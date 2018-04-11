Trump "Holds Syria And Russia Responsible" But A "Final Decision Has Not Been Made"

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday that Washington has not yet laid out a timetable on possible strikes on Syria, however President Trump is leaving a number of options on Damascus besides a purported missile strike. Moreover, the US president holds Russia and Syria responsible for the suspected chemical attack in Douma and said all options were still on the table for a US response
"The president holds [Syrian President Bashar al-] Assad and the Russians responsible for the attack," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters, adding that the intelligence reports provided to the United States do not support Russia's assertion that the attack was staged by the White Helmets.
However, Trump has not yet made a final decision on how the United States will respond the White House Press Secretary emphasized. Earlier on Wednesday, Trump tweeted that "missiles will be coming" in response to the alleged chemical attack in Syria and added that Russia should “get ready”. Sadners denied that his Twitter threats had created any problem.
Sanders then said Trump had a number of options, not just military, and that he was assessing how to respond.
"We have a number of options and all of those options are still on the table. Final decisions haven’t been made yet on that front," Sanders said when asked about a potential US response. Sanders said Vice President Mike Pence had chaired a meeting of Trump's national security team on Wednesday afternoon.
Sanders also said that Russia is partially responsible for Syria's alleged recent use of chemical weapons against civilians in Douma because Moscow failed the prevention from carrying out another chemical attack as it had earlier guaranteed. "They guaranteed that the use of chemical weapons by Syria would not happen again. They failed at that," Sanders told reporters on Wednesday.
Which, of course, is strange considering that on July 20, 2014, then Secretary of State John Kerry said that "we got 100 percent of the declared chemical weapons out [of Syria]."
Was Kerry lying, or is someone lying now that Assad has chemical weapons, so critical to stage one false flag attack after another?
Meanwhile, Syria's Foreign Ministry said Washington is using the alleged chemical attack as a pretext to target Syria. "We are not surprised by this reckless escalation from a regime like the one in the United States, which has and continues to sponsor terrorism in Syria," said the statement, carried by state media.
Russia has said claims of a chemical weapons attack were fabricated and threatened to retaliate if its allies in Damascus are threatened. "If there is a US strike ... the missiles will be downed as well as the sources they were fired from," Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin said.
Russia’s ambassador to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, told Euronews that the suspected chemical attack in Syria was a “staged event” by those working with the White Helmets, a volunteer humanitarian aid NGO. A spokesperson for the White Helmets, formally called Syria Civil Defence, told Newsweek that the group categorically rejects the claims.
The top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader also said that Tehran would support Damascus against any “foreign aggression”, in response to Trump’s comments about a possible military strike in Syria. “We will stand by Syria’s government against any foreign aggression ... Iran backs Syria in its fight against America and the Zionist Regime (Israel),” Ali Akbar Velayati told state TV during a visit to Syria's Eastern Ghouta.
Finally, Russia's Interfax reported that Moscow is in direct contact with the US Joint Chiefs of Staff about the situation in Syria, citing Vladimir Shamanov, head of the lower house of parliament's defence committee. Which is probably useful if the world hopes to avoid World War III.
Comments
all eyes on the orange buffoon...just as he likes it
No bombs have been dropped yet but don't let that get in the way of the Twisted Panty Brigade having a hissy fit.....
Of course, this all does make one wonder: if they can generate 250k useful idiots to march on D.C. after a false school shooting, why can't we marshal 250k grim motherfuckers to march on D.C. against the banker scum
In reply to all eyes on the orange… by BullyBearish
They will strike Lebanon first.
In reply to A by house biscuit
Trump joins May and Trudeau on the short bus.
In reply to They will strike Lebanon… by Truther
Shpeople Should Fucking wake up, This could escalate Fast, In hours, maybe at 3:00 in the morning, and NO prior Notification ...
In reply to Trump joins May and Trudeau… by BurningFuld
what is the question?
if the question is if France is on the short bus, that is unequivocally a Yes. Hell, they've already bombed themselves in the run up to this thing. You don't get more "short bus" than that.
In reply to fr by BaBaBouy
but but but...tweets about French & American jets streaking toward Syrian airspace only last night!
