JPMorgan Busted Over Bitcoin Fraud... Seriously!

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 15:14

Oh, the irony...

Jamie Dimon has come a long way in seven months...

From "Bitcoin is a fraud" in September to "Busted for Bitcoin fraud" in April.

Reuters reports that JPMorgan Chase & Co has been hit with a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court accusing it of charging surprise fees when it stopped letting customers buy cryptocurrency with credit cards in late January and began treating the purchases as cash advances.

The lawsuit accuses Chase of violating the U.S. Truth in Lending Act, which requires credit card issuers to notify customers in writing of any significant change in charges or terms.

Simply put, the bank switched from charging regular interest rates to charging, higher, cash advance rates on purchases of cryptocurrencies without notice to customers about the change.

The named plaintiff in the lawsuit, Idaho resident Brady Tucker, was hit with $143.30 in fees and $20.61 in surprise interest charges by Chase for five cryptocurrency transactions between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2, his lawsuit said.

With no advance warning, Chase “stuck the plaintiff with the bill, after the fact of his transactions, and insisted that he pay it,” the lawsuit said.

Hundreds or possibly thousands of other Chase customers were hit with the charges, Tucker said.

The lawsuit is asking for actual damages and statutory damages of $1 million.

Full Docket below...

JimmyJones overbet Wed, 04/11/2018 - 16:20

Could be construed as that.  But if Bitcoin is a series of digital 1 and 0's, its closer to software.  You can buy crappy software for as much as you want to right now on a credit card and that software could have far lower functionality.  For example, I write software that prints "hello World" on the screen when run.  You can download it from me for $10,000 (only a idiot would)  a credit card company wouldn't care if it sucked or not and regular fee's would apply. 

lookslikecraptome 1.21 jigawatts Wed, 04/11/2018 - 15:51

Y R U ALWAYS PICKING ON LESTER IN SUCH A MATURE WAY?    GOTTA ADMIT THE CRYPTO ARTICLES BRING OUT THE BEST IN THE HEDGERS!!!!!!!!!!!!   ESPECIALLY WHEN COINISTA AND THE SNORKELER KID GET TO YAMMERING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

 

UK NOW JIGGY?   U REALLY GET UR PANTIES IN A TWIST OVER LESTER. CAPICHE????????

 

DAMN I SO LOVE UNDERSTATEMENTS VERSUS GETTING OVER THE TOP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

 

I HOPE I AM NOT MESSING WITH PEOPLE'S DISSONANCE TOO MUCH.  IF SO. MOS IS ALWAYS THERE TO HELP YOU. 

 

JIGGY I DO NOTE U DID NOT ANSWER LESTERS QUESTION. WHICH ASSET LOSES 65% OR MORE OF ITS VALUE IN TWO MONTHS.

 

PERHAPS YOU COULD PUT YOUR ANSWER IN CAPS TO DIMINISH LESTER IF IT DOES NOT RAISE TO MUCH DISSONANCE IN YOU. IF IT DOES U CAN ALWAYS GET THERAPY, OR BUTT BANGED, FROM T MOS.

SuzerainGreyMole Wed, 04/11/2018 - 15:41

The sooner the world is freed from this flagitious f-word plural usury the better.

Money must be resurrected into spiritual glory, something for all humanity to have to create the means to become gods.

Miracles can happen in this world, that I sincerely believe.

tunetopper Wed, 04/11/2018 - 15:49

now is a good time to evaluate your hate speech-- AI is coming now that Zuckerberg has told congress he is mostly worried about that instead of selling advertisers your data (he denies doing this  of course its basic semantics) but we all know that he keeps your data within the FB ecosystem and uses outside vendors to profile you and your experience- so that he can target market you and psychologically profile you - in order to ensure you have a more rewarding experience. 

lookslikecraptome tunetopper Wed, 04/11/2018 - 16:13

^%%&&&#@@!_))+++++)++++:::"""???>>>*&&^^%%**#@%^_+?:":>##@!&*()$%%$#@^^&%$::::""{{{}}{{}p^^%ggfr$**&() U MOFO. HOW IS THAT FOR HATE. IT APPLIES TO UR MOMMA 2. 

 

OH! AND ^%%&&&#@@!_))+++++)++++:::"""???>>>*&&^^%%**#@%^_+?:":>##@!&*()$%%$#@^^&%$::::""{{{}}{{}p^^%ggfr$**&() U 2 ZUCK.

 

I assume the sarc tag is not needed. cheers TT

 

 

Downtoolong Wed, 04/11/2018 - 15:50

Hi Sandy, Jamie here. Listen, we’re going to need to run that job opening ad again, you know the one for a short-term rogue trader to pin this on.

No problem. Hey, I just had a great idea. Let’s run the ad on Facebook. They’ll never figure out what we’re up to.

 

 

Kendle C Wed, 04/11/2018 - 16:06

JPM does most of the banking for the Federal Government and Department of Defense, payroll, purchasing. I'm wondering if we should audit that operation just in case they're inventing newer and more clever fees to jam up our asses. Awe, never mind. What can beat the Fed's operation anyway? Did you know ALL the money used by the treasury is created at no cost but each dollar IS A LOAN that we have to pay the Fed in full. We OWE it because they SAY we do. How fucking stupid, really, how stupid can we be? And, how stupid can we be for letting it continue? How about we change the ownership of that new dollar immediately away from the private Federal Reserve which is NEITHER to ourselves. Can you even imagine the prosperity that can ensue? Don't tell me "inflation" because nobody does that better than the Fed's devaluation of the medium of exchange.