UK Moves Submarines Next To Syria, Strikes May Begin As Soon As Thursday

Shortly after Theresa May declared that she could act in Syria without approval from Parliament, the Telegraph is reporting that the prime minister has ordered UK submarines to travel within striking range of Syria, and adds that strikes could begin as early as Thursday, which is when May will call an emergency cabinet meeting over Syria.
With the US's Truman carrier still a month away, the "coalition" will rely on UK and French ships. US air support will likely also be involved, suggesting that any attack on Syria may be based on a joint UK-French naval operation, with US air support.
Meanwhile, as reported earlier, President Bashar al-Assad has already started moving aircraft and military vehicles away from air bases that could become targets for the coalition's bombs.
Mrs May hardened her stance towards Syria as she said the UK, US and France were “rapidly reaching” a clear picture of who was responsible for last Saturday’s chemical attack on Douma, Eastern Ghouta.
Mrs May said "all the indications are that the Syrian regime was responsible", adding: "The continued use of chemical weapons cannot go unchallenged."
Sources indicated to the Telegraph that Mrs May has now abandoned any intentions of seeking the backing of Parliament - which does not sit until Monday - for military action.
There are reports that President Bashar al-Assad has already started moving aircraft and vehicles away from air bases that are likely to be targeted, and both Mr Trump and President Emmanuel Macron of France have stressed the need to act swiftly.
On Wednesday afternoon, in the US, President Trump told reporters to expect a decision Wednesday night, while Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has said "a number of options" are on the table regarding US action in Syria.
Trump has also reportedly come to the conclusion that Syria was behind the brutal gas attack in rebel-held Ghouta - and that Russia failed to guarantee that Syria's government had given up its stockpile of chemical weapons.
A source inside Whitehall purportedly told the Telegraph that May has broad support to join in US airstrikes in Syria, but that "further discussions" are needed with the US and France before a final decision about an escalation could be made. Gaining the backing of her cabinet is the last obstacle for May. The Telegraph added that whatever she decides, military actions are expected to be carried out before Monday.
May has recalled her cabinet ministers from their Easter break for an emergency meeting where she will discuss how the UK should respond.
She'll take it out on Assad for all of the UK's muslim rape (that she is too cucked to handle)
It sounds in the realm of what is possible that Brits and Americans are complete idiots manipulated by Jews. Especially considering the total inadequacy of this hysterical and childless British lesbian.
Anyway should they send missiles in Syria, chances are that it would be to clean up terrorist cells about to be captured before they spill the beans. An honorable way of cleaning up the damn evidence before leaving. This or they clearly are going to trigger serious reaction from Russia. And they may be negotiating with Russia in such case.
Otherwise there's going to be some serious nuclear waste at the bottom of the Mediterranean sea. A good remembrance of the defunct Americano British Empire.
For those who enjoy American and British military idiosyncrasies and diversity badassery, enjoy:
http://time.com/3736103/trangender-troops-army-military/
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/09/17/british-army-gets-first-wom…
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5557549/British-transgender-sol…
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2411152/Lucy-Vallender-Former-m…
Maybe Theresa would like to transition?
I think Russians are already afraid, but not for the good reasons...
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
May is trying hard to out dotard the dotard...
But it's a close race because he's also in a sprint to out dotard himself.
Anyone know the locations of the Ohio and Virginia class subs?
I've got to deliver some pizzas.
Incredible! ALL Western Governments are Israhell's WHORES.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
The hell with all the INNOCENTS who are about to die, as long as Israhell is happy!
Just outlast them Vlad. All you have to do is keep dodging punches till they run out of money.
We all know something is up with the PetroBuck. Lord only knows this is not about Syrian baybees. I am betting Deep State Zios already have a large false flag cooked up to start something. I hope very much the American people don't bite on another one of those. I think at least 50% now are skeptical of anything that happens.
Strikes May Begin As Soon As Thursday
Damn!
It’s not listed in my copy of the TV Guide.
Anybody know what time the game starts and what channel?
Is it Pay per View?
The CUNT has an evil looking fucking face. I hate that bitch. Very arrogant, snobbish, and a piece of shit.
I don't understand the down votes... she is absolute scum.
If the Russians don't know where the subs are before they launch, they certainly will during and afterward.
How many subs does the UK want sunk?
What better targets for Russia to demonstrate superior firepower against than a UK or French submarine?
Russia wouldn't be attacking a US warship directly, and it might test The Dotard's resolve with regard to the NATO alliance.
If Putin is not on the same team he better stand down because this could turn into an April Glaspie moment.
If I were pulling the strings and owned Putin I'd have the Russian military blow a bunch of "coalition" crap up.
Do it. Do it, you maltempered shrew. Pull the fucking trigger you cunt.
DO IT.
I am Chumbawamba.
My take is that all this will end with a few frogs and britbongs getting a black eye in the name of Israel.
Trump is playing for time, but the jew+saudi ass kissing Eurotrash can't help themselves.
They will try to act tough and Putin will sink a couple of their sardine cans.
That would be a weak and irrelevant comparison.
Putin doesn't fear the West's military capability.
He likely concerns himself with the depths of clinical insanity that the West might engage in to demonstrate their illogical obstinance in an effort to assert global dominance.
There are about 15-20 much better targets. The illegal US bases in Syria.
If any of the imminent missile strikes originate from these bases, then yes.
If the strikes originate from the USS Donald Cook or other regional US Navy assets, then those platforms will likely be targeted for retaliation.
If May sends in the RN or the RAF then RAF Akrotiri is within range of the Russian Iskander missiles stationed at Hmeimen Airbase in Syria.