THERE WAS IMMINENT ARMAGEDDON ABOUT TO HAPPEN! ;-)
In reply to what is the question?… by BlindMonkey
More British forces captured in Syria!
https://sputniknews.com/military/201804121063460158-british-forces-syri…
and this, but it is in Russian:
http://www.iarex.ru/news/57095.html
Putin just will not play the game! He is supposed to hand them back quickly after a brief negotiation, not parade them for the world to see!
In reply to but but but...tweets about… by nmewn
By who, the French? ;-)
In reply to More British forces captured… by EuroPox
lol! The French have actually confirmed it! A few of them got caught as well.
But there is surely no honour in aiding and abetting the terrorists...
In reply to By who, the French? ;-) by nmewn
The "decision" (to strike Syria in earnest) has long been made. Many months ago.
This is all smoke and mirrors now.
In reply to lol! The French have… by EuroPox
Yeah, but under what conditions? Seems the Russians do have something to say about it.
https://mobile.twitter.com/russia_mideast/status/984178721438552065?p=v
Yury Barmin
@russia_mideast
2h
Russia's Kommersant paper cites sources as saying that Russian MoD has not produced any statements on Syria strikes due to the fact that it is holding closed negotiations with the US Joint Chiefs of Staff at the moment kommersant.ru/doc/3600193
In reply to The "decision" (to strike… by fx
I'd be careful of French sources of information, they're almost as bad as those double dealing Turks ;-)
In reply to lol! The French have… by EuroPox
America, Herculaneum Asleep
1. Trump is the sum of his inadequacies plus hair horror.
2. What the Russians are NOT doing is what I want to know.
3. Is Pence purposefully enigmatic or in a trance?
4. Syria: anarchy and irresolvable factional conflict do not seem like
a good place for military victory by a foreign interventionist.
5. Tubby Trumpy the Tormented Tweeter should play more golf.
6. Nixonian demons piss on him and laugh.
In reply to what is the question?… by BlindMonkey
2. What the Russians are NOT doing is what I want to know.
I can answer that one, standing & fighting ;-)
In reply to America, Herculaneum Asleep… by Deep Snorkeler
Fighting who, the US is too afraid to do anything.
In reply to 2. What the Russians are NOT… by nmewn
you and Tmosely should get off the computer swivel chair and board one of those aircraft carriers if you believe in the cause so much
In reply to 2. What the Russians are NOT… by nmewn
mnewn can see the Golan Heights from his window
In reply to you and Tmosely should get… by D.T.Barnum
You been sniffing Hillary's soiled panties again, cockroach?
Worse than meth, to make you ass-stupid.
In reply to America, Herculaneum Asleep… by Deep Snorkeler
This is embarrassing as a shitizen of this cuntry
In reply to fr by BaBaBouy
You're embarrassed! Think of the poor Russian or Syrian shitizen!
St.Pooty put his "fleet" to sea at the first sign of real trouble instead of displaying his awesome ship-to-air naval capabilities and Syrian soldiers are fleeing air bases!
Just damn ;-)
In reply to This is embarrassing as a… by peopledontwanttruth
Where's the missiles, i guess the US backed down again.
In reply to You're embarrassed! Think of… by nmewn
Why are you cheering for war? Are you retarded?
In reply to Where's the missiles, i… by IReallyDontCare
There is no evidence.
Only false accusations are being fabricated, and now, imperial bluff.
The Dotard just blinked in this epic staring contest.
If rapid escalation to regional or intercontinental nuclear war is not the desired outcome, then perhaps a Peace Summit on the Syrian Conflict is in order.
In reply to fr by BaBaBouy
We've had PLENTY of prior notification. Syria has had time to move all their shit out of harms way.
The nothingburger will be massive.
In reply to fr by BaBaBouy
Russia and Syria winning on social media...
May losing yuge
Trump losing bigly
Israel losing yuge
In reply to Trump joins May and Trudeau… by BurningFuld
His handlers can’t be reached. They must be at a blood drinking conference. The only question about the Syria invasion is if they are going to “spare the women....” -Blazing Saddles
In reply to They will strike Lebanon… by Truther
Nobody gives a fuck about Lebanon, my wife's sister is married to a Lebanese dude and he doesn't anymore.
But of course, now he's..."exceptional" ;-)
In reply to They will strike Lebanon… by Truther
I'll be shocked if he arrives at the correct to do nothing through his strategy of "maximum chaos". Dude has surprised me before though. Perhaps he will end up with a summit with Assad at the Vatican next week or some other equally shocking outcome. You never know with this guy.
