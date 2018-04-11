New California Bill Would Eliminate Free Speech, Require "Online Fact Checkers"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:26

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

California Senator Richard Pan, the infamous fascist who forced a mandatory vaccination law through in order to rake in money from big pharma, has decided there should no longer be free speech for anyone other than the government.  Pan’s new bill proposes to require “online fact checkers” to verify content before anything can be posted on the internet.

Anyone who has ever said tyranny cannot come to America has been proven wrong. Pan’s new bill would basically outlaw questioning the government’s official narrative, and is reminiscent of the book burning days of Nazi Germany. The bill supposedly only targets social media in California, but as Jon Rappaport points out, once you read the bill, it applies to the whole of the internet.

This isn’t some sort of prank either.  The leftists in power are getting desperate in their attempt to control information and produce propaganda and this is just more evidence of such.  We experienced evidence of this yesterday when SHTFPlan reported that the Department of Homeland Security has been instructed to compile a database of all journalists and online “media influencers.”

But that’s all beginning now, here, in the “land of the free.” Last week, SHTFPlan interviewed Sarah Leach who was detained without charges for survivalist posts on her own Facebook page. But we are expected to believe that DHS has no nefarious reasoning for compiling a list of all journalists, bloggers, podcasters, or as they like to call them: “media influencers”?

FedBizOpps.gov posted a relatively benign-sounding subject: “Media Monitoring Services” by DHS. Of course, the government always makes basic human rights violations sound benign when we all know they are anything but. The details of the attached Statement of Work outline a plan to gather and monitor the public activities of media professionals and influencers and are enough to cause nightmares of constitutional and basic fundamental human rights proportions,particularly as the freedom of the press is under attack worldwide. Yes, that includes in the United States.

And “attack” is not hyperbolic. -SHTFPlan

Should this bill in California pass, the state will actually have major regulations on free speech and give themselves the power to prosecute “speech criminals.”  Don’t believe it? Well, the bill is short.  Here’s what it says:

SB 1424

This bill would require any person who operates a social media, as defined, Internet Web site with a physical presence in California to develop a strategic plan to verify news stories shared on its Web site. The bill would require the plan to include, among other things, a plan to mitigate the spread of false information through news stories, the utilization of fact-checkers to verify news stories, providing outreach to social media users, and placing a warning on a news story containing false information.

(a) Any person who operates a social media Internet Web site with physical presence in California shall develop a strategic plan to verify news stories shared on its Internet Web site.

(b) The strategic plan shall include, but is not limited to, all of the following:

(1) A plan to mitigate the spread of false information through news stories.

(2) The utilization of fact-checkers to verify news stories.

(3) Providing outreach to social media users regarding news stories containing false information.

(4) Placing a warning on a news story containing false information.

(c) As used in this section, “social media” means an electronic service or account, or electronic content, including, but not limited to, videos, still photographs, blogs, video blogs, podcasts, instant and text messages, email, online services or accounts, or Internet Web site profiles or locations.

In other words, no one may use their human right to free speech to question the government’s official story anymore.  Regardless of whether the “facts” given make any sense or not, people will be banned from saying so.

In case you believe there are too many websites and blogs based in California to enforce a new draconian law, let me explain how the game works. Behind closed doors, the state government would decide to focus on a few big issues. For example, gun control, vaccines, and immigration. Enforcement agencies would go after the biggest Internet operations expressing politically unacceptable points of view on those subjects. At first. A spread of smaller operations would feel the heat later.

So-called fact checkers would come from government-supported groups who agree with Official Positions. In other words, they wouldn’t be fact checkers at all. They would be prime news fakers. –Jon Rappaport

Although this and the database of journalists operated by DHS are huge human and constitutional rights violations, it’s become abundantly clear that the government does not care at all and will continue to advance tyranny and grab more power for themselves.  When is the breaking point? It used to be a 3% tax on tea.  Now, it certainly feels like there’s nothing Americans won’t give up to keep giving the government more power over their lives.

Adolph.H. Joe Davola Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:30

Who writes Mr Pan's bills? 

Because he's obviously the useful idiot who gets chump change in exchange for being the straw man who's going to go down in history books as an evil guy instead of the usual spiteful conspirators. 

Could it be that this nice diverse Chinese looking niggah is puppeteed by Jews? 

I should call my legal counsel and online fact checkers at this point...

----

It's okay not to be a Jew.

 

 

gdpetti Ophiuchus Wed, 04/11/2018 - 11:08

Yes, it's the inevitable endgame of the Satanic or negative energy flow of the universe... entrophy..... the propaganda isn't working anymore in the internet age... not that people are really waking up and seeing how evil our team is, no, they still follow along the 'support the troops' BS... 'they know not what they do'... but the old media is dying off and leaving a vacuum in its wake, that the OWO isn't ready or able to fill... but the OWO is being pushed off the cliff by their NWO puppet masters anyway... which wants global chaos for 'graduation'.... which is when Mother Nature arrives in a few years... or less... within a little over 9 years... all signs are easy to see these days... look at our declining EM field... how low can our shields go before we're left exposed? Any cosmic energies start to multiply the DNA affect... and there's said to be lots of that energy approaching from various sources... thus the stress test on our system as our 'can' is getting crushed against the wall of reality.

