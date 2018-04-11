Trump Lawyer Raid: Bank Records, Taxes And Deals With Women Sought

In perhaps the world's biggest case of mission creep, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation has gone from Russian collusion to whether Donald Trump
was shaken down allegedly paid past mistresses to keep quiet about his marital indiscretions from over a decade ago, reports ABC.
Sources told ABC News that, according to the warrant, investigators sought records related to Cohen’s interactions with adult-film star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had a one-night stand with Trump in 2006, and playboy model Karen McDougal, who claims they had a 10-month affair from 2006 to 2007. Both women said they had consensual relationships with Trump long before he was elected president. Trump has denied their accusations.
Investigators also sought records related to Cohen’s interactions with Trump campaign officials during the 2016 election cycle, according to the sources. Cohen never held an official role with the campaign, but he became deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee after the election. -ABC
The New York Times also reports that investigators were interested in records tied to the "Access Hollywood" tape in which Trump can be heard bragging to host Billy Bush in 2005 that women let men "grab them by the pussy" when you're "a star."
“It’s a broad swath of documents and records with those categories and it means that those categories were approved by the Judge as that there is probable cause of a crime in each of those categories,” said Matt Olsen, a former prosecutor and ABC News contributor. “The thrust of it appears to be about potential campaign finance violations...but it’s surprisingly a broad request of documents.”
On Tuesday night, President Trump dined with famed law professor and pundit Alan Dershowitz, who told Slate's Isaac Chotiner:
I know they went after bank records, for example. Bank records could be gotten from banks. I am told they went after tax records. Tax records could be gotten from the tax authorities. -Alan Dershowitz via Slate
Perhaps most saliently put in a 13-part Tuesday Twitter thread, New Yorker staff writer Adam Davidson explains exactly why the raid on Cohen's office is such a watershed moment in Mueller's probe.
The upshot, is that, other than Don Jr. or Ivanka turning states' witness against their father, Cohen is the former Trump Organization dealmaker who is most likely to provide investigators with evidence of criminality.
(Thread can be found here, knitted together below for your convenience)
***
Michael Cohen is the most important non-Trump in the Trump business world.
He oversaw nearly all the foreign deals as the Trump Org shifted its focus to sketchy third-tier overseas oligarchs.
He was not part of the Trump Org legal team in any real sense. Trump Org lawyers either set up contracts for deals others had brought or they handled litigation.
Cohen did neither. He was a deal maker. The only non-Trump deal maker doing all those international deals.
He, Ivanka, and Don, Jr., were the entire global development team at a time when the company was exploring dozens of deals all over the world.
If he were to flip, it would be Ivanka and Don, Jr. who should be most worried.
We know, of course, that the Trump Org did business with corrupt politicians, sanctions-violators, money launderers, etc. The only open question is how much they knew about their partners' activity.
Cohen knows how much they knew. He knows what he told them.
He is also the most obvious link between Trump and Russia. He oversaw the deal in Georgia which was, explicitly, a first attempt at a former Soviet deal with the goal of a ring of Trump properties all over the CIS.
Cohen flew to Kazakhstan and negotiated the failed deal there with Timur Kulibayev, a close ally of Putin's.
Cohen then worked on the Trump Moscow deal in 2015/2016.
In none of these deals was he acting like a traditional lawyer--simply advising, writing contracts, etc. He was in the country, meeting with the partners, structuring the deal, going back to NY and explaining the deal to the big boss and his kids.
Other than the President, nobody knows as much as Cohen. (And Cohen does seem to have a good memory).
It was stunning that Trump made Cohen his sole personal attorney post-election. Cohen left the Trump Org to form a firm with one client: the President.
But Cohen had never acted as a regular attorney for Trump. He had always been the fixer/deal-maker. So, the move to his new private firm seems solely designed to provide attorney-client privilege. To get his documents out of the Trump Org and into a private office.
This moment is what Trump has been terrified of and trying to avoid since long before Comey was fired and Mueller appointed.
Short of Ivanka or Don, Jr. flipping, Cohen is the key witness.
He knows way, way more than Manafort or Gates.
Also key: it's been a rough year-plus for Cohen. He lost his place in Trump's inner-circle, didn't get the big ticket to the WH.
He has been loudly/vocally loyal, But, in my experience, nobody in Trump-world is truly loyal. It's all transactional and a grand performance. (People have actually told me: I don't care how you make Trump look, just make me look like I am defending him.)
