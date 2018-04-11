JFK-Trump S&P Analog - Trading Day 356

DownWithYogaPants wee-weed up Wed, 04/11/2018 - 16:14 Permalink

Trump's best comparison is JFK.

Trump is the first president since JFK to show even a modicum of independence from Deep State.  It's already been mention by them that they should assassinate the same way they did JFK.  You really think that fire in Trump Tower was just an accident? I don't.  I think it was a message.

There are many parallels between the two.  

Dr. Engali Wed, 04/11/2018 - 15:53 Permalink

If I’m Trump there is no way I let Hillary stand behind me in a buffet line. Or any place else for that matter. She is a grassy knoll unto herself. 