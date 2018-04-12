The Deep State Closes In On The Donald, Part 1

Authored by David Stockman via Contra Corner blog,
Perhaps we have missed something: Like the possibility that the canyons of Wall Street are actually located on another planet several light years from earth!
Otherwise, how can you explain the equipoise of a stock market sitting at the tippy-top of a nine-year bubble expansion and confronted with the potential outbreak of World War Three?
Folks, like some alien abductors, the Deep State has taken the Donald hostage, and with ball-and-chain finality. Whatever pre-election predilection he had to challenge the Warfare State has apparently been completely liquidated.
Trump's early AM tweet yesterrday, in fact, embodies the words of a man who had more than a few screws loose when he took the oath, but under the relentless pounding of the Imperial City's investigators, partisans, apparatchiks and lynch-mob media has now gone stark raving mad. To wit:
"....Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!
Yes, maybe Wall Street has figured out that the Donald is more bluster than bite. Yet when you consider the broader context and what the Russian side is now saying, it is just plain idiotic to own the S&P 500 at 24X. After all, earnings that have been going nowhere for the past three years (earnings per share have inched-up from $106 in September 2014 to $109 in December 2017), and now could be ambushed by a hot war accident in Syria that would rapidly escalate.
Indeed, did the robo-machines and boys and girls down in the casino not ponder the meaning of this message from the Kremlin? It does not leave much to the imagination:
#Russian ambassador in beirut : "If there is a strike by the Americans on #Syria , then... the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired," Zasypkin told Hezbollah's al-Manar TV, speaking in Arabic.
Sure, the odds are quite high that the clever folks in the Pentagon will figure out how to keep the pending attack reasonably antiseptic. That is, they will bomb a whole bunch of places in Syria where the Russians and Iranians are not (after being warned); and also deploy stand-off submarine platforms to launch cruise missiles and high-flying stealth aircraft to drop smart bombs, thereby keeping American pilots and ships out of harm's way.
Then, after unleashing the Donald's version of "shock and awe" they will claim that Assad has just received the spanking of his life and that the Russians and Iranians have been messaged with malice aforethought.
But our point is not that Douma is Sarajevo, and, besides, this is still April, not August. What should be scaring the daylights out of Wall Street is that we are even at the point where the two tweets quoted above are happening.
For crying out loud, there is a brutal, bloody and barbaric civil war raging in Syria where both sides are bedecked in black hats; both sides have committed unspeakable atrocities; and where it is a documented fact that the rebels possess chemical weapons and have launched false flag gas attacks in the past---even as 1,300 tons of Assad's inventory, which may or may not have been the totality of it, was destroyed according to the certification of the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
In that context, who can tell whether the alleged chlorine gas release last Saturday in Douma originated in a bomb dropped by Assad's air force or came from a rebel stockpile that was hit by a bomb? Or whether it was another deliberate false flag attack staged by the jihadists or perhaps that it never happened at all.
The evidence comes mainly from rebel forces opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. One of these was the Violations Documentation Center, a virulent anti-Russian organization funded by George Soros. Another was the White Helmets, a completely comprised operation financed by the US and UK and which has operated only in rebel held territories--- often check-by-jowl with the al-Nusra Front and other terrorist elements.
Indeed, Washington's fabled spies in the sky and taps on every node of the worldwide web can read your email and spot a rogue camel caravan anywhere in a Sahara sandstorm. But they can not tell whether dead bodies are the victims of bullets, bombs, collapsing buildings or chlorine gas. You need to be on the ground and perform chemical tests for that, and Washington just plain isn't there.
Besides, even if a careful investigation--like the one proposed by Sweden and which the US and UK vetoed at the UN---were actually completed, why is it Washington's prerogative to administer a spanking to the culprit?
For one thing, if you are in the spanking business owing to bad behavior, then just within the region you would also need to administer the rod to al-Sisi in Egypt and Erdogan in Turkey; and also to Washington's on and off wards in Baghdad and to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for his genocidal attacks on Yemen. While you were at it, why would even Bibi Netanyahu be spared the birch---given his periodic "lawn mowing" exercises on the Gaza strip?