I hope Russia skips the subs and uses those missiles on London.
The square mile, Buttfuckinham Palace and wherever the Pedophile government resides.
I don't think Pooty Poot would have much reservation in taking out one of Her Majesty's Royal Tubes filled with seaman. Hypersonic turd right down the ol snorkel
Unfortunately lack of public support won’t stop TPTB from marching us into war. These false flags will be used in high school textbooks to explain the causes of the Syrian war 30 years from now. That is, if we survive if coarse.
Today's headline should be "Even though we have no proof we need to teach Assad a lesson about killing his people by killing even more of his people."
Oh fuck off Hitler prick
Like everyone didn't already know. Nic pic though.
Obozo dropped more bombs on countries since WWII (7) than any other prez. ... including Syria in 2014
https://curiousmatic.com/bomb-map/
All the tweets and happenings today have to do with Russia and USA vs ISREAL
Trump isnt going to attack Syria and its possible that first tweet was a fucking warning.
Every one of these are titles on ZH right now posted in chronological order. Trump may have prevented WW3 this morning.
He wants it as bad as Cheney did...
“Trump may have prevented WW3 this morning.”
Pssst: the 3-D Chess mastermind turned out to be incapable of a halfway decent round of Pong.
If he attacks, we all lose. If he backs down, they’ll soon install Pence. Either way, this is not the ventriloquist’s doll that Steve Bannon was expertly mouthing in 2016. This is an old guy coming apart at the seams, hated by most of the planet, surrounded by men he fears, knowing his secrets have just been ripped from his lawyer’s clutches by fascists, an insecure geezer living friendless and loveless and clueless, his veins full of fast food while wondering what to do to keep breathing.
We’ll be damn lucky if this ends without mass slaughter.
Give him another Nobel peace prize.
They all belong on the short bus. No evidence no possible crime and just bombs away.
This shows desperation not intelligence.
Western governments are getting mighty desperate.
Is this the kind of world we want to inherit? To be ruled by such filthy fucking vermin that degrade every single value the Enlightenment Era has heralded?
These governments are now the enemy.
Is this the kind of world we want to inherit?
Sorry to have to shake you out of your slumber, we already inherited it.
All your vermin belong to us.
Latest intel I have:
OPCW is on its way to investigate these chemical weapons claims as agreed to by the UN, Russia and Syria.
Now here is the insane part. The Western criminal cabal most likely knows there is nothing there and they want to act before this OPCW team arrives to investigate the scene and quite possible plant evidence of chemical weapons (i.e drop chemical weapons on site) before they get there.
This is one possibility of why the mad rush to launch an attack so brazenly is happening. The Western coalition otherwise could face an incredible humiliation of the highest order if they are revealed to have jumped the gun yet again and nothing is found.
Shit is about to get crazy folks. This is no 4D chess. This is all about the West being exposed big time and they are desperate to cover it up. Rumours also have it that the Syrians have captured Western intel operatives who have been assisting terrorists in Ghouta and are holding them. They have also found chemical weapons workshops in Ghouta. These are probably the targets of the coalition to cover their asses up and blame Assad for them instead.
I ordered Pizza tonight (not the kiddie variety) and the pizzaman told me to enjoy what could be my last day lol.
Precisely what Lavrov was referring to a few weeks back when he said the Kremlin had reliable information relating to same.
The Russians must come out publicly with evidence directly implicating Western governments in the chemical weapon chicanery if this is true.
This sort of thing would be quite devastating for the rat vermin in London, Washington and Tel Aviv and they could well go to war over it, so I'm not sure what the Russians are weighing up regarding this. If true, they are holding a big weapon in their hands. However, if the rat vermin try to take out Assad, this would unleash Iranian/Hezbollah anger, and then the truth gets even more muddled. This is how big wars start.
JOOMANJI
Peter Shepherd: [reads] "Need a hand? Well, you just wait / We'll help you out... we each have eight."
[Spiders appear]
They're getting more desperate by the day. Makes me wonder what they're hearing for the end of their money monopoly and what we're hearing.
Yikes! I have thought the same exact thing. One could infer reasonably they are getting some serious news down to the Eccles building.
Yeah I've been wondering this. Something pretty big must be coming or on the table. We just haven't heard about it yet.
To resolve the crisis with Syria a good nuke on Tel Aviv is necessary . And all the problems go away . As a bonus for the USA would be freedom from the Zionist looters and controllers .
All that does is lift the Zio nonextradition for crimes in the USA. It would be helpful but not a cure all.
Both America and Britain are under the zioboot......a boot that stands firmer on their financial necks than the boots of the SS.
I love this shit.
It presupposes that Russia is sitting doing nothing and that there will be no reply.
She thinks there is no risk to the UK LOL
She is just an idiot and will go down in history as just another (probably dead) loser.
The ghost of Mussolini in drag. Another mindless NWO cunt with a terminal case of penis envy.
London, Tel Aviv and Damascus ..... two burning cities and one tragedy would solve a LOT of problems.
You don't send nuclear submarines to 'clean up' terrorist cells. Is that the best fucking bullshit that GCHQ can come up with these days?
Kind of embarrassing when one has to fighting morons, wouldn't you say ole chipper?
I thought it was the GCPD (Gotham City Police Department)...?
With everyone moving their hardware out of harms way. What are they bombing anyway.
Might as well be a live fire drill.
I'm so tired of this shit that i want a war and i want Europe and US to lose and be punished.
Thats my NWO and its not the end of the world, its the beginning.
The Russians do not have limitless patience or insanity to spare.
They have a clear advantage now and should use it.
When all other options won't distract the masses, start a war. If you can't start one, join one in progress.
