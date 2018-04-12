Germany, Italy Refuse To Join Syria Airstrikes

There are at least two European nations who remember that when it gets cold in the winter, there is one country they call to provide the natural gas they need for heating.
One of them is Germany, which realizing that any strike on Syria would further jeopardize its relationship with the Kremlin, said that it will not join any military strikes against Syria in response to the alleged chemical gas attack on an opposition enclave which Russia claims was a "white helmet" false flag, but all too diplomatically supports Western efforts to show the use of chemical weapons is unacceptable, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
"Germany will not take part in possible - there have not been any decisions yet, I want to stress that - military action," Merkel said according to Reuters after meeting Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Berlin. "But we support everything that is being done to show that the use of chemical weapons is not acceptable," she added.
Of course, Merkel could have simply said "we are happy to do anything except whatever puts us on Putin's black list: the rest of you can do that."
Meanwhile in Dublin, Germany's new Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany expects to be consulted before any Western allies conduct an attack on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces as the allies must be united on the matter.
Earlier, Merkel spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron about the suspected gas attack and expressed her concern that the international community's ability to ban chemical weapons was eroding, her spokesman said. Norbert Roettgen, chairman of the German parliamentary foreign affairs committee and an ally of Merkel's, said: "Shamefully, there is still no policy from the EU - or even individual EU states - for the Middle (East) countries.
"If it came to military strikes with the participation of France and Britain, that is still not a policy."
Amusingly, instead of focusing on the nature of the schism between Germany and its allies, Europe's most powerful nation deflect to the lack of a coherent European policy on the matter: an easy excuse in a continent in which there is virtually no cohesion on any matter:
Roettgen urged the European Union to develop a policy for the Middle East as a whole, adding: "Germany should work together with others for a Middle East peace conference. We have various diplomatic options to not let the topic rest."
He called for a "step-by-step approach", which could start with humanitarian access in Syria. "The situation is so burdened with multiple conflicts that one can only proceed gradually."
Asked about such a conference, Merkel told reporters: "We know a lot of things are linked in the Middle East, no question, but now we must urgently deal with a situation where there is a lot of evidence that the Syrian regime again used chemical weapons."
Another option floated by Germany would be to use what oil-importing leverage Europe has over Iran to pressure Syria. Roettgen said Europe could talk to Iran in connection with its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which Trump has criticised as "the worst deal ever negotiated".
Iran needed to understand that its economic prospects would be constrained if it "pursues a permanent bellicose expansion of power," he said, adding Turkey should be told "there cannot be a warrant for warfare in Syria."
In other words, Europe would stop importing Iranian oil (for Euros) if Tehran refused to betray its Syrian friends.
"But there is no country - neither the U.S. nor a European country - that is taking the initiative. That's the shameful thing about Western politics," Roettgen said.
* * *
The other country, which moments after Germany said would not participate any Syrian strikes, said it took would refuse to participate in any military action against
Russia Assad, was Italy:
- ITALY WILL NOT TAKE PART IN ANY MILITARY ACTION IN SYRIA
However, just like Germany...
- ITALY WOULD PROVIDE LOGISTICAL SUPPORT TO ALLIES -PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE
Which means that the two nations that will lead the attack on Syria when it inevitable comes - whether with or without the US - will be the UK, whose subs are already on location off the coast of Syria, and most likely France.
Those whities are trying to play sovereign nations.
The Bauers won't be happy. Get in line ye goyim.
errr then lets call off the raids...which weren't going to happen
posturing merkelstien
In reply to Those whities are trying to… by Belrev
While Trump is playing for time, Macron and May will get a big black eye from Russia, and that will put them in their place.
Putin will sunk a couple of tincans and that will be the end of WW3.
The poodles and beagles will get back to yelping from behind their fence.
Jew ass kissers deserve whatever is coming for them.
Go Putin !
In reply to errr then lets call of the… by wildbad
Germany can't do anything militarily because none of their stuff works anyway.
On top of that, the German gov is more confused than a drunk on a roller coaster.
In reply to y by Leakanthrophy
MAKE SYRIA GREAT AGAIN.........NOT!!!
In reply to Germany can't do anything… by Erek
Putin will turn off the heat in Germany & Europe.
In reply to Germany can't do anything… by Erek
That would be fun to see. .... Let all of Soros refugees shiver and shake while raping the native girls in Bavaria.
Let's have President Trump blow up the Muzzie Middle East world while we're at it. ... So they can come here and thank us too.
Creating Pissed Off Refugees 101
Live Hard, Hint - Muzzies ARE NOT Welcome In Israel, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to Putin will turn off the heat… by Chupacabra-322
confused seems healthier than war mongering
Italy has a military?
In reply to Germany can't do anything… by Erek
Germany is still haunted by their past when they basically took over Europe.
Now they let other countries like the USA protect them, then take the military savings and offer free college to their young people.
In reply to Those whities are trying to… by Belrev
true..my daughters recieved excellent education in europe, they speak five languages and it costs basically the rental cost for an apartment in the various cities they studied in. a great fucking deal. debt free.