The point is, Assad has never attacked, threatened or even looked cross-eyed at the United States. So you would have thought that administering spankings to international malefactors is the business of Washington's permanent War Party, not the leader of America First.
To be sure, the only evidence we have to date is the gruesome images posted on the internet by the "Douma Revolution", which we don't credit because it is a tool of the good folks of Jaish al-Islam (Army of Islam), who were holding 3,200 pro-Assad hostages in cages when the attack happened. But even if Assad is culpable, why is the Donald getting out the birch switch if he doesn't mean to effectuate regime change?
Yes, inconstancy is his middle name. But how in god's name could even the Donald have rearranged the modest amount of gray matter under his great Orange Comb-Over so quickly and completely with regards to Syria?
As a reminder, this is what the Donald said just last week:
“We’ll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon,” Trump said on Thursday, “Let the other people take care of it now. Very soon, very soon, we’re coming out....We’re going to get back to our country, where we belong, where we want to be.”
The fact is, it's way too late to drag Bashar Assad behind the Moammar Khadafy Memorial Jeep to be ritually sodomized by his enemies. That's because he's already won the civil war (red area in map below).
What's left is not remotely conducive to regime change because the majority Arab population of Syria (regardless of Alawite, Shiite, Sunni, Christian, Druse etc. religious affiliation) would never consent to be ruled by the small minority of Kurds (who control the yellow, largely desert areas). And besides, a Kurdish Syrian state in part or whole would guarantee a Turkish invasion and a blue (Turkish controlled areas surrounding Afrin in the northwest) versus yellow war where Washington would be on both sides.
Indeed, the only thing that a regime change attempt at this late date would accomplish is a resurrection of the remnants of ISIL (small black specs) or an upwelling of chaos from the three or four islets (green areas) that warring gangs of rebels, jihadists, salafists and blood-thirsty warlords now nominally control.
So the map below, in fact, tells you what is really going on. To wit, the neocons and deep staters around Trump--with the Walrus Mouth (Bolton) now literally shouting in his ear----are really about picking a fight with Iran and Russia. These are really Imperial Washington's designated enemies, and the purpose of the impending attack on Syrian military installations is to intimidate them into backing down----even as they issue hostile warnings and rhetorical fulminations (especially the Iranians) against America.
Stated differently, the Orange Comb-Over is being lured not so much into an Assad spanking exercise or regime change maneuver as into a Proxy War with Iran and Russia. The latter is literally manna from heaven for the Warfare State.
Indeed, with the defense budget already cranked up to the absurd level of $720 billion, the Deep State and its military/industrial/surveillance/congressional complex allies would like nothing better than maximum rhetorical belligerence (and occasional provocative acts) from Russia and Iran in order to keep the national security gravy train inflating toward the $1 trillion funding mark.
Needless to say, the contractual droppings from these staggering budget levels will keep the beltway think tanks, NGOs and pro-war lobbying apparatus in clover for years to come, thereby fueling the ugly secret of Imperial Washington.
Namely, since America lost its only real enemy in 1991, Washington has become an unhinged war capital. It is now endangering the entire planet in a doom-loop of expanding military muscle, multiplying foreign interventions and occupations, intensifying blowback from the victims of Washington's aggression and an ever greater chorus of Empire justifying experts, apparatchiks and politicians getting fat on the banks of the Potomac.
Nevertheless, the extent of the Donald's capture by the Deep State and its partisan auxiliaries could not be more dramatically evident than in the last seven days of events in Eastern Ghouta.
As shown in the map below, after a bloody two-month long campaign the Syrian Army----backed by the Russian Air Force---had captured most of the rebel strongholds in the Eastern Ghouta district outside of Damascus. And that meant that the civil war was tantamount to over because what remained of the armed opposition could no longer rain artillery attacks and guerrilla assaults down on the Assad government in its own backyard.
