Facebook User Engagement Data Goes From Bad To Worse

Facebook user engagement was already starting to fall by the wayside and the company was already scrambling to figure out new methods for boosting its user engagement before it came under fire over the past month for the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Now, new data from Cowen's monthly social engagement survey shows that activity continues to fall. As reported by Bloomberg:
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg did well under Congress’ microscope, but Facebook has more hurdles to overcome as data shows a decline in user engagement, writes Cowen analyst John Blackledge.
Cowen’s monthly social engagement survey found that time spent per day by U.S. users declined moderately in 1Q y/y; likely due to platform management changes from 2H17
Despite the data, Cowen was bullish on all things left open for interpretation, stating that "political and regulatory hurdles will likely persist, but FB is open to working together to solve the issues".
In a seperate note put out by Cowen's Washington correspondence, analyst Paul Gallant noted that an FTC investigation into the company's compliance with its consent decree remains a risk and that "Democrats are unhappy and want legislation". What else is new.
3. DEMOCRATS UNHAPPY & WANT LEGISLATION. Numerous Democrats said Facebook's
advertising model is fundamentally in tension with user privacy and that Facebook has not
lived up to prior commitments of self-regulation. Most indicated that legislation -- not self
regulation -- is the only way to protect consumers at this point.
4. LEGISLATION UNLIKELY. After watching the hearings, our sense is Facebook has a
window to improve on its own. If 6-9 months months pass and little changes, Republicans
may well shift to legislation. But in the hearings, most Republicans retained their preference
for light-touch regulation, including some who said formal regulation would actually lock
in Facebook (and Google's) dominance and prevent the next Facebook from emerging. But
midterms important: Democrats' call for privacy legislation was led by Reps. Pallone and
Eshoo, who appear to favor comprehensive GDPR legislation. If Democrats win the House in
November, the chances of legislation would rise, although a likely Republican Senate would
still make passage an uphill battle.
5. FTC IS KEY. We think the FTC's investigation of Facebook's consent decree compliance is
quite important. At a minimum, we expect a big fine -- probably in the billions. We also think
the FTC could impose some privacy changes -- perhaps data breach notification, clearer
data usage notifications to users, etc -- in a new consent decree. But we think new FTC
requirements would not be game-changing -- such as mandating GDPR-like opt-in consent
-- given that key members of Congress are saying legislation would be required for opt-in
(as it was in Europe).
It was less than two months ago that we wrote about Facebook's most recent "dirty trick" for trying to boost its user engagement numbers - using phone numbers provided for two-factor authentication to send users data they can "engage with" but didn't sign up for recieiving via text message. In that article we told the story of Gabriel Lewis, who tweeted that Facebook texted "spam" to the phone number he submitted for the purposes of 2-factor authentication. And no, he insists he did not have mobile notifications turned on.
What's more, when he replied "stop" and "DO NOT TEXT ME," he says those message showed up on his Facebook wall.
Lewis had explained his version of the story to Mashable via Twitter direct message.
"[Recently] I decided to sign up for 2FA on all of my accounts including FaceBook, shortly afterwards they started sending me notifications from the same phone number. I never signed up for it and I don't even have the FB app on my phone."
Lewis further explained that he can go "for months" without signing into Facebook, which suggests the possibility that Mark Zuckerberg's creation was feeling a little neglected and trying to get him back. According to Lewis, he signed up for two factor authentication on Dec. 17 and the alleged spamming began on Jan. 5. Importantly, Lewis wasn't the only person who claims this happened to him. One Facebook user says he accidentally told "friends and family to go [to] hell" when he "replied to the spam."
Of course, despite this Cowen survey providing a less than optimistic forecast for Facebook's user engagement heading into Q2, Cowen still called the company one its its "top picks in the universe" and kept the company at outperform with a $210 price target.
Comments
Yep, my trolling opportunities are diminishing daily :(
I am Chumbawamba.
Troll me. Trumpistas hate me and just about everybody else.
In reply to Yep, my trolling… by chumbawamba
They hate you for your avatar (lol) I didn't downvote you... I save those for about HALF of mosley's comments (the ones when he's trying extra hard to be an ass).
mosley is trying to be a modern day Trav7777... But he's not as good at it, which is why the other half of the comments are simply ignored...
In reply to Troll me. Trumpistas hate me… by Deep Snorkeler
Guessing FB and Commies are going to get what they want: the Liberal only echo chamber social network.
Conservatives will flee FB, but with no alternatives, MSM/FB/Etc. will have 100% control over Media and Social.
Well played Captains of Deception
In reply to They hate you for your avatar by DillyDilly
In the picture above, the gay guy on the right looks just too ginger-cute for me. FB is not what it appears, yet ppl use it like it's the only way to communicate.
For the life of me I can't believe that ppl post personal info, pictures, dreams, desires, relatives, bdays, etc... on a global platform that has NEVER been questioned for its authenticity or background.
The info about FB will come out one day, just as all of yours has come out now.
In reply to Guessing FB and Commies is… by Shitonya Serfs
He had a secondary in psychology if I am not mistaken. The whole thing simply taps into the human desire to feel needed/wanted. Some waaayyy more than others obviously.
In reply to In the picture above, the… by nope-1004
#DeleteFacebook
In reply to He had a secondary in… by Consuelo
Very true. It will go (goes) much further. The plan since Trump's election was to seize all forms of social media, Netflix, the MSM in general and very conceivable outlet conservatives may utilize.
It's a good tactic until they go collectively broke. Time will tell.
