determined to continue on this issue to the very end," the officials said.
Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said Tuesday that Israel would take "all necessary steps" to stop Iran from establishing a permanent military base in Syria.
"No matter what the price, we will not allow Iran to have a permanent [military] foothold in Syria. We have no other choice," Liberman said.
Israeli officials believe Iran might try to retaliate either with Syrian weapons or by transporting Iranian arms to Syria.
Officials also expressed their hope that Lebanese militant group Hezbollah wouldn't be drawn into a potential conflict between Israel, Syria and Iran - though we imagine that outcome would probably be inevitable.
"We hope that Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah will not join and be drawn into the campaign if it breaks out," senior security officials told The Jerusalem Post's sister newspaper Maariv on Tuesday.
"We have no interest in widening the front but, should it happen, Nasrallah needs to understand that his fate will be no different from the fate of Assad and he will pay a very heavy price."
Israeli officials on Tuesday said they were confident US President Donald Trump would stand by his comments referring to a possible American strike in Syria, in response to another use of chemical weaponry by Assad's forces against his own citizens.
Meanwhile, Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Tuesday to launch an investigation into the alleged chemical attack in Syria after the US admitted it has "no evidence" the attack was carried out by the regime. A US strike in Syria is widely expected, and the White House is expected to announce its plans for retaliation later today after UN Ambassador Nikki Haley promised the US would resort to unilateral action if the Russians blocked their way at the security council.
Israel believes that they are on the same page as Trump but he is playing them as well as all other deep state playahs.
Trump and Vlad are in real time contact and the jingoist messages are just meant as a feint for those evildoers of the NWO.
I'm with Trump. I'm with Trump I'M WITH MY PRESIDENT
Something ain’t right with the “imminent” strike on Syria.
First of all, it has nothing to do with Syria – it’s all about Russia.
Now, remember the “Fire and Fury” and “My nuclear button is bigger than yours” threats to Kim Jong Un? Remember the THREE Carrier Strike Groups just a spit away from North Korea?
Well, Little Kim has just a few ICBMs and a handful of small nukes and yet… we took his threats to retaliate and nuke the US seriously (thank God!).
Why the fuck do we think that Little Kim’s threats were serious enough, but Russia’s warning to retaliate ain’t?
I call bullshit: there will be no strike on Syria!
Now… could somebody please pass the salt and the Iodine Pills? Just in case… ;-)
Looney
In reply to t by wildbad
Bark, bark, bark.....where I grew up neighbors shot barking dogs...
In reply to … by Looney
BUT... isn't that the orange clown's job?
In reply to Bark, bark, bark.....where I… by Pol Pot
Should be, instead he will beg for his biscuit.
In reply to Is the the orange clown's… by ne-tiger
oy vey!
In reply to Should be, instead he will… by Truther
Should I head to the bunker now?
Fuck me this has escalated quickly....
Israel, You’re not helping!
In reply to oy vey! by Jack McGriff
Typical Jewish hubris courtesy a corruption cornered Netanyahu who vowed to wag the dog.
Eventually he will make this kind of blunder one time too many.
That time is coming.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to G by IridiumRebel
For Christ's Sake Please Be Respectful... Trump is Praying for Us All..
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
What is it with Amerikan pols needing to go and show their jewness? They have to outjew each other and don the beanie and show just how much they love the jews.
Fuck that.
pods
In reply to … by Sir Edge
It's a S&M thing hard for you to understand.
In reply to What is it with Amerikan… by pods
It is now clear what this is all about. This is God's work?????
Governments need a religion and God base. For when they fail, over and over, the people have a place to turn. Without it people would ...........
In reply to It's a S&M thing hard for… by ne-tiger
A MUST SEE:
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to It is now clear what this is… by two hoots
If Israel were to disappear from the map, most of the world's current problems would either disappear with it, or at least become manageable.
In reply to A MUST SEE:… by beepbop
No, that would not happen. If Israel were gone then it would be something else then something else. And, there would always be America because the problem isn’t Judaism, the problem is Islam and globalism.
In reply to If Israel were to disappear… by HopefulCynical
The modern day officially sanctioned historians claim this to be a hoax but it sure seems to have a ring of truth behind it.
"The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the “agentur” of the “Illuminati” between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam (the Moslem Arabic World) and political Zionism (the State of Israel) mutually destroy each other.
Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion… We shall unleash the Nihilists and the atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm which in all its horror will show clearly to the nations the effect of absolute atheism, origin of savagery and of the most bloody turmoil.
Then everywhere, the citizens, obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries, will exterminate those destroyers of civilization, and the multitude, disillusioned with christianity, whose deistic spirits will from that moment be without compass or direction, anxious for an ideal, but without knowing where to render its adoration, will receive the true light through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out in the public view.
This manifestation will result from the general reactionary movement which will follow the destruction of Christianity and atheism, both conquered and exterminated at the same time."
Albert Pike
In reply to No, that would not happen. … by romanmoment
You sound like you are a member of "The Gatestone Institute". I have been watching what they put out on their reports. Their job is to make the western world despise the muslims...to be afraid of them....they are terrorists!! Bad people. But most of Gatestone is run by the Jewish propaganda machine. The opinions are to turn us against the muslims. Well, there are a few Jews around but there are tons of Muslims ( i.6 billion of them) and they just can't wait to run over Israel like a steam roller. If they do decide to do that there really won't be much hope for Israel. Bolton is the white man proxy for Gatestone. Paid well I am sure. He is a despicable asshole. He will get his one day as all of them do eventually.
In reply to No, that would not happen. … by romanmoment
Hella-V will be turned into glass.
In reply to No, that would not happen. … by romanmoment
The Israelis really are paranoid neurotics with weapons.
There is not one good reason for them to jump into the fray other than easy pot shots and testing out their toys.
Then they can return to base and show off how they launched missiles and blew things up and killed a few folks and got back without a scratch on the jet.
Then when one of them gets shot down over Syrian airspace they will howl about Holocaust and send American Security Guards/US Marines to exact revenge.
And of course the IDF will be with them to give orders.
After the Americans do all the heavy lifting the Israelis will invade for national security.
Munchausen's Syndrome by Proxy.
In reply to It is now clear what this is… by two hoots
“What can you do, thought Winston, against the lunatic who is more intelligent than yourself, who gives your arguments a fair hearing and then simply persists in his lunacy?”
In reply to The Israelis really are… by fleur de lis
They are Satanists... but most 'Jews' aren't members of the club.. just like most Christians et al... most people don't realize WTF is going on... and this is how we 'wake up' here in the school of life called Purgatory... this is how we learn about ourselves and our true Self within.... no pain, no gain. These Satanists can be of any name/ism etc... it's just that the tribe of Judah, the black sheep of that family of bedouins, have been aligned to the 'dark side' for a very, very, very long time here in 'purgatory'... which is why some of that family left... and call themselves by other names, religions etc... look East.. most Asians don't play this game, do they? China, Koreas, Japan... they lack this Satanic core.. .but not the empire core... but the fake religion, i.e. Satanism, isn't part of their core... though the West has tried.. again, why we attack Russia and not China.
In reply to The Israelis really are… by fleur de lis
@pods
I doubt Trump even realizes it yet (because his own ego gets in the way of logical thinking)... But he's already LOST EVERYTHING here (no matter which way it goes down)... Let me summarize:
- The libs already hated him (oftentimes for stupid reasons, but what difference does it make), they hate him & that's that, and they always will.
- He's always loved himself more than anybody else ever did anyway. Since I ever heard about him almost 40 years ago, I've never thought much about him except to be a blowhard. As long as he wasn't in my grill 24/7 being an asshole, I never really given much of a shit. I didn't vote for him (though I guess I 'hoped' that he'd somehow win and follow through with the MAGA thing).
- Some people TRULY BELIEVED (and at the present moment, they don't seem to be much different that the believers in HOPE & CHANGE).
So here we are after 18 months and what has changed? We've gotten the the worst of everything.
- libs have gone off the deep end and if anything hate him worse
- people like myself who basically expected this have soured further because we will no longer give him the benefit of the doubt on ANYTHING... He's gone from a nothingburger, to being truly hated...
- There are a few 'hangers on' still, but their posture had shifted from a sense of power, to a sense of trying to make excuses for behavior that is truly bizzare.
So even if 'nothing happens' here, he's jumped the shark because there's ZERO excuse for the behavior.
1. If he sends missles he's an asshole
2. If he doesn't and tries to pretend it was all a game of chess he's an asshole (because why put people through it for no reason)? That's not what people elect you for. But he doesn't care. It's all about him, not the people.
