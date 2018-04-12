Is China Selling Treasuries?

Treasury yields are spiking notably today with 30Y back above 3.00% and 10Y yields at 2.83% are near 3-week highs and along with the dismal indirect bids in the latest 3Y and 10Y auctions (i.e. foreigners not buying), some are suggesting today's move could be the start of China's move to unwind its Treasury holdings.
10Y yields up around 5bps...
30Y yields also up around 5bps, testing the recent down-channel...
But we also note that this could be RP funds bring bonds and stocks back together again...
BMO favors coming out of the auction process long with an even higher conviction that the yield curve will grind flatter from here. After all, we have yet to see any meaningful capitulation of the massive short-base in the longer-end of the Treasury market.
Additionally, BMO says that unless we see gains from a diverse variety of sources, we'll be wary of betting on CPI to keep performing and will look to sell 10-year breakevens over 2.15%.
Comments
nothing a few airstrikes can't fix /sarc
How much of the total treasury market China actually controls:
http://thesoundingline.com/which-countries-hold-the-most-us-government-…
In reply to nothing a few airstrikes can… by ted41776
If they do, then the US won't be able to afford their plastic crap.
In reply to The by Four Star
stocks are roaring again. come on ZH , go bullish. please
In reply to If they do, then the US won… by The_Juggernaut
Yeh, I guess China are gonna be bummed that less than 5% of the world won't buy their shit!!
In reply to If they do, then the US won… by The_Juggernaut
China should be buying gold instead of US paper. .
In reply to Yeh, I guess China are gonna… by Pliskin
18% of China's exports, you mean? Yeah, that won't hurt an economy that's leveraged to the hilt.
In reply to Yeh, I guess China are gonna… by Pliskin
I find it amusing that Japan...the most indebted nation on a per capita basis...twice that of the US, holds almost as much treasuries as China. One broke nation supporting another broke nation.
In reply to The by Four Star
Yay.
Get that yield back up before month end dividend.
TLT
Out of T-bills, into BTC.
Ho Lee Fuk if true
I want to see US default on its debt/give a haircut, and for interest rates to rise spectacularly. Defend the dollar.
Resultant mass layoffs which would ensue in short order, may not prove the same outcome as they did in arguably a more sane and non-government dependent society as say the early 80's - but I get your point.
In reply to I want to see US default on… by tmosley
no...but I bet they are not buying any
yes, they have been for quite a while. SO FUCKING WHAT?
The People's Bank of China has printed far more fiat currency than the Fed and the Fed can buy as much government debt as it wants!!!
A big nothing burger.
"Full Faith and Credit"
Same as it ever was!
Without the world willing to finance our debt, interest rates must rise. If FED buys the debt that the world won't finance so interest rates wont' rise, then currency collapses. Simple. It won't be a nothing burger when those two conditions come together.
In reply to yes, they have been for… by LawsofPhysics
Other countries have been buying their own debt for fucking decades.
Again, SO WHAT? Fuck, debt "markets" were the first market to be destroyed by central bankers over a hundred years ago you stupid fuck. By comparison, the destruction of true price discovery is just catching up in other areas. Moreover, are you another moron that actually believes in economic growth forever in a biosphere with finite resources?!?!? LMFAO!!!!
What part of ALL fiat currency will die don't you understand?
We still have the resources and capital to make all kinds of stuff to sell/trade. I guess we simply need to exchange our products for something fucking real. FUCK ALL FIAT and plastic crap from china!
In reply to Without the world willing to… by HominyTwin
....but, but what about all that there shiny shit, and those stinky factories and fricken BRI shit!?
America has shot it's wad, some time ago, time to pay up.
In reply to yes, they have been for… by LawsofPhysics
"Wi Tu Lo=time to buy" alarms going off at FED.
No, it is from domestic PIMCO
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-12/cio-worlds-largest-bond-fund-we-are-not-alarmist-its-time-sell
And then there is this:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-12/fed-officially-screwed-inflat…
What part of ALL fiat currency will die don't people understand?
In reply to And then there is this:… by Neochrome
It is called a "normalcy bias" I believe...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Normalcy_bias
" people believe that things will always function the way things normally have functioned."
In reply to What part of ALL fiat… by LawsofPhysics
Indeed. Unfortunately, when fraud becomes the status quo, possession is the only "law".
In reply to It is called a "normalcy… by Neochrome
Never living through it. Including you & me...
In reply to What part of ALL fiat… by LawsofPhysics
Why not?
https://www.reddit.com/r/therewasanattempt/comments/8bo6hq/to_buy_gas/?st=JFWR4D2X&sh=6bd92e4a
Of course those slippery Slope John B's are selling. Wouldn't expect otherwise.
Ah! Turns out the chinaman IS the issue,Dude!
does not matter. everything is an excuse for the algos to buy. MSM will spin anything into a positive. Everything is rosebuds and tulips.
Does a Panda shit in the forest?...
And now, Trouble hearing lyrics version: Does a panda sit in the far chest
panda is a gold coin yo.
In reply to Does a Panda shit in the… by Able Ape
Err, you know, if you don't pay your debts, then people see you as a bad risk (or some kind of twat that doesn't pay his bills) and then they cut you off!
If amerika is 'cut off' then it is fucked!
Pay your debts, assholes!
Or get 'cut off''!!
Socialist scumbag, leeches,that you are!!