Markets Turmoil After Trump Tweets Threat To Russia

30Y treasury yields have tumbled back below 3.00% and US equity futures are down over 1% in the pre-market as overnight warnings of airstrikes have escalated into full-blown threats from President Trump. The Ruble is now down over 11% in the last 3 days...
US equity futures are dumping...
Catching down to Treasury yields once again...
As the 30Y Yield tumbles below 3.00%...
And the Ruble continues its freefall...
Tumbling to its lowest since Nov 2016...
Russia's Peskov says that Russian market volatility is partly emotional, partly speculative and jawbones that the Russian economy has sufficient durability.
And as geopolitical chaos strikes, gold is bid back above $1350...
And oil prices are surging...
Comments
Trump is a fucking idiot. You all see his tweet to Russia? Fucker will start WW3....
Tomahawk smashed into treasury yields setting off secondary explosions .
In reply to Trump is a fucking idiot. … by SmallerGovNow2
Trump tweeted: "Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"
In reply to Tomahawk smashed into… by TBT or not TBT
Can't see much appetite to impeach Trump in the middle of a war with Russia.
NB...
Imagine you are a Russian soldier manning a SAM site in Syria right now. Operating a SAM system you probably have masters degree in mathematics. But there you are sat on the front line in some rubble filled desert watching the sun go down staring down the barrel of a $700 billion military super led by Donald Trump. Your phone bleeps with rumours of battlecruisers and stealth bombers being moved
Your mission? Defend Bashar Assad.
Fuck that.
In reply to Trump tweeted: "Russia vows… by SmallerGovNow2
The AIPAC whores in Congress won't impeach Trump for doing stuff that helps out Israel.
In reply to Can't see much appetite to… by Occident Mortal
IMPEACH !!!!!!
This Is Fucking Serious... Stop before Nukes Fly...
In reply to The AIPAC whores in Congress… by Juggernaut x2
Maybe he's just talking smack like with NK.
Reminiscences from his WWE years.
In reply to IMPEAXCH by BaBaBouy
Impeach and get Pence? LOL.
In reply to Can't see much appetite to… by Occident Mortal
Keep underestimating and assuming the opponents character and motivations.
In reply to Can't see much appetite to… by Occident Mortal
.
In reply to Can't see much appetite to… by Occident Mortal
Hate to tell you, but you ain't doing it for Bashar. I am sure that Russian soldiers know what I know. Russia is being targeted, and has been for years now. Isn't it obvious. The gold plated military of the US is not what you think it is. It is not equipped for a high casualty war with a nuclear power.
In reply to Can't see much appetite to… by Occident Mortal
What happened to the wonderful speech from the Chinese President yesterday? Hahaha this rigged market is a freaking joke
In reply to Tomahawk smashed into… by TBT or not TBT
True or not, he's in charge. How did you let that happen, being so much smarter than him and all?
That said, if he does this, the bromance is off.
In reply to Trump is a fucking idiot. … by SmallerGovNow2
A depreciating ruble is a big net positive for Russia.
Trump is a war criminal if he fires missles at Syria.
In reply to Trump is a fucking idiot. … by SmallerGovNow2
At Assad's forces . "Syria" is not an existing political entity.
In reply to A depreciating ruble is a… by TheSilentMajority
Lol, don't be bitter because your head chopping buddies are defeated.
In reply to At Assad's forces . "Syria… by TBT or not TBT
Ever watch WWE?
In reply to Trump is a fucking idiot. … by SmallerGovNow2
Flee to the safety of treasuries!
TLT
gotta keep them rates low......even if it means global thermo war /s
can almost guarantee that CPI will miss bigly now..........
the increased vol probably means they are having trouble propping up the economy and market. gotta make war excuses and distractions.
I wonder how the Cuban Missile crisis would have turned out if Kennedy was tweeting threatening comments to Russia. I'll bet the outcome would have been very different, and I probably wouldn't be here typing this today. I hope I'm still here tomorrow!
You know, that's a very poignant question.
In reply to I wonder how the Cuban… by Roger Ramjet
Thanks God he had a secrete correspondence with Nikita. This moron will get us killed. Im currently in Europe not far from Polish anti missile shield US build there. I am fucked.
In reply to I wonder how the Cuban… by Roger Ramjet
Who the hell keeps giving money to the damned government?
Trump is just doing what he is told
And that is what makes him a ball-less, lying, sack of shit, and traitor to the American people and his oath.
In reply to Trump is just doing what he… by spoonful
all fiat paper is going to be worth zero during the war
have you got FOOD, GUNS and BULLETS?
i believe your are referring to the website 4Gs.com
the four Gs of preppeing
guns
grub
girls
gold
happy prepping. also, if you are starting today, it's too late.
In reply to all fiat paper is going to… by Debugas
Either Trump's Twitter account was hacked, or we all just found out what he meant back in October when he made his "calm before the storm" comment. I hope it's the latter.
FUCK THE WARMONGER TRUMP. IMPEACH HIM!
when is this fucker going to target langley?
I don't see this interaction going well for the US this time around. I mean, where's its advantage? Not its aging, expensive, run-down military (will meet its match with Russia). Not its sagging domestic economy (inferior to China and about to get worse). And certainly not its tactitions and leaders (Trump, Bolton, LMAO). But they're playing like they have aces. Either there is a wild card I don't see or the empire hasn't yet figured out the game has changed and these aren't the same old players as before.
The thing you haven't realised yet is when you finally stop bombing the shit out of Arabs, payback will be a cunt of a bitch.