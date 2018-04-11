Markets Turmoil After Trump Tweets Threat To Russia

30Y treasury yields have tumbled back below 3.00% and US equity futures are down over 1% in the pre-market as overnight warnings of airstrikes have escalated into full-blown threats from President Trump. The Ruble is now down over 11% in the last 3 days...

US equity futures are dumping...

Catching down to Treasury yields once again...

As the 30Y Yield tumbles below 3.00%...

And the Ruble continues its freefall...

Tumbling to its lowest since Nov 2016...

Russia's Peskov says that Russian market volatility is partly emotional, partly speculative and jawbones that the Russian economy has sufficient durability.

And as geopolitical chaos strikes, gold is bid back above $1350...

And oil prices are surging...