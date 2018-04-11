Theresa May Ready To Join Syria Strike Without Seeking Parliamentary Approval

While a U.S. Carrier Strike Group makes its way to the Mediterranean, and amid reports of US and French fighter jets buzzing around the skies over Syria, the BBC reports that UK Prime Minister Theresa May is "ready to join military action against the Assad regime in Syria without first seeking Parliamentary consent."
The prime minister is said by government insiders to see the need for a response as urgent.
She wants to prevent a repeat of the apparent chemical attack near Damascus, which she described as "abhorrent". -BBC
Today's hawkish tone comes on the heels of a report that May told President Trump on Tuesday that Britain would require more evidence in last weekend's suspected chemical attack before committing to a military strike against Syria, reports The Times. Guess not?
Perhaps the notion of the UK "sitting this one out" didn't exactly play well with the rest of the coalition...
The prime minister rejected a swift retaliation as inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) prepared to visit the Damascus suburb where at least 40 people were reported to have been killed by chlorine gas on Saturday. -The Times
May chaired a meeting of the national security council in London this week, where she spoke with Presidents Trump and Macron for the first time since the Douma chemical attack. It is reported that Trump, who's had a remarkable change of heart on U.S. involvement in Syria since the election, did not ask the UK to join military strikes.
A No 10 read-out of her call with the US president stated that they agreed the international community “needed to respond” but stopped short of blaming the Syrian regime. “They agreed that reports of a chemical weapons attack in Syria were utterly reprehensible and if confirmed, represented further evidence of the Assad regime’s appalling cruelty against its own people and total disregard for its legal obligations not to use these weapons,” it said. -The Times
Recall just days ago President Trump saying that Syria would "pay a big price," and that the U.S. response would be decided by Wednesday. Trump reportedly canceled travel plans after reports emerged that Russian and Iranian involvement in Syria would complicate matters in the region. Theresa May, however, initially used very cautious language - noting that the UK would be working with allies to "make an assessment of what has happened," before the BBC reported that her tone changed dramatically overnight.
Mrs May had said earlier: “We’ll be working with our allies . . . crucially, to make an assessment of what has happened.” Her tone contrasted with some American rhetoric. Kay Bailey Hutchison, the US permanent representative to Nato, accused Assad of genocide and said a military response was appropriate. -The Times
UK Politicians are reportedly engaged in a fierce internal debate over the situation in Syria - with foreign secretary Boris Johnson arguing that the use of chemical weapons must not go unpunished, and that the UK should be part of the military response alongside the United States and France.
May, however, is said to have raised doubts over military action - pointing to last year's strikes following the Kahn Sheikhoun chemical attack.
With no plans to a recall parliament, Tory MPs said that Mrs May should not to take action without Commons approval. Julian Lewis, chairman of the defence select committee, said: “When our country comes under attack, the government may have to act first and seek parliament’s approval afterwards. But when we are contemplating military intervention in other people’s conflicts, parliament ought to be consulted first.” -The Times
That almost sounds like common sense... Perhaps something even candidate Trump might say!
Here's where things stand at present:
- March 22; H.R. McMaster is out as National Security Advisor. John Bolton is named as his replacement. Bolton's first day on the job was Monday.
- Also on Monday, and what a coincidence - Israel bombs Syria's T-4 airbase in response to last weekend's alleged chemical atack, killing 14 people. Here are official pictures from Iranian state television purporting to be the aftermath:
- President Trump parks the USS Donald Cook off of Syrian waters, which has been buzzed by Russian pilots.
- The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) was deployed to the Mediterranean Tuesday, where it will join the USS Donald Cook off Syrian territorial waters.
- Saudi Arabia is all in and ready for some hot regime change action using all that cool U.S. military hardware they've spent their hard earned oil money on.
[Fun fact: Saudi Arabia and other Clinton Foundation donors received a 143% increase in completed weapons sales vs. what the Bush administration previously sold to the same countries (IB Times).
Then again, the 143% increase to Clinton Foundation donors compares to an already stunning 80% increase in arms sales to all countries over the same time period by Nobel Peace Prize winner Barack Obama.]
- Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution for the OPCW to investigate the chemical attack. Recall that Russia was recently denied a request to join the OPCW's investigation into the poisoning of former double-agent Sergei Skripal.
Russia's UN envoy says the draft was designed to fail, which would thus "justify" unauthorized action in Syria.
Moscow denounced the vote as a trick to justify military intervention. “The authors are being driven by very different priorities. They never wanted the resolution to pass,” Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian ambassador, said. “They will use it to justify the use of force against Syria. If you decide to carry out an illegal military venture, and we hope you’ll come to your senses, you’ll have to bear responsibility for it yourself.” -The Times
As The Times notes, "Two Russian resolutions calling for investigation without apportioning blame were rejected by the council."
In response, British ambassador Karen Pierce said that "Russia's credibility as a member of the security council was now in question," while US ambassador Nikki Haley ruled out further negotiations over the investigation - saying the decision could not be delayed further.
- Russia is jamming military signals for some US drones operating in the skies over Syria, according to NBC, which cited four military officials.
- Russian warships have left a Syrian port to conduct drills.
- A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon "submarine killer" is flying off the Syrian coast
- Trump warns Russia that "missiles are coming" after the Kremlin vowed to shoot them down
Meanwhile, the Kremlin has outright said that the chemical attack was fabricated by the Syrian White Helmets, an NGO lauded by mainstream media for their humanitarian work, while long-suspected of performing less-than humanitarian deeds behind the curtain.
