JPMorgan Busted Over Bitcoin Fraud... Seriously!

Oh, the irony...
Jamie Dimon has come a long way in seven months...
From "Bitcoin is a fraud" in September to "Busted for Bitcoin fraud" in April.
Reuters reports that JPMorgan Chase & Co has been hit with a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court accusing it of charging surprise fees when it stopped letting customers buy cryptocurrency with credit cards in late January and began treating the purchases as cash advances.
The lawsuit accuses Chase of violating the U.S. Truth in Lending Act, which requires credit card issuers to notify customers in writing of any significant change in charges or terms.
Simply put, the bank switched from charging regular interest rates to charging, higher, cash advance rates on purchases of cryptocurrencies without notice to customers about the change.
The named plaintiff in the lawsuit, Idaho resident Brady Tucker, was hit with $143.30 in fees and $20.61 in surprise interest charges by Chase for five cryptocurrency transactions between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2, his lawsuit said.
With no advance warning, Chase “stuck the plaintiff with the bill, after the fact of his transactions, and insisted that he pay it,” the lawsuit said.
Hundreds or possibly thousands of other Chase customers were hit with the charges, Tucker said.
The lawsuit is asking for actual damages and statutory damages of $1 million.
Full Docket below...
I hope the guy in Idaho and his attorney get filthy rich off this lawsuit.
"Only" 1 million?
In reply to I hope the guy in Idaho and… by Chippewa Partners
It's a place to start. Let's see what a jury has to say.
In reply to "Only" 1 million? by Erek
Joominati gonna j00
In reply to It's a place to start. Let's… by Cognitive Dissonance
I'm shocked.., SHOCKED I tell you...
In reply to Joominati gonna j00 by WTFRLY
$20.61 in surprise interest charges
Brady Tucker... my new hero.
A mega million dollar suit on the ass of the banksters over less than they spend on a Martini
Love it!
LOVE IT!
In reply to I'm shocked.., SHOCKED I… by gmrpeabody
So jpm is stating they consider btc the same as cash?
In reply to … by macholatte
Could be construed as that. But if Bitcoin is a series of digital 1 and 0's, its closer to software. You can buy crappy software for as much as you want to right now on a credit card and that software could have far lower functionality. For example, I write software that prints "hello World" on the screen when run. You can download it from me for $10,000 (only a idiot would) a credit card company wouldn't care if it sucked or not and regular fee's would apply.
In reply to So jpm is stating they… by overbet
If the bank isn't completely stupid it will pay up now before they have a class action suit and investigation by the SEC. Well, not too much worry about the SEC or what ever agency regulates banking fraud. So many damn different agencies, who knows what the hell they do.
In reply to It's a place to start. Let's… by Cognitive Dissonance
JPM should be strung up for Ag manipulation alone!
In reply to It's a place to start. Let's… by Cognitive Dissonance
In reply to "Only" 1 million? by Erek
seems he bought in at a not-too-good of time. Buttcoin,
In reply to I hope the guy in Idaho and… by Chippewa Partners
Bitcoin itself is a fraud.
Seriously, what "asset" collapses -65% in just 3 months?
In reply to I hope the guy in Idaho and… by Chippewa Partners
Sir, lay off Isreali greed. If your mind were disease free, you'd understand that godless greed has no religious boundary.
In reply to YOU'RE FORGETTING YOUR MOST… by 1.21 jigawatts
In reply to Bitcoin itself is a fraud. … by lester1
GREAT comment
Stocks?
In reply to Bitcoin itself is a fraud. … by lester1
it speaks to semantics.
he bought bitcoin, he didn't buy cash.
should be a slam-dunk.
probably settle before trial. let's hope the guy & his lawyer accept bitcoins as payment.
In reply to I hope the guy in Idaho and… by Chippewa Partners
"That's why I'm richer than you." - Jaime "Cufflinks" Dimon
lol...come on BitCoiners, you know you want it regulated so awful things like this won't happen ;-)
EFF u mofo. I want to be able to wash trade and spoof to my hearts content. :)
In reply to lol...come on BitCoiners,… by nmewn
Taking a page from Wells Fargo playbook.
Lol, those hucksters will settle this out of court from petty cash in one branch's office supply fund.
Is that what they call the fund these days?
In reply to Lol, those hucksters will… by YukonJake
JPM doing fraud... What in the world is going on here ???
Terribly disheartening ..
In reply to JPM doing fraud... What in… by Yellow_Snow
I would observe another example of corrupt scumbag bankers fleecing American taxpayers.....
Well, whatisit whatisthat?
In reply to I would observe another… by whatisthat
I thought you couldn't make money on BTC? Apparently, you still can.
Why were the fraudulent banks bailed out in 2008?
EXCELLENT QUESTION. The day they bailed out AIG is the day any hope I had for murika died its long and tortured death.
In reply to Why were the fraudulent… by abgary1
And where was the consumer protection agency? https://www.consumerfinance.gov/
Collecting paychecks. The Trump administration told them to look the other way.
The sooner the world is freed from this flagitious f-word plural usury the better.
Money must be resurrected into spiritual glory, something for all humanity to have to create the means to become gods.
Miracles can happen in this world, that I sincerely believe.
Notice how Bitcoin topped on nearly the exact day that futures started trading on it?
They hit me too.. how do I get in?
JPM does most of the banking for the Federal Government and Department of Defense, payroll, purchasing. I'm wondering if we should audit that operation just in case they're inventing newer and more clever fees to jam up our asses. Awe, never mind. What can beat the Fed's operation anyway? Did you know ALL the money used by the treasury is created at no cost but each dollar IS A LOAN that we have to pay the Fed in full. We OWE it because they SAY we do. How fucking stupid, really, how stupid can we be? And, how stupid can we be for letting it continue? How about we change the ownership of that new dollar immediately away from the private Federal Reserve which is NEITHER to ourselves. Can you even imagine the prosperity that can ensue? Don't tell me "inflation" because nobody does that better than the Fed's devaluation of the medium of exchange.
Can I get a credit card? I wanna buy some stocks with it.
