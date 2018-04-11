Syrian Pro-Government Forces Evacuate Airports, Military Bases Ahead Of Airstrikes

In light of this morning's jawboning by Trump, who vowed that an attack with US missiles "nice and new and “smart!" is imminent, and following overnight unconfirmed reports that US warplanes are massing over the Syria-Iraq border, it will hardly come as a surprise that Syrian soldiers and pro-government forces are getting the hell out of dodge.
According to Reuters, which cites the (highly conflicted) Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Syrian pro-government forces are evacuating main airports and military air bases ahead of possible U.S. strikes.
While the report has yet to be confirmed, amusingly Reuters clarified that "the Syrian army could not be immediately reached for comment." It's also not immediately clear what they would say: "yes, we are retreating, have a good day."
Ironically, the Syrian army has one person to thank for the advance notice of an imminent attack: the same one who back in 2013 said: " I would not go into Syria, but if I did it would be by surprise and not blurted all over the media like fools."
@walaa_3ssaf No, dopey, I would not go into Syria, but if I did it would be by surprise and not blurted all over the media like fools.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013
According to Pro-opposition sources, the Syrian regime has also evacuated the Jomrayah Research Center near Damascus, which is tied to Syria's ballistic program, and was targeted twice by Israel in 2015.
Pro-opposition source claims the Syrian regime has evacuated the Jomrayah Research Center near #Damascus pic.twitter.com/xLG2aa4uW0— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) April 11, 2018
One lingering question is whether Russian armed forces are doing the same, and if not, what the odds are that a US strike could result in a lethal outcome involving US troops, unleashing an armed conflict between the two superpowers.
For now, Russians appears to not be in a rush, and while there has been a downtick in airstrikes from the Syrian air force, Russian strikes are still ongoing:
One sign that the Syrian air force is indeed changing position: Clear downtick in airstrikes, while Russian strikes are still ongoing #Syria— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) April 11, 2018
Meanwhile, the Syrian military is transferring advanced weaponry to Russian bases according to a source quoted by Le Figaro.
Separately, earlier on Wednesday, the Iranian media publishes the first images of the damage to the T4 Syrian airbase after an Israeli airstrike 48 hours ago killed 14.
#BREAKING: Iranian media publishes 1st images of the damage in T4 Syrian airbase after the reportedly Israeli airstrike 48 hours ago which killed 14 (@Tasnimnews_EN) pic.twitter.com/uMsVFlfl3k— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) April 11, 2018
Comments
Sneak attack!
Oh, wait...
"I don't want to tell people what we're doinnnn'" Drumpf Orangeson
In reply to Sneak attack! Oh, wait... by NugginFuts
I smell a rat. And a fish.
What's the point in illegally bombing a country and losing expensive ordinance of you give a warning first?
I shall conclude that:
And I would tend to think that they want to observe the Russian reaction possibly even before it even happens, before calling off their move.
---
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to "I don't want to tell people… by Labworks
Washington's ratlines are loaded up with escapees.
No one will be left except Bolton and the Wehrmacht.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
FU*&ING embarrassed to be a citizen of what has become a terrorist WAR country who will kill any innocents, break any laws, do any EVIL in the service of its occupier, israhell...
In reply to Washington's ratlines are… by Deep Snorkeler
My prediction is there won't be any strikes. Trump is messing with the minds of the left and the MIC. <fingers crossed that I'm right because this is craziness>
In reply to FU*&ING embarrassed to be a… by BullyBearish
A MUST SEE:
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to My prediction is there won't… by DeadFred
Its IMMINENT!
Run for your lives! Follow that time honored Hawaiian tradition of chunking your children down storm drains!
There's tweeter reports of American & French jets streaking overhead bound for Syria!
This is it! The big one!
IMMINENT! ;-)
In reply to A MUST SEE:… by beepbop
POTUS NEVER telegraphs his moves.
Think logically.
Why did POTUS announce his intention to pull out of Syria?
Moves and countermoves.
These people are STUPID (& SICK).
Q
In reply to My prediction is there won't… by DeadFred
Very well could be the case.
But with the Syrian forces having to leave their bases and protection it opens them up to attack from the Syrian rebels, ISIS and whoever else is on the ground.
There has also been rumors of a build up of armor in Jordan. Movement of armored ground troops into southern Syria could also occur, supported by Israeli bombings, to move Syrian forces away from the Israeli borders.
