No US Airstrike Against Syria Expected Today: BBG

Minutes after Defense Secretary James Mattis and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford arrived at the White House to meet with President Trump, Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs reported that, despite Trump's belligerent tweets from earlier in the day, his administration is still weighing options for military action in Syria, and no military strikes are expected to be announced on Wednesday.
NEWS: Despite his tweet that missiles "will be coming," Trump is still weighing options for military action in Syria, I'm told.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 11, 2018
No decision made yet.
Trump meeting with Defense Sec James Mattis today.
****No U.S. strike expected today. https://t.co/GKGLwjd6z7
The delay should not come as a surprise considering only today the US deployed the USS Truman carrier strike group and 7 warships for Syria; the crossing of the Atlantic will take at least a couple of weeks, and earlier today the Pentagon said that the ship will reach its target in "mid-May."
The news follows a Fox News report, citing satellite images, showing 11 Russian battleships leaving a port in Syria. That report sent equities higher, though it was later reported that their departure was part of a Russian military drills, according to local Russian media.
Earlier in the day, Mattis said the US was "still assessing" whether the Syrian government was behind the deadly chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town near Damascus. It also follows reports that Russia is blaming the US-funded "White Helmets" group for staging the chemical attack.
Ironically, as the US hesitates, UK Prime Minister Theresa May - still angry over embarrassing disclosures that it jumped to conclusions when blaming Russia for the nerve-agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter - has also decided "to act" on Syria, even without the approval of Parliament, according to the BBC.
Earlier this week, the UN Security Council was blocked by Russia from authorizing an investigation into who was responsible for the Syrian gas attack.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled restraint, saying Wednesday that he hopes cooler heads will prevail before the tensions between Russia and the West escalate into a full-blown military conflict, which some have called simply "World War III."
For his part, Trump again blamed Special Counsel Bob Mueller and the Democrats for the deterioration in US-Russia relations in a tweet this morning, just minutes after warning Putin that "nice and new and smart" missiles will be fired at "gas killing animal" Assad.
More concrete news about the US's plans for retaliation will likely surface after Trump's meeting with Mattis and Dunford ends later this afternoon. At least one US warship is anchored in the water off Syria, and is loaded with 60 tomahawk missiles should the order come down.
Finally, keep in mind this is Trump, where mood swings are not optional, and why a few hours from now there may well be a mushroom cloud in the middle east.
Comments
WHY ARE WE INVOLVED IN SYRIA AT ALL?? CAN SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME???
Is Trump getting cold feet?
Don't tell Bibi Nutz!
In reply to WHY ARE WE INVOLVED IN SYRIA… by Beam Me Up Scotty
Adults have entered the room.
In reply to Is Trump getting cold feet?… by Erek
Hope Bolton's ass got blow up.
In reply to Adults have entered the room. by two hoots
Yes.
MIGA!
In reply to Hope Bolton's ass got blow… by ne-tiger
It doesn't matter anymore dotard...
YOU JUMPED THE SHARK with your TWEET...
With that statement, DJT 'jumped the shark' and is beyond redemption... It'll probably end up getting him impeached (in some sideways manner which will probably even be stupider than what he didn't realize was the TWEET that he buried himself with, but no matter)...
How can even the people who he conned into supporting him believe anything anymore from his overactive thumbs?
He's TOAST... A twittering piece of toast... He's even more stupid than Colin Kaeperniks wife... They're both afflicted with the same disease...
In reply to Adults have entered the room. by two hoots
There are no "Adults" anywhere near DC.
In reply to Adults have entered the room. by two hoots
Nope this is all scripted. I don't think a war is actually going to happen. Putin and Trump are both in the pay of the same people.
In reply to Is Trump getting cold feet?… by Erek
Why are the 11 warships that purportedly left Tartous harbour being called battleships? Whilst functionally correct in that they go to battle it is not the normal use of the words in English. A real battleship probably couldn't get into that harbour, let alone 11 of them!
In reply to WHY ARE WE INVOLVED IN SYRIA… by Beam Me Up Scotty
Not sure what your question is, and why that matters to an American citizen. Russia has been an ally of Syria since the days of the Soviet Union. What Russia does in Syria is of little concern to me.
