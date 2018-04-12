Germany, Italy Refuse To Join Syria Airstrikes

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:39

There are at least two European nations who remember that when it gets cold in the winter, there is one country they call to provide the natural gas they need for heating.


One of them is Germany, which realizing that any strike on Syria would further jeopardize its relationship with the Kremlin, said that it will not join any military strikes against Syria in response to the alleged chemical gas attack on an opposition enclave which Russia claims was a "white helmet" false flag, but all too diplomatically supports Western efforts to show the use of chemical weapons is unacceptable, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"Germany will not take part in possible - there have not been any decisions yet, I want to stress that - military action," Merkel said according to Reuters after meeting Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Berlin. "But we support everything that is being done to show that the use of chemical weapons is not acceptable," she added.

Of course, Merkel could have simply said "we are happy to do anything except whatever puts us on Putin's black list: the rest of you can do that."

Meanwhile in Dublin, Germany's new Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany expects to be consulted before any Western allies conduct an attack on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces as the allies must be united on the matter.

Earlier, Merkel spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron about the suspected gas attack and expressed her concern that the international community's ability to ban chemical weapons was eroding, her spokesman said. Norbert Roettgen, chairman of the German parliamentary foreign affairs committee and an ally of Merkel's, said: "Shamefully, there is still no policy from the EU - or even individual EU states - for the Middle (East) countries.

"If it came to military strikes with the participation of France and Britain, that is still not a policy."

Amusingly, instead of focusing on the nature of the schism between Germany and its allies, Europe's most powerful nation deflect to the lack of a coherent European policy on the matter: an easy excuse in a continent in which there is virtually no cohesion on any matter:

Roettgen urged the European Union to develop a policy for the Middle East as a whole, adding: "Germany should work together with others for a Middle East peace conference. We have various diplomatic options to not let the topic rest."

He called for a "step-by-step approach", which could start with humanitarian access in Syria. "The situation is so burdened with multiple conflicts that one can only proceed gradually."

Asked about such a conference, Merkel told reporters: "We know a lot of things are linked in the Middle East, no question, but now we must urgently deal with a situation where there is a lot of evidence that the Syrian regime again used chemical weapons."

Another option floated by Germany would be to use what oil-importing leverage Europe has over Iran to pressure Syria. Roettgen said Europe could talk to Iran in connection with its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which Trump has criticised as "the worst deal ever negotiated".

Iran needed to understand that its economic prospects would be constrained if it "pursues a permanent bellicose expansion of power," he said, adding Turkey should be told "there cannot be a warrant for warfare in Syria."

In other words, Europe would stop importing Iranian oil (for Euros) if Tehran refused to betray its Syrian friends.

"But there is no country - neither the U.S. nor a European country - that is taking the initiative. That's the shameful thing about Western politics," Roettgen said.

* * *

The other country, which moments after Germany said would not participate any Syrian strikes, said it took would refuse to participate in any military action against Russia Assad, was Italy:

  • ITALY WILL NOT TAKE PART IN ANY MILITARY ACTION IN SYRIA

However, just like Germany...

  • ITALY WOULD PROVIDE LOGISTICAL SUPPORT TO ALLIES -PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE

Which means that the two nations that will lead the attack on Syria when it inevitable comes - whether with or without the US - will be the UK, whose subs are already on location off the coast of Syria, and most likely France.

Comments

Leakanthrophy wildbad Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:59 Permalink

While Trump is playing for time, Macron and May will get a big black eye from Russia, and that will put them in their place.

Putin will sunk a couple of tincans and that will be the end of WW3.

The poodles and beagles will get back to yelping from behind their fence.

 

Jew ass kissers deserve whatever is coming for them.

Go Putin !

DuneCreature Chupacabra-322 Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:48 Permalink

That would be fun to see. .... Let all of Soros refugees shiver and shake while raping the native girls in Bavaria.

Let's have President Trump blow up the Muzzie Middle East world while we're at it. ... So they can come here and thank us too.

Creating Pissed Off Refugees 101

Live Hard, Hint - Muzzies ARE NOT Welcome In Israel, Die Free

 

~ DC v8.8

 

PT lester1 Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:14 Permalink

"Now they let other countries like the USA protect them, then take the military savings ..." :

"Give me all of your guns and then I will protect you.  You don't need guns because I am bigger and stronger than you so I can protect you." - Now do you see how this works?

The flaw in my argument is that it appears that Germany may not have to do as they are told after all, in which case the US will start saying:

"Why should I spend all that money on protecting you?  You should be paying me so I can buy more weapons to protect you."  - This is also a very old Trump argument - dig up his interviews from the '80s.  He was very clear on this point. 

Disarm your opponent.
Opponent surrenders.
Can't trust your opponent with weapons.
Now you have to use your own weapons to defend your opponent.
Now you boss your opponent around and he has to comply.
Forget the past, get sick of spending money defending your opponent.
"You should pay for your own defence."
"No worries, just let me make my own weapons and let me go.  You could have done this years ago.  Why are you complaining about the expenditure that you insisted on making and to which I could not disagree?"

I'm no historian.  It could be messier than that.  Who knows if I left anything out?

Killdo Thought Processor Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:07 Permalink

yes  - even their ugly monument next to the Branderburg Gate in Berlin is full of cracks - I took photos of it last time I was there - huge ugly concrete boxes with biggish cracks . Young people don't give a shit about them - they walk on them, jump from one box to another...even I peed on them once after shopping at Hugo Boss nextdoor

TheGardener Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:42 Permalink

Merkel would want to join. But the German penal code reserves up to 20 years

in prison for anyone preparing or participating in a war of aggression.

