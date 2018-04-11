Socialism Always Ends In Disaster

Authored by Virgina Fidler via GoldTelegraph.com,
In 1998, the fall of the Berlin fall drove the final nail through the vast socialist Soviet empire. Socialist countries such as Venezuela, North Korea, and Cuba aren’t even hanging on by a thread any longer. And the socialist giant, China, has developed a market economy. Around the world, socialist countries have fallen like dominos.
So why has socialism become the new political chic? Popular senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and his millennial admirers have become vocal proponents of a political system that has historically been an absolute failure. Stalin, Mao, and all others were mere poseurs who didn’t understand the real tenets of socialism. Many of today’s millennials look forward to the delivery of these idyllic promises. They may be waiting a very long time.
The problem with socialism is not that it’s been misunderstood. It has been understood all too well. It was the Soviet Union who first initiated the economic principles proposed by Karl Marx. The idea was that state ownership of the means of production would alleviate the so-called unfairness of an exploitative market economy and provide equally for everyone. This equitable distribution of wealth would be guaranteed by a dictatorship of the proletariat. To finance this economic idyll, socialism would use the surpluses available under still-existing capitalist regimes. That was Marx’s plan. No one asked why it was only capitalist countries that had this marvelous surplus and why it would take a dictatorship to assure its benevolent and equitable distribution.
Following Lenin, Stalin had the state-planned scientific system of socialism in working order. The Politburo was handing down quotas to the country’s farms, factories, and plants, demanding that the production quotas be filled.
Many individuals fell for the myth of socialism, which became increasingly popular during the 1930s.
The first reality checks were conducted by two Austrian economists, F. A. Hayek and Ludwig von Mises. They rightly pointed out that the complexities of a modern economy and the variables of market forces could not be planned and predicted by a group of appointed technocrats.
Hayek and von Mises were proven correct as, throughout the 1940s and 1950s, the Soviet Union encountered failure after failure. By then, Russian’s inability to feed its own citizens resulted in unprecedented famine.
Over 1 million people starved to death. By this time, the Politburo became more removed from the specifics of production. Plans were changed and re-changed. Production was no longer the goal. Following some predesigned plan was all that mattered. To meet their quota, shoe manufacturers were designing shoes in one size and one color. Normal supply and demand no longer fit into the socialist equation.
The planners no longer pretended to be able to please everyone – or even anyone. They simply took the previous year’s failed plan, made some minor adjustments, and delivered it as the new and improved current year’s plan. New ideas or innovations became a detriment to the goal of central planning.
No company had to worry about losses or bankruptcy because the central planners at the Politburo were there to bail them out. The primary responsibility of the Soviet Union’s central bank at the time, was to bail out failed companies. Failure, not success, was built into the Soviet Union’s annual production plans.
The failure of the Soviet Union is that socialism has its roots in failure. It is designed to fail. The great Soviet experiment turned into the Big Lie. It promised prosperity and delivered misery. It guaranteed a livelihood and oversaw the famine death of millions. The only promise socialism has kept is that it has brought about equality – an equal amount of despair to all who encounter it. Except, of course, the “dictators” in charge of planning. Somehow, they remained unaffected by the concept of equality.
Like any Ponzi scheme, socialism provides an initial illusion of success before it collapses on its own faulty principles. It’s that brief illusion that can make socialism so seductive to many who feel they are missing out on life’s abundance. Equality seems like a nice step up. The problem was very simply summarized by former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher: “Sooner or later, you run out of other people’s money.”
The very essence of capitalism is creation and initiative. The market provides incentives for companies and individuals to embrace both. The market determines prices and products. Losses must be accounted for, and private property must be respected.
Under socialism, incentives for success, if they exist at all, take a back seat to adherence to a preset plan. There are no incentives to work to make the plan a success. Losses do not matter, and private property does not exist. It does provide the security of equality as it does away with personal freedom. That’s the temptation of socialism, even though it has proven to be a failure throughout its history. Those advocating socialism hope to share in the riches of those above them. What they invariably forget are the masses below them eagerly grasping at their own meager share of the pie.
If the world is to experience another renaissance, it will come through capitalism.
For those who forget the basic flaws inherent in socialism, Venezuela provides a graphic reminder. It was once the fourth-wealthiest country in the world. Now, people are starving to death due to lack of food. It still has one of the world’s largest oil reserves, but it lacks toilet paper.
Venezuela’s socialist experiment began in 1999 with then-president Chavez, who nationalized industries and overspent on social programs. Chavez and his successor Maduro racked up unprecedented national debts it probably will never be able to repay. The country is being flung into a downward spiral of hyperinflation and out-of-control debt. The people suffer misery equally, while President Maduro and his fellow autocrats enjoy the remaining spoils. What will happen to the autocrats when everything has been looted and there is nothing left? Maduro no longer makes any pretenses at democratic rule as he erodes basic rights and silences opposition and the free press.
