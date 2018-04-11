Here's What Zuckerberg Was Really Thinking During Yesterday's Hearing

It looks like Mark Zuckerberg just got an embarrassing taste of his own medicine.
The Facebook CEO must've been shaken up after being grilled by Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Sen. Ted Cruz yesterday just before taking the first of several breaks during yesterday's Odyssey-like Senate hearing, because he left a copy of his hearing notes on the table in plain view of press photographers, who were quick to "document" them.
While photographers only managed to photograph the top pages of Zuckerberg's lengthy memo, they provided insight into how Zuckerberg would've handled questions about whether Facebook should be broken up - which he was never asked, though Sen. Lindsey Graham came closest by asking Zuck if he felt Facebook had monopolistic power (Zuckerberg elicited chuckles by claiming "it doesn't feel that way to me" in response).
As the notes reveal, Zuck was prepared to cite competition with China as a reason why his company should remain intact.
"Break Up FB? U.S. tech companies key asset for America; break up strengthens Chinese companies," the document read, according to a photo published by the Associated Press.
The answer, as Bloomberg points out, contrasts with Zuckerberg's efforts to woo Chinese officials as he seeks to regain entry to the Chinese market. Chinese officials have banned many US tech companies from operating in the world's second largest economy.
Facebook’s planned response — to cite rising competition with China — also contrasts with Zuckerberg’s efforts to woo Chinese officials to let the company expand in the country. The social network is now barred from the market along with many of its U.S. peers, which helps domestic social media titans such as Tencent Holdings Ltd. thrive.
If pressed about Facebook's dominance of the global advertising market, Zuckerberg was prepared to argue that Facebook represents only a tiny sliver - roughly 6% of a $650 billion market.
But according to Bloomberg Intelligence, Facebook and Google together still dominant the global ad market, with Facebook posting nearly 26% market share and Alphabet holding more than 60%.
The pages documented by reporters featured notes on 15 topics in all, from issues of data safety to diversity to election integrity to how the company handles violent or disturbing content.
The most-detailed section focused on Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of the controversy surrounding Facebook's data sharing practices.
* * *
Meanwhile, Slate offered a rundown of the five other interesting topics outlined in Zuckerberg's notes:
Business Model:
"Let’s be clear: Facebook doesn’t sell your data. You own your information. We give you controls." - It’s true that Facebook has given its users an ever-finer degree of control of their privacy settings over the years. The problem is that it’s often buried those settings or made them indecipherable - and that Facebook’s business model doesn’t really work unless a substantial number of its users can’t be bothered to think about them.
Diversity
There’s a section on diversity, and the first canned answer places Facebook’s particular workforce diversity problem within the context of a broader problem in the industry: "Silicon Valley has a problem, and Facebook is part of that problem." The second talking point includes Facebook’s diversity numbers: "3% African American, 5% Hispanic." These numbers cover the entire company and are much lower if you look at technical roles and leadership roles at Facebook.
Tim Cook
There are talking points about Apple CEO Tim Cook’s recent critique of Facebook’s ad-targeting business model, many of which sounded a little like fighting words—like “Lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data, never seen Apple notify people” and “Important to hold everyone to the same standard.” Ouch!
The EU's General Data Protection Rule
The notes include a section on the EU’s General Data Protection Rule, or GDPR, which is the new comprehensive data privacy legislation going into effect across Europe next month. Facebook’s public relations team has found a way to spin Europe’s robust consumer protection requirements into a talking point against the need for similar laws in the United States. "GDPR does a few things," the cheat sheet says. "Provides control over data use - what we’ve done for years. Requires consent—done a little bit, but now doing more in Europe and around the world," read two of the bullet points. Those statements carry the suggestion that Facebook doesn’t need American regulations on top of European ones.
Resign?
Zuckerberg was even prepared to defend himself in case a senator suggested he throw in the towel: "Resign? Founded Facebook. My decisions. I made mistakes. Big challenge, but we’ve solved problems before, going to solve this one. Already taking action." Dramatic.
Of course, there were many pages of notes below the two that were documented by the press - so just because a topic wasn't included above doesn't mean Zuck wasn't prepared to answer. Zuck will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday. The hearing is set to begin at 10 am ET.
Comments
Zuck the cuck...little goy boy...good goy zuck taking notes. Cute boy-lizard eyes-demon possessed Suckerberg-boy.
You know what the problem is?
