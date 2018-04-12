Crypto-mania Returns: Bitcoin Soars $1000 In Minutes, Most Since 2017; Back Above $8000

The last 30 minutes has seen Bitcoin explode higher by over 15% (the biggest move since 2017), breaking above $8,000 on extremely heavy volume as the cryptocurrency tests above its 200-day moving-average.
Speculative chatter on the driver behind the move is Russian oligarchs buying (though we note that Bitcoin actually fell on the announcement of the sanctions last week). This is obviously unconfirmed...
Have Russian billionaire oligarchs started converting their net worth into crypto— zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 10, 2018
Additionally, and perhaps more likely, this is a reflexive easing from the tax-related selling pressure that many have discussed as a big driver of cryptos downside ahead of next week's tax deadline.
Extremely heavy volume on this upswing... The move peaked at around 16%, before fading back to a more stable 11% gain.
Bitcoin is testing its 200DMA...
It's not just Bitcoin, the entire crypto space is bid for now...
While this panic-bid is notable - the biggest spike since 2017 - the price of bitcoin has nearly halved in the four months of the year so far, and its unlikely to top its all time high of $19,843, set in December, ever again, Barclays says.
"Unlike past peaks in Bitcoin prices, the survey evidence, based on our modeling, suggests that the speculative bubble in crypto currencies may have passed its peak," the bank said as part of its annual Equity Gilt report this week.
Here's where the bank's model predicts bitcoin's price will go from here:
Unsurprisingly, as BI reports, the team of analysts led by Joseph Abate say there's a striking similarity between bitcoin's rise in popularity and the spread of viruses like influenza.
"Applying this model to speculative behaviour in crypto currencies, it suggests that once a large enough share of the population susceptible to speculation becomes aware of and holders of crypto currencies, upward pressure on prices stalls," they write. "To the extent that holders’ attraction to Bitcoin was speculative – as our empirical analysis of historical prices suggests – those holders then become sellers, initiating an accelerating downward spiral."
Soros
Video: This interesting video show’s what the anti bitcoin crowd have wrong. A huge allocation is not advisable, but zero is also the incorrect allocation.
Good info on the site in general TheMonetaryReset.com
Pump and dump.
And back down $400 in minutes..............
a store of value pfffft.
could drop 95% from here some folks would still be green. Gold? Errr not so much
Single huge green candle? Some whale taking advantage of the lack of market depth to run stops. Slaughter the shorts. Suspect it will move sideways for a while, then we go back down to where it was on a single red candle to kill the fresh longs. We call this the "Bart Simpson" formation.
Correlation bots spread the move across the complex automatically. Ridiculous.
Need to kill off all the big frauds before thinking about diving back in.
Me thinks it was a 'short squeeze'...
"It appears short liquidation or unwinding of short (sell) BTC trades has played a big role in the sudden rally, according to some sources. ...a move that seems to have triggered stop losses on short trades..."
- CoinDesk
No worries. Someone will fart in the room and it'll drop again.
Yes. But an artificial one. Hence the single green candle rather than a more slowly (but still rapid) rise. We've seen a lot of these over the last two weeks, though this is by far the largest.
mosley's probably right on this one...
BTC would probably have to rise above $9,200 [today], or, over $8,300 [by April 28], to even break the log scale downward trendline from the ATH.
If it can't do either of those, something like $4,534 would still be possible (by around July 28)... Anything can still happen.
If “speculation” in the cryptos is related to the flu, then WTF is related to the banks which speculated their asses off and threw the world into the terminal situation we find ourselves in now? You can survive the flu, but your chances against Ebola are slim to none.
That's what she said......
Sooooo, BTC is unlikely to make a new ATH eh, Barclays? You'll pardon us if we don't take that prediction to the bank.
my thoughts exactly. When did anyone, ever, trust anything that a bank said about anything, let alone something which threatens its own business model.
It was consolidating within a 10-day old triangle, approaching the apex with 12% surge of 'short interest' in preceding 24H...
It was a 'short squeeze'... it had to explode up with that many 'shorts' exposed...
Russian oligarchs story is weak
"It appears short liquidation or unwinding of short (sell) BTC trades has played a big role in the sudden rally, according to some sources. ...a move that seems to have triggered stop losses on short trades..."
- CoinDesk
More mentally ill people piling into a massive ponzi scheme. I hope they lose a fortune.
WWE wrestling announcer taps on microphone:
"Ladies & Gentlemen ~ tonight we have a battle of 2 TITANS of deep thinkers... In this corner ~ weighing in at 98 pounds ~ mosley who says " Single huge green candle? Some whale [as in 1 person] taking advantage of the lack of market depth to run stops. Slaughter the shorts. " ~ In the other corner, weighing in at 98.01 pounds, carrying the extra weight because of the sand that got kicked in his face, lester, whose contention is "more mentally ill people [as in many people]"
Let's get ready to rumble!