After the renewed government offensive in February, Eastern Ghouta had been split into three pockets of resistance.
The rebel groups in two of these pockets had finally capitulated after punishing battles that caused upwards of 1,200 military and civilian casualties on both sides. Under terms of the rebel/government negotiated deals, however, opposition fighters and their families were evacuated in buses to rebel-held territory in the northern Syrian province of Idlib (green area in the map above).
Only the small enclave of Douma (dark pink in the map below) held out because the Salafist fighters from the “Army of Islam” (Jaish al-Islam) refused to surrender.
By April 5, however, the situation had deteriorated so badly inside Douma that this last cohort of rebel fighters also agreed to negotiations. This too was supposed to end in a convoy of evacuation buses heading north, but the discussions had broke down when, according to some reports, the rebel negotiators were recalled and executed by a faction that wished to keep fighting.
So last Friday, the Syrian military resumed its offensive and the purported gas attack occurred the next day, when it appears that it was all over except the shouting.
We will leave for others to explain the unexplainable. To wit, why in the world would Bashar Assad, who was on the verge of a complete victory over the last redoubt of rebel enemies that could threaten his regime, use chemical weapons on civilians and children when all except a few hard-core fighters had already agreed to get on buses and evacuate Douma entirely?
Yet here is the even more unexplainable part of this sorry episode that amounts to the Deep State waging the Donald. The remaining rebels capitulated on Sunday and the government re-upped the evacuation deal. That is, the remnants of Jaish al-Islam are now all dead or have boarded busses--along with their families---and are already in Idlib province.
That's right. There is no opposition left in Douma and it has been liberated by the Syrian army, including release of the 3,200 pro-government hostages who had been paraded around the town in cages by the Saudi Arabia funded warriors of Islam who had terrorized it.
According to the Syrian government, no traces of chemicals or even bodies have been found. They could be lying, of course, but with the OPCW investigators on the way to Douma who in their right mind would not wait for an assessment of what actually happened last Saturday?
That is, if you are not caught up in the anti-Russian hysteria that has engulfed official Washington and the mainstream media. Indeed, the Syrian government has now even welcomed the international community to come to Douma, where the Russians claim there is absolutely nothing to see:
Speaking with EuroNews, Russia's ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizov, said "Russian military specialists have visited this region, walked on those streets, entered those houses, talked to local doctors and visited the only functioning hospital in Douma, including its basement where reportedly the mountains of corpses pile up. There was not a single corpse and even not a single person who came in for treatment after the attack."
"But we've seen them on the video!" responds EuroNews correspondent Andrei Beketov.
"There was no chemical attack in Douma, pure and simple," responds Chizov. "We've seen another staged event. There are personnel, specifically trained - and you can guess by whom - amongst the so-called White Helmets, who were already caught in the act with staged videos."
In short, if they are lying, it would not be hard to ascertain. Presumably, the Donald could even send Jared Kushner--flack jacket and all---to investigate what actually happened at Douma.
Alas, the Donald has apparently opted for war instead in a desperate maneuver to keep the Deep State at bay.
Either way, we think he's about done, and in Part 2 we will explore why what's about to happen next should be known to the history books, if there are any, as "Mueller's War".
Comments
The Deep State is being systematically destroyed by Trump. Saudi is rid of them, NoKo is rid of them, and Syria is about to be. We will also start unsealing the indictments of high level crooks this month. Enough is Enough.
Qanon.pub
What's the point in talking about the DEEP STATE
if almost no one dares to IDENTIFY THEM?
In reply to 1 by natxlaw
Given the state of play with the ZioConLib control of the Federal Government I theorize that being erratic is about the only strategy that would work.
Given that I feel I have to hold off on judging any given set of events until they are over. We'll see with Syria.
In reply to lol by beepbop
It gets the fewest good ones hurt during the weed pull.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
I can see them "tricking" Trump into bombing Syria illegally and then afterwards try him for war crimes and impeach him.