Stuck on Zero Adolph.H. Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:54

Richard Pan is the most corrupt human being in government. He takes huge amounts of cash from the pharmaceutical industry and writes dozens of bills protecting the industry and forcing vaccines on kids. The destroyed lives of hundreds of thousands of children are this mans doing.

Consuelo caconhma Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:39

I certainly would not suggest what you say for all Chinese Americans - a good many of them care for and respect deeply, our Founding principles.    However, it cannot be denied that people from the Eastern continent - due in no small degree to the generations that have grown up subservient to government power, seem to have this lust to control others - and to be controlled themselves, attached to their DNA.

TeethVillage88s BennyBoy Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:39

Assholes in California would slap Mr. Freeman in JAIL with Solzhenitsyn, Norman Finklestein, Blues Musicians, Rock and Roll Bands, Yippies, Hippies, Beatniks, Biker Gangs, Che Guarvea, Fidel Castro, Student Protestors, Anti-War Protestors, Anti-Reagan Protestors, Commune Members, Off-the-Grid-Living people, people in Tent Cities Squatting on Public Land

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Counterculture_of_the_1960s

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sexual_revolution

http://journals.openedition.org/rccs/646 (Student Movements of the 1960s)

 

 

 

Buckaroo Banzai Mementoil Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:56

"How did Hitler get MILLIONS of people to follow along blindly, and not fight back?"

It's a worthwhile question to ponder. After a long, long time, eventually I came to a different conclusion: it was because Hitler was, in fact, mostly right about everything.

When you think about it, it's the answer that is best supported by Occam's Razor.

And anybody who thinks that there was something "defective" about the Germans--that they were somehow uniquely susceptible to Hitler's "voodoo magic"--needs to do a little historical research on the Waffen SS. Millions of men from all over Europe volunteered to fight, and die, side by side with the Germans against the Bolshevist threat.

The truth is out there, it's just been buried under a mountain of lies. Everything we've been taught about Germany and WW2 is a fucking lie. Yet, dig deep enough, and you can still discover the truth. But be forewarned, the red pill is the bitterest pill you will ever swallow.

FireBrander Stan522 Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:02

Warning: Sarcasm ahead; Google it if you don't understand the meaning...

Google, FaceBook, Twitter, ALL OF THEM...should be forced to "Fact Check" everything on their servers before it is served up...and I think a "Bounty" of $500 for each incident of "Fake Facts" being served should be offered to independent/outside "fact checkers".

Further, we should form a "Fact Court" where "Facts" in dispute would be put on trial. The costs associated with this court to be funded by an "Internet Fact Tax", of sufficient percentage, on all search engine and social media businesses.

Further, for each incident where Google/FaceBook/etc., knowingly serves up "Fake Facts", there should be a fine of $1,000,000 and 10 days in the County Jail for the CEO of the offending company.

Think of what a wonderful world that would be! Everything we search would come back with the truth; 99.9% truth!!

PS> I aimed at sarcasm here, but now that I'm finished, I'm not sure...this just might be a truly good idea:)

Voluntary Exchange Buckaroo Banzai Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:14

All it takes to follow a lie is to believe the lie. Most people prefer their cherished lies to truths that are painful to accept. All Hitler had to say was what they wanted to hear.

Every culture has its own set of cherished lies. It is those who insist on not lying to themselves that can begin to free themselves from the greater lies. And so wisdom begins with a victory against the inner lie.

Some of what Hitler said was obviously true, but if your final destination is evil, it doesn't matter how many truths you tell while getting there. You still end up at evil.

FireBrander Voluntary Exchange Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:29

Hitler was the 1930's version of ISIS...he was created by the USA/UK to act as a proxy in the cold war with Russia...the USA/UK backed Hitler while he aided their goals...but once Hitler strayed off the plantation, he was labeled a "terrorist", abandoned, and had to be destroyed.

The USA/UK waited too long to pull their support of Hitler, he grew out of their control, and against them when he no longer needed them to carry on.

OutOfThinAir Buckaroo Banzai Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:18

Totally.

If Hitler was so bad, why did 150,000 Jewish people serve in his military?

Why was the German military the first multinational, multiethnic, and multilingual integrated military in the world?

Why was his personal driver Jewish?

Again, quoting Occam's Razor, the reason is that the Nazis were not evil incarnate. They actually helped Jewish people emigrate to Palestine with their possessions and wealth intact and helped the case for Israel. 

Research this stuff now before people like Richard Pan make this full-on 1984.

https://www.amazon.com/Hitlers-Jewish-Soldiers-Descent-Military/dp/0700613587

TeethVillage88s Buckaroo Banzai Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:57

https://www.catholic.com/magazine/print-edition/hitlers-mufti

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/13th_Waffen_Mountain_Division_of_the_SS_H…

https://timeline.com/nazis-muslim-extremists-ss-6824aee281d2

https://www.historytoday.com/david-motadel/muslims-hitlers-war

http://allthatsinteresting.com/free-arabian-legion

https://www.thenational.ae/opinion/comment/second-world-war-record-of-m…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTY84b35y64 (part 1 of 3)