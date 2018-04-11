Ron Paul Urges "Progressives Should Defend Gun Rights"

Authored by Ron Paul via The Ron Paul Institute,
Last week’s shooting at YouTube’s California headquarters is certain to add momentum to the push for more gun control. Even before the shooting, YouTube was working to undermine gun rights by banning videos promoting firearms, including videos teaching safe gun usage.
As is usually the case, this latest shooting took place in a state with restrictive gun laws. In fact, California’s gun laws may be the nation’s most onerous. California not only registers all firearm purchases, but California residents must obtain permission from their local police before they can legally concealed carry guns. Among the things a Californian must do to obtain permission to legally concealed carry a gun is show “good cause” why the government should allow him to concealed carry.
California’s Mulford Act prohibits lawful gun owners from openly carrying legal firearms. This law was passed in the late 1960s and signed into law by then-Governor Ronald Reagan. The impetus for the law was the Black Panthers’ armed patrols aimed at protecting the residents of African-American neighborhoods from police brutality.
The Mulford Act is hardly the only example of a gun control law motivated at least in part by racial animus. As Tiffany Ware of the Brown Girls Project, an initiative that teaches African-American women responsible firearms ownership and usage, says, “Throughout much of American history gun control was a method for keeping blacks and Hispanics, 'in their place.'” One of the earliest examples of gun control was laws prohibiting slaves from owning guns. After slavery was ended, Jim Crow laws denied African-Americans respect for their Second Amendment rights.
While the modern gun control movement is not explicitly racist, it is still likely that new gun control laws will disproportionately harm African-Americans and other minorities. Concerns about this are increased by cases like that of 32-year-old Philando Castile. A police officer who had stopped Castile’s car shot Castile after Castile told the officer he had a firearm in his car.
Those behind the new gun control push ignore how gun control has been used against African-Americans in the past and how new gun control laws will disproportionately harm racial minorities. This may seem ironic since many gun control supporters are progressives or cultural Marxists who specialize in finding racism in every aspect of American politics and culture. However, considering that may other policies favored by progressives — such as minimum wage laws that limit job opportunities and occupational licensing that makes it impossible for many to start their own businesses — negatively impact minorities and lower-income Americans, perhaps progressive support for gun control is not so ironic.
What is indisputably ironic is that many of those working to give the Trump Administration new authority to ban guns are the same people who regularly and vigorously oppose President Trump. These so-called “never Trumpers” no doubt cheered when President Trump endorsed taking an individual’s guns away without due process. These “never-Trumpers” also cheered when Attorney General Jeff Sessions banned bump stocks. A bump stock increases the speed at which a rifle fires. By banning bump stocks, Sessions is taking an action President Obama’s anti-gun rights Attorney General Eric Holder said he refused to take without explicit congressional authorization.
History, including American history, shows that the right to keep and bear arms can be especially valuable to racial and other minorities. Therefore, progressives who are sincerely concerned about protecting minorities from oppressive government should join libertarians and constitutional conservatives in defending the Second Amendment.
Comments
Gun control laws are null and void/DOA.
Illegal aliens don’t have to obey any laws - why should you?
Ron is right. Just look at Chicongo.
In reply to Gun laws are null and void… by Lost in translation
oh, the irony: blacks and mexicans still need guns to shoot each other. Don't violate their freedom to shoot each other! That's not the Progressive way!
I think we need the ACLU up in here defending 2A rights.
/s
In reply to Gun laws are null and void… by Lost in translation
Michigan: More lead in the water.
EPA: More lead in the soil.
NRA: More lead in the air.
In reply to oh, the irony: blacks and… by NugginFuts
Progressives will never support the 2nd amendment. Not even when hell freezes over. The progressive movement is what runs the deep state and both parties, period. They know better (just ask them) and will run over you in a NY second.
Hi George Soros, how long have you been linked to the Fabian's? Forever....
