Putin: World Is Getting "More Chaotic", But Hopes "Common Sense Will Prevail"

As last week's chemical attack in Syria has (rightly or wrongly) led relations between Russia and the West to further deteriorate, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hopes "common sense" will prevail as the modern world grows "more chaotic," per RT.

He added that the present international situation - which has been marred not only by tensions surrounding the Syria gas attack but also the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal - is "very troubling."

"The state of world affairs invokes nothing but concerns, the situation in the world is becoming more chaotic," Putin said on Wednesday during a ceremony to welcome new ambassadors to Russia. "Nevertheless, we still hope that common sense will eventually prevail and international relations will enter a constructive course, the entire world system will become more stable and predictable."

He added that Moscow will continue to strengthen "global and regional" security, and will honor its "international responsibilities and develop cooperation with our partners on a constructive and respectful basis."

"We will pursue a positive, future-oriented agenda for the world; and work to ensure stable development, prosperity and the flourishing of mankind," Putin said.

The Russian leader also revealed that he would meet with the South Korean president when he visits Russia in June, and that Russia coordinates steps on the energy market with Saudi Arabia.

Putin also said Russia doesn't support "twitter diplomacy", which followed a threat tweeted by President Trump in response to Russia's claim that it would shoot down any US missiles fired at Syrian government installations.

Trump warned Russia to "get ready" because the missiles will be coming "nice and new and 'smart!'"

But Trump quickly backpedaled and blamed the "bad blood" between the US and Russia on - guess who? - Mueller, Obama and the Democrats.

Interestingly the Ruble has strengthened since Putin spoke, erasing today's losses...