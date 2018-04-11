JFK-Trump S&P Analog - Trading Day 356

It's now or never...
Source: Global Macro Monitor
Wow ...
well done ZH; you found a way to place JFK and Trump in the same sentence without appearing retarded.
Shameful chart porn.
In reply to Wow by curbjob
Trump's best comparison is JFK.
Trump is the first president since JFK to show even a modicum of independence from Deep State. It's already been mention by them that they should assassinate the same way they did JFK. You really think that fire in Trump Tower was just an accident? I don't. I think it was a message.
There are many parallels between the two.
In reply to Chart porn. by wee-weed up
.dubs
You sure about that?
I can chart my blood sugar as I consume my afternoon bag of kit kat minis with a similarly close correlation.
hey now . . I see one more dead cat there . . .
Not a perfect correlation so it could be today or any day forward from here.
In reply to hey now . . I see one more… by GlassHouse101
If I’m Trump there is no way I let Hillary stand behind me in a buffet line. Or any place else for that matter. She is a grassy knoll unto herself.
Hillaryous!
In reply to If I’m Trump there is no way… by Dr. Engali
Hey Doc - Hillary has a grassy knoll in her pants.
Day 356? That would be like what? Nov 1, 2017? or Halloween of that year?
Ummm, "trading day"
dillydilly
In reply to Day 356? That would be like… by DillyDilly
I know... decent catch, but I'm still too lazy to crunch the numbers and I doubt they're very precise...
In reply to Ummm, "trading day"… by booboo
A Camelot and Tweetalot chart ...nice
Great outlook for next year's summer.
What do you mean next year's summer? This is coming this summer.
Get ready.
In reply to Great outlook for next year… by Black Forest
Assuming there is a summer next year. Not a given, considering current level of stupidity being demonstrated by our fearless leaders.
So history repeats itself?
Will Trump be banging Marilyn anytime soon?
Probably not banging her, but he may be joining her.
In reply to Will Trump be banging… by GotAFriendInBen
< Stormy Daniels, stripper/porn star DJT hook up
< Blaze Starr, stripper/porn star JFK hook up
I love analogs, but with the deepest respect, this is a really lame analog.
