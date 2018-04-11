Trump "Holds Syria And Russia Responsible" But A "Final Decision Has Not Been Made"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:51

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday that Washington has not yet laid out a timetable on possible strikes on Syria, however President Trump is leaving a number of options on Damascus besides a purported missile strike. Moreover, the US president holds Russia and Syria responsible for the suspected chemical attack in Douma and said all options were still on the table for a US response

"The president holds [Syrian President Bashar al-] Assad and the Russians responsible for the attack," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters, adding  that the intelligence reports provided to the United States do not support Russia's assertion that the attack was staged by the White Helmets.

However, Trump has not yet made a final decision on how the United States will respond the White House Press Secretary emphasized.  Earlier on Wednesday, Trump tweeted that "missiles will be coming" in response to the alleged chemical attack in Syria and added that Russia should “get ready”. Sadners denied that his Twitter threats had created any problem.

Sanders then said Trump had a number of options, not just military, and that he was assessing how to respond.

"We have a number of options and all of those options are still on the table. Final decisions haven’t been made yet on that front," Sanders said when asked about a potential US response. Sanders said Vice President Mike Pence had chaired a meeting of Trump's national security team on Wednesday afternoon.

Sanders also said that Russia is partially responsible for Syria's alleged recent use of chemical weapons against civilians in Douma because Moscow failed the prevention from carrying out another chemical attack as it had earlier guaranteed. "They guaranteed that the use of chemical weapons by Syria would not happen again. They failed at that," Sanders told reporters on Wednesday.

Which, of course, is strange considering that on July 20, 2014, then Secretary of State John Kerry said that "we got 100 percent of the declared chemical weapons out [of Syria]."

Was Kerry lying, or is someone lying now that Assad has chemical weapons, so critical to stage one false flag attack after another?

Meanwhile, Syria's Foreign Ministry said Washington is using the alleged chemical attack as a pretext to target Syria. "We are not surprised by this reckless escalation from a regime like the one in the United States, which has and continues to sponsor terrorism in Syria," said the statement, carried by state media.

Russia has said claims of a chemical weapons attack were fabricated and threatened to retaliate if its allies in Damascus are threatened. "If there is a US strike ... the missiles will be downed as well as the sources they were fired from," Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin said.

Russia’s ambassador to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, told Euronews that the suspected chemical attack in Syria was a “staged event” by those working with the White Helmets, a volunteer humanitarian aid NGO. A spokesperson for the White Helmets, formally called Syria Civil Defence, told Newsweek that the group categorically rejects the claims.

The top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader also said that Tehran would support Damascus against any “foreign aggression”, in response to Trump’s comments about a possible military strike in Syria. “We will stand by Syria’s government against any foreign aggression ... Iran backs Syria in its fight against America and the Zionist Regime (Israel),” Ali Akbar Velayati told state TV during a visit to Syria's Eastern Ghouta.

Finally, Russia's Interfax reported that Moscow is in direct contact with the US Joint Chiefs of Staff about the situation in Syria, citing Vladimir Shamanov, head of the lower house of parliament's defence committee. Which is probably useful if the world hopes to avoid World War III.

Tags
Politics
War Conflict

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
BlindMonkey BaBaBouy Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:59 Permalink

what is the question?

 

if the question is if France is on the short bus, that is unequivocally a Yes.  Hell, they've already bombed themselves in the run up to this thing.  You don't get more "short bus" than that.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
spyware-free fx Wed, 04/11/2018 - 19:22 Permalink

Yeah, but under what conditions? Seems the Russians do have something to say about it.
https://mobile.twitter.com/russia_mideast/status/984178721438552065?p=v

Yury Barmin
@russia_mideast
2h
Russia's Kommersant paper cites sources as saying that Russian MoD has not produced any statements on Syria strikes due to the fact that it is holding closed negotiations with the US Joint Chiefs of Staff at the moment kommersant.ru/doc/3600193

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 2
Deep Snorkeler BlindMonkey Wed, 04/11/2018 - 19:10 Permalink

America, Herculaneum Asleep

1. Trump is the sum of his inadequacies plus hair horror.

2. What the Russians are NOT doing is what I want to know.

3. Is Pence purposefully enigmatic or in a trance?

4. Syria: anarchy and irresolvable factional conflict do not seem like

a good place for military victory by a foreign interventionist.

5. Tubby Trumpy the Tormented Tweeter should play more golf.

6. Nixonian demons piss on him and laugh.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
serotonindumptruck BaBaBouy Wed, 04/11/2018 - 19:05 Permalink

There is no evidence.

Only false accusations are being fabricated, and now, imperial bluff.

The Dotard just blinked in this epic staring contest.

If rapid escalation to regional or intercontinental nuclear war is not the desired outcome, then perhaps a Peace Summit on the Syrian Conflict is in order.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
BlindMonkey house biscuit Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:58 Permalink

I'll be shocked if he arrives at the correct to do nothing through his strategy of "maximum chaos".  Dude has surprised me before though.  Perhaps he will end up with a summit with Assad at the Vatican next week or some other equally shocking outcome.  You never know with this guy.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DingleBarryObummer Bill of Rights Wed, 04/11/2018 - 19:14 Permalink

@billofrights

I have barely seen you write a grammatically correct complete sentence on here ever, let alone a paragraph of cohesive thoughts.  It's just sentence fragment smatterings of reptilian back-brain impulsive identity politics, talking to imaginary "SJW's" and "commies" that don't even exist on this right/libertarian/independent leaning website, and repetitive unoriginal ad hominems.  Your comments would better be served by white space.  Perhaps go visit pornhub,com if feeling frustrated.  All you do is drop the IQ of this forum.

Surprise us and write an intelligible, organized, independent, and deep thought for once.  Make my day.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
veritas semper… BullyBearish Wed, 04/11/2018 - 19:21 Permalink

I' m done.

From bad to worse .

What president talks like a 10 year old scorned girl and expects respect ?

Does he think that trying to trigger a WW based on a poorly done FF is acting presidential ?

If he wanted to strike he would have done it.

 This is a desperate try to save face. Maybe Mr. Putin will offer a way out. He has done this before  ,in Ukraine and Syria.

 In order to get to the "animal" Assad ,the mighty US and fellow idiots ,need to :

1. get through the Russians ; impossible without trigger a WW and then it's lights out for everybody

2.kill all the Syrians ,who support their president ( kinda dreamy task even from the American part)

3.kill Mr. Assad ,but then again we fall into point 1.

So ,what we have now is a Bar Mitzvah dance in order to deflect the dilemma they have.

Maybe the Russians will offer some help. Miracles may happen,

Operation STORMY DESERT is f*cked up : they can not go all in and they can not pull out . I guess they're stuck in.

(for any erection lasting longer than 4 hours ,see a doctor ,in this case a psychiatrist and a surgeon for amputation )

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand dirty fingernails Wed, 04/11/2018 - 19:12 Permalink

Of course, it's all 4D chess.  It would be way too easy to say "this doesn't make sense so we are going to conduct a full investigation before we take any action," determine that it was a setup, and gain credibility all over the world and to the American people that the United States believes in the rule of law and does not take military action lightly.