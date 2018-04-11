Missiles & Minutes Spark Bond Bid As Stocks Skid

No good reason... just made me laugh...
As always, the US cash open sparked a buying panic sending stocks into the green after concerns overnight on Airstrike warnings and Trump's tweets but any relief from Trump's subsequent more-diplomatic tweet was lost as stocks rolled over hard.
Futures show the action best...
Small Caps managed to hold on to some gains today...NOTE - look at the disjointed nature of the moves on the afternoon downleg...
Facebook squeezed higher again...
But most of the FANGMAN stocks ended lower...(NFLX - black, and FB - red ended higher)
But banks were battered...
Once again, bonds and stocks have decoupled...
Treasury yields were broadly lower (2Y unchanged) with the long-end outperforming...
30Y Yields were back below 3.00%...
And the yield curve tumbled to fresh 11 year flats... (2s10s hit a 45bps handle)
The Dollar was heading for freefall until it was rescued momentarily by hawkish fed minutes...
Both the Ruble and Lira ended the day higher after early plunges...
Cryptos had a big day with Ethereum now up around 15% since Friday's close...
Crude rallied once again -as geopolitical concerns trumped fundamentals as production and inventories rose - and despite dollar gains after Fed Minutes, the rest of the commodity space held gains...
Overall, geopolitics took gold and oil up, Powell took gold down along with stocks...
Goldcorp GG was up nicely today! 🙂👍
Anyone else notice that SNB are shares gettting analy creampied the last few days?
Let the dead bury the dead.
AKG has been on fire this month....really great gold stock
Recession indicators….
I don’t know about the rest of you, but I’m thoroughly distracted.
Why were banks clobbered? They're going to have to print up at least $100 trillion to fund WW3. Their profits will be enormous.
That clip of Stewie from "Family Guy" is fucking hilarious ... great clip.
How does one find time to trade when one is busy stocking up the bugout shelter ??
Oh man! If you're just getting started, you're real late to the party.
our Zio/Khazar masters must be well pleased,
Assad is about to be minced meat, Iran and Huzzzzzbollah toast in Syria,
Russian stocks and currency crushed,
all based on lies,
oh... and the US fraud stock "market" is holding up...quite well
And its season whatever for Ameridumb Idol....where the distractive entertainment, must never stop.
enjoy your gay sport, tarder
I just booked South Africa v. Wales in DC
June 2,
'Boks are a shadow of their former selves due to political pressure so I fancy the Taffs to stuff them, should be a cracking game either way.
