Bannon Urges Trump To Fire Rosenstein To "Cripple" Mueller Probe

An unexpected actor has re-emerged in the Trump-Mueller-Rosenstein hate triangle.
According to Bloomberg and WaPo, President Trump discussed firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein with White House aides on Wednesday, as a "chorus advisers and allies" urges him to hinder and thwart Mueller's investigation of Russian interference.
The biggest voice to emerge from said chorus? That of Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, who said he told White House officials that the president should fire both his lawyer Ty Cobb and Rosenstein to cripple Mueller’s inquiry. According to Bannon, the White House should crease cooperating with Mueller and assert executive privilege to silence aides who might speak with the special counsel, even retroactively, for those who’ve already been interviewed.
In a WaPo interview Bannon said Trump "wasn’t fully briefed by his lawyers on the implications" of not invoking executive privilege and added that it was a "strategic mistake to turn over everything without due process, and executive privilege should be exerted immediately and retroactively." Bannon also said that Trump’s lawyer Ty Cobb should be fired immediately.
“You have to get rid of Rosenstein, maybe Mueller, and Ty Cobb,” Bannon said. “Get this into the political process. You can’t fight on the Michael Cohen thing every day.”
Later, speaking to Bloomberg, Bannon added that "they crossed the red line by subpoenaing the Trump Organization records and doing the raid on Michael Cohen," Bannon told Bloomberg News in an interview. "They’re into dark territory now. So let’s make this political, shift this thing back to Capitol Hill, take the moral high ground. Let’s take a delaying action and give voters an up-or-down vote on Trump in November."
Bannon said believes that invoking executive privilege would hobble the investigation, shifting it back to Congress, and rally Trump’s base voters before crucial midterm elections in November.
It's not just Bannon: other supporters of the president made their arguments on television. Roger Stone, a sometime Trump confidant, told ABC News on Wednesday that Trump should fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Rosenstein. Also on Wednesday, Joe diGenova, an attorney who was nearly added to Trump’s legal team last month, said on Fox News that Sessions should fire Rosenstein.
DiGenova also said that Trump should cease cooperation with the special counsel. He spoke on the Fox News show “Hannity,” a program Trump promoted in a tweet earlier in the evening. “Big show tonight,” he said.
The complains also emerge from within the Beltway as several House Republicans led by Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes of California blame Rosenstein for withholding a Justice Department document that might have sparked the FBI’s investigation of contacts between Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russian government.
The Justice Department allowed Nunes and other lawmakers to review a slightly redacted version of the document on Wednesday, a move that may have averted an effort by the Republicans to pursue contempt proceedings against Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
As Bloomberg notes, Bannon’s plan illustrates the conflicts swirling around Trump following the search of Cohen’s properties, which infuriated the president and raised speculation he might seek to fire Mueller, Rosenstein or both men.
Separately it also reveals just how split Trump is about the matter, because while congressional Republicans have warned Trump not to act against the Justice Department, many of the rpesident's closest allies outside the White House are agitating for a more aggressive posture, and fire the responsible parties.
For now Trump has held his fire, although he is clearly listening. In tweets and public statements since the Cohen search, he has assailed Mueller, calling the Russia probe “disgraceful” and an “attack on our country.” Trump has criticized Rosenstein and Sessions as well, who he has suggested deceived and betrayed him by recusing himself from supervising the investigation.
“The fact is Rod Rosenstein has not done his job. He has not supervised Mueller. This whole thing is an absurdity,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, another Trump ally, said on Fox News on Wednesday.
To be sure, Rosenstein's termination is hardly assured, a Bloomberg source familiar with Trump’s discussions said, but rather an idea Trump is mulling given the criticism of the deputy attorney general he has heard from allies, TV commentators and some congressional Republicans.
Some of the more sober of Trump’s top advisers, including White House counsel Don McGahn, are concerned that a move to fire Rosenstein or Mueller could prompt mass resignations at the Justice Department and spark a constitutional crisis, the Post reported.
It is certainly unclear is Trump wants to give the impression he is being swayed by Bannon. Trump fired his former chief advisor last year and their relationship was further damaged by the strategist’s cooperation with a critical book on the president published in January, Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury.” Bannon, who helped lead the Trump campaign to victory in 2016, hasn’t spoken with the president about his strategy to cripple Mueller’s inquiry, and he would not name the White House officials he has briefed according to Bloomberg.
