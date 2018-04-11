11 Russian Warships Leave Syrian Port To Conduct Exercises

Update: The Russian warships leaving port has been reported as a drill, as InterFax reports:
Russian Navy ships, starting from April 11, will conduct exercises near the coast of Syria, follow from the international notification for aviation personnel (NOTAM) and navigational warning for seafarers.
The reports contain the coordinates of the closed area, as well as the conduct of training shooting there.
The training area, located in the international waters of the Mediterranean, is adjacent to the sea border of Syria. It will be closed on 11-12, 17-19 and 25-26 April from 10 to 18 Moscow time.
Currently, as part of the permanent operational connection of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, there are about 15 warships and vessels providing the Black Sea Fleet, including the carriers of the Caliber cruise missiles Frigates Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Essen, as well as submarines that repeatedly struck at the targets of terrorists in Syria.
* * *
US equity markets are re-surging following headlines that satellite images show eleven Russian battleships leaving a port in Syria. It appears the market has interpreted this as potentially reducing the immediate fears of a proxy war becoming a world war, though some would argue it is the opposite as ships cannot fight at port and are potentially moving into a more strategic position.
A snapshot of the port of Tartus, shows the Russian warships at anchor before, according to ISI:
And after: a single Russian submarine remains at Tartus.
More details from Fox News:
Additionally, a Russian lawmaker has confirmed that Moscow is in direct contact with US military staff for Syria.
This sent Nasdaq above yesterday's highs as the machines ran stops.
And the Ruble has reversed all its losses for the day and is now higher..
