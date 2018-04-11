Paulson Owes Billions In Back-Taxes On Big Bet Against Subprime

It's been a bad year for 'famed' hedge fund manager John Paulson... and it's about to get a lot worse.
After seeing his AUM plunge, amid crashes in some funds in January, Paulson axed a number of senior staff including his heads of equity and credit trading and then started returning money to investors in a number of his funds in March.
But none of that compares to what Paulson is facing now, as The Wall Street Journal reports, he is facing his largest-ever personal tax bill, stemming from his infamous bet against subprime mortgages.
By April 17, the hedge-fund manager must make federal and state tax payments of about $1 billion, on top of roughly $500 million in taxes he paid late last year, said people close to the firm.
That sum is so big it dwarfs the maximum amount the Internal Revenue Service will allow any single taxpayer to pay with a single check. (That’s $99,999,999, in case you’re wondering.)
After reaching a peak of $38 billion in AUM in 2011, of which roughly 50% was contributed by outside clients, Paulson now runs about $9 billion, 80% of which is his own money... so he will not be penniless after paying his taxes but he will be not be as flush as he once was.
WSJ reports that Paulson's tax bill is due from his bet big against subprime mortgages ahead of last decade’s financial crisis, earning about $15 billion of profits for his funds and approximately $4 billion for himself.
He deferred the bulk of the taxes on these profits, using a tax provision available at the time to hedge-fund managers, said the people close to the firm. Now the bill is due.
“It is safe to say it is one of the largest tax bills on earned income in history,” said Henry Bregstein, co-global head of the financial services group at the law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP.
To generate enough cash to let Mr. Paulson withdraw his money, Paulson has been selling investments including shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp. , people close to the firm said.
Comments
Just write the check.
Mine still take 14 days to clear.
Isn't Warren Buffet still trying to avoid a bunch of back taxes? Seems he was telling the rich to pay more taxes while fighting the US Government trying to avoid paying. Buddy of Obama.
In reply to Just wrie the check. by Arnold
You know, some of these guys are about as tax savvy as the crypto traders.
Still expecting the 1099s he sent him self.
In reply to Isn't Warren Buffet still… by Muddy1
"I failed to send myself a 1099, so how could I declare something which I never sent to me."
Twisted logic HF Mgr style.
<If these guys are ignorant about ANYTHING it is because they choose to be.>
In reply to You know, some of these guys… by Arnold
Deferred $1 billion in taxes for 10 years, earning 5% per year on that deferred $1 billion, yeah I bet he's crying all the way to the bank.
In reply to "I failed to send myself a… by Cognitive Dissonance
Multiple checks, he will need to write.
IRS cannot accept checks for amounts greater than US$100 million. True.
See IRS form 4868, page 3, bottom.
Oh, yeah, state taxes, too...
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
In reply to Deferred $1 billion in taxes… by Stackers
Paging Lois Learner. You're wanted on the courtesy phone
In reply to Isn't Warren Buffet still… by Muddy1
"Do as I say, not as I do." - Every sanctimonious asshole on Earth, starting with Warren Buffoon.
In reply to Isn't Warren Buffet still… by Muddy1
It's a very small club. Cog and you and I aren't in it.
In reply to "Do as I say, not as I do." … by Cognitive Dissonance
Clearly you haven't spoken to Mrs. Cog. ;-)
In reply to It's a very small club. Cog… by peopledontwanttruth
He's made that much taking his 2% fee of customer's money while losing their money over the past decade.
Welcome to cryptocurrency taxation.
Paulson was gonna roll tanks on the streets back in the old days. ('2008)
Oh shit, wrong hank, and he did not do it this way.
8 years to pay his tax bill. Not too bad.
If we all got that liberty I'd stop now. We'll probably not be here in 8 more years
In reply to 8 years to pay his tax bill… by Seasmoke
The greatest of the One Hit Wonders.
Seasons In the Sun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tPcc1ftj8E
In reply to The greatest of the One Hit… by Tim Knight fro…
Just like crypto traders who owe taxes on their profits that dont exist.
I don't get it. When you make a huge profit or win the lottery , why not pay the taxes right away? Same question I asked of my nephew who thought he was a hot shot trader because he got lucky with a penny stock . Didn't pay the taxes out of theprofits but reinvested them . Gues who he gets letters from these days?
There are plenty of firms out there to help when the IRS comes calling...they claim to be able to settle the bill for penis on the dollar
lolz ahahaah...
Do people go to jail if they pay $5 every month on $1 Million taxes?
If I don't go to jail, I want to try it lolz ehehehhe
In reply to There are plenty of firms… by Blazing in BC