Luongo: "The Coup Is Complete - Trump Is Done"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 17:25

Authored by Tom Luongo,

If there is one thing the last 48 hours have proved to me, it’s this.  Donald Trump is no longer acting President.  The coup against Trump has been completed.

I’m going to keep this simple.  Follow the dots and try to keep up.

1. The Deep State’s lies are being unraveled in real time thanks to the collective intelligence of the ‘internet’ and our ability to synthesize data in real time.

2. The Skripal poisoning and the latest Syrian “chemical weapons” attack share the same thing — both set government officials off rushing to judgment and action before any official investigation could debunk them.

3. Trump has pissed off everyone in power on both sides of the Atlantic since coming into power.

4. He has been a material threat to powerful members of the Deep State/Shadow Government who have unmasked themselves as criminals to avoid losing power.

5. Trump needs to be neutralized.  And up to this point he hasn’t been, c.f. his tax cuts, deregulation, Executive Orders against Obamacare, TPP, TTIP.

  • He’s attacking the current managed trade schema of Wall St. and the City of London via trade war rhetoric with China and the EU.

  • Russia collusion narrative has failed completely.  Mueller’s investigation has now ‘jumped the shark.’

6. Things were falling into place for Trump, Jinping and Putin for a wider peace framework from North Korea to the Middle East.  This does not serve the entrenched powers in D.C., New York, City of London, Riyadh and Beirut.

7. The operation to destroy Syria is at least a 20 year old idea.  It will not be derailed.   It goes back to overthrowing Assad’s father.

  • John Bolton is one of the architects of this mess.

8. Trump’s tweets right after the latest announced attack rang false.  The word choice was all wrong.  Tone right.  Words wrong.

9. This morning’s tweets.  The same way.  “Gas killing Animal?”  Who’s writing his material now?  A third-grader?

10. These tweets will be used as ‘evidence’ against Trump in his upcoming either resignation or removal from office.

11. They have to in order to countermand his historical public record against intervention in Syria as well as his publicly-stated intentions to pull out of Syria ‘real soon.’

12. Trump would not telegraph his military posturing like this, c.f. Al-Shairat, MOAB.  He’s made that point abundantly clear.

13. These tweets and past events will make a case for him not being fit for office.

14. After the U.S. and the coalition Obama and David Cameron could not put together in 2013 commits serious war crimes in Syria and the reality in Douma is revealed, i.e. no chemical weapons were even used, Trump will be blamed for rushing to judgment.

15. He is Commander-in-Chief.  His military handlers will turn on him in a heartbeat and all of this will be used as ‘proof’ of his insanity.

16. The headlines are preparing us for this.  The GOP is split on him at this point, some openly wishing for him to fail.  This

17. At the announcement of response in Syria Trump looked defeated.  He doesn’t look like himself.   He’s done.

18. The reality is that he’s not making these decisions.  These decisions were made for him and, like every other President, he’s trapped having to sell it.

19. If he resists, his family dies.  His businesses destroyed.  Or he can go along, do what he can and after four years leave the office in disgrace.

20. And he will be blamed for it all.

I told you months ago, when you make a deal with the devil, in this case the Neoconservatives, you do so at your own peril.  When Trump reversed course on Afghanistan the fix was in then.  He would be allowed, like all presidents, to play around at the edges of domestic policy, but the foreign policy train will not be derailed.

That’s what fuels the Empire.  That’s the game.  And the events of the past four days tell you what’s what.

It’s like a nightmare rose up slouching towards Bethlehem
Like a nightmare rose up from this small strip of land
Slouching towards Bethlehem

–Marillion

macholatte Luc X. Ifer Wed, 04/11/2018 - 17:33

 

Trump’s BIGGEST single mistake was failing to fire Sessions after Sessions recused himself.

How about the very well documented and obvious Collusion Crime:
1. Rosenstein is named assistant AG after Sessions recussed himself from getting involved with any Trump campaign related investigations - here comes Trump campaign related investigations.
2. Rosenstein recommends that Comey be fired.
3. Trump fires Comey.
4.  Rosenstein recommends Wray, good buddy of Comey & Mueller, to be new FBI director.
4. Comey testifies that he leaked a memo (stuff he made up) because he knew it would trigger a special council to investigate the Trump campaign for Russia collusion (how did he know that? Part of the plan with Rosenstein?)
5.  Rosenstein appoints Mueller (good friend of Rosenstein & Comey) as the special prosecutor with open authority to investigate a suspected activity that was not a crime if it did exist.
6.  Wray stonewalls congressional investigations into DOJ & FBI criminality.
7.  Sessions refuses to appoint special council to investigate Hitlary and DOJ & FBI criminality.
8.  Sessions appoints John Huber, Obama appointee & swamp rat, to assist Inspector General without any power to subpoena or seat a Grand Jury.
9.  Stormy Daniels is used to demoralize Trump and is assisted by FBI. Since when does the FBI get involved in the kind of issues raised by the prostitute?
10.  Michael Cohen is raided by FBI regarding an issue that should be reserved for state court. Attorney client privilege is violated. This alone is a criminal act but nobody to prosecute it.
               
Conclusion: Sessions, Rosenstein, Comey, Wray and Mueller colluded to assist the “Soros-Clinton-Obama Resistance” to thwart all efforts to indict Clintons and Obama and expose the corruption at the FBI, DOJ and State Dept.

 
Unless there is something really good happening under the sheets, I’m afraid our man, and our country are toast.
 
... and the Sheeple graze.

ZH Snob Leakanthrophy Wed, 04/11/2018 - 17:59

true.  that is, if he really wanted the change he promised.

once I saw him choose Bolton I had a bad, sinking feeling.  now lo and behold the dogs of war following close behind.

then, endorsing the phony neocon gassing accusations kind of sealed the deal. 

was he really just playing us all along?  I don't know, but it is not looking good at all, for anyone but the neocons and their ilk.

Brazen Heist D.T.Barnum Wed, 04/11/2018 - 17:51

Trump is not being himself. Some pure evil scum Satanists are up his ass.

He looks like a hapless puppet. Even more so than ever

What the fuck is going on? Remember a few days ago he said he wanted to leave Syria? Then bang! They got him back in. Why would he appoint Bolton though? Is he that stupid and naive?

Trump is done and dusted.

Who will take down the evil Satanic devils in charge? This needs a fucking popular uprising.

fazsha2 Thought Processor Wed, 04/11/2018 - 17:57

The third grader is the one writing this article. I like ZeroHedge, but this is demented hysteria unworthy of it. Trump's not going anywhere. Oh wait, maybe I should say "If Trump is deposed, millions will descend on DC and burn the Pentagon to the ground." Or is that not apocalyptic enough for this author?

I am Groot Wed, 04/11/2018 - 17:28

The Deep State NWO is refusing to go gently into the night. Which is exactly why they should be helped. Right off a cliff by We The People. We know their names, their addresses and who their families are.

D.T.Barnum Wed, 04/11/2018 - 17:29

If there is one thing the last 48 hours have proved to me, it’s this.  Donald Trump is no longer acting President.  The coup against Trump has been completed.

Well then he should resign and say, "I no longer want to be associated with the evil that will be carried out."  That would at least spread some truth and give us some vindication.

karenm Wed, 04/11/2018 - 17:30

"Coup" LOL!

 

The "Coup" was complete before Trump began to run for president. I guess Trump fans think a multi-billionaire industrialist is an "Outsider" to the elites.

 

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!