In reply to It gets the fewest good ones… by natxlaw
Trump has the power to get us out of Syria but he is a tool so he won't
In reply to I can see them "tricking"… by Bud Dry
Mr.Stockman and his now standard boilerplate.
Warfare State...what about the Welfare State Mr.Stockman? Both are equally as brutal to the human condition, are they not?
In reply to Trump has the power to get… by Juggernaut x2
We should not even be in Syria. Look at how much the narrative on Syria has changed in just 1 week- Trump saying he will pull US troops out of Syria to "at least he did not start WW3"
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
+1
It's sad that you have to keep repeating that
In reply to We should not even be in… by Juggernaut x2
Trumptards are easily distracted.
In reply to +1… by D.T.Barnum
If anybody thinks DJT is going quietly, they're greatly mistaken. Even if he goes down in flames, people with his personality have a way of truly screwing those who are screwing with him.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
This guy and larry must be getting the good coke.
In reply to lol by beepbop
If I where Trump I would order all the Pentagon die hard neocons into the front lines and let them die for their country. Then MAGA back at home.
In reply to This guy and larry must be… by FreeShitter
USinc. is cruising for suicide by Russia.
In reply to lol by beepbop
We should all appreciate the talent of CIA producers, they are every bit as good as anyone in Hollywood
In reply to lol by beepbop
We should all appreciate the talent of CIA producers, they are every bit as good as anyone in Hollywood
In reply to lol by beepbop
America is falling apart at the seams and they are fixated/obsessed with the Twitter Twat.
Hilarious!
In reply to 1 by natxlaw
@Joining ~ There would be a simple way to test your theory...
Delete Trump's TWITTER account...
But we all know that'll never happen ~ right?
Here, I'll even help you out... Here's the VLAD PUTIN twitter account (so you can compare the two methods of usage)
https://twitter.com/PutinRF_Eng?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%…
In reply to America is falling apart at… by Joiningupthedots
Fuk you Stockman
Yeah....always the bridesmaid.
In reply to Fuk you Stockman by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Sour grapes and not wine Stockman.
Fire Mueller and Rosenstein and Sessions! Stop being such a pussy Donald!
Well, you know The Donald is a mob Boss just ask the bootlicck Comey... who chose the losing mob boss, and is now paying the price.
May it be 30 years for corruption.
"....Opted for war...."
I was wondering, wtf writes this crap...then I see david stockman.
Nothing has started, there has been nothing but gum flapping and sabre rattling. From Trump, who everyone in the world knows goes from 1 extreme to the other in the matter of minutes on twitter...then everyone is shocked at his tweets.
Maybe he's playing everyone for fools...he made same damn threats to NK, look what happened? Why is this going to be different? Maybe it will, maybe it won't
But my God, the doom porn is crazy....and the fucknuts on ZH on totally unhinged.
I remember Bill O'Reilly asking him if he had any idea what he was getting into and Trump said that he was. This guy has endured2 lifetimes worth of stress in a little over a year. Don't know what's holding him up.
When do the Kurds whey in?
It's the DEEP STATES fault that Trump is a dotard!
Actually ~ there's probably some truth to that... He used to be a NOTHINGBURGER who licked jew balls so they would lend him more money...
Now he's a DEEP STATE LESS-THAN-ZERO-BURGER who licks the same jew balls so he can seem 'Presidential' on TWITTER when he's not otherwise busy dressing down Colin Kaeperniks girlfriend or other 'past their prime' pornstars...
Does it mean America has ... *gasp* ... boots on the ground?
He always was a Deep State tool. You don't make it on the ballots if you aren't.
You do if they think you can’t win. They never thought she would lose.
In reply to He always was a Deep State… by zanza
Then they wouldnt be going to these lengths to destroy him.
In reply to He always was a Deep State… by zanza
They'll impeach him and it will be like the shot heard round the world. America will fracture, and the economy will go down never to see the light of day again. Riots,bank failures, blackouts, defaults....all of it will follow.Maybe thats what the deep state wanted all along?