In reply to Germany is still haunted by… by lester1
it was like that in Yugoslavia when I lived and studied there. Also in England where I also studied.
This USSA-style expensive 'education' has always been fraud, yet another way for greedy psychopaths to exploit passive, slavish Anglosheeple
In reply to true..my daughters recieved… by wildbad
...to exploit passive, slavish Anglosheeple
Take that B-a-a-a-a-ck.
In reply to it was like that in… by Killdo
"Now they let other countries like the USA protect them, then take the military savings ..." :
"Give me all of your guns and then I will protect you. You don't need guns because I am bigger and stronger than you so I can protect you." - Now do you see how this works?
The flaw in my argument is that it appears that Germany may not have to do as they are told after all, in which case the US will start saying:
"Why should I spend all that money on protecting you? You should be paying me so I can buy more weapons to protect you." - This is also a very old Trump argument - dig up his interviews from the '80s. He was very clear on this point.
Disarm your opponent.
Opponent surrenders.
Can't trust your opponent with weapons.
Now you have to use your own weapons to defend your opponent.
Now you boss your opponent around and he has to comply.
Forget the past, get sick of spending money defending your opponent.
"You should pay for your own defence."
"No worries, just let me make my own weapons and let me go. You could have done this years ago. Why are you complaining about the expenditure that you insisted on making and to which I could not disagree?"
I'm no historian. It could be messier than that. Who knows if I left anything out?
In reply to Germany is still haunted by… by lester1
Oy vey it's not a crime of unwarranted aggression against a sovereign nation if everyone is doing it goyim or if israel wants it.
In reply to Those whities are trying to… by Belrev
Seriously. Israel's blackmail power ain't what it used to be. I really do wonder what the hell is actually going on behind the scenes now. Must be crazy.
In reply to Oy vey it's not a crime of… by farflungstar
yes - even their ugly monument next to the Branderburg Gate in Berlin is full of cracks - I took photos of it last time I was there - huge ugly concrete boxes with biggish cracks . Young people don't give a shit about them - they walk on them, jump from one box to another...even I peed on them once after shopping at Hugo Boss nextdoor
In reply to … by Thought Processor
Merkel would want to join. But the German penal code reserves up to 20 years
in prison for anyone preparing or participating in a war of aggression.
Save that thought in case Germany provides any logistical support to the aggressor.
I believe being an accomplice in a war of aggression would also qualify her for at least a 10-year long paid vacation at a medium security hostel.
In reply to Merkel would want to join… by TheGardener
Excellent! Now all you need is a police to arrest her, a prosecutor, a judge and a jury.
In reply to Save that thought in case… by ThirdWorldDude
For that to happen, Germany first has to be liberated from the current occupation.
In reply to Excellent! Now all you need… by PT
Everyone has come to their senses except DJT/Netanyahu/& May
Putin's sanity was never in doubt.
Hoping for a DJT impeachment. The sooner the better! DJT is now Hillary
In reply to Everyone has come to their… by DillyDilly
No point arresting the puppets if the puppet masters get away.
Won't somebody please expose the puppet masters? Is there no-one to shine a light on them?
After that, feel free to go after the puppets but if you don't get the puppet masters FIRST then there is no point.
You take out the soldiers and weapons first because you have to.
But your real goal is to take out the barracks and the weapons factories.
A huge bonus is to take out energy and resources because that slows down the enemy's production.
You blow stuff up because it is fast but capturing stuff provides a much better advantage.
- Sun Tzu and the Art of Computer Games
In reply to Hoping for a DJT impeachment… by AGuy
Is this due to Trump suddenly flipping again and backing off his commitment to attack yesterday and then today reversing to the point of being mush mouthed?
You cannot get other countries to back anything when you flip withing 48 hrs - and a few like T May have been left dangling because of backing Trump's initial moves.
Trump has not flipped nor flipped out. This is his tactic. Unlike BushBamaClitoris..he is not intending to invade as you might prefer.
In reply to Is this due to Trump… by Blankone
He also said the US is pulling out of Syria. Maybe the US carrier group is being sent to airlift the US special forces home so they can get some decent applie pie and catch up on a game or two. /sarc
The US president is a figurehead. He does not control the US military. He does not control US foreign policy, supposedly his sole perogative. Going to war is supported by both his 'friends' and his 'enemies'. How's that for a get to!?
In reply to Trump has not flipped nor… by wildbad
Trump is a fat stupid shit - a coward with no balls, spineless and an obedient slave to his masters at MIC and AIPAC.
he is not better than Hitlery - probably much worse if that is possible. He is a fat pussy and an imbecile
In reply to He also said the US is… by HowdyDoody
@wildbad
You've flipped out for thinking that:
- using such behavior
- across such a medium
- for an operation which is knee jerk reaction to an unconfirmed episode that has all the hallmarks of being a false flag
as 'a tactic',
is actually acceptable to the vast majority of a citizenry that he was elected to represent...
