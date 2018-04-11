Syrian Pro-Government Forces Evacuate Airports, Military Bases Ahead Of Airstrikes

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:52

In light of this morning's jawboning by Trump, who vowed that an attack with US missiles "nice and new and “smart!" is imminent, and following overnight unconfirmed reports that US warplanes are massing over the Syria-Iraq border, it will hardly come as a surprise that Syrian soldiers and pro-government forces are getting the hell out of dodge.

According to Reuters, which cites the (highly conflicted) Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Syrian pro-government forces are evacuating main airports and military air bases ahead of possible U.S. strikes.

While the report has yet to be confirmed, amusingly Reuters clarified that "the Syrian army could not be immediately reached for comment." It's also not immediately clear what they would say: "yes, we are retreating, have a good day."

Ironically, the Syrian army has one person to thank for the advance notice of an imminent attack: the same one who back in 2013 said: " I would not go into Syria, but if I did it would be by surprise and not blurted all over the media like fools."

According to Pro-opposition sources, the Syrian regime has also evacuated the Jomrayah Research Center near Damascus, which is tied to Syria's ballistic program, and was targeted twice by Israel in 2015.

One lingering question is whether Russian armed forces are doing the same, and if not, what the odds are that a US strike could result in a lethal outcome involving US troops, unleashing an armed conflict between the two superpowers.

For now, Russians appears to not be in a rush, and while there has been a downtick in airstrikes from the Syrian air force, Russian strikes are still ongoing:

Meanwhile, the Syrian military is transferring advanced weaponry to Russian bases according to a source quoted by Le Figaro.

Separately, earlier on Wednesday, the Iranian media publishes the first images of the damage to the T4 Syrian airbase after an Israeli airstrike 48 hours ago killed 14.

Adolph.H. Labworks Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:09 Permalink

I smell a rat. And a fish. 

What's the point in illegally bombing a country and losing expensive ordinance of you give a warning first? 

I shall conclude that:

  • either they're going to bomb other places and palaces,
  • or that it's not going to happen,
  • or even that they have to get rid of a number of missiles for preemption dates reasons, or because a new generation is on its way,
  • or finally that it's a way to measure the specs of the Russian setup. 

And I would tend to think that they want to observe the Russian reaction possibly even before it even happens, before calling off their move. 

---

It's okay not to be a Jew.

nmewn beepbop Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:41 Permalink

Its IMMINENT!

Run for your lives! Follow that time honored Hawaiian tradition of chunking your children down storm drains!

There's tweeter reports of American & French jets streaking overhead bound for Syria!

This is it! The big one!

IMMINENT! ;-)

Blankone DeadFred Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:41 Permalink

Very well could be the case.
But with the Syrian forces having to leave their bases and protection it opens them up to attack from the Syrian rebels, ISIS and whoever else is on the ground.

There has also been rumors of a build up of armor in Jordan. Movement of armored ground troops into southern Syria could also occur, supported by Israeli bombings, to move Syrian forces away from the Israeli borders.

E5 BullyBearish Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:38 Permalink

"has become a terrorist WAR country.."

When were you born?  

Obama was at war every day in office.  Personally ordered the murder of a 15 year old citizen from Denver and set up the murder of his sister for the incoming Trump administration.  No due process. No attempt at arrest.  Only charge was his dad was a "bad dad".  Highest treason.

Bush gave permission to Saddam to invade Kuwait and then turned on him.  Lord the list is so long in Central America...

Carter launched Nukes at Iran in Syria and then changed his mind after launch (first president since that democrat truman).

LBJ let the Israeli attack the USS Liberty for hours and then covered it up when they couldn't sink it.  Cambodia, and of course the murder of a sitting president.

Kennedy.... Viet Nam.  

Clinton in the Balkan genocide.

Clinton missed Osama with cruise missiles that ended up in Pakistan intact for their advancement of nuke delivery.  

Clinton covered up the Kursk to try and save the Gore election and then turned treason with it in Uranium 1.

 

When where you born again?

you_are_cleared_hot Adolph.H. Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:19 Permalink

That's what I was saying on the other thread about Trump/Putin. I think your last bullet is indeed the answer: Trump and Mattis want to see how the Russian defenses are configured/reaction times/what their transmitting on, etc.  This is classic probing of the defenses.

lucitanian Adolph.H. Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:49 Permalink

The one you missed:

   . destroy the evidence of CIA/MOSSAD/MI5 collaboration with Al Nusra in preparing a FF chemical attack which never happened because the Syrian Army got there first, have the foreign agents in custody, and are holding the site ready for the OPCW inspection.

That's why the rush....

Putin can offer Trump a face saving exit with a limited exchange, but will he? Has he? The other question is Israel and Hezbollah in the loop when the shit starts HTF? Hence Israel's warning.

However if this is the real thing it was planned months ago and the UK poisoning hoax and the fictitious chlorine gas attack which was staging, because they lost their factory, was all planned in advance months ago, to soften up the sheeple to see Russia as the bad guy, but still the fly in the ointment is that the Syrian Army and Russians captured the terrorist chemical weapons factory and the western "advisers" too soon.  

 

moobra tmosley Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:43 Permalink

Agreed. so ,many dumb asses here expect trump to make campaign promises to the world "We will never ever ever bomb you again" and lose ANY leverage we have because trump would never lie to the people! 

Grow up. The troops an come home but that action should NEVER line up with the words.

Always keep them guessing and do what you plan to do without telegraphing it or writing it in stone.

 

Strategy 101

Canadian Dirtlump NugginFuts Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:53 Permalink

THe only silver lining is this apparent telegraphing. I think this time though we'll have numerous countries attacking "independantly" which will cause much more damage than have previous attacks.

 

The mask has slipped. These satanic liars don't need to try to cover their tracks any more. I just hope a few jets end up on the desert sand, and a couple of ships end up as new coral reefs. A girl can hope..

FillmoreWillDe… NugginFuts Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:57 Permalink

There is actually a pretty good reason for doing things this way - now we get to see how the SAA runs around like a chicken with the head cut off - what they move, where they move it to, how they scramble. We are getting some unique type of intelligence from watching this, and Russia gets some time to think about what it would actually require/ entail to defend SAA from US. The more they think on that one the more clear it will become that is not a road they want to go down for Assad's sake. 

 

Meanwhile, nothing has actually been revealed as far as the plan or what is coming, so they do not even really know what to prepare. Could be many surprises to come. This when the SAA is in maximum fear and exhaustion state from keeping up this high-tempo scramble. USA can then calmly do whatever it is we are going to do.

 

Getting the benefits of surprise AND the benefit of seeing what is their priorities when faced with the threat of an attack.

 

Right out of Sun Tzu!!! Trump is the ultimate chaotic-good archetype

 

 

moobra Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:54 Permalink

That's my  boy trumpie. Keep em guessing. Obama would have a 6 point discussion plan to telegraph his every move. And gasp! Obama would always tell the truth to enemies because that;s great strategy.

BandGap Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:54 Permalink

I told a co worker I was going to punch him. I threw a 1/4 speed punch and he got out of the way. We laughed.

I might bomb Syria too.

This is a great show.

 

 