Luongo: "The Coup Is Complete - Trump Is Done"

If there is one thing the last 48 hours have proved to me, it’s this. Donald Trump is no longer acting President. The coup against Trump has been completed.
I’m going to keep this simple. Follow the dots and try to keep up.
1. The Deep State’s lies are being unraveled in real time thanks to the collective intelligence of the ‘internet’ and our ability to synthesize data in real time.
2. The Skripal poisoning and the latest Syrian “chemical weapons” attack share the same thing — both set government officials off rushing to judgment and action before any official investigation could debunk them.
3. Trump has pissed off everyone in power on both sides of the Atlantic since coming into power.
4. He has been a material threat to powerful members of the Deep State/Shadow Government who have unmasked themselves as criminals to avoid losing power.
5. Trump needs to be neutralized. And up to this point he hasn’t been, c.f. his tax cuts, deregulation, Executive Orders against Obamacare, TPP, TTIP.
-
He’s attacking the current managed trade schema of Wall St. and the City of London via trade war rhetoric with China and the EU.
-
Russia collusion narrative has failed completely. Mueller’s investigation has now ‘jumped the shark.’
6. Things were falling into place for Trump, Jinping and Putin for a wider peace framework from North Korea to the Middle East. This does not serve the entrenched powers in D.C., New York, City of London, Riyadh and Beirut.
7. The operation to destroy Syria is at least a 20 year old idea. It will not be derailed. It goes back to overthrowing Assad’s father.
- John Bolton is one of the architects of this mess.
8. Trump’s tweets right after the latest announced attack rang false. The word choice was all wrong. Tone right. Words wrong.
9. This morning’s tweets. The same way. “Gas killing Animal?” Who’s writing his material now? A third-grader?
10. These tweets will be used as ‘evidence’ against Trump in his upcoming either resignation or removal from office.
11. They have to in order to countermand his historical public record against intervention in Syria as well as his publicly-stated intentions to pull out of Syria ‘real soon.’
12. Trump would not telegraph his military posturing like this, c.f. Al-Shairat, MOAB. He’s made that point abundantly clear.
13. These tweets and past events will make a case for him not being fit for office.
14. After the U.S. and the coalition Obama and David Cameron could not put together in 2013 commits serious war crimes in Syria and the reality in Douma is revealed, i.e. no chemical weapons were even used, Trump will be blamed for rushing to judgment.
15. He is Commander-in-Chief. His military handlers will turn on him in a heartbeat and all of this will be used as ‘proof’ of his insanity.
16. The headlines are preparing us for this. The GOP is split on him at this point, some openly wishing for him to fail. This
17. At the announcement of response in Syria Trump looked defeated. He doesn’t look like himself. He’s done.
18. The reality is that he’s not making these decisions. These decisions were made for him and, like every other President, he’s trapped having to sell it.
19. If he resists, his family dies. His businesses destroyed. Or he can go along, do what he can and after four years leave the office in disgrace.
20. And he will be blamed for it all.
I told you months ago, when you make a deal with the devil, in this case the Neoconservatives, you do so at your own peril. When Trump reversed course on Afghanistan the fix was in then. He would be allowed, like all presidents, to play around at the edges of domestic policy, but the foreign policy train will not be derailed.
That’s what fuels the Empire. That’s the game. And the events of the past four days tell you what’s what.
It’s like a nightmare rose up slouching towards Bethlehem
Like a nightmare rose up from this small strip of land
Slouching towards Bethlehem
–Marillion
Comments
Watch and learn.
??
how to give billions of people heartburn in 140 characters or less
In reply to Watch and learn. by dexter_morgan
The premise is faulty. Kike puppets were never their own persons. The presidency hasn’t been a sovereign position since before Wilson was elected.
In reply to ??… by D.T.Barnum
I have a feeling that Trump will not look into going a 2nd term, this in the best case scenario a WW3 will be avoided by then.
If no WW3 by then he will leave the office with a taste of what it is really to be POTUS - exactly like Obama.
In reply to The premise is faulty. Kike… by Tallest Skil
Trump’s BIGGEST single mistake was failing to fire Sessions after Sessions recused himself.
How about the very well documented and obvious Collusion Crime:
1. Rosenstein is named assistant AG after Sessions recussed himself from getting involved with any Trump campaign related investigations - here comes Trump campaign related investigations.
