Trump Warns Russia "Missiles Are Coming" At Syria After Moscow Vows To Shoot Them Down

A shooting war between the US and Russia appears imminent.
Following overnight speculation that the US may launch an airstrike on Syria at any moment, this morning, in his latest fiery tweetstorm, after slamming the failing New York Times and again lashing out at the Russia collusion probe and Cohen's office raid, Trump tweeted that "Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"
Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018
Trump's comments came in response to a statement by the Russian ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin who said overnight that any U.S. missiles fired at Syria will be shot down and their launch sites targeted in response to Trump promise of a forceful response to an alleged chemical attack on a rebel enclave near Damascus.
"If there is a strike by the Americans, then we refer to the statements of President [Vladimir] Putin and the chief of staff that the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired," Zasypkin told Hezbollah's al-Manar TV.
#Russian ambassdor in beirut : "If there is a strike by the Americans on #Syria , then... the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired," Zasypkin told Hezbollah's al-Manar TV, speaking in Arabic. pic.twitter.com/iMGKMLxWp4— Nasser Atta (@nasseratta5) April 11, 2018
In response, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that US "smart missiles should fly towards terrorists, not a legitimate government that has been fighting international terrorism for several years on its territory" and added that the US "smart missiles" could be an attempt to destroy evidence of the alleged chemical attack on the ground in Syria.
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia “categorically” disagrees that a chemical attack took place in Syria. "I still want to hope that all parties will avoid any steps, which in reality aren’t provoked by anything, that can destabilize the already fragile situation in the region."
Peskov also said that Putin has no plans so far for phone talks with Donald Trump, while adding that Russian market volatility is partly emotional, partly speculative; Russian economy has sufficient durability, Peskov says
Meanwhile, indicating that a US strike on Syria is imminent, on Tuesday Trump canceled a trip to Latin America to focus on the Syria incident, the White House said. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis also canceled plans to travel to California in the coming days, as Trump told reporters all options were on the table regarding Syria.
As we reported on Monday, the USS Donald Cook, a Navy destroyer, left a port in Cyprus on Monday. The guided missile destroyer is armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles, which were used a year ago after an alleged sarin gas attack on Syrian civilians.
Also overnight, Eurocontrol, the European air traffic control agency, warned airlines Tuesday to exercise caution in the eastern Mediterranean due to possible airstrikes in the next 72 hours.
Retired Adm. James Stavridis, a former head of NATO and an NBC News analyst, warned that any U.S. strike on Syria would likely require manned aircraft and characterized it as a "high-risk operation."
“Last year was about sending a signal,” Stavridis said, referring to the April 2017 strike ordered by Trump. “This year its about destroying actual Syrian capability."
Of course, if Russia is serious and it intends to shoot down not only US missiles but their sources - including ships and fighter jets - what happens in the next several hours could unleash World War III. Which would be bizarre if the only purpose for that is for Trump to prove to Mueller that he is not, in fact, a Russian puppet, even as the Military Industrial Complex enjoys its final victory.
Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, futures did not like the news that war between the US and Russia may be coming, and slumped to session lows.
Drain the Swamp??? HE is the Swamp!
Fuck this orange cocksucker – I want my vote back!
Looney
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
All Drumpftards, please KYS.
What a drama queen. He lives in some kind of quasi-reality WWE fantasy land, where people can really get hurt, yet everything is fake.
This latest chemical attack in Syria is yet another FALSE FLAG.
Just like all the previous chemical attacks in Syria were FALSE FLAG events.
Just like the Skripal "chemical attack" in Britain was a FALSE FLAG event.
Trump is a Jew (so is Theresa May, by the way).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=630
http://mileswmathis.com/trump.pdf
It seems the Jews want war,.... yet again.
If you wish to see how real wars are conducted, read:
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
America ruins the world to rule it.
Russia warned of false flag chemical attacks 3 weeks ago.
https://www.silverdoctors.com/headlines/world-news/russia-warned-about-…
America has been trying to destroy Syria since 2014 when Iran Iraq Syria announced their pipeline.
Like America destroyed Iraq for Euro oil trade.
Like America destroyed Libya for its gold dinar oil trade.
Like its tryingvto destroy China (tariffs) Russia (sanctions) for their PetroYuan Ruble oil trade.
