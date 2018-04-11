Trump Blames Democrats' "Fake Investigation" For "Bad Blood" With Russia, Blasts Mueller

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:06

After back-pedaling from his earlier aggressive threat tweet...

With some more diplomatic words...

President Trump has turned his attention to who is to blame for this situation... It's Obama and the Democrats!!

Worst. Putin Puppet. Ever...

Klassenfeind Adolph.H. Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

"Worst. Putin Puppet. Ever..."

True, but Trump is: The. BEST. Netanyahu & MIC. Puppet. EVER!

I can understand that, in the fog of elections and the hatred of Killary Clinton, people desperately wanted to believe his "MAGA" and "drain the Swamp" rhetoric, but I sure hope that a lot of ZH Trump fanboys are going to take that Red Pill soon!

People who still don't understand that Trump is an equally dangerous and warmongering Swamp Creature than Hitlary Clinton was, is blind, deaf and stupid!

(and please don't give me the standard "the MIC forces him to do this" bullshit answer!)

Theta_Burn BaBaBouy Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:23 Permalink

My God.. maybe those 2 demonic nigresses are right about Trump being unhinged, you know the ones, the moron with the red cowboy hat, and the other, who talks and yells and makes about as much sense as Trump these days..

Scotty.. beam me the fuck up.

Anyone else notice that not 1 democrat retard has -0- comment on anything Trump has done the last few days? that by itself is kind of scary.

j0nx davatankool Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:17 Permalink

Trump, YOU hired Sessions, Rosenstein, Comey and Wray. The fault is yours for carrying over these swamp rats and Obama holdovers. There are dozens of others you kept around too instead of cleaning house on day one. Now you take us to war, sign the omnibus deal and basically give the dems everything they want while fulfilling very few of your campaign promises. No sympathy from me.

FreeShitter Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:09 Permalink

"Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the greed of the khazars and wanting a new pipeline and bank installed in syria". Put that in your pipe and smoke it, trump.

bigkahuna FreeShitter Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:25 Permalink

Why would the just not run the pipeline through Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel to the Mediterranean (shorter route)

or

Kuwait, eastern Iraq, into Turkey and across to the Mediterranean (longer route) -

This chaos seems to be totally artificial - and that makes it even worse for the death cult in DC - it LOOKS like they just want to bomb and kill for the sake of bombing and killing.

Last of the Mi… Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:10 Permalink

Mueller, at this point is clearly interfering with the function of our government, and not a damn thing is said about it. Crickets is what you hear. Absolutely unbelievable.

bigkahuna Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:10 Permalink

Look out - the Trump we see hinges on what side of the bed he gets up on.

First he likes muler, then he wants to fire muler (and back and forth)

First he wants to get out of Syria, then he wants to bomb the piss out of them (and back and forth)

If he does not get a freakin' grip, I am checking out -the rest of the way out that is

Moonrajah Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:11 Permalink

First tweet - words of a bully.

Second tweet - words of a peacemaker.

Third tweet - words of a crybaby.

 

There you have, gentlemen. Much ado about nothingburger.