2. Rosenstein recommends that Comey be fired.
3. Trump fires Comey.
4. Rosenstein recommends Wray, good buddy of Comey & Mueller, to be new FBI director.
4. Comey testifies that he leaked a memo (stuff he made up) because he knew it would trigger a special council to investigate the Trump campaign for Russia collusion (how did he know that? Part of the plan with Rosenstein?)
5. Rosenstein appoints Mueller (good friend of Rosenstein & Comey) as the special prosecutor with open authority to investigate a suspected activity that was not a crime if it did exist.
6. Wray stonewalls congressional investigations into DOJ & FBI criminality.
7. Sessions refuses to appoint special council to investigate Hitlary and DOJ & FBI criminality.
8. Sessions appoints John Huber, Obama appointee & swamp rat, to assist Inspector General without any power to subpoena or seat a Grand Jury.
9. Stormy Daniels is used to demoralize Trump and is assisted by FBI. Since when does the FBI get involved in the kind of issues raised by the prostitute?
10. Michael Cohen is raided by FBI regarding an issue that should be reserved for state court. Attorney client privilege is violated. This alone is a criminal act but nobody to prosecute it.
Conclusion: Sessions, Rosenstein, Comey, Wray and Mueller colluded to assist the “Soros-Clinton-Obama Resistance” to thwart all efforts to indict Clintons and Obama and expose the corruption at the FBI, DOJ and State Dept.
Unless there is something really good happening under the sheets, I’m afraid our man, and our country are toast.
... and the Sheeple graze.
In reply to . by Luc X. Ifer
He obviously underestimated the status quo, the deep state. At least, kudos to him, he managed to get it exposed, one should be a retard now to doubt anymore its existence, influence and power.
In reply to … by macholatte
No.
Trump mistake was that HE DIDN'T CLEAN house. He didn't fire all leftovers from Obama (and before), 10s of 1000s of lefturds working in .gov on all levels and all departments.
Then place new bosses.
Then replace the bosses that won't follow YOUR orders.
He only has Twitter to vent out...poor schmuck.
In reply to He obviously underestimated… by Luc X. Ifer
Oh Tommy- only in your deep-state wet dreams......
Is this how you spend your days now- masturbating to this tripe?
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
Keep sweating.
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
true. that is, if he really wanted the change he promised.
once I saw him choose Bolton I had a bad, sinking feeling. now lo and behold the dogs of war following close behind.
then, endorsing the phony neocon gassing accusations kind of sealed the deal.
was he really just playing us all along? I don't know, but it is not looking good at all, for anyone but the neocons and their ilk.
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
.
In reply to … by macholatte
" I’m going to keep this simple. Follow the dots and try to keep up. "
I'll keep it simple, fuck off.
In reply to No by Leakanthrophy
If you get in bed with the devil, don't be surprised when you wake up and find yourself getting fucked.
In reply to . by Luc X. Ifer
In the late seventies, Wilbur Ross (Trump's Secretary of
Commerce, who bailed him out on Taj Mahal in 1990)
began twenty-four years at the New York office of
Rothschild Inc.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wilbur_Ross
http://nypost.com/2016/11/25/icahn-ross-saved-trump-brand-from-taj-maha…
In reply to … by Thought Processor
Trump is not being himself. Some pure evil scum Satanists are up his ass.
He looks like a hapless puppet. Even more so than ever
What the fuck is going on? Remember a few days ago he said he wanted to leave Syria? Then bang! They got him back in. Why would he appoint Bolton though? Is he that stupid and naive?
Trump is done and dusted.
Who will take down the evil Satanic devils in charge? This needs a fucking popular uprising.
In reply to In the late seventies,… by D.T.Barnum
It sure seems that way. The only friends he ever had were the deplorables so the only possible way to exorcise those demons is to come clean and expose who is holding him hostage*.
Then call for pitchforks on DC.
*Unless of course he's been a fraud all along.
In reply to Trump is not being himself… by Brazen Heist
Almost looks like a Putin strategy to create the appearance Trump's not in his pocket.
In reply to Trump is not being himself… by Brazen Heist
The third grader is the one writing this article. I like ZeroHedge, but this is demented hysteria unworthy of it. Trump's not going anywhere. Oh wait, maybe I should say "If Trump is deposed, millions will descend on DC and burn the Pentagon to the ground." Or is that not apocalyptic enough for this author?
