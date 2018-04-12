Amazon Pulls Child Sex Dolls Following Complaints

Amazon UK has pulled child sex dolls from their online storefront after widespread complaints from a watchdog group and others in Britain over concerns that pedophiles may use them as a "gateway doll" which would lead to the sexual abuse of children.
Over a dozen child sex dolls were removed in all, having been listed by third-party sellers.
"All Marketplace sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who don't will be subject to action including potential removal of their account," said an Amazon spokesman in a statement. "The products in question are no longer available."
Amazon does not sell the products itself but instead receives money from the sellers.
Dolls found on the website were typically three or four feet tall with waist sizes around 16 inches (41cm).
In the accompanying pictures they were placed in sexual poses with descriptions such as "Mannequin Sexy" and "100% mimics girl's body".
Several dolls were described as coming with "sexy lingerie".
A couple from Durham were horrified to find that a child sex doll came up in the results for their online search for sex toys.
"We felt disgusted and we straight away reported it to Amazon," they told the BBC.
Twenty four hours later the couple had received no response from the retailer. -BBC
UK authorities want to know how the dolls were allowed on Amazon's platform in the first place.
England's Children's Commissioner, Anne Longfield, said that Amazon needs to explain what happened (Too bad the Children's Commissioner wasn't around during Jimmy Savile's reign of pedophilic terror, or while former PM Sir Edward Heath was abusing children for decades, - which we're isn't going on today of course).
Last year, a judge at Canterbury Crown Court dismissed ex-primary school governor David Turner's argument that a child sex doll he imported was not obscene. Turner, a former churchwarden, pleaded guilty last July to importing the child sex doll.
Responding to a BBC investigation, Anne Longfield, England Children's Commissioner, said: "These dolls are disgusting and are clearly meant to look like children.
"Not only do I, as Children's Commissioner, but the wider public also, have a right to expect a huge company like Amazon, to not only remove these products from their platform, but to explain why they are on there in the first place and ensure they can't just be reloaded having been taken down."
"Such dolls are clearly built for one purpose and that purpose is a clear danger to the safety of real children," she added.
Ms Stewart said the dolls were unlike those people might associate with stag dos and were the precursor to more sophisticated child sex robots, which she warned were “just around the corner”.
“They are the weight of a seven-year-old child, they are not something that is the traditional blow-up doll,” she said.
“(They are) very, very different – very, very more accurate anatomically.”
The dolls, with their unnerving glass-eye stare, false eyelashes and crooked fingers and toes, often come packaged with accessories including a choice of wigs, a USB device to warm the spongy silicone skin, and a cleaning device. -independent.co.uk
The UK has seized 179 child-like sex dolls since March of 2016 as part of Operation Shiraz - an operation set up in conjunction with the National Crime Agency. Last July, a judge ruled that child sex dolls were obscene, and therefore covered under the 1979 Customs and Excise Management Act. That said, it is not a criminal offense to manufacture or own a child sex doll - just to import them.
The dolls are designed to be as lifelike as possible - made of silicone type material and weighing as much as a child, and made in such a way as to enable sexual acts to be performed on them.
NPSCC head Almudena Lara told the BBC "We already know that there is a risk that people using these dolls could become desensitised and their behaviour could become normalised to them, so that they go on to harm children, as is often the case with those who view indecent images of children online.
"There is absolutely no evidence that using the dolls stops potential abusers from abusing children."
Comments
well just lost half japans business ....
Who in the world would want a child sex doll? Looks really fucked up to me, maybe I just don't get it.
It speaks volumes that amazon would host this product in my opinion.
In reply to well just lost half japans… by bmw550i
Oh no, what will the Clinton's do now?
In reply to Who in the world would want… by AtATrESICI
Barbie was feeling ignored.
In reply to Oh no, what will; the… by MFL5591
With minor mods, Barbie can be f'kd too.
Sink a little deeper into depravity
In reply to Barbie was feeling ignored. by max2205
What the $+#&# !!!!! Seriously it had to be pulled, no type of over site caught that? It had to be complained about ? It's disgusting that there is demand for that $-#& .
In reply to With minor mods, Barbie can… by Steel Hammerhands
Get Jeffrey to fuel up the jet for a junket to a failed state to pick up some fresh meat.
In reply to Oh no, what will; the… by MFL5591
I don't think Amazon has humans reviewing each and every product they offer. In fact, I know they don't. If they did, they wouldn't recommend the parts you are missing for bomb building, or other such quasi-illegal projects.
In reply to Who in the world would want… by AtATrESICI
That's why they're so SWELL as a company, Right?