3. I think I actually finally understand why this Mueller clown show has gone on so long (something that has 'baffled' me since it began). The simple explanation is that Trump knows he's won this. But instead of putting an end to it, he lets it go on. Why? Because he's an egomaniac. It keeps his name in the paper every day. This isn't a case of Trump #WINNING. It's a case of the other side #LOSING and trying to bluff a bad hand. But to keep the game going does nothing but stroke Trump's ego because it's the only thing he's #WINNING at. & not because he's a skilled player, but because the other side screwed themselves from the onset... Somehow ~ laughably, he's putting himself on the verge of losing even that.
4. There's nothing redeeming left about Trump... He probably secretly wants to get impeached just to keep himself in the headlines some more, pretend that it was all a witch hunt, and play the victim...
In reply to What is it with Amerikan… by pods
Israel: PLEASE DON'T HURT US, KIND HIZBALLAH SIR!!!
This is all a pathetic bluff. They got nothing.
I am Chumbawamba.
In reply to … by Sir Edge
Poor paranoid little Israhell.
When Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's Farsi words were mistranslated as "Wiping Israel off the map", the sheenines went ballistic.
But, as the usual double-standards of hypocrisy apply, when the self-chosen make an actual statement against Syria, they get a pass.
The generation who lives to witness the end of this aberrant species of hominid on earth will be the most blessed that ever lived.
In reply to Israel: PLEASE DON'T HURT US… by chumbawamba
Thanks for the invitation. But it's equally ok to be a non-Jew supporter of the Jewish state. The only civilized space in the entire middle east.
Still, Trump should hold his fire, Israelis are fine doing their own bidding. Don't need us to fight its wars.
Last thing Putin wants is to get into a fighting war with either Israel or the U.S. He's fine with upsetting western interests on the cheap, as allowed by obama, but now backing assad and the mullahs could get far more expensive. But that's the cost of getting in bed with such fucking monsters.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Perkele, the Russians have managed to play a good hand with extremely lousy cards for too long. Trump’s merely calling Putin’s bluff now that Obongo is out
Seems Putin’s starting to sweat - as you correctly stated, this Syria adventure along with Crimea and the Ukraine is getting expensive while the ruble and their equity market sinks.
Someone is winning here and it’s not he Ruskies.
In reply to Thanks for the invitation. … by finlandstation
Perkele, the Russians have managed to play a good hand with extremely lousy cards for far too long. Trump’s merely calling Putin’s bluff now that Obongo is out
Seems Putin’s starting to sweat - as you correctly stated, this Syria adventure along with Crimea and the Ukraine is getting expensive while the ruble and their equity market sinks.
Someone is winning here and it’s clearly not the Ruskies.
In reply to Thanks for the invitation. … by finlandstation
Israel is never helping. Who the fuck do you think put this whole Joomanji together?
In reply to G by IridiumRebel
Remember two things:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Fear as he Stikes you.
In reply to Israel is never helping. Who… by WTFRLY
Yep, Carnival Barker
In reply to Is the the orange clown's… by ne-tiger
If your name is indeed Pol Pot, they shot the dogs not for barking, but because they taste DELICIOUS! (especially with fresh herbs)
In reply to Bark, bark, bark.....where I… by Pol Pot
yea, those fucking zionazi dogs need to be euthanized.
In reply to Bark, bark, bark.....where I… by Pol Pot
The Zionist fucks will make sure the war is on. Fuck the money changers, along with the Orange Joo that leads them.
In reply to … by Looney
Wouldnt it be grand if Iran bought a nuke from Little Kimmie.... that would be change I could believe in....
In reply to The Zionist fucks will make… by Truther
Your wish may not be a guess. Just maybe.
In reply to Wouldnt it be grand if Iran… by gatorengineer
Iran already listed their first targets if the iDF attacks in Syria... the direct planes and missiles and where they came from.... thats covered, then a civilian airport, military airport in israel and the israeli drilling rig in the levant and the ammonia plant in Haifa are the 2 minute targets.
US has 22 target in Syria it said, very sure the long delay has given everyone time to carefully plan their targets.
The poor people in Syria. Those poor people injured terribly in Damascus last weekend by the shelling from the iDF nest in East Ghouta. Broken spines, paralysed and amputated limbs.
In reply to The Zionist fucks will make… by Truther
The West will "free" the last Syrians by mutilating them. They let the remote slaughtering of civilians in West Aleppo by their foreigner mercs using mortars nd hell-cannons go on for years.