In reply to Guessing FB and Commies is… by Shitonya Serfs
Hard to go broke when Uncle Moosad and Aunt NSA are writing you checks to keep the heard info coming in.
In reply to Very true. It will go (goes)… by arby63
All social media should be burned and their advocates necklassed...
In reply to Hard to go broke when Uncle… by Shitonya Serfs
Try MeWe. Fellow conservatives and like-minded patriot truth-warriors are going there to exercise our First Amendment Rights without fear of repercussions.
In reply to Guessing FB and Commies is… by Shitonya Serfs
Facebook is only for old people.
In reply to They hate you for your avatar by DillyDilly
I wouldn't know either way who it was for except to know that it was NEVER for me
In reply to Facebook is only for old… by directaction
But old people have had some time to remedy their stupidy.
Young people? Yikes no. All sorts of idiocy. FB is good for keeping track of old friends that you would eventually lose track of if you just had their phone number.
Just need an equivalent that is not NSA / CIA central.
In reply to @direact… by DillyDilly
It used to only be for woman, kids and gays.
In reply to Facebook is only for old… by directaction
Tschmosley, with his lukewarm IQ and masochistic tendencies, couldn't hold a fuggen candle to Trav7777, Mako, b9k9 or any of the old school zh crew.
In reply to They hate you for your avatar by DillyDilly
You're rather hateable due to your unintelligible posts.
In reply to Troll me. Trumpistas hate me… by Deep Snorkeler
Fakebook is the JV team compared to Ancestry.com
"Ancestry.com...gets free ownership of your genetic information forever. Technically, Ancestry.com will own your DNA even after you’re dead."
https://adland.tv/adnews/not-content-data-scraping-ancestry-also-keeps-your-dna/328256711
In reply to Yep, my trolling… by chumbawamba
Wait a minute... hold on. You mean the guy from Dumb and Dumber doesn't seem trustworthy or knows what he is doing.
In reply to Yep, my trolling… by chumbawamba
open FB acct - FB sells your data - FB contributes proceeds to themselves and leftist causes - the leftists use the proceeds to censor and protest including opening FB accts - FB supports the censorship - simple
Wouldn't it be simpler and more cost-effective to devise new lies rather than find workable solutions?
That makes you sound like a Hillary ass kisser....
In reply to Wouldn't it be simpler snd… by Pernicious Gol…
What time does Zucks Alien spacecraft pick him up and bring him back home?...
PS all those billions, you would think this CIA cock sucker could afford a barber.
After all this outrage, you'll have suggestion of setting up another 3 letter agency with superpowers and ability to raid and interrogate silicon valley snowflakes and their millions of computers. Should be fun to watch.
What's not mentioned is the censorship tactics Facebook actively engaged in. And how much of what your posting goes to the NSA for later blackmail? Or for the putting down of dissent?
Not worth it.
ALL OF IT.
In reply to What's not mentioned is the… by CatInTheHat
Layoffs for the overstaffed catered lunch crowd at FB, who don't know anything but having it so good...
And not a SINGLE word about Youtube and its Conservative witch hunt...
The wave hasn't hit yet, but when the time comes it will wash over all of them - GOOG, TWTR and their little dog too...
In reply to And not a SINGLE word about… by Bill of Rights
They are gone but not banished when you delete the app from computer and phone. I had my account zipped and then downloaded it. I looked at the data collected on-line, and my care paid off. There was nothing there but my address (at least visible).
Z did mention your stuff might still reside in their back up installations.
In reply to They are gone but not… by Throat-warbler…
Oh, and, what kind of freakin' contacts does Zucchini wear?
Facebook 2 streams of profit 1 Adverts 2 sell your data. Now you will pay for Facebook to keep your data not to be sold. But if Profits fall .....
Facebook now is 50% advertisements and 55% crap and bullshit.
Zuckerturd = proof positive that reptilians exist.
Last Wednesday, ten thousand Dutch said "BYE BYE"
https://www.dutchnews.nl/news/2018/04/dutch-bye-bye-facebook-campaign-l…
Butt-Hurt Book will get the screws turned on them by the real data privacy regulators in Europe. And the fines will be substantial!
The March of Socialism is onward and upward. Nothing like putting a few kinks in Zuck's plan for the girlie utopian mission: "Connecting the world."
Let's all fawn on 3...
In reply to Last Wednesday, ten thousand… by dearth vader
I am pretty sure my dog and pony still have an account.
They got their faces scanned to the universal biometric database several years back.
Dog posted liking moose and squirrel
Now she has disappeared.
Either the matrix or the Russians got to her.
In reply to Last Wednesday, ten thousand… by dearth vader
Sad comment on humanity that FB stock is still a strong buy. If there were another stock for human stupidity, narcissism, social isolation, time wasting, etc., it would be in the stratosphere.
Tesla?
In reply to Sad comment on humanity that… by SantaClaws
I divorced FB a while back. FB is a nasty partner spying on everything I am doing!
"Congress’ microscope" ?
Is Bloomberg smoking crack? The only thing I heard during that farce was Congress agreeing to later meetings with Facebook to hash out how much FB was going to pay them in bribes.
Damn, people are stupid. I forbade my kids (grown) from putting me, my picture or any references at all, about me, up on the CIA's catalogue pages.
Told them that there was no way that the data was not being collected and cross-referenced, explained data mining and the files kept on Americans, and did it all at least ten years ago.
Now this. We Americans need to get our heads out of our asses, wake up and smell the treachery before it's too late. Shoot, it's already too late for a lot of you.
They got you good. They know what you're thinking, doing and planning.
All so you could write goofy shit and post pictures of your lunch.