All the old bugz are gonna be pissed off. You ain't seen nothing yet
Bitcoin is still down -60% this year dummy.
I'd like to see your 'comparisons' of the purchasing power of the dollar [since inception], and bitcoin [since inception]...
Bitcoin has virtually no purchasing power because you can't spend it anywhere.
I know of phyzz exchanges who will trade phyzz for bitcoin right away. Whatchoo talkin’ bout Willis?
" Bitcoin has virtually no purchasing power because you can't spend it anywhere "
Well, let's see...
Here's a list of all the ATM's that you can receive cash for your bitcoins and then spend that cash
https://coinatmradar.com/
That doesn't include the fact that if you hold BTC on certain exchanges, you can have the cash equivalent transferred to your bank account.
Since you're an expert on the subject, show me where you can:
1. Spend your gold coins at a store for merchandise
2. ATM's worldwide where you can put gold into a slot and get cash
3. We all know you could take your gold to a LCS and get cash, but usually you'd get a check, which then you'd have to take to your bank, and then you'd get cash which isn't any easier than any methods for redeeming BTC.
This is hilariously ignorant of reality
In reply to Bitcoin has virtually no… by GooseShtepping Moron
I bought in September 2015, went deep! +3000%, suck on that you lousy cuck!
Well.. if you haven't sold and cashed out yet you have gained NOTHING.
lester, you're fucking hilarious...
- You tell everyone who is sitting on unrealized gains that they've gained NOTHING (which, in a sense, is true]
- But then you also wag your finger at everyone who is LOSING MONEY [who are HODling]
Furthermore, you have no skin in the game so why should you even give a shit?
It'd be like me going out of my way to call your wife a dog or something ~ lol
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qg46znAVvhc
Being driven up to mitigate gold investment.
You hit the nail.
If that's the case, then...just buy BTC??
I know, crazy, right? I mean, you wouldn't want to accidentally buy a commodity that is going up in price, would you?
I get it. I've grown so comfortable watching the price of gold go nowhere--and the price of silver actually plumb new lows-- for years now. The endless suffering is like a warm blanket. Feels so good watching your investments stagnate. Mmmmm.
To hang on to BTC in the face of other nimble cryptos being developed - why? If you are going to trash PMs and then turn around and call a shit transactional unit like BTC a store of value, I'll laugh in your face. You refuse to believe that a time could come when what you own is what you have?
You "bitter because you missed the boat" crowd are hilarious. When BTC is over $20k by the end of the year due to more people on the planet moving away from the old corrupt banking system into the currency of sovereign individuals, you'll still be calling it a ponsi.
Who cares !!
I have far more important things to worry about than a ‘backdoor’ - Rothschild inspired - FUCKING one world currency !!
Again backed by NOTHING !
Like your dollars?
Yes I do...I will take all you want to send me!
its backed by the fear of central bankers who are pissing themselves
The 5000 year old money will save you, rest assured.
The ideology of an ignorant racist retard will save you rest assured Bill.
You know every week at least a dozen of new cryptos its in the market. How in the world this can preserve wealth in the future?
It won't, cuz we'll be raided lol!
Here's an idea: don't buy the new cryptos, stick with the old ones that have been around for the better part of a decade and have proven their value proposition. You know that cryptos come in different flavors, right? Just because somebody pushes some new shit on the market doesn't mean you actually have to buy it...right?
That is dangerous with respect to Bitcoin, which has completely changed its functionality over the last six months. They claim it is an improvement, but their network congestion events on any transaction volume spike say different.
Network congestion will clear up as more and more wallets adopt Segwit. Now that the crypto space has settled down I would imagine that all of the big exchanges will finally get around to implementing the new technology.
100% adoption on segwit doesn't even double network capacity.
Seems at least the transaction times have improved a bit, just transferred from coinbase to polo in less than 15 min.
The network isn't clogged any more due to a decrease in transaction volume. They claim that segwit adoption has caused this, but the network always worked "fine" at this volume level (20 cent transaction fees are totally unacceptable--they should be subcent).
Bought LTC, EOS, ICX, NEO & IOTA last year... that's all I need beside my BTC which I accumulated in 2015. I'm feel'n all warm and fuzzy!
In another story, UK car sales plummet in march
https://www.smmt.co.uk/vehicle-data/car-registrations/
Soros will be the ultimate bag-holder rofl. This is brilliant.