 

 

PT AGuy Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:50 Permalink

No point arresting the puppets if the puppet masters get away.

Won't somebody please expose the puppet masters?  Is there no-one to shine a light on them?

After that, feel free to go after the puppets but if you don't get the puppet masters FIRST then there is no point.

You take out the soldiers and weapons first because you have to.
But your real goal is to take out the barracks and the weapons factories.
A huge bonus is to take out energy and resources because that slows down the enemy's production.
You blow stuff up because it is fast but capturing stuff provides a much better advantage.
- Sun Tzu and the Art of Computer Games

Blankone Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:48 Permalink

Is this due to Trump suddenly flipping again and backing off his commitment to attack yesterday and then today reversing to the point of being mush mouthed?

You cannot get other countries to back anything when you flip withing 48 hrs - and a few like T May have been left dangling because of backing Trump's initial moves.

Vote up!
HowdyDoody wildbad Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:01 Permalink

He also said the US is pulling out of Syria. Maybe the US carrier group is being sent to airlift the US special forces home so they can get some decent applie pie and catch up on a game or two. /sarc

The US president is a figurehead. He does not control the US military. He does not control US foreign policy, supposedly his sole perogative. Going to war is supported by both his 'friends' and his 'enemies'. How's that for a get to!?

 

 

 

DillyDilly wildbad Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:03 Permalink

@wildbad

 

You've flipped out for thinking that:

 

- using such behavior

- across such a medium

- for an operation which is knee jerk reaction to an unconfirmed episode that has all the hallmarks of being a false flag

 

as 'a tactic',

 

is actually acceptable to the vast majority of a citizenry that he was elected to represent...

 

I have news for you... IT'S NOT... He'll NEVER recover politically for this ~ EVER!

DillyDilly Blankone Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:16 Permalink

It's probably even WORSE than you think...

 

From now forward... You have the LEADERS of the ENTIRE WORLD, hanging by pins & needles on whether this DJT asshole wakes up in the morning and is having a fucking bad hair day because the night before he lost sleep trying to figure out how to put Stormy Daniels to shame in Twitterland.

 

It's mindboggingly UFB!

spyware-free Blankone Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:49 Permalink

This has nothing to do with machiavellian political tactics and everything to do with the fact that the whole world knows the gas attacks were staged and a ruse. The truth has stomped fiction in the face. That, and the fact that people everywhere don't see the merits in provoking a nuclear superpower and backing it into a corner to advanced the zio cause. The freedom of information and the speed shit like this can get debunked is saving humanity from the disasters of the past. The real enemy are those trying to control of the free flow of information.

AGuy wildbad Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:26 Permalink

"Trump has not flipped nor flipped out. This is his tactic. "

You remind me of Stalin supporters that Stalin had put them into Gulags. They kept on believing that it was an error and Stalin would never have shipped them off into slave labor gulags.

Trumpet has flipped on all of his campaign promises. Bring the Troops home, *Real* Middle Tax Cuts, Cut gov't spending, Drain the Swamp, etc.

errorcode99 Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:48 Permalink

Now that's good news. The E.U. does well to stay neutral on this. Although it doesn't matter because France is the E.U.'s only nuclear power now and they're gonna bomb.

TheGardener Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:50 Permalink

Merkel should get approval from parliament . After the vote succeeds , the whole treasonous lot could be arrested on their way out and put on trial.

WTFUD Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:53 Permalink

The EU's breaking up and sides need to be chosen. In Germany, Italy, Others, unlike in poodle-pants UK, the OPPOSITION is strong.

Gunter Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:57 Permalink

US attacks Syria, Russia attacks US warships in the Mediterranean Sea, what then? That escalation would quickly move the war to Europe, and the U.S. military control centres are located in Ramstein, Germany. Even if Merkel says, we don't join the war, the war will come to her country.

Joiningupthedots Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:57 Permalink

This war will not stay in Syria, it will not stay in the region, it will not stay in Europe. It will come to America.

If Trump, Macron and May think they can take cheap shots at Russia, kill Russian soldiers and that there will be not be a Russian reply of overwhelming violence and ferocity they are truly stupid in extremis.

RumpleShitzkin Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:59 Permalink

Of course they want nothing to do with this.

This is Israel and UK trying to goad two countries that should be allied into going to war instead.

 

lets you and him fight

 

Limeys and Jews have been playing that schoolyard game forever. Enough of that shit.

The Krauts and Dagos see right through this. They are as smart as they are pragmatic. 

It should be your tell that all is not what it seems.

not-me---it-wa… Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:13 Permalink

" "Shamefully, there is still no policy from the EU - or even individual EU states - for the Middle (East) countries. "

 

so ALL countries must sign the nukular nonproliferation treaty, all must end any nukular weapons programs, all must give up any nukular bombs, all must sign the ocpw treaty, all must refrain from dumping white phosphorous on civilians, all must stop sending aircraft to second countries to fire at a third, all must end assassination programs....

 

bibi's gonna be sooooo pissed! 

RumpleShitzkin Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:16 Permalink

Might also have something to do with chemical weapons in Syria bearing the label “Made in Germany”, that’s never a good optic and the fact that that Italy doesn’t have a pot to piss in or a window to throw it out of.

 