Putin: World Is Getting "More Chaotic", But Hopes "Common Sense Will Prevail"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 12:00

As last week's chemical attack in Syria has (rightly or wrongly) led relations between Russia and the West to further deteriorate, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hopes "common sense" will prevail as the modern world grows "more chaotic," per RT.

Putin

He added that the present international situation - which has been marred not only by tensions surrounding the Syria gas attack but also the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal - is "very troubling."

"The state of world affairs invokes nothing but concerns, the situation in the world is becoming more chaotic," Putin said on Wednesday during a ceremony to welcome new ambassadors to Russia.

"Nevertheless, we still hope that common sense will eventually prevail and international relations will enter a constructive course, the entire world system will become more stable and predictable."

He added that Moscow will continue to strengthen "global and regional" security, and will honor its "international responsibilities and develop cooperation with our partners on a constructive and respectful basis."

"We will pursue a positive, future-oriented agenda for the world; and work to ensure stable development, prosperity and the flourishing of mankind," Putin said.

The Russian leader also revealed that he would meet with the South Korean president when he visits Russia in June, and that Russia coordinates steps on the energy market with Saudi Arabia.

Putin also said Russia doesn't support "twitter diplomacy", which followed a threat tweeted by President Trump in response to Russia's claim that it would shoot down any US missiles fired at Syrian government installations.

Trump warned Russia to "get ready" because the missiles will be coming "nice and new and 'smart!'"

But Trump quickly backpedaled and blamed the "bad blood" between the US and Russia on - guess who? - Mueller, Obama and the Democrats.

Interestingly the Ruble has strengthened since Putin spoke, erasing today's losses...

Tags
Politics
Industrial Machinery & Equipment - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 34
Vote down!
 12
wildbad Wed, 04/11/2018 - 12:02 Permalink

GO VLAD!

The premier statesman of our time is not ruffled.  He and my president are working behind the scenes to take down the true evil that has been pulling the strings of the world since WWII.

May he and Donald Trump have success in their efforts to quash the Cabal once and for all.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 4
TruthHammer tmosley Wed, 04/11/2018 - 12:38 Permalink

only because zero hedge is a shell of its former self, and all the anglo-centric finance and economics people have been replaced by Hamas-loving, coin-tard, 4chan, millennial pieces of shit.

Everyone with a brain recognizes the good parts of what Russia does, defending Christian heritage, culture, and traditional values....

But that doesnt mean the world would be better off with Russia and China ascendant.

 

The US needs to continue to be fixed from the inside-out, and make no mistake, North America, and the West must forever remain in control of world affairs.

 

No matter what a bunch of internet retards think.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Posa TruthHammer Wed, 04/11/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

"But that doesn't mean the world would be better off with Russia and China ascendant."

The Sino-Russo alliance is built around the maxim: "Build, don't bomb" .. so in principle, the world is better off with ascendant Russia and China... the Anglo American US Hyper-power Predator Class has destroyed itself and is dragging down the rest of the world with it.

ZH is on the right track... though the crude anti- Semitic trolls are probably designed to chase away serious readers

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
the artist tmosley Wed, 04/11/2018 - 13:00 Permalink

We all certainly hope that you are correct. I have said as much myself. But it appears like T is taking the path of least resistance. Liberty usually is not the path of least resistance. 

It sure seems like he is willing to commit political suicide from where I sit. But I will hold out hope of a deeper strategy here. 

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 7
Deep Snorkeler skbull44 Wed, 04/11/2018 - 12:16 Permalink

Nixon Whispers in Trump's Ear

1. bomb something now, napalm is hot

2. show Khrushchev who's boss

3. fire Mueller, fire them all

4. executive privilege is like so cool

5. golf your ass off

6. money laundering is friends helping friends

7. keep that helicopter on hot standby

8. check for microphones every hour you idiot

 

 

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
Chupacabra-322 wildbad Wed, 04/11/2018 - 12:14 Permalink

The era of both Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Crime Syndicate families of the Bush’s, Clinton’s, Obama’s their Criminal Agents, Operatives, NGO’s & Front Companies in the Highly Compartmentalized Levels of Intelligence from around the World GCHQ is mercifully coming to an end.  That’s speaking in terms of the last 29 years between the Criminal Bush’s, Clinton’s & Obama’s but more specifically the CIA ability to Infiltrate all “Intelligence” Agencies, NGO’s & Front Companies with Agent & Operatives assets over the decades.  The Information Super Highway Criminal Counter Intelligence Surveillance & targeting of a Political opponent.  The ramifications of where we find ourselves at this critical moment cannot be understated.

 

Their future can be summed up from this quote from “Poppy” Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Bush Senior.