Speaking with EuroNews, Russia's ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizov, said "Russian military specialists have visited this region, walked on those streets, entered those houses, talked to local doctors and visited the only functioning hospital in Douma, including its basement where reportedly the mountains of corpses pile up. There was not a single corpse and even not a single person who came in for treatment after the attack."
While Russia is obviously far from unbiased when it comes to the investigation - so are reports coming exclusively from anti-Assad groups "on the ground." At minimum, perhaps we should put the brakes on things until the chemical attack is sorted out. After all, one can't exactly claim there is zero precedent for heightened scrutiny when faced with the potential steamrolling of yet another enemy of the West based on flimsy evidence.
The Western political class is in desperation. Their lies don't work anymore. No one believes them. So they just make up false flag incidents and rush to execute attacks without waiting anymore.
"History doesn't repeat, but it does rhyme."
"Theresa May ready to join strike..."
Theresa May needs to be struck.
She don't need No YellowCake !
May best get started changing all of those "Mind the Gap" signs on the Tube & Brit Rail to "Mind the Glow" if she plans to join in on this little fiasco.
All the retards are on the same page...
Just like witches at black masses.
Absolute, complete, open, in the Word’s Faces
Tyrannical Lawlessness.
I rest my case.
Hey Theresa, how did rushing to judgement work out for ya' in the Skripal case, hmmmm?
They CAN'T be this stupid; they know everyone sees through their bullshit lies. They've just dropped the mask - pure evil, for sure.
They ripped the Viel off their own faces.
Fascinating times watching these Occultist in Desperation.
....prevent a repeat of the apparent chemical attack ...
There it is again?
All Western Governments seem to be Israhell's bitches.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
Ha ha, Putin is such a fuck-up. He thought he could get away with his chemistry stunts, but he thought wrong.
Now his butt-boy in Syria is going to get plastered by the whole western world.
Hey Theresa, shouldn't you be working on something important like Brexit. Remember that?
I would suggest everyone on the UK watch a little Movie called "THREADS"......
UK goes to toast in the first wave......
Might even be better for them since they are dead anyway.....
Remember this.
Remember this.
The two biggest retards on the face of the earth are May and Trump. Without any evidence but hearsay from their own white hat lying militant insurgents, May wants to jump into to the same bed as Trump, Netanyahu, Bolton and Madog in their Syrian orgy.
Trump tweets “Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’ You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!” He is worse than just being stupid. He is an ass, a liar, and now a murderer.
They are all traitors and sell-outs and deserve their Tomahawk missiles right up their asses.
Whatever you do Mr. Putin, do not stoop to meet with any of these sociopaths. Just continue to build up your military and work closely with China offering other nations of the world an alternative to the Zio-Nazi exploitation and corruption.
Give her a broom and let her clean the deck
You mean the "poop" deck?
She needs to get back to more important domestic issues like banning assault kitchen knives to save the savagely violent British from themselves.
-chumblez.
What a bunch of morons.
May is having a terrible April..........can you feel me
She will be, if Britain survives the coming war she will be finished Politically, and very possibly physically as well, the British peasants are not happy bunnies with her already, another war based on lies will make them homicidal to Politicians.
currently it slimes
You mean like this?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NV_BpRNA36c
SHe is a worthless cowardly stinky cunt.
That's a man Baby.........The Austin Powers...man of mystery
Get on the front lines bitch, lead the charge.
i heard soros got some WMDs in his basement. how about sending some hellfires his way, while you're at it?
I'll reserve judgment on Syria and Russia for now, but this evidence you present on Soros is more than good enough for me.
Those were fedex to the white helmets
Iskander target re-direct - set...
Judas.
How to start and lose a war on questionable evidence 101.
this has always been about getting that oil pipeline from middle east to Europe. Since arab spring.
Trudeau just found a matching IQ.
Trudeau is IQ neutral.
That way no one can call him a Fag.
UK and US faked the show, at least they need to buy the tickets LOL
These criminals will have alot to answer for.
Open season on rogue reptiles.
why do we the people let these psychos to ruin our world ?
if somebody gave me a gun i would not hesitate a second to remove this evil from the surface of our planet
I would love to join you. We need to rally a couple million, armed pissed off serfs to show up and barricade these fuckers around their towers of Babel.
Waiting for the Russians do it from the air would be too late. Only Americans can re-claim America, nobody else.
She can expect RAF Akrotiri to get levelled then.
You can throw in the Troodos Mountain listening outpost too.
270 km from Latakia?
Its a shoo in they will be taken out.
A world full of hopium. There's 237 Trillion in world debt that a massive war would help disappear. Why go to war? 237 Trillion reasons to start with. Oh and pension obligations get reduced to a nothing burger. After the hot war we get one world govt as well and one world currency to prevent such an event from happening again.
from what all i'm gathering from various sources per Twitter
everybody is leaving town ahead of this campaign
only thing that would be left would be just a couple of Camels
They're regrouping under the SAM defenses,its called prudent.
Trouble with this situation is shit happens,we nearly sank our own destroyer on a night fire practice once,
the star shell exploded right after it left barrel on the deck gun.If something like that happens now,its a ELA.
WMDs? The can’t even rid themselves of those killer knives terrorizing the population.
What turds. Flip flopping every 5 minutes. Who can believe anything they say?
These people are stupid.
Dear Russia,
If you restrict your retaliatory strikes to London, DC... and a few large US cities to be named later. I'm good.
-- Concerned Citizen