They were the ones that selected him. He's doing exactly what they needed starting with oil.
In reply to They'll impeach him and it… by brushhog
please explain
In reply to They were the ones that… by FreeShitter
Oh fuck off, can we dispense with the idea he was ever outside the club?
swallow enough blackpills and you'll do nothing but shit bricks
UPDATES ON SYRIA – Paul Ryan Says Trump Can Strike Syria Without Congress – Mattis: Chemical Attack Did Occur – Russia To Maintain Law And Order In Syria!
the cast of charachters is unusually obtuse in this region. very hard to keep track of who is aligned with whom, who rates where for trustworthy information, and what (if anything) is anybody's endgame target. sheesh. you and i can't make sense of it for sure.
the prez is supposed to make sense of it, but is likely just as flummoxulated..... and thus at the misinformational mercy of whoever does the briefings. yikes.
all this, and at the end of the day is some poor falafel-eating schnook just trying to keep from being taken out by a stray. what a clusterfucked world.
Disagree completely with this article. Trump has no intention of declaring war with anyone. If you have been paying attention, which I'm sure the author has not been, you'd have noticed there is a method to what some call his madness.
First he pulls the US out of globalist US job and US manufacturing industry killing NAFTA and PPT, which causes the US having to negotiate individually with each nation and with US jobs and industry as a primary concern. WIN.
He cuts tax rates for individuals and corporations, resulting in over $1Trillion repatriated, new jobs, bonuses, massive cap-ex and a tax windfall for the USgov't. WIN.
Trump blusters hard about China being an unfair trading partner, and he's correct. China knows it too, as the trading model still being used was created when China was a minor economic power. However, now they are a major industrialized nation and have simply been waiting for someone with some guts from the US to challenge them. Trump challenged them and China relented. Trump and Xi speak on friendly terms and the table is set for a fair trade deal. WIN.
Trump blusters against Kim Jung Un in North Korea calling him names and answering hyperbole with bravado, but behind the scenes, negotiations are taking place. Trump did not back down or relent and Un has agreed to meet with Trump and discuss framework ending nuclear buildup. WIN
Trump blusters about shooting missiles into Syria after an alleged chemical attack and how Assad is a gas killer. When Russia answers stating they will shoot down any missiles, Trump one-ups them and almost dares Russia to bring it on. Guess what happens next. Putin is on the phone having a friendly conversation with Trump and they set a date for a meeting to discuss the situation in the Syria and the mideast. WIN
Despite the democrats using Mueller to attempt to take Trump down and despite the Mainstream media and nightly talk shows acting as opposition campaign propaganda 24/7/365, do you know what President Donald J. Trump is actually doing? He's WINNING.
"Indeed, the only thing that a regime change attempt at this late date would accomplish is a resurrection of the remnants of ISIL" - actually it would accomplish more - regime change in Syria would hurt support for Hezbollah, the protector of southern Lebanon's coveted water resources, and the one military force to have kicked the shit out of Israel/IDF.
Maybe electing a retard to push your agenda was not the best idea.
While we are all here just waiting and speculating...is anyone here like me that just give a shit anymore?
Off topic: I enjoy people here sharing things in their area. Something new for me lately in the Northwest...Gun control in full speed of course, but I am hearing much talk about "grocery prices going through the roof". I mean I am hearing it ALOT and of course, noticing it myself. This just started over the last couple of months...Just sharing. Meat is really high. If only my silver was going up in price to match the high prices of good meat. My steak days are over lol.
America without TRUMP in the White House: 10 times the evil and misery under Cankles, Little Timmy Kaine and Pedo Billy. My "glass" was empty under Obama and Hillary. At least its "half-full" now.
Anyone want to trade places with Trump/Pence and live with the shit they put up with every day?
Every dime of the mega trillions stolen from America over the past 100 plus years still exists: it's just in somebody else's bank account, investments or vault. Do you suppose patriots with large enough gonads could "repatriate" it and return it where it belongs?