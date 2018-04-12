Demand Growth for Oil Consumption Looks Bleak...But Price May Be Another Matter

Authored by Chris Hamilton via Econimica blog,
Organic demand or population growth alone (absent surging debt) among the consumer base that consumes in excess of 90% of global oil, is collapsing. I have detailed this previously; The Most Important Economic Charts...Aren't Economic Charts , Trade Wars Just Beginning...The War Is a Fight Over an Indefinitely Shrinking Pie , and Global Growth in Energy Consumption (& Economic Growth) is All About China...Nothing but China ).
This article focuses solely on the demand side of oil (but the situation is similar for most commodities or assets for that matter) and details the decelerating number of potential consumers versus forecasts of continued trend growth in consumption.
However, I make no predictions regarding the oil price outlook as there are far too many other factors regarding; supply, currencies, geo-politics, cap-ex for exploration, depletion rates of existing fields, and far more. My sole focus and point is that growth in demand is fast waning but that price is an amalgam of demand with many other factors that may result in a rising price despite declining and soon to be falling organic demand.
Two regions of the world represent nearly all population growth but consume relatively small quantities of oil. I have grouped Africa and S. Asia (India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh) as a single unit versus the remainder of the world. These two regions are collectively slightly more than 40% of the total world population but consume just under 10% of the world oil output.
Neither Africa nor S. Asia have the relative income, savings, nor access to credit to consume anywhere near the levels seen in most of the rest of the world. Given they are currently relatively minor consumers, even a relatively high rate of growth will not offset the decelerations and declines among the vast majority of oil consumers elsewhere.
This means we can focus on the 60% of the world population that consume 90%+ of the global oil output. The chart below shows the total under 65 year old population excluding Africa/S. Asia (blue line) and the annual change (red columns). Growth among this cadre continues decelerating and by about 2026 will begin declining for an indefinite period.
Using EIA data and UN data, I want to focus on the change per five year periods in two variables:
-
Change in global oil consumption (MBPD)
-
Change in the under 65 year old population that consumes in excess of 90% of the worlds oil (world under 65 year old population growth minus under 65 population growth among collective Africa/S. Asia).
The chart below shows the cumulative growth per five years of the consuming population versus the global growth in oil consumption from 1985 through 2020 and estimates (dashed circle) through 2035.
While the growth of the under 65 year old global consumer base has slowed 75% from peak growth in the late eighties compared to the current '15-'20 period, the growth in oil consumption has been relatively consistent over the same period. This has been achieved by the concurrent cheapening of interest rates to incent massive increases in personal, corporate, and governmental debt. This substitution of higher debt and leverage for slowing organic growth has artificially maintained a higher growth rate than otherwise organically possible.
However, from 2020 through 2025, the EIA forecasts oil consumption will continue trend growth while population growth among the consumer base has decelerated 90% compared to peak growth (and turns to outright declines within the decade), global interest rates simply can't get much cheaper, debt levels continue climbing beyond sustainable levels (resulting in large overcapacity absent further interest rate cuts and utilization of greater debt), and innovation / conservation / alternative sources of energy marginally reducing oil consumption.
Some will suggest the surging 65+ year old population will offset the soon to be declining under 65 year old population. However, as the chart below shows, US (and worldwide) household income / spending significantly decline as the head of household ages. Peak income and spending takes place around 50 years old. By age 75, both earnings and spending fall in half and this group is highly credit averse (little to no multiplier absent the willingness to "charge it"). So, while there is some marginal growth that should be expected from the surge in 65+ year olds, it is relatively weak.
Simply put, even with continued ludicrous levels of debt creation and misallocation taking place, I'll take the under against the EIA's forecast for continued trend growth of global oil consumption...way under. But again, this does not necessarily mean the price of oil in dollars or Yuan or Euros will be declining as there are far too many other factors which are simultaneously affecting supply or the value of "money" and what backs them (Near Record Treasury Issuance... But Who The Buyers Are May Surprise ).
Oil is dead, Long Live Oil!
As long as people need power and plastics their will be an oil market.
I am on my way now to fill the car.., I'll let you know about the cost.
