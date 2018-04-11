Luongo: "The Harder The Winds Of War Blow, The More They Suck"

Authored by Tom Luongo,

In Vietnam, the wind doesn’t blow… it sucks. — Tag Line for Stanley Kubrick’s “Full Metal Jacket”

When I wrote a few weeks ago that I thought the Neocons were making the full-court press for war I thought President Trump was a reluctant player in the game.

Part of me still believes that.

Part of me also believes that Trump, like everyone else, is a slave to his passions and is easily manipulated into terrible decisions. Case in point was last year’s bombing of the Al Shairat airbase in Syria after a similar false flag chemical weapons attack at Khan Sheikoun.

Will he fall victim to them again this year? According to him, we’ll know soon. Meanwhile a carrier group has been dispatched to the Eastern Mediterranean. Chinese missile frigates are there supporting Russian vessels and the destroyer U.S.S. Donald Cook is now just off the coats of the Russian base at Tartus.

The circumstances are exactly the same as last year. The pro-Assad coalition is winning, having made short work of the ‘rebels’ in Eastern Ghouta. And now we are to believe they are so stupid as to gas women and children after Trump’s big light show last year?

New Russian sanctions were unveiled on Friday. A new alleged chlorine attack on Saturday. The Israelis lobbing missiles on Sunday. Russian markets melt down on Monday before Special Counsel Robert Mueller orders an FBI raid of Trump’s lawyer, Steven Cohen.

This isn’t just a full-court press for war. It is the push for a Faustian bargain with the most evil people on the planet.

The political establishment across the West is reminding us all the price of opposition to perpetual war for perpetual serfdom. The people of Russia spoke loudly three weeks ago.

Defy the West however you have to Mr. Putin. It’s obvious Mr. Trump isn’t up to the job.

These Neoconservative power-mongers are asking you to accept universal serfdom at their hands or World War III with Russia. You can live as slaves in a pan-global oligarchy of overlapping corporate and bureaucratic interests or you can be nuked.

It’s your choice. You have 24 to 48 hours to decide.

War of the Narratives

They knew where this was leading the entire time. Last month I told you French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Embarrassment at the U.N. Nikki Haley were prepping the world for the events of this weekend. They warned Syria and Russia not to use a chemical weapon.

It’s all part of the script.

It doesn’t matter that we’ve seen behind the fourth wall. We see what they are doing and even anticipate it. When Tucker Carlson is devoting thirteen minutes to the idiocy of the current situation you know this technique has jumped the shark.

We live in an age where the speed of communication is too much for these people to maintain their lies for very long, if at all. They are fighting the collective intelligence of millions of people debunking the lies in real time.

They have been pushed by the existential threat posed to them to become better.

To devote their lives to unmasking the truth before the bodies have been hosed off and photographed.

Now, the question on everyone’s mind is, “Will it be enough?”

What is obvious is that the people creating these narratives, may be the smartest people in the room, but they aren’t smarter than the room itself. That’s their problem.

Remember the Bush Adminstration jackass who said, (thanks to the great Justin Raimondo for this, which I’ve never forgotten):

“We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality – judiciously, as you will – we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out. We’re history’s actors . . . and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.’”

They still think they have that level of control over information. They create reality and everyone runs around thinking it’s real because they said it.

But, the problem is that people have reached that, “AH! BOLLOCKS!” moment. And it doesn’t even work long enough to achieve the initial goal.

Since these reality-creating techniques don’t work anymore the social media networks are brought in to stifle the debate.

But, these are the same people who think they can take down The Pirate Bay, which they haven’t.

Tomorrow-land

Now that the latest cat is out of the bag let’s review our current status.

Every time Donald Trump notches a win in his war against, for lack of a better term, The Bad Guys, there is a follow-up event of such monumental stupidity that it defies description.

The plan? Blame the Russians and the Syrians because most Americans are too stupid to see through the fog of war.

Accuse Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his international coalition of what we aren’t doing and have the media to tell us that we’re the ones fighting ISIS. A blatant lie. When another pocket of U.S./ISrael/Saudi enabling ISIS/Al-qaeda resistance crumbles gin up a chemical weapons attack.

Call Assad an ‘animal.’ The sheer number of accusations of Assad at this point is enough for a large swath of Americans to believe he’s capable of this.

Big meet Lie.

The west has gone insane. Israel used the chaos to take advantage of the situation to bomb Iranian targets in Syria… again.

The U.S. thumps its chest for a broader war because as the world’s indispensable bully no one can stand up to us and win.

But, amazingly, everyone stays very clear of Russian assets knowing full well what the consequences will be. The U.S. military commanders have been very clear in three years in Syria, when the Russians stop talking and threaten shooting down U.S. planes, the U.S. listens and planes don’t fly.

But, somehow I’m to believe that S-400’s don’t work or that Israeli pilots could break a No-Fly Zone over Lebanon if the Russians implemented one if some of my most recent conversations with people are to be believed.

The MAGA crowd will be used here to support Trump if he goes along with this insanity, the same way he went along with ousting Russian diplomats over nothing, raided Russian embassies, signed the omnibus spending bill, signed a sanctions bill being used now to destabilize Russian financial markets and signed off on the Skripal inanity promoted by Theresa May.

It will be their job to stand by their man the same way liberals stood by Obama for the previous eight years. And guess what? The Bad Guys know this. Hell, they count on it. And that’s why Trump has to at some point stand up and say, “No.” Even if they over-ride him. Even if they impeach him.

You have to signal that you are in charge and not the paper-hangers and criminals you were elected to fight against. You want our continued support earn it. Because this is not Making America Great Again.

This is simply another day in the reality-based empire of perpetual war.