After "Fire and Fury" was published, the White House pressured Trump’s allies to sever ties with Bannon. He stepped down as executive chairman of Breitbart News after losing the support of the Mercer family, his closest financial patrons, after Trump spoke with Rebekah Mercer by phone.
Meanwhile, suggesting that Trump is clearly obsessed with the Mueller probe, and what to do with Rosenstein, Trump's first tweet on Thursday morning was about, who else, Mueller:
If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him. Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper!
If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him. Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper!
It remains unclear what market impact a Trump termination of Rosenstein (or Mueller) would have, but it will probably not be favorable.
What about Bolton and his ilk?
Ooh yes, Bannon works for the Jews, too...
It's okay not to be a Jew.
He needs Nunes and Jordan to impeach Rosenstein and Sessions and Wray. There is unstoppable evidence to their hindering of materials to the point impeachment is needed for these fuckers. After that, place an “interim director” and clean the fuck outta all of these alphabet cocks and FIRE MUELLER for going off the rails in the investigation and unconstitutional moves like raiding Cohen’s office.
Rosenstein finally choked up the EC doc late yesterday...
https://twitter.com/SaraCarterDC/status/984211054896041984/photo/1
...after his job was threatened.
While (if I might add) the world had gone into grass flattening epileptic fits about the silent bombing campaign being conducted on Syria by French & American jets streaking out of Jordan ;-)
Did Trump make whore payments from tax payer funds like members of congress?
Who’s arkancide are you on?
Crawl back into the jug fatso.
Guppies gasping.
We got a DNC office we can break into?
Bloomberg and WaPo????
Fuck off.
Taxpayer funds...what on errrf are you talking about? Have you been up all night watching the non-bombs being dropped on Syria and now sleep deprived & delirious?
In reply to Did Trump make whore… by overbet
Nobody cares to investigate members of congress paying whores with taxpayer funds, but Trump paying whores out of his own pocket decade(s) ago seems to be worthy of an investigation.
Wasnt up all night, but ya I am groggy. Just woke up.
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/taxpayers-paid-17m-in-congress-hush-money-settlements/
https://www.cnn.com/2017/11/16/politics/settlements-congress-sexual-harassment/index.html
Yeah..."the lawgivers"...it's like a lot of the scams they run, when they're not borrowing from the House Post Office or day trading their legislation they're writing corrupt rules to hold themselves above the law.
Yeppers, they created & appropriated taxpayer money for their own slush fund to pay off victims of their sexual depredations and silence them.
This is the kind of shit we're dealing with.
Hey, those hookers don't work for free and the rape victims charge even more. What's a poor Congressman to do?
In reply to Yeah..."the lawgivers"...it… by nmewn
Tax payer funds- the man SELF FINANCED most his campaign??
You shillin?
The dems and their asslick media ignore the rapists and pigs in Congress who steal taxpayer cash to pay off Theo concubines while Trump gets extorted by whores and they try to call the payments campaign contributions. Unreal. The $150 million paid to Hillary for allowing Uranium One to pass is fine. The $500k to Bill,which would have paid off all the Trump blackmailers, for a lousy speech to the uranium one bankers - that’s fine too. Mueller is out of control. Using stormy Daniels bullshit to take all of cohens privileged dox for a fishing expedition - this is not America. It is an extra constitutional coup against a Loony tunes president who is crazy like a fox. Mueller should be impeached and disbarred. He is a hack and a fraud. Weiss man whose strategy this is should be imprisoned for crimes against the state. Screw these self-appointed scum. Out with them!!
BRAVO! EXCELLENT POST!! JE SUIS D'ACCORD!!
The dems and their asslick media ignore the rapists and pigs in Congress who steal taxpayer cash to pay off Theo concubines while Trump gets extorted by whores and they try to call the payments campaign contributions. Unreal. The $150 million paid to Hillary for allowing Uranium One to pass is fine. The $500k to Bill,which would have paid off all the Trump blackmailers, for a lousy speech to the uranium one bankers - that’s fine too. Mueller is out of control. Using stormy Daniels bullshit to take all of cohens privileged dox for a fishing expedition - this is not America. It is an extra constitutional coup against a Loony tunes president who is crazy like a fox. Mueller should be impeached and disbarred. He is a hack and a fraud. Weiss man whose strategy this is should be imprisoned for crimes against the state. Screw these self-appointed scum. Out with them!!