In reply to Oil is dead, Long Live Oil!… by Easyp
The globalists have been speaking of African population and potential consumption growth for years now. They recognize the debt-fuelled economic/consumption growth game depends on African economic development and population growth. They will need to stabilize African government, employ millions of workers to mine the natural resources, and market the African version of Michael Jordan shoes, FUBU, COOGI, etc. It's not a 6-inch putt.
In reply to I am on my way now to fill… by gmrpeabody
And, they've only been trying it for the past 300 years. Rotsa ruck on that one, I've got 3:1 AGAINST--for the next 55 years. MAYBE after that they'll be successful. Maybe.
In reply to bb by Government nee…
" Neither Africa nor S. Asia have the relative income, savings, nor access to credit to consume anywhere near the levels seen in most of the rest of the world. Given they are currently relatively minor consumers, even a relatively high rate of growth will not offset the decelerations and declines among the vast majority of oil consumers elsewhere. "
I guess the author would have argued the same nonsense regarding China 20 years ago. And boy, would that have been a misjudgement! If India, the 1.3 bn people economy compounds GDP growth by 7 % annually, it will be one heck of a factor 15-20 years out. Ignore India & Pakistan at your own peril. And if China's OBOR initiative succeeds even by 50 % it will transform vast parts of Asia and Africa. But yeah, no growth here for oil demand, nothing to see here.
And that passes for "analysis".
In reply to And, they've only been… by Nunyadambizness
Dude you should buy a Tesla....
In reply to I am on my way now to fill… by gmrpeabody
Fuck Tesla. Elon Musk is a Ponzi-schemer second only to Madoff in the billions he's stolen from our idiots in DC.
In reply to Dude you should buy a Tesla… by Easyp
Tesla's socialism must come to an end. He could have gotten GM's 90's electric car schematics for his shit ad made one affordable car like Chevy Volt. Well, Volt's not affordable, really. GM's electric car was literally driven off the market, most destroyed with no explanation (wink, wink). The people loved them. Musk, like Zuckerberg, are basically two broke guys on massive socialism, the latter turned communism.
In reply to Fuck Tesla. Elon Musk is a… by Nunyadambizness
Born to Run
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IxuThNgl3YA
Best five and a half minutes you'll spend today.
In reply to Dude you should buy a Tesla… by Easyp
Higher oil prices. That should help consumption.
and this is news to who? The USA imported roughly 15% less oil than last year!
Fracking filling the gap?
In reply to and this is news to who? The… by venturen
The US has exported 82,118,000 barrels of oil since Jan 1, 2018:
https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/hist/LeafHandler.ashx?n=PET&s=WTTEXUS2&f=W
In reply to Fracking filling the gap? by Easyp
Demand destruction but skyrocketing prices.
Put that in your economics pipe and smoke it.
It's called "Economics 1984".
War is Peace
Freedom is Slavery
Falling Demand Causes Higher Prices
In reply to Demand destruction but… by adr
Low or less demand makes the traders hike the prices to maintain their profit levels.
That is why any argument to save fuel is bullshit!
If you halve consumption the price will double.
In reply to It's called "Economics 1984"… by Bam_Man
Notice the renewables in the chart? Me neither.
Trees for fuel generally have a forty year rotation.
All that Lithium goes back to the mine?
In reply to Notice the renewables in the… by arrowrod
When you keep an eye on Saudia Arabia it's very telling how less oil demand is making them panic.
Oil production decreases something like 6%p.a. absent exploration.Will oil companies continue to "drill baby drill" in the face of stagnant demand, or will they cut CAPEX so prices(and their stock price) rises?
What happens when a billion Muslims in oil producing nations no longer get their welfare check?
Peace on Earth?
In reply to Oil production decreases… by Bond Wizzerd
Gonna need a whole lot of oil to generate a whole lot of electricity to run all the air conditioners 24/7/365 to counter global warming.
And also an awful lot of pumps to pump the cities dry from overflowing oceans caused by global warming melting every trace of ice, everywhere.
Is that included ? Fire up those coal plants.
Hopefully there is enough extra capacity for all that.
I gotta plug in my car, times 10 million.
Oh and mine muh crypto.
In reply to … by HarryKallahan
Any link between production cost and consumer prices is lost when government use taxation and paper contracts to set the price.
