Watch Live: Zuckerberg Faces House Commerce Committee In 2nd Day Of Testimony

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:55

Mark Zuckerberg helped trigger a vicious short-squeeze in Facebook shares on Tuesday during his marathon session answering questions from 44 Senators during a joint hearing held by the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees.

Now, he's gearing up for a second day of testimony on Wednesday - this time before the House.

Answering questions ranging from whether Facebook should have a mandatory "opt-in" for minors when it comes to data sharing to whether he believes Facebook is a monopoly, Zuckerberg's uncharacteristic poise under fire apparently helped reassure investors, even after he admitted in his prepared remarks that reforms being undertaken by Facebook could significantly affect its bottom line.

Watch the hearing below:

If yesterday's hearing was relatively lacking in drama, expect today's round of questioning to be even more of a lazy boat ride: As we've previously pointed out, since 2007, the social media giant has contributed a cumulative $381,000 to 46 of the 55 members of the House committee.

Furthermore, several powerful Democratic leaders - including Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi - have substantial holdings of FB stock.

Meanwhile, photographs of notes that Zuck left on his desk during a brief break showed what he was planning to say if asked about several key topics, if asked.

Of course, nobody asked yesterday one question that we feel is of paramount importance. And that question is...why did you sell your stock:

FB

The hearing is set to begin at 10 am ET.

Tags
Social Media & Networking
Commercial Food Services

Comments

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 2
Adolph.H. BaBaBouy Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:03 Permalink

This arrogant Jewish liar has got no testosterone. Probably because he's got no balls. 

A few years in the slammer ought to give him some dignity and virility back. But hey, it's not like it's going to happen soon...

This chump is nothing but a distraction while the opening ceremony of ww3 debuts. 

----

It's okay not to be a Jew.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Buckaroo Banzai Chupacabra-322 Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:55 Permalink

As expected, the Jewish congresscritters are doing their usual anti-white and anti-Trump posturing and virtue-signaling for the cameras. Where were these miserable kikes when the Obama campaign was, back in 2008 and 2012, under the aegis of Facebook COO (((Sheryl Sandberg))), secretly strip-mining Facebook data to such an extent that it was setting off internal Facebook data security alarms?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
spastic_colon toady Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:27 Permalink

not a chance; I said earlier that the diehard leftists will never relinquish the socials because of their allegiance, not because they think its good or bad, just blind followers and confirmation biaser's (sic); and willing to bet that literally nobody is even paying attention to this outside of a few ZHer's, the attendee's (although debatable), and some news outlets waiting to pounce and spin should the narrative be challenged.....must keep the sheep in a constant state of pell mell.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Chupacabra-322 BabaLooey Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:48 Permalink

Don’t for one second let the Political Ass Munch Theater distract you from what this is really about.  

CONTROL.

 

They’ll bring him in cry wolf, regulation, Fairness Doctrine all the way to CONTROLLING free speech on the Internet which is why ZuckerFuckFace & CONgress are all “in on it.”

 

They want to impose similar “Hate Crime” (Whatever the Fuck that is) Legislation to mirror that of the Britain & the EU.    

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
clade7 Adolph.H. Wed, 04/11/2018 - 11:04 Permalink

He certainly was born with A punchable face...Its like an instinctive reflex...I dont know the guy, and I attempt to give people the benefit of the doubt, but by goddamn, thats one reflexly punchable face he was born with, and his squealy voice aint helping his situation...nor the fucking Pontious Pilate Roman haircut, or the double talk, ..

 

 

I dont know what it is, maybe a conglomeration of many upsettingly gay features all combined in one unredeemably dweeby poindexter package?..all I know is, this damn guy would be in big trouble in rural America just on the visuals, whether he deserves it or not...water sipping skinny pasty tard...had he a 25oz can of Budlight instead?  A Nascar hat and tee? .... yeah, then I'm In his corner solid....

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
FoggyWorld moobra Wed, 04/11/2018 - 11:10 Permalink

That does seem to be the case and because of that I question why he is the CEO of that particular company.  I did go and look at who is on that FB Board and really there isn't a people-person on it.  Sherly Sandberg has problems of her own and I just think the upper management of that company needs change.

Zuckerberg most likely is closely watched and we see the prep work that has gone into this.  He needs another sort of quiet spot in that company because really it is not his fault if he has Asperger's.  But the people around him could be improved.

If you understand Asperger's he is unable to truly comprehend words like"privacy" and his view of the world in general is far from that of most people whether they use FB or not.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
SmackDaddy Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:59 Permalink

"contributed a cumulative $381,000 to 46 of the 55 members of the House committee."

Our "Representatives" are such cheap whores.  Fiddling with Facebook while Rome burns....

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
FlipSide Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:09 Permalink

All just show for the masses and face time for the bought and sold politicians (oh look people we are barely doing something again aren't we great and grand).  The whole thing is a joke.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Sages wife Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:11 Permalink

Is this a fucking joke? He 'testifies'? He broke the law or he didn't. Nobody benefits more from his work than the people 'grilling' him. Grilling him a Filet Mignon more likely.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
JailBanksters Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:16 Permalink

You can get an Idea where this is going when the most stinging question was, What Hotel did you stay at ?. Okay so the answer to that was Top Top Secret, WTF.