In reply to A by house biscuit
Hey it's the difference of him shooting off his mouth until he gets his papers on what he's going to actually do from his puppet masters
In reply to I'll be shocked if he… by BlindMonkey
250k brainless unemployed useful idiot can find the time.
250k people that have an actual clue, probably also have a job....no time to March on dc
In reply to A by house biscuit
Fuck you you piece of shit commie.
In reply to all eyes on the orange… by BullyBearish
Are you the lone thumbs up on your comment?
Come'on, be honest...
In reply to Fuck you you piece of shit… by Bill of Rights
No, I was the second ;-)
In reply to Are you the lone thumbs up… by D.T.Barnum
@billofrights
I have barely seen you write a grammatically correct complete sentence on here ever, let alone a paragraph of cohesive thoughts. It's just sentence fragment smatterings of reptilian back-brain impulsive identity politics, talking to imaginary "SJW's" and "commies" that don't even exist on this right/libertarian/independent leaning website, and repetitive unoriginal ad hominems. Your comments would better be served by white space. Perhaps go visit pornhub,com if feeling frustrated. All you do is drop the IQ of this forum.
Surprise us and write an intelligible, organized, independent, and deep thought for once. Make my day.
In reply to Fuck you you piece of shit… by Bill of Rights
I' m done.
From bad to worse .
What president talks like a 10 year old scorned girl and expects respect ?
Does he think that trying to trigger a WW based on a poorly done FF is acting presidential ?
If he wanted to strike he would have done it.
This is a desperate try to save face. Maybe Mr. Putin will offer a way out. He has done this before ,in Ukraine and Syria.
In order to get to the "animal" Assad ,the mighty US and fellow idiots ,need to :
1. get through the Russians ; impossible without trigger a WW and then it's lights out for everybody
2.kill all the Syrians ,who support their president ( kinda dreamy task even from the American part)
3.kill Mr. Assad ,but then again we fall into point 1.
So ,what we have now is a Bar Mitzvah dance in order to deflect the dilemma they have.
Maybe the Russians will offer some help. Miracles may happen,
Operation STORMY DESERT is f*cked up : they can not go all in and they can not pull out . I guess they're stuck in.
(for any erection lasting longer than 4 hours ,see a doctor ,in this case a psychiatrist and a surgeon for amputation )
In reply to all eyes on the orange… by BullyBearish
Don't do it. Not worth the further damage to Russian-American relations.
Pompeo already told reporters about an hour ago that the era of soft relations with Russia is over.
In reply to Don't do it. Not worth the… by falconflight
Pompeo is a lunatic Deep State warmonger... WAR FOR PROFIT is his guiding light.
These False Flags are laughable... to any but a stone moron.
In reply to Pompeo already told… by dirty fingernails
Go fuck yourself agent orange.
You did not have to allow the cunts in your circle take it this far.
You already failed.
This cunt is causing so much fear that psych wards world wide are filling up with those with weaker constitutions
In reply to Go fuck yourself agent… by Brazen Heist
speaking of constitutions, aren't we supposed to get congressional approval before making war?
In reply to This cunt is causing so much… by khnum
Lol...laws and constitutions...what a quaint world that was.
In reply to speaking of constitutions,… by D.T.Barnum
Funny how everything is fake news in Trump's eyes except the most obvious example.
He knows it's fake and they have the Russians and Israelis convinced a strike is in the works
In reply to Funny how everything is fake… by LetThemEatRand
Of course, it's all 4D chess. It would be way too easy to say "this doesn't make sense so we are going to conduct a full investigation before we take any action," determine that it was a setup, and gain credibility all over the world and to the American people that the United States believes in the rule of law and does not take military action lightly.
In reply to He knows it's fake and they… by dirty fingernails
Trump is playing on people's desperations and insecurities. If you bombard them with enough bullshit, they will find enough raw materials to be able to build some kind of fantasy hope vessel to psychologically carry themselves through this difficult time in history. I, along with many others no this forum, prefer cold hard reality.
In reply to Of course, it's all 4D chess… by LetThemEatRand
They're responsible because we said so. Period. End of story. Facts. Evidence. Truth is meaningless in this context.
https://olduvai.ca
I'm sure they have mobile biological labs. Colon Powell told me it's true.
In reply to They're responsible because… by skbull44
Sure start WW3 on a Fake Chemical weapons attack. Makes sense!