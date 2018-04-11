Trump Blames Democrats' "Fake Investigation" For "Bad Blood" With Russia, Blasts Mueller

After back-pedaling from his earlier aggressive threat tweet...
Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018
With some more diplomatic words...
Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018
President Trump has turned his attention to who is to blame for this situation... It's Obama and the Democrats!!
Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama. Mueller is most conflicted of all (except Rosenstein who signed FISA & Comey letter). No Collusion, so they go crazy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018
Worst. Putin Puppet. Ever...
BREAKING: CHAOS – US Launch Sites To Be Bombed If Trump Strikes Syria – PLUS Trump’s Attorney/ Client Privilege Violated!
I DON'T KNOW WHAT WE'RE YELLING ABOUT?!
Starting A Possible NUKE Woar, To Save Your Own Skin . . .
best... bibi puppet... ever
At this time, I say: impeach the orange SOB
Trump is confused.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
"Worst. Putin Puppet. Ever..."
True, but Trump is: The. BEST. Netanyahu & MIC. Puppet. EVER!
I can understand that, in the fog of elections and the hatred of Killary Clinton, people desperately wanted to believe his "MAGA" and "drain the Swamp" rhetoric, but I sure hope that a lot of ZH Trump fanboys are going to take that Red Pill soon!
People who still don't understand that Trump is an equally dangerous and warmongering Swamp Creature than Hitlary Clinton was, is blind, deaf and stupid!
(and please don't give me the standard "the MIC forces him to do this" bullshit answer!)
Orange Make Love, Not Woar ...
Trump is not wrong about the Democrats being the cause of all this conflict. Of course, he doesn't mention (((Who))) controls the Democrats...
Same swam owner that owns the Rs
Trump is tweeting all the evidence needed to prove mentally instability and removal under the 25th.
wasn't it Cankles
who was going to start WW3???
hahahaha!
we're proper fucked now boys
-------
but on the othe articles
the trumptards keep circling the wagons
around this orange clown
i guess you can't fix stupid
nothing to see here
except more 11-D chess
hahaha
Trumps problem is that he likes Pussy not little boys...
My God.. maybe those 2 demonic nigresses are right about Trump being unhinged, you know the ones, the moron with the red cowboy hat, and the other, who talks and yells and makes about as much sense as Trump these days..
Scotty.. beam me the fuck up.
Anyone else notice that not 1 democrat retard has -0- comment on anything Trump has done the last few days? that by itself is kind of scary.
Come on back Trump, come on back.
Trump, Terroristic Man-Toddler
A desperate whimperer: abstinence is an unknown constraint,
a depraved debauchee, where fiscal sanity, economic history
and adult behavior elude him.
A never-ending cycle of illegal and disastrous wars,
Pentagon corruption and leadership incompetence
is America's fate.
It isn't about "wanting to believe." It's about knowing he was our only chance - not a sure chance, but the only possible one.
China Dumping Paper ...
Fucking dotard
No Trump, it's YOUR own fucking fault.
Don't try to Hillary yourself out of this one by blaming others/
Question? Can Trump attack a country with out even needing the approval of Congress. Because attacking Assad, is declaration of war on a country not on Assad. Since he is planning to bomb Damascus.
US is so fucking fucked up that the only thing a president could do is to start new wars for Israel/Saudi.
tigger, has anyone ever called you an asshole? Ever? Just curious.
But it's still beyond the understanding of trumptards.
Trump flips and flops so often he should have been flipping hamburgers.
If WWIII is to break out then let's hope is clears the planet of all human life. It's time the cockroaches were given a chance to run the planet.
Fire Meuller
Fire useless fucking Sessions
Fire Rosenstein
.... and just let the chips fall where they may ... whatever happens happens
The Left will not give up until they can fabricate something to oust Trump ... lets just fight them now
Agreed. The reality can’t get much more dystopian than what it already is.
One very good piece of good news is that Paul Ryan at 10 am is going to announce he will not be running for re-election. One hole in the dyke gets plugged.
And if the firing doesn't stop the Left, just let us Deplorables know, if we need to go any farther than that.
Trump, YOU hired Sessions, Rosenstein, Comey and Wray. The fault is yours for carrying over these swamp rats and Obama holdovers. There are dozens of others you kept around too instead of cleaning house on day one. Now you take us to war, sign the omnibus deal and basically give the dems everything they want while fulfilling very few of your campaign promises. No sympathy from me.
Um...dude. Trump did NOT hire Rosenstein, Comey and Wray.
However, he DID hire Sessions, who has proven himself to be a ginormous worthless piece of crap as an Attorney General.
Putin is not a child so he wont reply on tweeter
"Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the greed of the khazars and wanting a new pipeline and bank installed in syria". Put that in your pipe and smoke it, trump.
Why would the just not run the pipeline through Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel to the Mediterranean (shorter route)
or
Kuwait, eastern Iraq, into Turkey and across to the Mediterranean (longer route) -
This chaos seems to be totally artificial - and that makes it even worse for the death cult in DC - it LOOKS like they just want to bomb and kill for the sake of bombing and killing.
Get the fuck out of Syria and shut your fucking mouth!
BREAKING Turkey PM Yıldırım urges Russia, US to stop 'street fighting' over Syria
"no"
The man is delusional.
He has totally lost it.
Nah, he's just tweeting what he has been "told". Same as it ever was.
Maybe....and that's worse !
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
Mueller, at this point is clearly interfering with the function of our government, and not a damn thing is said about it. Crickets is what you hear. Absolutely unbelievable.
that's fine with me. Impeach this SOB
Fuck off, Hillary.
Look out - the Trump we see hinges on what side of the bed he gets up on.
First he likes muler, then he wants to fire muler (and back and forth)
First he wants to get out of Syria, then he wants to bomb the piss out of them (and back and forth)
If he does not get a freakin' grip, I am checking out -the rest of the way out that is
First tweet - words of a bully.
Second tweet - words of a peacemaker.
Third tweet - words of a crybaby.
There you have, gentlemen. Much ado about nothingburger.
Covering all your emotional bases, hmm smart.
How about he is human and maybe ought to keep some things outside of our view. He works things out in public and most of us just are not able to understand that process because no one watches our own changes that are often to the good.
Trump is right about Mueller and Rosenstein - these are 2 classic American traitors, among the rest of their fellows.