Clearly a modern, stable Westernized city like that can't be permitted to exist in a civilized Arabic country, when we can have murder and bloodshed instead. And goat bumming. God bless the US and EU for their gifts in this way, their endless bountiful giving.
In reply to Iran already listed their… by keep the basta…
Can't wait to hear your response when there is a deafening silence coming out of Tehran.
And of course, I know just how much you really really care about the injured arabs in Syria. All those civilians bombed at a syrian military installation.
In reply to Iran already listed their… by keep the basta…
howdy Loonster...
funny eh..no news..only snooze from NK these days....Trump has made a deal. NK is neutralized. Trump made them a better offer then the Deep State CIA manipulators.
Now its all roses and ice cream.
Syria and Iran are now on deck. No bombs will fly..only stateside arrest will follow and a deal for MAJOR deescalation will be made and the USA will win BIGLY!!
My neck is officially on the line.
In reply to … by Looney
Kim is having his people work night and day to enhance his military capacity. He'd be an idiot not to. China and Russia have and will not cut him off regarding trade, even if they are pretending they have.
Just one lowly peasant's opinion.
In reply to howdy Loonster… by wildbad
Yes, NK is a great buffer for both China and Russia.
In reply to NK is neutralized… by D.T.Barnum
I would not be surprised that if Trump bows to his Jewish masters and actually strikes Syria, and Russia strikes back, that Little Kimmie will set off another nuke to get Trump's attention and show him that the Korean problem is NOT solved - Korea will be one war front too many for the Evil Empire.
In doing this, Kim may actually be able to prevent WWIII, even though the Deep State is starting to froth at the mouth at the prospect (even the Saudi Jew MbS wants in on the action). Perhaps Mossad has even promised to give Miss Lindsey back the snuff films of him raping and killing 5 year old boys...
In reply to NK is neutralized… by D.T.Barnum
You are high on Q hopium..... but this article points out the real reason the shit is going down, lots of Iranians on the Israeli border.... Russian aint going to kick them out. It will be up to team JewSA with the 10 guys from Saudi and 5 guys from Kuwait to do it... (Read American blood and treasure).
In reply to howdy Loonster… by wildbad
than..
just sayin'
fire, then arrest, Mueller
In reply to howdy Loonster… by wildbad
Just make sure that you are not allergic to iodine BEFORE taking them ;-)
In reply to … by Looney
That's because having a regime like North Korea in place is useful. It justifies to the public to have a military presence in Japan and S Korea in order to contain China and control the shipping lanes of S E Asia.
Why the Syrian situation is so dangerous is that the Russians are directly challenging US hegemony in the region and many countries are turning to them, see Turkey, for example. Israel has always been in a precarious situation in the Middle East given their illegal occupation.
The Chinese are threatening the very existence of the petro dollar now based on the petro yuan gold complex as a result of the successful Russian intervention in Syria. China, Russia and Iran are ascending powers. US, UK, France, Israel and Saudi are declining in power and influence. Conflict is all but inevitable as the western powers have known domination and control for centuries, if the petro Dollar is lost, the US economy will be exposed as a paper sham and the UK is even worse off.
In reply to … by Looney
Why is the UK worse off?
They have the pound, not the dollar. I'd expect the pound to follow the euro.
In reply to That's because having a… by VK
Generally I like my tequila without salt or lime, but pass it over here, this is getting pretty shitty.
In reply to … by Looney
No Strike? A large campaign will begin shortly. Trump is going to F*ck Assad better then Stormy D. This isn't a one-niter. They thumbed their nose at Trump last time. This time it will be about two weeks long strike. Assad is history.
Israel is going to be giving help to the US.
Russian will exit the region after this is done.
They will be going after bunkers too.
In reply to … by Looney
Trump will f*uck Assad just like Austria-Hungary f*cked Serbia when these didn't comply with their impossible demands after the Archduke was assassinated (likely a Donmeh/British operation) - oops, Austria-Hungary got a bloody nose by Serbia in the first real fighting of WWI when Serbia was invaded.
I just hope that Israel and Saudi Arabia get completely destroyed in whatever comes next. That would be at least some compensation for the world wide death and destruction which is heading this way thanks to the Talmudic Chosenites who control the Deep State.
In reply to No Strike? A large campaign… by Fiscal.Enema