In reply to … by Thought Processor
This article (if you call it that...) is utter bullshit...
Get over a-hole leftists, Trump is your President
The Trump agenda is coming to run down your ideology !
In reply to . by Luc X. Ifer
Not a leftie here certainly. And I would be glad if you would prove right.
In reply to This article (if you call it… by Mark Urbo
Yes...complete and utter nonsense.
In reply to This article (if you call it… by Mark Urbo
What I can't understand is the loyalty the evil left has for each other.
Trump can't get anyone on his side, they all try playing him.
GODDAMMIT SOMEBODY STAND WITH THIS GUY!
In reply to Yes...complete and utter… by pipes
Agree totally. Hide and watch the end-game.
In reply to This article (if you call it… by Mark Urbo
"The Deep State’s lies are being unraveled in real time thanks to the collective intelligence of the ‘internet’ ..."
Is this "article" intended as humor?....I have my secret decoder ring, foil hat on hand if not...
In reply to . by Luc X. Ifer
Andrew Jackson was the last president.
In reply to The premise is faulty. Kike… by Tallest Skil
.
In reply to ??… by D.T.Barnum
Fuck it
In reply to Watch and learn. by dexter_morgan
A pull back, then and an insistence of proof as to the shenanigans going on in Syria would prove otherwise.... Otherwise author is probably right..
In reply to Watch and learn. by dexter_morgan
TRUMP ....
Go get some advice from RAND PAUL and RON. This is NOT OUR FUCKING WAR.....God Damn you are being STUPID. Get out of Syria...if they are killing their own people...THAT IS NOT OUR PROBLEM. We have to STOP being the WORLD POLICE....
What is going on here....
In reply to Watch and learn. by dexter_morgan
+100
In reply to TRUMP … by takeaction
By the time it is ultimately debunked, the sheep have already forgotten and/or dont care anymore and/or the media doesn’t report the debunking.
Evil is amongst us.
In reply to Watch and learn. by dexter_morgan
He was done before January 20th 2017 on Inauguration Day
this has all been for entertainment.
In reply to Watch and learn. by dexter_morgan
Ha. Look over here. Now there.
QAnon wins again.
The Deep State NWO is refusing to go gently into the night. Which is exactly why they should be helped. Right off a cliff by We The People. We know their names, their addresses and who their families are.
100% - let these fuckers know, who want to destroy our nation and who've been working at it for decades, that We will not go and will not let go of our great nation!
In reply to The Deep State NWO is… by I am Groot
No way, you're going to see some amazing things from this President, We The People, put into office.
Lol..., God that was funny.
In reply to No way, you're going to see… by fsoawesome
I love one liners doc. LOL
In reply to Lol..., God that was funny. by Dr. Engali
We've already seen some amazing things from this pussy-grabbing deficit-blowing Wahhabi-loving drone-murdering blackmail-paying war criminal of a lying piece of shit President.
In reply to No way, you're going to see… by fsoawesome
Well then he should resign and say, "I no longer want to be associated with the evil that will be carried out." That would at least spread some truth and give us some vindication.
lol, implying he cares about truth, the American people, or the constitution; that’s funny
In reply to If there is one thing the… by D.T.Barnum
He was promised a bunker somewhere south of the equator for him and his family.
That he's not walking away from Yeah he could of bought one when the dollar meant something or possibly meant something in the future but it won't. So he's taking the government titty
In reply to If there is one thing the… by D.T.Barnum
That’s quite a list. For a minute there I thought it was Michael Snyder.
Or Johnny Carson.
In reply to That’s quite a list. For a… by Dr. Engali
"Coup" LOL!
The "Coup" was complete before Trump began to run for president. I guess Trump fans think a multi-billionaire industrialist is an "Outsider" to the elites.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!
Yep. Trump the lightning rod distractor n chief.
In reply to "Coup" LOL!… by karenm
He still has twatter, take that away and then he's done.
In reply to Yep. Trump the lightning rod… by Dr. Engali
Khrushchev was removed by the Deep State.
Kennedy too. The Soviets were more subtle....
In reply to Khrushchev was removed by… by falconflight
they just found trump's price. he's a deal maker after all.
In reply to Kennedy too. The Soviets… by Verniercaliper