Within 24 hours, all the dumb brainwashed sheeple will have forgotten everything, and Suck-me-berg knows that!
In reply to Zuck the cuck...little goy… by Labworks
Subliminal messages from your tablet.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRW7pITY5Cg&index=5&list=PLTN_zGPPe6QC8…
“Eenie-meenie, chili beanie! The spirits are about to speak!”
--Bullwinkle
http://www.nationalnannies.com/10-lessons-kids-can-learn-from-bullwinkl…
In reply to You know what the problem is? by Klassenfeind
Zuck needs to be reminded by Ron Paul’s quote “Don’t steal… the government hates competition.” The NSA hates competition. The NSA should be dissolved.
In reply to Subliminal messages form… by Arnold
Didn't anyone flip a page or two?
In reply to Zuck needs to be reminded by… by The Juggernaut
All were disappointed because Zuck didn't get rattled.
The impotent, bought-and-paid-for, senators on puppet strings were on hand to deliver a PG show for the coliseum critters.
The savages watching at home wanted baby-faced Zuck to break down and cry.
Ted Cruz's interrogation was as close as it came to triggering Zuck.
The psychopathic murderers know as the MIC were salivating, knowing all along that they had been given the green light to entrench themselves ever deeper in the illegal surveillance of their slaves.
In reply to Didn't anyone flip a page or… by y3maxx
We all know what he was thinking. " Fucking idiots "
In reply to why by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
Hard to argue that.
How many billions of people are still on Fecebook?
In reply to We all know what he was… by Sages wife
Very few people give a shit about privacy
In reply to Hard to argue that. by ThanksChump
I'm wondering which of the elected dip shits asked Zuckerburg how closely he works with the intel agencies and how much code do they install on his platform to spy on us.
Did anyone do that, because I haven't seen it.
In reply to Zuck needs to be reminded by… by The Juggernaut
That would be a dream come true if somebody did
In reply to I'm wondering which of the… by ATM
subliminal messages on facebook, hmmmmmmmmm.
Eat popcorn in the movie theaters and Vote Zuck when you leave the basement/
In reply to Subliminal messages form… by Arnold
I'm still a Terry McAliffe for POTUS 2020 fanatic.
With a Reformed Podesta group running the campaign.
With "Media Matters" David Brock handling publicity.
In reply to subliminal messages on… by Enoughalready
so approx. 3-4billion people have a faceplant account according to zberg; and I am going out on a limb and say that 3-4billion people didnt even know this hearing was happening.
In reply to You know what the problem is? by Klassenfeind
What Mark was really thinking:
“I’ll get you my pretty. And your little dog, too!”
zuckerberg.....thinking??
he was coached and given the question prior to the hearing.
Fuck Zuck the Cuck!
I don't use facebook.
Facebook uses YOU. Look at the browser scripting...you DON'T have to be a FB user to have your data collected. That goes for Google too. They are gov't IC shell corporations. Ffs, get a clue.
In reply to I don't use facebook. by TuPhat
Who would?
In reply to I don't use facebook. by TuPhat
Nothing but theater for the "Dumb Fucks"......
"Dumb Fucks" ...... a tribal phrase that means goyim....
And now on with the show...
...any of you have script blockers?
Blocked Items
google-analytics.com (1)
Ever see stuff like this while NOT using Chrome? It's all bs, my friends. Time for the 2nd war of independence if nuclear war doesn't happen by Thursday, given Trump's tweet "we got's those smart missiles, yo!" at 6:57am today.
All that money with a $2.00 haircut
Nope, that 2 dolla haircut cost him 1,200 dollas. No joke...and it didn't come with a happy ending.
MZ is a face of the gov't shell company. Nothing more, nothing less...look at his chicom wife handler, very similar to McConnel's chicom wife handler...
In reply to All that money and a $2.00… by SmilinJoeFizzion
Not to mention his wife....lets see a show of hands of those that would have her hanging on your arm if you had his money.........anybody? Bueller?
He must have met her down at the dry cleaners
In reply to All that money and a $2.00… by SmilinJoeFizzion
I thought something was off about him and just checked. He apparently may have Asperger's Syndrome and it's rather unfortunate that he holds the job he does. Insensitivity to the needs of others is part of it and may make it close to impossible for him to even understand the notion of privacy.
Think he ought to have a special title that enables him to stay out of the public eye and also not permit him to make serious decisions. I'm sure he is watched all of the time but Ms. Sandberg has other issues and wonder if FB might be wise to start a search for a more in-touch CEO.