In reply to My prediction is there won't… by DeadFred
last time Trump bombed after a McCain false flag attack he bombed an (intentionally) empty airfield..remember?
the real danger is not coming from Trump..if from anywhere, then Israel.
they are not the same ... this info for you one issue Jew haters.
cheers
wildbad
In reply to Very well could be the case… by Blankone
"has become a terrorist WAR country.."
When were you born?
Obama was at war every day in office. Personally ordered the murder of a 15 year old citizen from Denver and set up the murder of his sister for the incoming Trump administration. No due process. No attempt at arrest. Only charge was his dad was a "bad dad". Highest treason.
Bush gave permission to Saddam to invade Kuwait and then turned on him. Lord the list is so long in Central America...
Carter launched Nukes at Iran in Syria and then changed his mind after launch (first president since that democrat truman).
LBJ let the Israeli attack the USS Liberty for hours and then covered it up when they couldn't sink it. Cambodia, and of course the murder of a sitting president.
Kennedy.... Viet Nam.
Clinton in the Balkan genocide.
Clinton missed Osama with cruise missiles that ended up in Pakistan intact for their advancement of nuke delivery.
Clinton covered up the Kursk to try and save the Gore election and then turned treason with it in Uranium 1.
When where you born again?
In reply to FU*&ING embarrassed to be a… by BullyBearish
90 Times $3 million.
Nice payday for Raytheon.
In reply to Washington's ratlines are… by Deep Snorkeler
So Trump is acting very Deepstaty, so why is the Deepstate tripling down on their attempts to remove him?
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
If every president gets a "double" that looks just like him.
What are the odds that the JUGE shift in Trump is Trump.
In reply to So Trump is acting very… by gatorengineer
That's what I was saying on the other thread about Trump/Putin. I think your last bullet is indeed the answer: Trump and Mattis want to see how the Russian defenses are configured/reaction times/what their transmitting on, etc. This is classic probing of the defenses.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
If you thought of this, Russians know this too. They have a way around it.
In reply to That's what I was saying on… by you_are_cleared_hot
It's an attack with US missiles "nice and new and “smart!" as ordered by a bunch of nasty and old and stupid men.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
The one you missed:
. destroy the evidence of CIA/MOSSAD/MI5 collaboration with Al Nusra in preparing a FF chemical attack which never happened because the Syrian Army got there first, have the foreign agents in custody, and are holding the site ready for the OPCW inspection.
That's why the rush....
Putin can offer Trump a face saving exit with a limited exchange, but will he? Has he? The other question is Israel and Hezbollah in the loop when the shit starts HTF? Hence Israel's warning.
However if this is the real thing it was planned months ago and the UK poisoning hoax and the fictitious chlorine gas attack which was staging, because they lost their factory, was all planned in advance months ago, to soften up the sheeple to see Russia as the bad guy, but still the fly in the ointment is that the Syrian Army and Russians captured the terrorist chemical weapons factory and the western "advisers" too soon.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Trump, the new Obama with the same NWO puppet masters.
In reply to Sneak attack! Oh, wait... by NugginFuts
H.W. Bush number 5
In reply to Trump, the new Obama with… by junction
Obviously, we should wait for them to come back before we smack em.
Or maybe just hit a nice Russkie base instead.
In reply to H.W. Bush number 5 by TeethVillage88s
Cheeto Mofo.
In reply to Obviously, we should wait… by yomutti2
Yeah boi; that'd work bigly, fo sure...
In reply to Obviously, we should wait… by yomutti2
Give that man an extra potato, he exceeded his troll quota for the day.
In reply to Obviously, we should wait… by yomutti2
This is THE attempt to avoid Russia. It will go hot. We just don't know how Russia will react.
Iran has been prepping a strike on Israel from Syria. Israel will not sit on their hands and cry help. The US carrier group is late to the horrid "party" but steaming in.
In reply to Obviously, we should wait… by yomutti2
I've said it: at this rate, if he reruns, he might just end up finally bringing some justice by making Hillary die of laughter (that is, if there's still any common sense left in the US)...
In reply to Trump, the new Obama with… by junction
Has Reuters reached out to the ISIS-McCain axis of evil for comment? They must be laughing too seeing as they are once again getting air support in Syria.