In reply to Gun laws are null and void… by Lost in translation
I’m not sure if your trouble is with concepts, semantics, or both
But you nutclappers here have trouble understanding that liberals & progressives are not the enemy
The enemy would like you to think that being progressive is a fault because it’s in their interests to conserve their loot, which is stolen from you
The fascist elite have done a great job propagandizing folks to divide themselves over a non-existent left/right axis
When all you should care about is hanging bankers & their lapdogs
Which is why they don’t want you to have guns, by the way...
In reply to Progressives will never… by MozartIII
We love you, Ron Paul, but this is a bit like saying communists should support free markets since they are the great equalizer.
Might be true, but it goes against the core of their being.
Ask the UK how that gun ban is going for them? Now they are looking at banning Knives and Acid (remind me.... where do the acid attacks come from??? Never mind.)
The Fabians now have a gun free zone. Crime is off the charts!! Well done, fricking pin heads!
In reply to We love you, Ron Paul, but… by hxc
Sad that to appeal to "progressives" about any issue you need to tell them it will help minorities. I am in favor of not discriminating against minorities for any reason, but there are plenty of more important reasons to support the Constitution.
And how ironic that Youtube would ban videos about gun usage. Does that include the at least 50% of all Hollywood movies that feature the star with a gun? Man has this culture been gaslighted.
and ban video games and music (rap primarily)
rappers and video games are violent and graphic
In reply to Sad that to appeal to … by LetThemEatRand
Why would "progressives" (socialists really) defend gun rights?
It's against their nanny-state nature ;-)
OK ~ so they 'shouldn't'
They should just continue to be idiot libtards... & Ron Paul should leave them [& Britney] alone
Is that your point?
In reply to Why would "progressives" … by nmewn
Stated agendas provide premise of political force, but their adherence is optional and opportunistic.
Women's rights while supporting Islamic cultural diversity? Really?
Advancement of poor people while subsidizing and enabling poverty behaviors while creating a dependency that will forever prevent their advancement. No way.
In reply to Why would "progressives" … by nmewn
... and my favorite; consuming more resources to create renewable energy when raising interest rates to 20% would cut greenhouse gasses in half.
In reply to Stated agendas provide… by Oldwood
The left says they advocate women's rights, it is a lie. They do not support the right of a woman to defend themselves.
https://www.infowars.com/women-pose-for-2nd-amendment-in-solidarity-wit…
The left should remember they toss people off buildings in some parts of the world adhering to social demands (religion)
https://www.nratv.com/series/the-dl/episode/the-dl-season-1-episode-5-t…
The left can't seem to grasp in the UK that guns prevent knife attacks. Look at the mess the UK is in and correctly blame that on the liberals.
People are at least civil in the country and rural America, you can't get shitty with people because in small communities you are accountable, they know where you live, so there is an incentive to get along. In the cities of millions that is their socialist nirvana, and that will become accountable soon enough when people demand moar free shit than can be supplied.
Whoppi said she was looking forward to riots, go ahead and burn it down.
In reply to Why would "progressives" … by nmewn
Felons can't purchase firearms, pointless.
Why bother? If I'm not mistaken, thermonuclear explosions melt guns.
Boy....you want to assplode a liberal's mind? Wear a pink pussy hat with the NRA logo on it to the next anti-Trump march.
The "Progressive" movement is the Communist movement under another name. They will never support the individual right to bear arms, as it slows down their ability to have government control everyone and everything. Just look at all of the dictatorships from the past 120 years--take the guns first, then you can shoot people at will who refuse to conform to your "enlightened" policies.
Stalin knew it, Mao knew it, Pol Pot knew it, and between them roughly 70 MILLION people were murdered because they had no way to defend themselves. Now, add to that the racist element of gun control and most would probably agree that it's a really, really, bad idea.
However, if you're like me, then gun control means having a really tight 6-shot group at 15 yards for my handguns, 200 yards for my rifles.
Metals once again roping in the " This time its different bulls " and bang down she goes. This is why I say ( and guilty as charged ) don't hold your breath waiting for the big pay off its gonna be a long LONG time.