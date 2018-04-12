Crypto-mania Returns: Bitcoin Soars $1000 In Minutes, Most Since 2017; Back Above $8000

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 08:03

The last 30 minutes has seen Bitcoin explode higher by over 15% (the biggest move since 2017), breaking above $8,000 on extremely heavy volume as the cryptocurrency tests above its 200-day moving-average.

Speculative chatter on the driver behind the move is Russian oligarchs buying (though we note that Bitcoin actually fell on the announcement of the sanctions last week). This is obviously unconfirmed...

Additionally, and perhaps more likely, this is a reflexive easing from the tax-related selling pressure that many have discussed as a big driver of cryptos downside ahead of next week's tax deadline.

Extremely heavy volume on this upswing... The move peaked at around 16%, before fading back to a more stable 11% gain.

 

Bitcoin is testing its 200DMA...

It's not just Bitcoin, the entire crypto space is bid for now...

While this panic-bid is notable - the biggest spike since 2017 - the price of bitcoin has nearly halved in the four months of the year so far, and its unlikely to top its all time high of $19,843, set in December, ever again, Barclays says.

"Unlike past peaks in Bitcoin prices, the survey evidence, based on our modeling, suggests that the speculative bubble in crypto currencies may have passed its peak," the bank said as part of its annual Equity Gilt report this week.

Here's where the bank's model predicts bitcoin's price will go from here:

Unsurprisingly, as BI reports, the team of analysts led by Joseph Abate say there's a striking similarity between bitcoin's rise in popularity and the spread of viruses like influenza.

"Applying this model to speculative behaviour in crypto currencies, it suggests that once a large enough share of the population susceptible to speculation becomes aware of and holders of crypto currencies, upward pressure on prices stalls," they write. "To the extent that holders’ attraction to Bitcoin was speculative – as our empirical analysis of historical prices suggests – those holders then become sellers, initiating an accelerating downward spiral."

tmosley overbet Thu, 04/12/2018 - 08:24 Permalink

Single huge green candle? Some whale taking advantage of the lack of market depth to run stops. Slaughter the shorts. Suspect it will move sideways for a while, then we go back down to where it was on a single red candle to kill the fresh longs. We call this the "Bart Simpson" formation.

Correlation bots spread the move across the complex automatically. Ridiculous.

Need to kill off all the big frauds before thinking about diving back in.

Yellow_Snow tmosley Thu, 04/12/2018 - 08:25 Permalink

Me thinks it was a 'short squeeze'...

"It appears short liquidation or unwinding of short (sell) BTC trades has played a big role in the sudden rally, according to some sources. ...a move that seems to have triggered stop losses on short trades..."

                                                                                                                               - CoinDesk

DillyDilly tmosley Thu, 04/12/2018 - 08:55 Permalink

mosley's probably right on this one...

 

BTC would probably have to rise above $9,200 [today], or, over $8,300 [by April 28], to even break the log scale downward trendline from the ATH.

 

If it can't do either of those, something like $4,534 would still be possible (by around July 28)... Anything can still happen.

Yellow_Snow Yellow_Snow Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:02 Permalink

"It appears short liquidation or unwinding of short (sell) BTC trades has played a big role in the sudden rally, according to some sources. ...a move that seems to have triggered stop losses on short trades..."

                                                                                                                               - CoinDesk

DillyDilly lester1 Thu, 04/12/2018 - 08:34 Permalink

WWE wrestling announcer taps on microphone:

 

"Ladies & Gentlemen ~ tonight we have a battle of 2 TITANS of deep thinkers... In this corner ~ weighing in at 98 pounds ~ mosley who says " Single huge green candle? Some whale [as in 1 person] taking advantage of the lack of market depth to run stops. Slaughter the shorts. " ~ In the other corner, weighing in at 98.01 pounds, carrying the extra weight because of the sand that got kicked in his face, lester, whose contention is "more mentally ill people [as in many people]"

 

Let's get ready to rumble!

DillyDilly fockewulf190 Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:47 Permalink

" Bitcoin has virtually no purchasing power because you can't spend it anywhere "

 

Well, let's see...

 

Here's a list of all the ATM's that you can receive cash for your bitcoins and then spend that cash

 

https://coinatmradar.com/

 

That doesn't include the fact that if you hold BTC on certain exchanges, you can have the cash equivalent transferred to your bank account.

 

Since you're an expert on the subject, show me where you can:

 

1. Spend your gold coins at a store for merchandise

2. ATM's worldwide where you can put gold into a slot and get cash

3. We all know you could take your gold to a LCS and get cash, but usually you'd get a check, which then you'd have to take to your bank, and then you'd get cash which isn't any easier than any methods for redeeming BTC.

 

 

DillyDilly lester1 Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:37 Permalink

lester, you're fucking hilarious...

 

- You tell everyone who is sitting on unrealized gains that they've gained NOTHING (which, in a sense, is true]

- But then you also wag your finger at everyone who is LOSING MONEY [who are HODling]

 

Furthermore, you have no skin in the game so why should you even give a shit?

 

It'd be like me going out of my way to call your wife a dog or something ~ lol

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qg46znAVvhc

Buckaroo Banzai The central planners Thu, 04/12/2018 - 08:19 Permalink

If that's the case, then...just buy BTC??

I know, crazy, right? I mean, you wouldn't want to accidentally buy a commodity that is going up in price, would you?

I get it. I've grown so comfortable watching the price of gold go nowhere--and the price of silver actually plumb new lows-- for years now. The endless suffering is like a warm blanket. Feels so good watching your investments stagnate. Mmmmm.

Jack Oliver Thu, 04/12/2018 - 08:08 Permalink

Who cares !! 

I have far more important things to worry about than a ‘backdoor’ - Rothschild inspired - FUCKING one world currency !! 

Again backed by NOTHING ! 