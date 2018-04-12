Brave New World? 64 Million Americans Live In Multi-Generational Households

The old America we knew, where living standards more than doubled each generation, has ceased to exist as new evidence suggests the percentage of Americans living in multigenerational households is at its highest since the post–World War II economic expansion.
Heavily indebted Americans are readjusting to a deterioration in living standards. Many of society’s lower-income consumers have already reshaped their lifestyles — towards living in a home with at least two adult generations. In other words, more Americans than ever in the last half-century are returning to their parents’ basement.
According to a new Pew Research Center report of census data, a record 64 million Americans, accounting for some 20 percent of the total U.S. population, lived in multigenerational family households in 2016, representing a three-decade continuous progression in this type of household formation — despite government propaganda that indicates economic improvements since the Great Recession.
After the early 1950s, living in a household with multiple generations experienced three decades of declines from 21 percent to a low of 12 percent in 1980. A noticeable bounce was seen in the early 80s, representing an unfair low, and since, the percent of Americans in multigenerational households has increased steadily.
During the financial crisis of 2007–2008, a noticeable surge in Americans migrated to multigenerational households. Pew explains below:
“In 2009, 51.5 million Americans (17% of the population) lived in multigenerational households, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. In 2014, 60.6 million Americans – 19% of the U.S. population – were part of multigenerational homes, according to the last major Pew Research Center analysis of this data.”
The study found that young adults [millennials] are the age demographic that is most commonly transitioning into multigenerational homes.
“In recent years, young adults have been the age group most likely to live in multigenerational households (previously, it had been adults ages 85 and older). Among 25- to 29-year-olds in 2016, 33% were residents of such households.
Among a broader group of young adults, those ages 18 to 34, living with parents surpassed other living arrangements in 2014 for the first time in more than 130 years.
Education levels make a difference, though: Young adults without a college degree now are more likely to live with parents than to be married or cohabiting in their own homes, but those with a college degree are more likely to be living with a spouse or partner in their own homes.”
Asians and Hispanics have a higher probability than whites to live in multigenerational households. Across all U.S. racial groups, multigenerational household formations surged after the great recession. Pew attributed some of the multigenerational households increases on broadening ethnic diversity in U.S. population.
“Growing racial and ethnic diversity in the U.S. population helps explain some of the rise in multigenerational living. The Asian and Hispanic populations overall are growing more rapidly than the white population, and those groups are more likely than whites to live in multigenerational family households. Another growth factor is that foreign-born Americans are more likely than those born in the U.S. to live with multiple generations of family; Asians and Hispanics are more likely than whites to be immigrants.
Among Asians living in the U.S., 29% lived in multigenerational family households in 2016, according to census data. Among Hispanics and blacks, the shares in 2016 were 27% and 26%, respectively. Among whites, 16% lived with multiple generations of family members.”
And finally, Tom Chtaham via Project Chesapeake, who specifies in the “next great financial crisis” many Americans will see their living standards ratcheted down once more. What does this imply for the trend in multigenerational households? Well, you guessed it, the next boom is coming…
“Very few Americans have any significant savings today. Most live on credit and those with savings have it stored in financial instruments that will be wiped out as the bankers collapse the system to hide the theft they have been involved in for decades. Those who think they will retire with their IRA, pensions or social security will suddenly find them all gone never to return leaving them with no means to care for themselves.
The west line has moved to Asia. This means that North America is no longer the shipping center of the world. The consequences of this for Americans will be disastrous. This means our economy in the future will be smaller and slower and will result in a standard of living far below what it currently is.
Those that own very few assets free and clear will become the new homeless as they become jobless and default on all of their credit obligations.”
What's wrong with any of that?
$40,000 is the local average household income...nothing is, or even can be, built new around here for less than $250,000..That's a $2000 monthly payment = 60% of your gross income.
To get it down to 30% of your income, you have to buy a shitty house, in a shitty neighborhood , with shitty schools.
Elderly parents unable to live alone? $5000/month easy for a shitty care facility.
Many more reasons for multi-gen homes.
You see, you gotta love the asshats whom complain about all that unpayable debt and mal investment, rigged markets and e con omies, extreme valuations on nothing, incentives, disincentives, and yet fail at basic logic unable to put together cause and effect ..
I mean heaven forbid these selfish little bastards fuck up mom and dad's reverse mortage plans ..
It is important however to know thine enemy, and in terms of ranking, I'd say those snotty little shits are far down on the list ... if you're catchin my drift .
The sons of bitches been mislead, sold down the river six ways to Sunday, I don't say this to make excuse. Simply an observation.
Believe me, the topic of this article is a topic of discussion for many folks, who "just can't understand." Well, when one retires on a full government pension, fully funded health care and the like, well no shit, they won't understand ..
So stop all that fuckin cryin about trillion dollar deficits and unpayable debt, threats of nuklar annilation and shit. Just embrace the fuck and play pin the tail on the donkey until such time everyone's ship is sunk ..
Fuck ..
I'm not sure. Family looks after each other.
@Saavy
That's how I see it...
The rest of these mopes want the GOVERNMENT & DRUG COMPANIES to take care of all of that
The average house size today is around 1800 sq feet. In 1960 is was 900 square feet. So this idea that things are getting so much more expensive and it's so much harder to live is somewhat exaggerated. You want a 2000 sq foot home all to yourself on one income? Thats going to be very tough to pull off, and you know what? It always was.
Well, in all fairness, multi-generational households are quite common in Israel.
@sero
Then, for that, despite whatever other criticisms I might have about Israel... I applaud them for it... & whereby there should be ZERO NEED to steal land from the Syrians, who I have zero doubt would be happy to live their lives doing the same...