Zio Deep Statists will push us towards nuclear war for their Greater Isreal Petrodollar schemes. Putins patience keeps thevworld intact. Trump pushes against these evil men to take America from Syria.
Pray for Putin and Trump. Prayer is powerful. "the One in you is greater than the one in the world".
What a piece of shit country
As I've been saying:
I miss the Trump that campaigned speaking truth to power and promising to bring home the troops and stop policing the world. The President Trump seems to be far from that person...and doing exactly what many of us expected Hillary to do.
Https://Olduvai.ca
This is all looking very risky. Can’t Trump just lie and say that the US has attacked Syria and it has been a total success. Get Hollywood to put together a fake video, then declare victory and say everyone is coming home. Mission accomplished!
Who needs proof these days anyway?
Trump: "We will drop thousands of tons of nerve gas on the monster Assad and his devils, we will continue till they learn that they cannot use such evil chemical weapons on defenseless little angels."
Trump: "We will drop thousands of tons of nerve gas on the monster Assad and his devils, we will continue till they learn that they cannot use such evil chemical weapons on defenseless little angels." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018
Is this a distraction? It's pretty rare the media gets moving like it did last night and then nothing.
I do not want WW3
Thank You Donald Trump For (((MAGA)))
#TUCK_FRUMP
Of course, trump didn't call Netanyahu an animal after his courageous and fearless snipers shot at children during Passover.
Traditional Jewish duplicity.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
+1 Think it is by coercian because Trump can be manipulated but that would have been the same for Clinton with all the drug running and money laundering operations.
Any wealthy elite can be compromised because they are already criminals so blackmail is so easy.
Remember, the evil people, Theresa May, Stoltenberg, Trump and the rest, are damning Russia with obvious lies.
The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
HERE IS THE PROOF:
The Novichok nerve agents are supposedly much more toxic than the nerve gases VX or Sarin (and yet the Skripals are still alive!?).
Mirzayanov's book, published in 2008, contains the formulas he alleges can be used to create Novichoks. In 1995, he explained that "the chemical components or precursors" of Novichok are "ordinary organophosphates that can be made at commercial chemical companies that manufacture such products as fertilizers and pesticides."
https://www.amazon.com/State-Secrets-Insiders-Chronicle-Chemical/dp/143…
Basically, Mirzayanov claims that it is relatively easy to make the Novichok nerve agents.
So, some enterprising Arabs could buy a few chemists to make a few tons of it and then spray it all over the little Satan.
Do you really think that the Jews who run the United States would allow the publication of information that could lead to thousands of deaths in Israel?
Do you really think they would protect the publisher of such information by giving him residence in the United States?
Remember, Mirzayanov was given residence (and a University position) in the United States after he was kicked out of Russia.
There are also a number of "people who should know" that have stated that there is zero solid evidence for the existence of the Novichok nerve agents. For example: Robin Black in Development, Historical Use and Properties of Chemical Warfare Agents (2016):
"In recent years, there has been much speculation that a fourth generation of nerve agents, ‘Novichoks’ (newcomer), was developed in Russia, beginning in the 1970s as part of the ‘Foliant’ programme, with the aim of finding agents that would compromise defensive countermeasures. Information on these compounds has been sparse in the public domain, mostly originating from a dissident Russian military chemist, Vil Mirzayanov. No independent confirmation of the structures or the properties of such compounds has been published."
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/the-novichok-story-is-i…
And, Alexander Shulgin, Russia's representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (2018):
"There has never been a ‘Novichok’ research project conducted in Russia,... But in the West, some countries carried out such research, which they called 'Novichok,' for some reason."
CONCLUSION: The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
The really fucked up thing about the Skripal event last month... sanctions were placed on Russia after that accusation, but the evidence proves Russians didn't do anything, yet the sanctions didn't get removed, no apologies, no restoration of normal embassy / ambassadorial duties, etc. Some scumbags are using these false accusations as reasons to ratchet up their position... the Russians should just abandon the dollar and invade the US bases overseas, to eliminate all threat to their sovereignty.
Zio Deep staters pushing for war at all costs.
In reply to You shouldn’t be partners… by D.T.Barnum
WWE has more credibility.