In reply to I've said it: at this rate,… by thisandthat
Ok, in the further Dystopian 2020 future who would you vote for
1) Trump
or
2) Zuckerberg / Oprah / Kamala Harris / Corey Booker.....
Sick world isnt it....
2020 promises to be an even worse set of choices than 2016
In reply to I've said it: at this rate,… by thisandthat
The funny thing is that in 2019-2020 EVERYONE will be a prepper for one thing or another.
In reply to Ok, in the further Dystopian… by gatorengineer
you ALWAYS have a very good choice...decline to give them your consent...when you vote you give them your consent to be governed and they USE it to the max, as we're seeing now...DO NOT GIVE IT TO THEM
In reply to The funny thing is that in… by you_are_cleared_hot
How about not vote?
In reply to Ok, in the further Dystopian… by gatorengineer
absolutely...see above
In reply to How about not vote? by pazmaker
" According to unconfirmed reports"
So you just pulled it out of your ass then
In reply to Sneak attack! Oh, wait... by NugginFuts
Who will allow the khazarian mutt squatters in apartheid occupied Palestine to infest their lands when this evil reptilian filth is finally purged and Palestine returned to the real Semites?
In reply to Sneak attack! Oh, wait... by NugginFuts
Sneak attacks are for when you want to actually do damage and hurt people.
Guess what Trump doesn't actually want to do?
In reply to Sneak attack! Oh, wait... by NugginFuts
Agreed. so ,many dumb asses here expect trump to make campaign promises to the world "We will never ever ever bomb you again" and lose ANY leverage we have because trump would never lie to the people!
Grow up. The troops an come home but that action should NEVER line up with the words.
Always keep them guessing and do what you plan to do without telegraphing it or writing it in stone.
Strategy 101
In reply to Sneak attacks are for when… by tmosley
THe only silver lining is this apparent telegraphing. I think this time though we'll have numerous countries attacking "independantly" which will cause much more damage than have previous attacks.
The mask has slipped. These satanic liars don't need to try to cover their tracks any more. I just hope a few jets end up on the desert sand, and a couple of ships end up as new coral reefs. A girl can hope..
In reply to Sneak attack! Oh, wait... by NugginFuts
There is actually a pretty good reason for doing things this way - now we get to see how the SAA runs around like a chicken with the head cut off - what they move, where they move it to, how they scramble. We are getting some unique type of intelligence from watching this, and Russia gets some time to think about what it would actually require/ entail to defend SAA from US. The more they think on that one the more clear it will become that is not a road they want to go down for Assad's sake.
Meanwhile, nothing has actually been revealed as far as the plan or what is coming, so they do not even really know what to prepare. Could be many surprises to come. This when the SAA is in maximum fear and exhaustion state from keeping up this high-tempo scramble. USA can then calmly do whatever it is we are going to do.
Getting the benefits of surprise AND the benefit of seeing what is their priorities when faced with the threat of an attack.
Right out of Sun Tzu!!! Trump is the ultimate chaotic-good archetype
In reply to Sneak attack! Oh, wait... by NugginFuts
That's my boy trumpie. Keep em guessing. Obama would have a 6 point discussion plan to telegraph his every move. And gasp! Obama would always tell the truth to enemies because that;s great strategy.
I told a co worker I was going to punch him. I threw a 1/4 speed punch and he got out of the way. We laughed.
I might bomb Syria too.
This is a great show.
It's a gigantic "WHY, I OUGHTA...."
To be followed by "TO THE MOON, VLAD"
In reply to I told a co worker I was… by BandGap
It's the breakfast treat I've been craving.
--CNN
In reply to It's a gigantic "WHY, I… by Jim in MN
as the deflationary or hyper-inflationary economic collapse ensues, depending on whether the FED does more QE or not.
In reply to I told a co worker I was… by BandGap
Oh, you're the one paying attention.
The financial piece of the puzzle is already in motion, clown.
In reply to as the deflationary or hyper… by D.T.Barnum
Fed never stopped QE, they just stopped announcing it.
In reply to as the deflationary or hyper… by D.T.Barnum
The Fed and every other central bank in our galaxy.
Is it me or is the noise level rising to the point of annoyance? And the pictures of Zuckerberg have convinced me he is an android.
In reply to Fed never stopped QE, they… by gatorengineer
Dress rehearsal?
Monty Python sketches make more sense!
I CAME HERE FOR AN ARGUMENT!
In reply to Monty Python sketches make… by 107cicero