After all ~ The less humans the better!
In reply to I don't think Amazon has… by tmosley
Here is where H. Sapiens finally jumped the shark, for good.
Good luck, everyone.
In reply to That's why they're so SWELL… by DillyDilly
Yeah, I'm sure it was here, and not anywhere else in human history, including when it was common practice to sacrifice babies by burning them alive.
In reply to Here is where H. Sapiens… by HopefulCynical
That could be true.
In reply to I don't think Amazon has… by tmosley
They're manufactured in mainland China. I wish that I could say that the high end ones are manufactured in Taiwan, but they are not.
The Japanese tried to enter the market years ago, but they were forced to put translucent Rubik's cubes of various flesh tones in place of the genitals. Sales didn't go well abroad.
In reply to well just lost half japans… by bmw550i
I'm confused. If pedophiles can't get their dolls, will they try to get real children?
Does watching porn stop you from wanting to fuck chicks?
In reply to I'm torn. If pedopiles can't… by gmak
yes. there are several studies out there.
In reply to Does watching porn stop you… by Zero Point
After I nut, I just gotta go find a woman to rape immediately. I certainly don't want to go take a nap and then play video games.
In reply to Does watching porn stop you… by Zero Point
Holy shit! I was thinking the same thing!
In reply to After I nut, I just gotta go… by tmosley
Not me. For a better understanding of the subject you should ask some gay men for their take on it.
In reply to Does watching porn stop you… by Zero Point
Pearl clutchers endangering children to protect their feelings, news at 11.
Who ever buys the dolls, should be on fbi's target. I can bet majority will be from Hollywood and Washington.
No, they use real children.
In reply to Who ever buys the dolls,… by Mr.Sono
the idea of these dolls is sick.
No, the idea of these dolls is genius. It is their users who are sick. But better for them to take their sickness out on a doll than an actual child.
In reply to the idea of these dolls is… by besnook
I don't think someone with such twisted tendencies would be forever content with a plastic version. Profiting from this is evil. I guess you don't have children.
Miffed
In reply to No, the idea of these dolls… by tmosley
Someone who would use such a thing is going to use your children instead if denied alternatives.
Give them as many alternatives as possible if you actually love your children more than you like not feeling ickey.
In reply to I don't think someone with… by Miffed Microbi…
The UK regime seems to be AOK with all the child sex trafficking taking place in Rotherham, because high level government officials are involved, but if perverts want to get their rocks off with latex, that's not allowed. Makes perfect sense.
Operation "Shiraz"?
What about the little boy dolls? Or the orphans... http://planetization.org/rothschildqueen.htm
Does "Third Party Seller" mean "Used"... Yuck. I bet they get a higher price for being broken in and used to the MK Ultra trauma programming.
Or does someone just want to give Siri a body?
Hahaha, reminds me of that Archer episode.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khNJKhipsYI
In reply to Operation "Shiraz"?… by Golden Showers
How disgusting can this society get? Damn!
What in the fuck did I just read?
I am now convinced no parent could ever prepare their kid for how fucked up this world is.
tbh, just keep your kids away from jews.
In reply to What in the fuck did I just… by Rickety Rekt
Lol no one wants to comment on this
Pedo dolls the cultural marxists toy of choice, anything that damages family life is good for them
A friend of mine has an amazingly small Japanese wife.
He is a sex pervert? He seemed like such a nice guy. The wife has always looked about 12 years old from a distance.
Actually he has in fact been accused of being a pervert for many years by just about anyone who sees him and his wife in public.
He is 45 now and she still looks 12.
You're friends with Kreiger?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfVCTGrOVXE
In reply to A friend of mine has an… by snblitz
There should be teams of assassins to eradicate people like this from the planet. They only fuck up our planet and the gene pool.
Following complaints?!?! What the fuck? There's no vetting process to sell shit on Amazon? How about at the application process you call the cops.
Pretty rare for stuff like this to show up, I would imagine.
In reply to Following complaints?!?! … by I love your wife
Public schools harm children everyday and that does not seem to bother anyone.
(disclaimer: my children were home schooled via a private school I registered with the state and taught at)
That's some sick shit! Figures they were selling them in the UK.
Does AMZN also sell anatomically correct Goat and Sheep dolls in the UK?
Amazon should give these away for free.....but have them rigged to explode when penetrated. Kill all pedophiles!
CLASSY
Some fucked up people ..
Just one question.
Where the hell Anne Longfield was regarding the real children of Telford and Rotherham??
Question of the day.
Answer is--people don't want to think about it.
In reply to Just one question… by ShakenNotStirred