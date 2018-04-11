No US Airstrike Against Syria Expected Today: BBG

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:31

Minutes after Defense Secretary James Mattis and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford arrived at the White House to meet with President Trump, Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs reported that, despite Trump's belligerent tweets from earlier in the day, his administration is still weighing options for military action in Syria, and no military strikes are expected to be announced on Wednesday.

The delay should not come as a surprise considering only today the US deployed the USS Truman carrier strike group and 7 warships for Syria; the crossing of the Atlantic will take at least a couple of weeks, and earlier today the Pentagon said that the ship will reach its target in "mid-May."

The news follows a Fox News report, citing satellite images, showing 11 Russian battleships leaving a port in Syria. That report sent equities higher, though it was later reported that their departure was part of a Russian military drills, according to local Russian media.

Earlier in the day, Mattis said the US was "still assessing" whether the Syrian government was behind the deadly chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town near Damascus. It also follows reports that Russia is blaming the US-funded "White Helmets" group for staging the chemical attack.

Mattis

Ironically, as the US hesitates, UK Prime Minister Theresa May - still angry over embarrassing disclosures that it jumped to conclusions when blaming Russia for the nerve-agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter - has also decided "to act" on Syria, even without the approval of Parliament, according to the BBC

Earlier this week, the UN Security Council was blocked by Russia from authorizing an investigation into who was responsible for the Syrian gas attack.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled restraint, saying Wednesday that he hopes cooler heads will prevail before the tensions between Russia and the West escalate into a full-blown military conflict, which some have called simply "World War III."

For his part, Trump again blamed Special Counsel Bob Mueller and the Democrats for the deterioration in US-Russia relations in a tweet this morning, just minutes after warning Putin that "nice and new and smart" missiles will be fired at "gas killing animal" Assad.

More concrete news about the US's plans for retaliation will likely surface after Trump's meeting with Mattis and Dunford ends later this afternoon. At least one US warship is anchored in the water off Syria, and is loaded with 60 tomahawk missiles should the order come down.

Finally, keep in mind this is Trump, where mood swings are not optional, and why a few hours from now there may well be a mushroom cloud in the middle east.

DillyDilly two hoots Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:39 Permalink

It doesn't matter anymore dotard...

 

YOU JUMPED THE SHARK with your TWEET...

 

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

 

With that statement, DJT 'jumped the shark' and is beyond redemption... It'll probably end up getting him impeached (in some sideways manner which will probably even be stupider than what he didn't realize was the TWEET that he buried himself with, but no matter)...

 

How can even the people who he conned into supporting him believe anything anymore from his overactive thumbs?

 

He's TOAST... A twittering piece of toast... He's even more stupid than Colin Kaeperniks wife... They're both afflicted with the same disease...

Consuelo Beam Me Up Scotty Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:39 Permalink

#1.  A highly geo-strategic area that involves the transfer/delivery of energy, and competing interests for trade in currencies other than the $USD

#2. A highly geo-strategic area which involves keeping the neighboring Arab states of Israel in a perpetual state of chaos and disunity.

 

I'm sure there is more, but encapsulated, that about covers it.

iClaudius Beam Me Up Scotty Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:41 Permalink

Because the necons want regime change (oh and oil/pipelines of course). When it started there was no fig leaf to cover intervention so to actually have gone bombing Syria would have been illegal and impeachable - at that time for Obama. So, to get the job done the US created their pets ISIS to do the dirty work, except, ISIS turned out to be uncontrollable - like that has never happened before.

ted41776 Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:33 Permalink

thank you for putting it back in your pants. now about this whole protecting us from all enemies foreign and domestic thing, how about doing something about the motherfuckers who keep trying to start WW3? they are a direct immediate threat to every American and should be dealt with accordingly

Consuelo Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:36 Permalink

Aw shucks...

Well, let me stuff my pie hole, watch a movie and maybe even go out and buy something I don' t need in the meantime...    When it does get going, can we watch sinking ships on CNN...?

Joiningupthedots Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:36 Permalink

Trump behaving like he did with North Korea.

You couldn't make it up.

Twitter Diplomacy indeed.

It must be terribly embarrassing these days to be American.

Meanwhile Russia sits watching and waiting........with everything and everybody GTG.

Neochrome Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:37 Permalink

Even if Russians are given notification to evacuate from the targeted sites it is a casus belli for Russia to tell US to evacuate their troops from the US bases in Syria when that time comes. Only Covfefe could consider that a withdrawal plan.

Row Well Number 41 Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:38 Permalink

So Trump is going to start WWIII because of Bob Mueller.  He really is an idiot, and anybody who thinks getting involved in a Syrian civil war is a good idea should report to there nearest recruiting office to join up.  Send us your selfie you morons.

Bam_Man Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:40 Permalink

They will do it over the weekend, so as not to disturb their precious policy tool known as "the stock market". And we get a huge gap up open on Monday, if the world hasn't ended by then.

Dr. Engali Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:41 Permalink

Hey I have an idea. Let’s launch some missiles and kill some people in response to an attack that may or may not have happened to kill some people. 

Hapa Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:42 Permalink

Funny that this war is being broadcast on twatter, giving the enemy plenty of time to prepare for counterstrikes.  This is one big joke, the US waving its dick around in the person of trump.  Total farce.

Joiningupthedots Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:42 Permalink

I watched Trumps body language today sitting with all the wise monkeys he has surrounded himself with.

He sat there with his arms FOLDED and looking like he is thinking  "WTF do I do now"?

He is not in control (has he ever been?)

America has  Max Headroom for a president. Its must be really embarrassing for them.

He fools no one, certainly not Russia.