Sort of amazed they let that awful day yesterday take place and today could be even worse because of the toll of two in a row. But he will bring his notes with him and that for him was a Herculean performance.
The only reason they are cracking down on Facebook is because Trump's team used it more effectively than Hillary. Had it been the other way around they would be hailing Zuckerberg as a hero right now. This is about the left losing and nothing more.
The Don's group used the Jew MSM to defeat the Jew's preferred candidate. They will not allow that to happen again.
In reply to The only reason they are… by dark fiber
Behold the new leader of the 21st century Stasi....
Zuck a goy?
~berg doesn't tell you the truth?
Gay not Goy.
Purposely left the notes out?
I believe you're correct......you ever seen a picture of Robert De Nero's wife? She has to be a business partner only in that charade.
In reply to Zuck a goy?… by any_mouse
Gay, goy, creepy and deceiving
In reply to Zuck a goy?… by any_mouse
The question will be were this papers purposely planted for press consumption or were his notes for real? If real, a major FAIL from his so-called "Washington Swamp keepers" and staffees.
There is no doubt that Cruz started to make him VERY fidgety. Graham, not so much.
Zuck is a cuck for a digital utopia that controls the digital masses of sheep drones they will control in a new globalist elitist monarchy like despots, just like Tom Steyer and George Soros.
You know there were several photos of lizard eyes, and to me he just looked scared. Scared that his bought and paid for senators would take the shine off of fb and bring the meeting to another level. One that is about what is really going on. The selling of everone's data for any reason what so ever as long as there is a profit in it.
I would be particularly interest in why Cambridge Analytic was outed when Obama was openly touting his use of the media giant. If you cannot see the blatant manipulation of media in this then you are just not paying attention. I still say and the way this story broke stinks to high heaven. Cambridge Analytic was the "bad boy" blamed for fb's horrendous transgressions as far as protecting personal data and the whole fucking thing was managed from the get to.
There are a couple of web sites I go to to shop and I'm always amazed how one always, and i mean always shows items I've recently purchased in their list of "daily deals" The way that it appears, I'm not sure if it came from competing retailers or (and this is my real horror) from my bank through my credit card transactions.
I recently bought several bags of grass seed and the exact same bag showed up on this website a day later about 3 pages or so down. I just don't think the retailer would give the info to their competitor and I've been really suspicious about it.
Yesterday or the day before it all disappeared, gone, nada no grass seed offered for sale at a discount that was exactly what I had previously purchased. That makes me every more suspicious. Another issue I have is why the massive Apple updates after this story broke? What was that all about?
I think these guys are lying big time and it's way past time for some sort of intervention into their privacy practices, especially as it relates to sharing consumer information. I think it was balls to the wall for a long time and there were probably massive transgressions that need to be looked at.
I can’t believe he thinks he represents America. More like Venezuela
I watched the whole circus. Wonder how much Zuck bribed the hack fucks to back off?
As far as what he was thinking?
My money says he was imagining D. Feinstein with no clothes on.
I was thinking about is how those rat-bastards on both sides of the aisle sat by and let the Obama administration invade our privacy in a much more criminal way than Facebook ever did.
You can opt out of Facebook. You can't opt out of what the government is collecting on us and using against us every day.
That should be our focus. This is nothing more than a diversion.
Anyone else notice that Pure Evil Criminal Psychopath was wearing a purple tie? Only thing turning purple should be his face from asphyxiation as he’s hung from the lamppost
Is there a more dorkier looking person than Zuckerberg?
He has that face that is soooo punchable.
Someone turned on the Zuck, I'm betting it was someone within the Clinton clan as a payback. I'm betting he was wondering just how "real" it was going to get. He should have had more confidence in his payoff's, err I mean donations to the Senators questioning him.
https://www.infowars.com/video-ted-cruz-scorches-mark-zuckerberg-on-con…
Lock up the broard (or guy that felt like a broard) that put her (its) hands on those notes. Who was she to touch his stuff. Who the fuck do people think they are to handle his notes?
Wake me when Congress actually does something. All talk, no action.
G'night Rip Van Winkle.
In reply to Wake me when Congress… by wwwww
Congress should be grilling the Mercers, Steve Bannon, and the exact documents and Photoshopped photos of Hillary Clinton that they messed with. Forget Zuckerberg, an idiot who supports hackers. His own corporate address is 1 Hacker Way.