I have news for you... IT'S NOT... He'll NEVER recover politically for this ~ EVER!
In reply to Trump has not flipped nor… by wildbad
Like a drunk piranha.
In reply to Trump has not flipped nor… by wildbad
All of that may be, or may not, but such tactics are not conducive to getting other nations to make commitments of support. Leaders of other countries do not want to have to flop around with him or get hung out alone after making a move only to see Trump head a new direction.
In reply to Trump has not flipped nor… by wildbad
It's probably even WORSE than you think...
From now forward... You have the LEADERS of the ENTIRE WORLD, hanging by pins & needles on whether this DJT asshole wakes up in the morning and is having a fucking bad hair day because the night before he lost sleep trying to figure out how to put Stormy Daniels to shame in Twitterland.
It's mindboggingly UFB!
In reply to All of that may be, or may… by Blankone
This has nothing to do with machiavellian political tactics and everything to do with the fact that the whole world knows the gas attacks were staged and a ruse. The truth has stomped fiction in the face. That, and the fact that people everywhere don't see the merits in provoking a nuclear superpower and backing it into a corner to advanced the zio cause. The freedom of information and the speed shit like this can get debunked is saving humanity from the disasters of the past. The real enemy are those trying to control of the free flow of information.
In reply to All of that may be, or may… by Blankone
"Trump has not flipped nor flipped out. This is his tactic. "
You remind me of Stalin supporters that Stalin had put them into Gulags. They kept on believing that it was an error and Stalin would never have shipped them off into slave labor gulags.
Trumpet has flipped on all of his campaign promises. Bring the Troops home, *Real* Middle Tax Cuts, Cut gov't spending, Drain the Swamp, etc.
In reply to Trump has not flipped nor… by wildbad
Now that's good news. The E.U. does well to stay neutral on this. Although it doesn't matter because France is the E.U.'s only nuclear power now and they're gonna bomb.
Merkel should get approval from parliament . After the vote succeeds , the whole treasonous lot could be arrested on their way out and put on trial.
For antisemitism. The Yahu will be pissed.
In reply to Merkel should get approval… by TheGardener
The EU's breaking up and sides need to be chosen. In Germany, Italy, Others, unlike in poodle-pants UK, the OPPOSITION is strong.
Sausage chewing surrender monkeys! Or something similar will be tweeted shortly.....
Not a team player
As if the people who rule the world care what they think.....
US attacks Syria, Russia attacks US warships in the Mediterranean Sea, what then? That escalation would quickly move the war to Europe, and the U.S. military control centres are located in Ramstein, Germany. Even if Merkel says, we don't join the war, the war will come to her country.
What then? If the US continues, then the Russians will quickly take out the nuke first strike capable 'missile defense against Iran' systems in Poland and Romania. They are an existential threat to Russia if they ever become operational nuke launching sites.
In reply to US attacks Syria, Russia… by Gunter
This war will not stay in Syria, it will not stay in the region, it will not stay in Europe. It will come to America.
If Trump, Macron and May think they can take cheap shots at Russia, kill Russian soldiers and that there will be not be a Russian reply of overwhelming violence and ferocity they are truly stupid in extremis.
I totally agree, but if you imagine just for a second that the decision on taking cheap shots at Russia was taken one level above Trump, May and Micron, it all starts to make sense, doesn't it?
In reply to This war will not stay in… by Joiningupthedots
What reason have they been given to think otherwise? Thus far the US has just been bombing the shit out of any country that doesn't support their 'national interests' (starting in S America) and they have no reason to believe they can't continue.
Which is exactly why Russia is saying "Enough!"
In reply to This war will not stay in… by Joiningupthedots
That's the problem, they ARE stupid in extremis, they've proven it time and again blindly following insane US (Israel) policies: Iraq, Iran sanctions, Libya, Syria, Ukraine, Russia sanctions, migrants and Syria.
ALL of which have been detrimental to EUROPEAN interests.
In reply to This war will not stay in… by Joiningupthedots
Of course they want nothing to do with this.
This is Israel and UK trying to goad two countries that should be allied into going to war instead.
lets you and him fight
Limeys and Jews have been playing that schoolyard game forever. Enough of that shit.
The Krauts and Dagos see right through this. They are as smart as they are pragmatic.
It should be your tell that all is not what it seems.
If these 2 join up with russia, it will be like 1939-41...
" "Shamefully, there is still no policy from the EU - or even individual EU states - for the Middle (East) countries. "
so ALL countries must sign the nukular nonproliferation treaty, all must end any nukular weapons programs, all must give up any nukular bombs, all must sign the ocpw treaty, all must refrain from dumping white phosphorous on civilians, all must stop sending aircraft to second countries to fire at a third, all must end assassination programs....
bibi's gonna be sooooo pissed!
Might also have something to do with chemical weapons in Syria bearing the label “Made in Germany”, that’s never a good optic and the fact that that Italy doesn’t have a pot to piss in or a window to throw it out of.