US Consumer Prices Dip In March But 'Verizon Effect' Leaves Inflation At 13-Month Highs

Consumer prices dipped MoM 0.1% in March (the biggest drop in a year)...
... even as Core CPI rose 0.2% M/M as expected, but the notable event this month was that the distortions of the "Verizon effect" have finally faded from the numbers, pushing annualized CPI YoY from 2.2% to 2.4% - the highest since Feb 2017.
As UBS notes, today's CPI was effected by the 'Verizon effect', which was a statistical adjustment which lowered CPI without any prices actually falling. It is one reason the Fed does not focus on CPI. However, CPI is still the favored inflation measure of financial markets.
So which prices went up, and where did they drop?
- The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 0.8 percent in March.
- The index for cereals and bakery products rose 0.4 percent, as did the index for nonalcoholic beverages.
- The index for dairy and related products also rose in March, advancing 0.3 percent.
- The fruits and vegetables index declined 0.7 percent in March
- The shelter index increased 0.4 percent, with the indexes for rent and owners' equivalent rent both rising 0.3 percent.
- The index for lodging away from home increased 2.3 percent in March
- The medical care index rose 0.4 percent, with the hospital services index rising 0.6 percent, the physicians' services index increasing 0.2 percent, but the index for prescription drugs declining 0.2 percent.
- The index for motor vehicle insurance continued to rise, increasing 0.3 percent.
- The airline fares index increased 0.6 percent.
- The indexes for alcoholic beverages and household furnishings and operations both increased 0.1 percent in March
- The apparel index fell 0.6 percent in March
- The index for communication declined 0.3 percent.
- The used cars and trucks index fell 0.3 percent in March
- The indexes for education and for tobacco also declined in March.
- The gasoline index fell 4.9 percent in March
- The index for natural gas also declined in March, falling 1.2 percent
While Shelter Inflation jumped from 3.1% to 3.3%, the growth in rental costs continued to slow.
How does this translate into inflation pressure at the micro level? The following heat map shows where inflation is "hottest" by corporate sector.
Comments
told ya it would miss after "they" saw todays futures....making numbers up on the fly.....algos dont care about distortions just headlines.
The real CPI has been around 10% annualized for most of the last 20 years.
Shhh... dont tell the sheep.
In reply to told ya.....making numbers… by spastic_colon
Bots, you’re fired! You’re hired, humans who can distinguish meaning-heavy nuances in the raw, unfiltered data.
In reply to told ya.....making numbers… by spastic_colon
Really? So, the true cost of maintaining decent standard of living just keeps getting less expensive?
I'm confused.
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!!!
Thankfully gas isnt rising during wage stagflation.
In reply to Really? So, the true cost… by LawsofPhysics
Wages and hours keep stagnating, going down or barely moving up, making any minimal price decreases on small items insignificant. When the “shelter inflation” eats up more than half of the earned-only income of the non-womb-productive / non-welfare-eligible part-time, temporary, high-turnover and 1099-gig employees, it just does not matter if eggs cost 15 cents less.
In reply to Really? So, the true cost… by LawsofPhysics
Rear view mirror.
Price collapse commences NOW.
Deflation it is.
TLT
LMFAO!!! Deflation in the cost of real resources and anything that is required to maintain a decent standard of living?, not a chance, especially relative to the AVERAGE WAGE.
Deflation in bullshit financial "products", plastic crap from China, and the human population, definitely.
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!!!!
In reply to Rear view window… by wisehiney
We import DEFLATION by tapping into cheap foreign labor....
Inflation calculations are bogus......
Flat screen TVs come down in price and it is weighed as deflationary.
One buys a tv maybe every 5 years...BUT
when health insurance spikes 50%, something many must buy each month, it doesnt move the inflation needle.
(health insurance is weighted with firewood and magazines in the index)
The first bottle cap cost a million to make and that last one cost less than a penny.......deflation?
In reply to LMFAO!!! Deflation in real… by LawsofPhysics
LMFAO!!!!
Are you and your family eating televisons now?
stupid fuck. Speaking of the tele...
"The people will not revolt. They will not look up from their screens long enough to notice what's happening" George Orwell
Sounds like you are yet another sheep.
"Full Faith and Credit"
In reply to We import DEFLATION by… by J J Pettigrew
Upvote 1,000.
In reply to LMFAO!!! Deflation in real… by LawsofPhysics
An example of any deflationary collapse or extended period in history?
In reply to Rear view window… by wisehiney
Japan; the last 2 decades.
In reply to An example of any… by gatorengineer
Bullshit. Rent in Japan has been steadily increasing, especially relative to wages. Try again asshat.
In reply to Japan; the last 2 decades. by curbjob
well, Japan from 1989 until Fukashima DaiIchi might count. Also late 1800s in USA (during industrialization).
Other than that...
In reply to An example of any… by gatorengineer
Nope. Rent, healthcare, food, education, have all been increasing in Japan.
In reply to well, Japan from 1989 until… by ShorTed
Watch and learn, fellows.
In reply to Rear view window… by wisehiney
Chickens say 04/04/18....meaning unclear.
What do FED chickens say?
and short rates remain UNDER INFLATION for nearly TEN YEARS....
unheard of in the financial history of this country.....
Why?
I'll give you 4+ trillion reasons............
In reply to and short rates remain UNDER… by J J Pettigrew
Simple, the real owners (which refuse to allow any decline in their extremely high standard of living for them and their offspring) know that the human population is at or beyond a point of no return regarding the carrying capacity of the planet and current technology. "Deflation" is coming, but not the bullshit eCONomic theory type...
Better get those fusion reactors online, stat!
In reply to and short rates remain UNDER… by J J Pettigrew
I'm shocked. The FED uses numbers to decide which way to fuck us?
Good graph. Long anything with pricing power.