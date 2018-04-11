UK Moves Submarines Next To Syria, Strikes May Begin As Soon As Thursday

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 16:23

Shortly after Theresa May declared that she could act in Syria without approval from Parliament, the Telegraph is reporting that the prime minister has ordered UK submarines to travel within striking range of Syria, and adds that strikes could begin as early as Thursday, which is when May will call an emergency cabinet meeting over Syria.

May

With the US's Truman carrier still a month away, the "coalition" will rely on UK and French ships. US air support will likely also be involved, suggesting that any attack on Syria may be based on a joint UK-French naval operation, with US air support.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, President Bashar al-Assad has already started moving aircraft and military vehicles away from air bases that could become targets for the coalition's bombs.

Mrs May hardened her stance towards Syria as she said the UK, US and France were “rapidly reaching” a clear picture of who was responsible for last Saturday’s chemical attack on Douma, Eastern Ghouta.

Mrs May said "all the indications are that the Syrian regime was responsible", adding: "The continued use of chemical weapons cannot go unchallenged."

Sources indicated to the Telegraph that Mrs May has now abandoned any intentions of seeking the backing of Parliament - which does not sit until Monday - for military action.

There are reports that President Bashar al-Assad has already started moving aircraft and vehicles away from air bases that are likely to be targeted, and both Mr Trump and President Emmanuel Macron of France have stressed the need to act swiftly.

On Wednesday afternoon, in the US, President Trump told reporters to expect a decision Wednesday night, while Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has said "a number of options" are on the table regarding US action in Syria. 

Trump has also reportedly come to the conclusion that Syria was behind the brutal gas attack in rebel-held Ghouta - and that Russia failed to guarantee that Syria's government had given up its stockpile of chemical weapons.

A source inside Whitehall purportedly told the Telegraph that May has broad support to join in US airstrikes in Syria, but that "further discussions" are needed with the US and France before a final decision about an escalation could be made. Gaining the backing of her cabinet is the last obstacle for May. The Telegraph added that whatever she decides, military actions are expected to be carried out before Monday.

May has recalled her cabinet ministers from their Easter break for an emergency meeting where she will discuss how the UK should respond.

It sounds in the realm of what is possible that Brits and Americans are complete idiots manipulated by Jews. Especially considering the total inadequacy of this  hysterical and childless British lesbian. 

Anyway should they send missiles in Syria, chances are that it would be to clean up terrorist cells about to be captured before they spill the beans.  An honorable way of cleaning up the damn evidence before leaving. This or they clearly are going to trigger serious reaction from Russia. And they may be negotiating with Russia in such case. 

Otherwise there's going to be some serious nuclear waste at the bottom of the Mediterranean sea. A good remembrance of the defunct Americano British Empire. 

For those who enjoy American and British military idiosyncrasies and diversity badassery, enjoy:

http://time.com/3736103/trangender-troops-army-military/

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/09/17/british-army-gets-first-wom…

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5557549/British-transgender-sol…

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2411152/Lucy-Vallender-Former-m…

Maybe Theresa would like to transition? 

I think Russians are already afraid, but not for the good reasons...

----

It's okay not to be a Jew.

Just outlast them Vlad.   All you have to do is keep dodging punches till they run out of money.

We all know something is up with the PetroBuck.  Lord only knows this is not about Syrian baybees.  I am betting Deep State Zios already have a large false flag cooked up to start something.  I hope very much the American people don't bite on another one of those.  I think at least 50% now are skeptical of anything that happens.

All the tweets and happenings today have to do with Russia and USA vs ISREAL

 

Trump isnt going to attack Syria and its possible that first tweet was a fucking warning.

 

  1. "...Missiles are coming" tweet

 

  1. Trump 2nd tweet says exact opposite to calm everybody down

 

  1. US launches sub detector aircraft

 

  1. Russia moves almost all of their warships

 

  1. Putin urges Isreal not to launch attacks in Syria. (Busted. We know you are planning an attack)

 

  1. "Mrs May has ordered British submarines to move within missile range of Syria." This could be cover for the Isreali sub that was potentially found out earlier. 

 

Every one of these are titles on ZH right now posted in chronological order. Trump may have prevented WW3 this morning.

“Trump may have prevented WW3 this morning.”

Pssst: the 3-D Chess mastermind turned out to be incapable of a halfway decent round of Pong.

If he attacks, we all lose. If he backs down, they’ll soon install Pence. Either way, this is not the ventriloquist’s doll that Steve Bannon was expertly mouthing in 2016. This is an old guy coming apart at the seams, hated by most of the planet, surrounded by men he fears, knowing his secrets have just been ripped from his lawyer’s clutches by fascists, an insecure geezer living friendless and loveless and clueless, his veins full of fast food while wondering what to do to keep breathing.

We’ll be damn lucky if this ends without mass slaughter.

Latest intel I have:

OPCW is on its way to investigate these chemical weapons claims as agreed to by the UN, Russia and Syria.

Now here is the insane part. The Western criminal cabal most likely knows there is nothing there and they want to act before this OPCW team arrives to investigate the scene and quite possible plant evidence of chemical weapons (i.e drop chemical weapons on site) before they get there.

This is one possibility of why the mad rush to launch an attack so brazenly is happening. The Western coalition otherwise could face an incredible humiliation of the highest order if they are revealed to have jumped the gun yet again and nothing is found.

Shit is about to get crazy folks. This is no 4D chess. This is all about the West being exposed big time and they are desperate to cover it up. Rumours also have it that the Syrians have captured Western intel operatives who have been assisting terrorists in Ghouta and are holding them. They have also found chemical weapons workshops in Ghouta. These are probably the targets of the coalition to cover their asses up and blame Assad for them instead.

I ordered Pizza tonight (not the kiddie variety) and the pizzaman told me to enjoy what could be my last day lol.

The Russians must come out publicly with evidence directly implicating Western governments in the chemical weapon chicanery if this is true.

This sort of thing would be quite devastating for the rat vermin in London, Washington and Tel Aviv and they could well go to war over it, so I'm not sure what the Russians are weighing up regarding this. If true, they are holding a big weapon in their hands. However, if the rat vermin try to take out Assad, this would unleash Iranian/Hezbollah anger, and then the truth gets even more muddled. This is how big wars start.

I love this shit.

It presupposes that Russia is sitting doing nothing and that there will be no reply.

She thinks there is no risk to the UK LOL

She is just an idiot and will go down in history as just another (probably dead) loser.

You don't send nuclear submarines to 'clean up' terrorist cells. Is that the best fucking bullshit that GCHQ can come up with these days?

Kind of embarrassing when one has to fighting morons, wouldn't you say ole chipper?

I'm so tired of this shit that i want a war and i want Europe and US to lose and be punished.

Thats my NWO and its not the end of the world, its the beginning.

The Russians do not have limitless patience or  insanity to spare.

They have a clear advantage now and should use it.

 