Venezuela is the latest failure in socialism. Will American millennials and eager advocates of a socialist regime learn a lesson? It remains to be seen. But if they have their way, who will be left?
Comments
But if they just believe it will work enough?
Socialism is advocated from those who fail at math.
Think we will learn? Las Vegas is an entire city built on bad math. California alone had over 5 billion in lottery ticket sales last year. On top of that some people think putting money into the Stock market is an investment.
and those who dont understand hard money and economics (classical economics)
if this is capitalism today in America--- where do I go for a job?
China???
You seem smart. Make your own job. Can you paint? Can you wash decks? Detail cars? Clean toilets? Cook? Walk dogs? Plenty of work, and opportunities, for the willing.
Except in the land of the free it's illegal to do anything for work...
until you pay off your local, state, and federal terrorists for the privilege to work for money and get all the associated and completely unnecessary licences, certifications, taxes, and fees involved. I would love to open a restaurant because I can cook. The government makes it prohibitively expensive to do that. It vastly increases the risk in the undertaking to the point where it isn't worth it, not to mention I can be sued out of business at any time if a worker decides I fired her because she was black, not because she showed up late every day and didn't really work. I can just work for a guaranteed paycheck instead with much lower risk of the government destroying my livelihood.
It really is a disgusting culture, and if it truly valued prosperity like it claims to then it would be at least making an effort to get its shit together. Instead we are not only going in the exact opposite direction, we are accelerating. Enjoy what's left while it's still there.
Is Socialism the system where doctors and janitors get paid the same amount?
Cuba is not socialist, it is communist. China is not socialist, it is fascist. Merger of corporations and government with a central command structure calling the shots. Venezuela leans socialist, in that there is some common ownership of the means of production. And of course the bankers and America are sanctioning Venezuela to the point where it is illegal to buy their oil based crypto.
Different flavors of a military dictatorship.
True, but not the point of this article which is mindless drivel. If you can't make your argument in favor of capitalism without grouping China, Cuba and Venezuela into the same camp, you have an agenda which is probably to demonize anything that isn't bare knuckle capitalism. So to the author -- be honest and make that argument, or shut the fuck up and drop the platitudes.
Meanwhile in California: LA Wants to Build Guest Houses in Backyards for Homeless People
Capitalism and socialism are equally brilliant concepts, although when practically applied, Capitalism is the only economically viable paradigm that has been proven to succeed.
Socialism works up until the point where the few support the many.
I'm more inclined towards the belief that "if you don't work, then you don't eat".
capitalism has only been in existence since the late 19th century. until then it was a feudal system or despotic autocratic system.
ask the british who along with adam smith, [whom] had taught Hamilton how to fuck the serfs with fiat money, bringing equality and great wealth to the masses?!?
hint: it never happened!
Ps. it was only after the 'great war (parts 1 & 2) that brought temporary prosperity to america
The form of corporate government capitalism in the US is just as bad and in some instances worse than socialism.
Can we also admit that the CIA goes out of it's way to destroy Socialist / Communist countries so that Wall Street and certain American Corporations can raid the companies and natural resources of these countries too? C'mon, let's at least try a little honesty here....
The CIA has been fucking over Venezuela for quite some time now.
True that.
How old was Chavez when he died of the virulent cancer? Isotopes from the CIA.
Its all banksterism. Buncha sick greedy Jackals really.
It appears to me that nobody ever talks about crony-socialism?
No, no, no. Fake capitalism ends in misery. But fake socialism ends in prosperity. The former is USA. The latter is China.
Socialism is a sucker’s game. You always lose in the end.
Speaking of socialism, if you are planning to get retirement payments from Calpers, better think again.
I guess the author of this propaganda conveniently forgets that we don't live in a "socialism" world.
PSSST, propagandists:
America has been hijacked by predatory capitalists who grant human rights to corporations, steal from the poor in order to give to the rich, and stage false-flag operations around the world and in Las Vegas in order to KILL other human beings. Who does it? Why, the USA military machine, an organization that is 100% socialist in its management of humans.
Fuck the shit this site peddles all the time.
I've got a much better system of social organization: keep your hand off my wallet and I'll keep my fist from pounding your face.
"Socialism always ends in disaster" Except for those at the top who somehow seem to become very very wealthy.
capitalism ends in disaster, too.
Much like how there will never be communism because humans aren't like ants, there will also never be capitalism because there will always be a state. Humans have a natural slave mentality. They worship authority. Always have, always will. A capitalist state is an oxymoron. The state is anti-capitalism.