TOO LATE
IMPEACHED
edit: to the crop of new dumb ass commenters I meant the DOJ and FBI like Sessions in Rosenstein
my God please read everything
Well from what I read he was on the threshold of being impeached if he didn't turn over those docs.
JOOS ON THE BRAIN=A WORLD-WIDE OBSESSION---20 MILL JOOS V.S 7+ BILL NON-JEWS?? WHY THE FOCUS ON THIS MICROSCOPIC MINORITY??---IT'S AN OBSESSION!@!!! GET A FUCKING LIFE U SPAWN!
Wow. ZH's very own pro-Zionist, propagandist troll.
Get ready for more YAS (You Anit-Semite!!) bombs to be dropped than all the bombs thrown in the Middle East over the last 50 years.
DEAR JEFFERSONIAN LIBERAL=U SOUND LIKE A PRETTY GOOD GUY--MY POST WASN'T DIRECTED TO THE LIKES OF U
Sounds like you hate Christians as much as you think others hate all Jews.
To you, people cannot make one critical comment about some people of a larger group (but not all members of that group) that definitely have worked to advance the interests of that group without you branding all of them as anti-Semites.
Try reading Kevin MacDonald's Culture of Critique. Quite enlightening.
Trump needs to grow a set. His voting base did not care who gets "pissed off". It gives us something to laugh at!
FIRE THEM ALL.... ON TWITTER!! 😂😂
Relying on Congress to get rid of Rosenstein is a fool’s errand, they could have done it for his slow response to their subpoenas, but they didn’t. They surely won’t do it now for his failure to supervise Mueller.
No, Rosenstein serves at the will of the President, it’s the President who should fire Rosenstein on the grounds that Rosenstein created ill-will between the administration and Congress by being uncooperative. If his firing leads to a mass exodus of professional staff at the Department of Justice, that would be a good thing as those half-wits are useless. They brought no prosecutions against a sure criminal in Hillary yet pursue a witch hunt against Trump. The sooner they are gone the better, and if they leave of their own accord even better.
With Mueller, you have to leave him to do whatever he is doing, and be ready to blind-side him when his report gets released. Its clear now that he has nothing to accuse Trump on regarding Russian collusion, and so his main focus is whether Trump’s lawyer had any illegal dealings with Russian agents on Trump’s behalf, or if his payment to the whore was a serious enough violation of Federal Election law as to justify impeachment. Politically if they try to impeach Trump for the hush money as being a Federal Election law violation, I believe that there will be enough of an uproar against such a move that at least 34 Senators will vote against impeachment. Only if Trump’s lawyer is shown to have illegal dealings with Russian agents would there be a sustainable impeachment case, and that is very unlikely considering everything else that has come out about how Trump conducted his affairs.
I think there is a play that Trump could use that would work quite well. Announce that he is giving Mueller until July 1 to finish his probe, because the country has serious problems and miust move forward. Additionally, the Special Prosecutor must not be allowed to influence the Congressional elections, especially when his team has so many democrats on staff. Accordingly, if their work is not complete before July 1, they are terminated as the taxpayer’s money needs to be spent on more important matters. The Special Prosecutor has had more than enough time already to make a case, if he cannot do so by July 1, then all he and his staff are doing is looking to create a crime rather than looking to see if a crime was committed.
The time has come for Trump to stop blowing hot air at this circus and take concrete actions to stop it.
Mueller's got nothing. If he had anything, he would have leaked it to the lamestream, who would love nothing more at this point to have Trump fire Mueller and Rosenstein so they could be portrayed as martyrs.
A better way for Trump to shut this down is to start issuing pardons.
I have to agree.
If he starts firing people it will go on, if he pardons everyone there will be a two week gnashing of teeth and rending of clothes in the Alinsky Media, then it will be over.
