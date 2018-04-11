Markets Turmoil After Trump Tweets Threat To Russia

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 07:25

30Y treasury yields have tumbled back below 3.00% and US equity futures are down over 1% in the pre-market as overnight warnings of airstrikes have escalated into full-blown threats from President Trump. The Ruble is now down over 11% in the last 3 days...

US equity futures are dumping...

 

Catching down to Treasury yields once again...

 

As the 30Y Yield tumbles below 3.00%...

 

And the Ruble continues its freefall...

Tumbling to its lowest since Nov 2016...

Russia's Peskov says that Russian market volatility is partly emotional, partly speculative and jawbones that the Russian economy has sufficient durability.

And as geopolitical chaos strikes, gold is bid back above $1350...

And oil prices are surging...

Occident Mortal SmallerGovNow2 Wed, 04/11/2018 - 07:41 Permalink

Can't see much appetite to impeach Trump in the middle of a war with Russia.

 

NB...

Imagine you are a Russian soldier manning a SAM site in Syria right now. Operating a SAM system you probably have masters degree in mathematics. But there you are sat on the front line in some rubble filled desert watching the sun go down staring down the barrel of a $700 billion military super led by Donald Trump. Your phone bleeps with rumours of battlecruisers and stealth bombers being moved 

 

Your mission? Defend Bashar Assad.

 

Fuck that.

Roger Ramjet Wed, 04/11/2018 - 07:29 Permalink

I wonder how the Cuban Missile crisis would have turned out if Kennedy was tweeting threatening comments to Russia.  I'll bet the outcome would have been very different, and I probably wouldn't be here typing this today.  I hope I'm still here tomorrow!

spacemonkey99 Wed, 04/11/2018 - 07:58 Permalink

Either Trump's Twitter account was hacked, or we all just found out what he meant back in October when he made his "calm before the storm" comment.  I hope it's the latter.

Gone Galt Wed, 04/11/2018 - 08:10 Permalink

I don't see this interaction going well for the US this time around.  I mean, where's its advantage?  Not its aging, expensive, run-down military (will meet its match with Russia).  Not its sagging domestic economy (inferior to China and about to get worse).  And certainly not its tactitions and leaders (Trump, Bolton, LMAO).  But they're playing like they have aces.  Either there is a wild card I don't see or the empire hasn't yet figured out the game has changed and these aren't the same old players as before.