In reply to Why are the 11 warships that… by JohninMK
Well, they certainly aren't tuna boats.
In reply to Why are the 11 warships that… by JohninMK
#1. A highly geo-strategic area that involves the transfer/delivery of energy, and competing interests for trade in currencies other than the $USD
#2. A highly geo-strategic area which involves keeping the neighboring Arab states of Israel in a perpetual state of chaos and disunity.
I'm sure there is more, but encapsulated, that about covers it.
In reply to WHY ARE WE INVOLVED IN SYRIA… by Beam Me Up Scotty
I'm confused as to why Bloomberg's being cited when, in fact, Sean Hannity's the decision maker.
In reply to WHY ARE WE INVOLVED IN SYRIA… by Beam Me Up Scotty
Because the necons want regime change (oh and oil/pipelines of course). When it started there was no fig leaf to cover intervention so to actually have gone bombing Syria would have been illegal and impeachable - at that time for Obama. So, to get the job done the US created their pets ISIS to do the dirty work, except, ISIS turned out to be uncontrollable - like that has never happened before.
In reply to WHY ARE WE INVOLVED IN SYRIA… by Beam Me Up Scotty
Great, I was really hoping to enjoy one more weekend before the world ends.
thank you for putting it back in your pants. now about this whole protecting us from all enemies foreign and domestic thing, how about doing something about the motherfuckers who keep trying to start WW3? they are a direct immediate threat to every American and should be dealt with accordingly
Nice that we (MSM) announce this information. WTF.
The biggest threat on this planet is the U.S. Government
Oh no, is Trump going to puss out?
Aw shucks...
Well, let me stuff my pie hole, watch a movie and maybe even go out and buy something I don' t need in the meantime... When it does get going, can we watch sinking ships on CNN...?
Waiting for all of the Ruskie warships to get to sea.
The choreography on this shit is amazing.
the groups are not within firing range yet that's all.
In reply to Waiting for all of the… by Txpl9421
Trump behaving like he did with North Korea.
You couldn't make it up.
Twitter Diplomacy indeed.
It must be terribly embarrassing these days to be American.
Meanwhile Russia sits watching and waiting........with everything and everybody GTG.
Even if Russians are given notification to evacuate from the targeted sites it is a casus belli for Russia to tell US to evacuate their troops from the US bases in Syria when that time comes. Only Covfefe could consider that a withdrawal plan.
The false flag attacks are about to be stepped up.
So Trump is going to start WWIII because of Bob Mueller. He really is an idiot, and anybody who thinks getting involved in a Syrian civil war is a good idea should report to there nearest recruiting office to join up. Send us your selfie you morons.
what a psycho tweets about starting WW3 every few hours
this clown should be locked in mental institution
I'm getting the sense he's getting his jollies off because he has the power to make us all nervous and unsettled.
In other words he's a dick.
In reply to what a psycho tweets about… by Debugas
He could maybe try not opening his mouth for a while.
Saturday morning Putin gets spanked
Spanked by whom - Stormy Daniels?
In reply to Saturday morning Putin gets… by Boeing Boy
You got an extra day to prepp. Withdraw cash just in case.
That was a big squirrel.
They will do it over the weekend, so as not to disturb their precious policy tool known as "the stock market". And we get a huge gap up open on Monday, if the world hasn't ended by then.
Hey I have an idea. Let’s launch some missiles and kill some people in response to an attack that may or may not have happened to kill some people.
Cocaine is a hell of a drug.
Funny that this war is being broadcast on twatter, giving the enemy plenty of time to prepare for counterstrikes. This is one big joke, the US waving its dick around in the person of trump. Total farce.
Trump would look more presidential without the toupee comb-in. If you are going to go to war, go au naturel.
I watched Trumps body language today sitting with all the wise monkeys he has surrounded himself with.
He sat there with his arms FOLDED and looking like he is thinking "WTF do I do now"?
He is not in control (has he ever been?)
America has Max Headroom for a president. Its must be really embarrassing for them.
He fools no one, certainly not Russia.