We'd guess the probability of a Cohen-pardon is high and the likelihood of Mueller being fired has grown.
We would also guess that there are NY state charges.
Mueller, of course, knows all this and much more and referred the raid anyway.
It's on now.
End.
In reply to Has anyone bothered to check… by Cognitive Dissonance
In reply to … by macholatte
What in the flyin fuck does any of that have to do with the election? If you want compare dirty scummy deals, let's be fair and drag out Hillary, go find McCain and just about everyone in DC.
In reply to Thanks Jeff Sessions! by MasterControl
This only indicates how desperate Mueller has become. He's obviously shot his wad on finding any convincing evidence of "coordination" of somebody (anybody, please!) in the Trump organization with Russian officials during the campaign.
When this ploy goes nowhere, he will be asking City Hall to provide all their parking tickets going back to 1970 to see if he can discover a "violation".
Curious thing about the "Stormy" business: paying blackmail isn't a crime. Neither is having sex on the side (unless you pay for it).
The DoJ and FBI have their "honor" to uphold and will stop at nothing to keep the truth about their own "campaign operations" to come out. Hopefully the IG report will soon land face up on Main Street, and then we'll get a better idea what really went on.
The fact that the frauds at FBI spring into action over this, and only this, says it should be dismantled.
In reply to Do super-model Playboy… by serotonindumptruck
Meanwhile...
PROVEN Criminality walks, talks, laughs, cackles, ridicules, arranges hits, etc.
His name was: Seth Rich.
And the boys on the railroad tracks.
And the list of other Arkancided poor souls.
Donald Trump isn't a target because Mueller has no evidence of crimes. Trump can pardon Cohen. Game over.
Pick one:
- The HRC camp (and make no mistake, ~this~ is the beating heart of the Beast) has enough on the Donald to sink his presidency.
- The Criminality tied to the above is so vast, so wide and so deep throughout DC and Corporate America, that it simply cannot be allowed to be exposed.
- It's all theatre of the absurd, designed to obfuscate and distract.
If Trump came clean and confessed to Americans his sins and all the sexual immorality from his past, his enemies would lose all their power over him. His base would see this as a humbling moment and forgive him. His haters will hate him regardless so no change there. He has skeletons in his closet, and the deep state is using it against him to start wars and he is slowly becoming their puppet. All this can stop with a little humility. But Trump is arrogant and proud and seems to be losing or may have already lost the war against the swamp. Or was he the swamp monster all along?
NSA here is the deal. You guys gave Trump the heads up about the impending coup while he was transitioning into office. In doing so, you pissed off the top echelons of the FBI and possibly the CIA. If you allow Trump to go down, you guys will be hunted by the new hatchet men put into power. This is the time to cut bait or fish. You choose, but if these guys will shoot up a school full of kids they will put your heads on a stake.
The never ending chain yank. We are watching live theater here. Like a soap opera but with just the ugly ones.
well if that tape of Hillary doing something hideous I would think that now would be the time to let it rip
what does any of this have to do with trump and russian collusion? that's right nothing and we have all the chickenshits in congress doing nothing but letting this political hack mueller have an open ended investigation into anything incriminating trump.
so jeffy boy sessions how long are you going to let this guy run roughshod over your authority?
This truly has become a fishing expedition.
Anybody fucking care? Just say Mueller couldn't handle the 9/11 investigation and hasn't come up with anything here and fire his ass. Then call out both parties for being deep state shills and the public should vote them out.
Meanwhile, the solid southern border is in great hands! http://www.brownsvilleherald.com/news/valley/ex-cbp-officer-accused-of-…
This is a Deep State coup, using extreme and selective enforcement of the law and trampling attorney client privilege. It is to Trump's credit that they have had to go to these lengths.
The plan of course is to find anything to charge him with and for Congress to use this technicality to impeach.
Attorney client privilege challenged! This is Bullshit, fire them all, now. There are no good allies in DC. This is an insurrection coup by deep staters to overthrow a dually elected President. Activate the military now and police this bullshit up. Or Quit. Better than impeached, but I say use all constitutional powers bestowed upon the President. Mr. Trump, you are the single most powerful man in the world. Use those powers for right and unleash all legal, holy hell on these people. The President must be free to lead. Crush this lawlessness and the people willupport you.