 

"If the people knew what we had done, they would chase us down the street and lynch us." George H.W. Bush to journalist Sarah McClendon

 

You need to go all the way back to the days when governor Clinton allowed the CIA to run guns into Central America and sell drugs on the streets of America.  He gave them top cover they game him & Hillary a lifetime pass.  

 

In return, The American People received Tyrannical Lawlessness.

 

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-alL6_Oo51I

 

Bush Senior +Bill & Hillary Clinton + Bush Jr. (Cheany Handler) + Obama = CIA

 

That’s 30 years of Infiltration at all Levels of every Intel, Law Enforcement Agencies, DOJ & virtually every Level of Government, NGO & Front Companies by the aforementioned Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA since they Executed Kenndedy.

 

30 + years of the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA inflicting Tyrannical Lawlessness upon the American People.

 

This, from my perspective will end very badly.  Nothing less then “Scorched Earth” will surface when dealing with these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths.  And, quite frankly, I don’t have a problem with spilling their blood.  

 

The time has come for bold leadership, fearless decision making & the absolute, total, complete Elimination of the CIA.  

 

The National Security Elimination Act of 2018 will achieve that goal with one stroke of a pen.  

 

The United States survived quite nicely for 130+ years with neither a Criminal FBI, CIA, IRS nor the Federal Reserve. Let's return to those better days ASAP.

 

As easily as The National Security Act was signed in 1947 it can & must be Eliminated.

 

Last time I checked.

 

We, the Republic owes absolutely NO alegence to any of the three Crimes Familes I mentioned or the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.

 

Eliminate the Familes & the House of Cards Collapse.

 

 

”Let Justice Prevail or the Heavens Fall.”

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
DuneCreature BigCumulusClouds Wed, 04/11/2018 - 12:27 Permalink

Exactly.

Putin is playing us too.

What's in it for Russia? .. A cut of the oil booty and a whole LOT of US Hi-Tech Goodies via Israel.

This is a BIG EXPENSIVE production, I grant you, but still a clown car shitshow for the Chump Monkeys all around the planet. ...... (At least American's aren't the only ones being chumped this go around. .... Plenty of week old Chump Monkey banana pudding to feed the whole planet of apes apparently)

This is all just to keep you 'puckered' and your fuzz focused.

The whole thing is a big expensive 'school play' put on for the world to see while the Deep State keeps advancing its plans to asset strip and enslave the whole damn planet.

I'm not saying the (((asswipes))) putting on the school play are above killing a LOT of Syrians, a few military pilots and perhaps a few dozen sailors.

It's just that the (((assholes))) feeding us the pudding never put themselves in danger by starting WW III and participating an all out nuclear exchange.

Let's face it, they have kept the pot stirred and the heat turned up just enough to scare everyone on the planet since the Korean war and Viet Nam days using proxies and puppet belligerents. ...... Pudding takes heat to make it monkey palitable.

My semi-educated suspicion? .... They have these little skirmishes all planned out well in advance. .... I mean WTF did Putin pull his troops out of Syria for to begin with? .. He and Assad had the lid on the place not too many months ago.

Cold War Theater

The players here aren't blowing up anything but our wealth, coherence as a nation and the good people of the planet and all our liberties.

The pudding cooks sure as hell aren't going to nuke themselves.

We're being played for Chump Monkeys again.

No one gets impeached or goes to jail for this asshole behavior either.

They might Saddam or Kadafi poor ole Assad. ..... But that's as near the cooks as any missiles or rope will ever come.

Live Hard, They Might Field Test Some Weapons Systems On Some Goat Herders, Get Rid Of Some Old Chemical Weapons Stocks And Blow Up A Lot Of Infrastructure That Will Need Rebuilding But Fight A War At Sea With A Heavily Armed Adversary?........... Nope, Not On The Shitshow Program, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DarthVader101 DuneCreature Wed, 04/11/2018 - 12:59 Permalink

You nailed it on the head.  Putin is a game player.  He’s got no balls.

On day one when he first stepped foot in Syria, all he had to do was put everybody on notice that Syria’s airspace is off-limits and would retaliate against any attacks on ALL ground forces in Syria (not just Russian).   

Instead he’s been busy making deals with the US, Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the terrorists, the UK, France, NATO, the UAE, Egypt, GCC, Arab League, OPCW, the UN, the Kurds, etc.  

Nothing but pure theatre.  His specialty is in making sure that the patient remains on life support instead of getting the patient back in good health. 

Why is that?  Because once you’re back in good health, you’ll no longer have a need for the doctor and all these damn specialists running up the tab. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 7
gmak Wed, 04/11/2018 - 12:03 Permalink

Yeah. It's no good having a dacha built of gold with three levels full of bearer bonds, commodity certificates, and cash - if the world won't stay civilized long enough for your descendants to live like emperors, right?