I think the POTUS needs to have a short speech prepared, coordinate that with the Republicans on the intel committees, fire and shut down this investigation live on TV, scribble something on a piece pf paper and say "You're Fired" just like the apprentice, on the basis of the entire initial FISA process, and explain to the public why it was done very high level. And then allow the Senators and Congressional committee members handle the post-legal debate and elevate their standing in the post Ryan era.
But yes: live on TV, pen in hand, sign a paper and fire one, two, three.. whatever (that makes the act indelible) and fired is fired.
It is not as if the democrats intend to resolve any of this bull shit investigation before the midterms anyway, and then Trump needs to campaign on internet freedom, 2A#, data privacy, and the dangers of over-reach of data collection, tie the three together and rally the people.
On the pardons, that is a given after what Clinton did with Marc Rich
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marc_Rich#U.S._indictment_and_pardon
Anybody inquires about precedent repeat: Marc Rich again and again and again
At this point, I'd welcome a bold action, e.g., Trump ordering Mattis to send squads to rendition the known swamp critters and their lackeys. Just take them to Guantanamo, spend the next 3 years waterboarding them w/o even bothering to ask them any questions.
Dubya put the justification for that right in the NDAA. It was criminally wrong to put that in there, but it's in there so what the hell.
You can't waterboard them but you can fire them. Even if it is a day before retirement. I'm just saying do it on live tv, keep it short and simple, sign a document making it official, and add the apprentice caveat: your fired!
Start campaigning for the mid terms as that is all the demoncrats are doing with this investigation.
Why fire? Can't Rod have an unfortunate nail-gun accident? Frame it on the Clinton's. Do I have to think for everybody I meet?!
As soon as I considered the reality of that solution, and realized it was right ~ I begin to realize just how throughly fucked up our “justice” department is.
I think Bannon's suggestion of using the Executive Privilege is also very wise.
It uses both Clinton's and Obama's tactics, although they used EP to avoid facing charges that they should have, whereas Trump would be using it to stop an unconstitutional witch hunt, a passive coup d'etat.
Wow, you work for Mueller? Inside information?
Oh, wait. No, you're just another Trumptard dickhead who mumbles because Donald's dick is wedged down your throat.
Got cock envy?
Expat just likes visualizing such things
Expat. Hilarious expression
Pardons are the final bullet. There is a negative connotation to pardons, as in the pardoned were guilty. There should be no admission that anyone did anything wrong, because they most likely did not. So fight the coup leaders, the imbeciles behind Mueller. Rosenstein is at the top of that list, and he should be fired for failure to comply promptly with Congressional requests for information.
moron
http://www.usdebtclock.org/
people ignore bad news, they hide under the covers to simply brush off anything that shows that the old usa is over. they would still live the dream of greatness.
Circus Theme music - YouTube
You two Yahoos should be expecting your Pink Slips tomorrow.
😂😂
Russian interference -
Russia tells Britain give back the Falklands before telling US what to do.
RUSSIA has told Britain it should "clean its conscience" and give back the Falkland Islands before it criticises them over their involvement in Ukraine. Moscow's ambassador to the UN, Vitaly Churkin made the shocking remarks when responding to his British counterpart Matthew Rycroft at a UN security council meeting in New York. (Daily Express 4 Feb 2017)
Russians trying to sell another red herring.
https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
Hmm. Clinging to those last, tattered, ratty-looking remnants of Empire, are we what what?
Face it, the US' Atlantic Airstrip One (nee Europe's Doormat, nee UK, nee British Empire) should have abandoned the Falklands 25 years ago. Arguing against it smacks of weakness and childish desperation.
FBI / DOJ has gone rogue. The DOJ/NSD was violating 702 section for FISA warrants. Its open information. Now Southern Manhattan district at the direction of Mueller is assaulting lawyer-client privilege... for access Hollywood (illegal) tape and the Stormy Daniels shake-down. This is a death struggle between Nunes/HSPCI and the Clintonite bureaucrats that have to stop the UraniumOne and server scandal investigations at all costs.
Here's something else that Trump can do: amnesty his lawyer Cohen, that's more efficient.
I made the same comment yesterday. Just give Cohen a pardon. Game over.
A Presidential pardon may have limited value in front of the Licensing Committee.
Sessions...what a joke.