Perhaps in an ideal world, where morals and ethics guided the decisions of those who might be content with what they have already stolen.
Alas, we can't all be afforded our own racial apartheid state, where we are deemed to be God's Chosen Ones who can do no wrong.
It's the opposite of the American dream, you can't afford your own home and you can't support yourself let alone your family.
Nothing, just something else to complain about by people who have nothing better to do than find someone to whinge over.
It may have profound consequences...mostly positive.
Get a job, snowflakes. You have to pay for my retirement and health care when I get old. Thanks!
Some would say that the best way for 'snowflakes' to pay for YOUR cherished & selfish retirement would be to:
- move back in
- work & pay the bills of that household & bump the relatives up or down into different rooms that sometimes needed to be 'add on's' to the house itself & in the process, not WASTE unneeded food or energy consumption
I lived in Italy for a dozen years and that's basically how they accomplished it (without a FEDERAL RESERVE paying for your ignorant 'sarc ass' horseshit in the process)...
& fuck you if I'm interested in paying for your DRUGS or healthcare... Do us ALL a fucking favor & DIE!
Look don't get sassy, there are a lot of FULL government pensions to pay, and top notch health care .. think of the children ... oh wait, different meme ..
Let's revisit the America dream .. shall we !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsL6mKxtOlQ
@GM ~ I voted for you, so I'm a constituent...
As a constituent, my plea is to abolish government pensions, universal health care, and social security...
or ~ phase it out and move forward with something else that involves personal responsibility...
Millenials love to stay with mommy and daddy until retirement age. Nothing better than play computer games in your mom's basement.
Yes, that must be it ..
Yes it must be https://nypost.com/2017/07/08/were-losing-a-whole-generation-of-young-m…
I love all the Millenial blame game that gets toss around esp by government dependent boomers.
Well said!
Better than being both a wage slave and debt slave for life, sadly for most that is the alternative.
You mean puting our parents in a "We Don't Care"home is no longer the American Dream? I am confused.
15 Mexicans in a house that a white family of 4 used to live in. 5 shitty pickups and cars parked in the driveway and street where 1 used to be.
What's your point, welfare queen? Someone has to build your roads, bridges, houses, etc. at cheap affordable prices.
God knows you lazy gringos aren't gonna 10-12/hr under the hot sun. And the niggers only complain and their work ethic is dismal.
It was 100 in the shade, with a 70 dew point, a few years back...this white boy about passed out walking from his AC house to his AC car...yet a dozen Mexicans were landscaping away outside around an office bldg like it was an inside AC job. Hats off amigos!
For sure, in my Texas and SC experience, the latinos strap it up when they go out to work . . . in the heat.
Too many breeders is the real cause.....Shaniqua and her 5 welfare sponges tip the curve.....
This guys momma named him...John Rhea..yikes!
https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-rhea-147577b
Cuz dats wut her had win he come out.
Can’t have new voters unhappy.
It has to be this way so that the top (.000000001)% or ~ < 10 individuals on planet earth can have greater wealth than ~ 1/2 the rest of the planets population ...
baaaaaa
Multigenerational households were the human standard for hundreds of thousands of years, and now it's a bad idea?
Owning a McMansion is a basic human right for each and everyone one of us...and bankers are more than willing to make that dream come true.
It is either grandma or the luv dungeon in the basement bonus room!
Grandma is deaf and goes to sleep at 6 pm, so it's good.
My mother lives with my wife and I. Works great for everyone we bought a bigger nicer home, mom has her own living area. My son gets more grandma time. We get a lower mortgage and utility cable bill. Mom lives better and cheaper than on her own and saves 1000 every month from her SS and pension. Hasn't had to touch her 401k other than the mandatory minimum which she puts in the bank. I also don't have to drive 15 miles out if my way to check on her every day. Suck it up they helped us as kids we help them later, circle of life.
This is where my wife and I find ourselves now. My mom is getting on up there, some health issues, and most of all...lonely. She is living in another state with her brother, who is also old and has health issues. They make it work, but it is not ideal. My wife and I also have 3 teenagers and my brother (long story) living under our roof for now. In order to bring my mom in under our roof, we are going to have to upsize a bit to make it work. I have been pondering this dilemma for the past 6 months. The only way we could stay in our current house would be to take in our two car garage. I really don't want to lose it though. I have got to figure out the best path forward for everyone involved. Not an easy thing to do.....
Wait....you said that twice....you have 2 mothers?
He's from San Francisco.
Iffn yous gots baby mommas all ovah town yous can usally find a couch an a meal somewheres.
No I only posted once weird. I do think this arrangement can be beneficial to all. However I will say it can be difficult to balance as well.
The CBs poured stimulus into banks by buying their bad bonds but banks put the money in speculative transient investment. Having bought trillions of bonds, the CBs began buying the equity markets hoping to more directly stimulate businesses. Again, only fueling speculative, investment.
The CBs will soon own nearly everything.
Their painting a false boom bull market. Its the Truman Show or the Matrix. People can sense something has gone terribly wrong.
The CBs distorted and accidentally broke the longstanding economic system. Chaos at the doorstep. Oops.
Put the blame where blame is squarely due: Easy money policies of the Fed coupled with the relentless NAR pushing the lies of buy now be priced out forever! fantasy of endless appreciation fueled a multi-generational game of who can take on the biggest mortgage driving prices sky high. Let's not forget the flipping houses industry and all that mania, out of town "investors" buying with cash etc etc etc. A house should be a place to live, not a get rich quick scheme. I would live in my parent's basement too if my options of purchasing a home were .5 million dollar shitboxes with property taxes to the moon. Fuck that