Russia isn't going to the mats for Assad . Good grief.
Russia has to draw a line in the sand the globalists cannot cross.
They have pushed all the way up to the Russian border.
Cross the line it begins thing is Russia is not crossing the line the globalists are as they have been doing decades slowly eating away at the other side.
China is in the exactly the same position.
The abject depravity of it all.
The American political system and military is the biggest threat to world peace.
It needs to be destroyed.
Zionists cannot live in peace nor coexist with non-vassal states.
Russia needs to understand this and stop fucking around. The time is now, to stand up to these vile, disgusting sickos.
It's not about that anymore. Nor was Tonkin Gulf or WMD's the deciding factor back in the 1960's and 1990's respectively.
It's all about resolve (not counting MIC of course) of the dying empire and it's potential successors.
To be fair to the "Drumpftards", the alternative was a 100% similar scenario, but then only 2 days after the election by HCR. There was still a chance "Drumpftards" had it right (big/small chance doesn't matter, it was > 0.00%).
As a footnote, I was very pleasantly surprised by Tucker Carlsons stance (and that of FOX in general) on this matter. There is still hope, I guess.
To be fair? Friendly reminder that the Drumpftards here were calling for anyone who didn't support him to be sent to FEMA camps. They are insufferable retards representative of everything wrong with your country. Fuck them and fuck fair.
Their nature has been revealed and they deserve anything that comes to them.
The term Orange JOO is not far fetched. Fuck this shit man.
they tried with all their might to show how "presidential" that asshat zuckerberg is yesterday lol....he already has all the best handlers money can buy and he still looked like a complete leftist dickhead.
it wasn't a testimony as much as an attempt at a campaign stop.
What a dog and pony show. Those senators are not intelligent people. I listened for 15 minutes and lost 3 IQ points.
So now you are negative what?
He is a confirmed ZWO puppet if he fires a single missle without providing an ounce of proof of who the perps are.
Fake News from Trump?
Remember the USS Liberty false flag 1967, No more war for Israel.
Trump the zioturd
And now hilary to advise this administration
Have it back. They don't count for shit anyway.
Trump seems to have a comprehension problem. He may stupidly tweet about the Russians trying to shoot down all the shiny missiles. Only problem is the Russians not only warned about shooting the missiles down but also the launch sites. So what happens when the launch site is a US ship? Popcorn time
he doesn't really understand the element of suerprise, either..Wars are not like business meetings
Hahahahaha... you fucking idiot LOL
Good thing you idiots elected the Stable Genius. Looks like Hillary is in charge to me.
Merica wants to deplete Russia's stash of S400 rockets... China and Russia must switch to total war time production. All factories to work overtime.
Guess what at least they have factories they can turn over to this ... more than can be said for the west. /S
Dump UST China, at the first missile launch, stop all credit to the US of War Machine.
Dump UST China, at the first missile launch, stop all credit to the US of War Machine.
Well that’s just fucking great, nice diplomacy there trumptard, stay classy.
And today is Day Of Remembrance for the 6 million. It will be another day of Remembrance for the 6 billion who were killed in WWIII. I wonder is Larry Silverstein has insured all those Navy ships recently.
I hope the Russians are up to the task too.
But honestly, the only way for a course correction at this point is a revolution. Tried voting for the non-swamp creature, and he just became a swamp creature.
Lock and load. The real war is in DC.
first war started on twitter
I just feel bad for all the families who lost their loved ones in the Middle East that voted for Trump because he said he will withdraw the military. They we're lied to.
No regard for human lives, these savages.
I feel sorry for American voters who thought they could get something done about an out-of-control, lawless, unfettered, welfare-supported legal / illegal immigration system that undercuts citizens in a country where mass numbers of citizens are either underemployed or out-of-the-workforce, a country that has seen one mass murder by terrorists after another.
We got a tax cut for corporations who spent it on global stock buybacks, a tax cut for a handful of heirs and more tax handouts in the thousands to citizen and noncitizen parents via the progressive tax code, with everyone else just getting the negative fallout from accumulating even more national debt and a joke of a tax benefit that will not cover even one small bill.
Jobs are jobs.
Trump is just playing a game like he did with NK. He knows these are false flags. Let's see what his actions are instead of getting upset with his words lol
